₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,946,526 members, 4,033,972 topics. Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 09:59 PM

Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll (15874 Views)

List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady / Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers / Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 5:57pm
undecided
like seriously what's wrong with our young guys..
is it that they have lost it
I am ashamed of this nonsense..undecided

9 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by eezeribe(m): 5:59pm
Women have been using fake joysticks(dildos),fake butts,fake boobs,fake hips,fake eye brows,fake eye lashes,fake camel toe,fake eyes(contact lenses) and even fake hymen;and still at that,they still smell and menstruate and men have been enduring...

The white man decided to make the 'fakeness' complete by creating non living fake women and the living fake women are already scared of the impending competition from SEX dolls

This height of insecurity only confirms the fact that women were PRIMARILY CREATED FOR SEX...

I am far from being broke,but if you like call all the men broke,it won't change the fact that men are visual creatures and would definitely admire and welcome the innovation of sex dolls...

# We stand with sex dolls 100%.

213 Likes 20 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by DarkMagic(m): 5:59pm
Issi ur standing.. Ehn
Issi ur sexdoll
Leave them..#sexdolls ti take over

30 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:01pm
Lol.

See pain.

Market don spoil. grin

Dem go don swear for dat woman wey invent the sex doll taya. grin grin angry

The woman sef no try. Against your fellow women?

54 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:02pm
DarkMagic:
Issi ur standing.. Ehn Issi ur sexdoll Leave them..#sexdolls ti take over
but you know there are male sex dolls..
what's wrong with you guys ranting like mad dogs..tufia undecided

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Blackhawk01: 6:03pm
You get time babez... Lol grin cheesy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:03pm
LionDeLeo:
Lol.

See pain.

Market don spoil. grin

Dem go don swear for dat woman wey invent the sex doll taya. grin grin angry
you think there are no male sex dolls..

why the fuss when you can't even afford female sex dolls undecided

2 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:03pm
Blackhawk01:
You get time babez... Lol grin cheesy
grin cheesy
Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:06pm
sekxyqueen:

you think there are no male sex dolls..

why the fuss when you can't even afford female sex dolls undecided
Go buy am na. cheesy cheesy

It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc grin grin

#istandwithsexdoll

185 Likes 16 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Zykod: 6:07pm
sekxyqueen:

you think there are no male sex dolls..

why the fuss when you can't even afford female sex dolls undecided


Better don't brag lest you be surprised. If they can't afford the entire doll, they may begin ordering just the detachable parts. I.e. the v-j, can go for just 10k, chinese version 3k. So don't be too comfortable yet grin

88 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:08pm
LionDeLeo:

Go buy am na. cheesy cheesy

It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc grin grin
picture of you and your sex doll or better shut up undecided

5 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by engrFsumtin(m): 6:10pm
Lol...It ain't your brokeness hunni

9 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:12pm
sekxyqueen:

picture of you and your sex doll or better shut up undecided
E concern you? grin grin

Go buy the male doll keep for house na cheesy grin

Then dey recharge am steady steady grin grin

#istandwithsexdoll

80 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by itsRhamzy: 6:13pm
sekxyqueen:

but you know there are male sex dolls..

what's wrong with you guys ranting like mad dogs..tufia undecided
lol.. But hope you know the male sex dolls can't give you money?

123 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by SULTANALAUDDIN: 6:14pm
LionDeLeo:

Go buy am na. cheesy cheesy

It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc grin grin

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by itsRhamzy: 6:15pm
LionDeLeo:

Go buy am na. cheesy cheesy

It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc grin grin
lol.. Brotha why so savage?

83 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by DeadRat(m): 6:16pm
sekxyqueen:

picture of you and your sex doll or better shut up undecided
HOPE you know i still prefer you over any kind of sex doll

3 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:16pm
itsRhamzy:
lol.. But hope you know the male sex dolls can't give you money?
Sex doll rocks. grin grin

Buy it once, no more Brazilian hair. grin grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by RickandMorty: 6:16pm
sekxyqueen:

but you know there are male sex dolls..

what's wrong with you guys ranting like mad dogs..tufia undecided

Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?
On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.

Checkmate.

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by urvillagepeoplee(m): 6:16pm
and wats ur classification of a broke guy,no guy is broke in 9ja just dat yahoo guys after stealing ur destinies just to buy u ice cream and suya and carrying u to clubs in front of Benz has made d average 9ja girls think a guy who doesn't have a ride is broke,I am currently dating my babe for 9yrs and we re expecting our first baby,my income fluctuates and most times I hard get 5k in a month,she has never complained or protested,we have all d basic things a civil servant who earns monthly income can't afford,with as little as 30k,20k,10k and 50k most times I was able to save up,get a land and build my first house at d age of 27 even though I wasn't dressing like wizkid or davido or wearing bling bling.we guys needs to get our priorities right.
I believe d average guy has an android phone,no matter the quality and can spend over 12k monthly in this hard economy. just that longer throat for things way above some is what is killing them.if one can package himself with the little funds one has and give the middle finger to these hungry slay bitches who moves around like leeches, looking for whom to suck dry of d little cash u have and still call u a broke guy wen u can no longer afford their needs,u will see how ur lives will diversify.
Note: its my opinion I just wrote because it worked for me,its not a must it will work for u but if u really want to give ur life a meaning this 2018,now is d right time to get ur priorities right. stay blessed.

148 Likes 21 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sexybbstar(f): 6:16pm
Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.


Sekxyqueen, don't mind them. Some of them are still borrowing condom from friends and they are shouting "sex dolls". Aba will soon help them sha grin

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Zykod: 6:17pm
RickandMorty:


Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?
On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.

Checkmate.


Lol

Smh


grin
Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:18pm
itsRhamzy:
lol.. Brotha why so savage?
Just buy the sex doll, no more Brazilian hair.

1 Like

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Zykod: 6:18pm
urvillagepeoplee:
and wats ur classification of a broke guy,no guy is broke in 9ja just dat yahoo guys after stealing ur destinies just to buy u ice cream and suya and carrying u to clubs in front of Benz has made d average 9ja girls think a guy who doesn't have a ride is broke,I am currently dating my babe for 9yrs and we re expecting our first baby,my income fluctuates and most times I hard get 5k in a month,she has never complained or protested,we have all d basic things a civil servant who earns monthly income can't afford,with as little as 30k,20k,10k and 50k most times I was able to save up,get a land and build my first house at d age of 27 even though I wasn't dressing like wizkid or davido or wearing bling bling.we guys needs to get our priorities right.
I believe d average guy has an android phone,no matter the quality and can spend over 12k monthly in this hard economy. just that longer throat for things way above some is what is killing them.if one can package himself with the little funds one has and give the middle finger to these hungry slay bitches who moves around like leeches, looking for whom to suck dry of d little cash u have and still call u a broke guy wen u can no longer afford their needs,u will see how ur lives will diversify.
Note: its my opinion I just wrote because it worked for me,its not a must it will work for u but if u really want to give ur life a meaning this 2018,now is d right time to get ur priorities right. stay blessed.


Word

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by itsRhamzy: 6:19pm
LionDeLeo:

Just buy the sex doll, no more Brazilian hair.
. Mehn f*ck bruh, this one is hawt!!! I see ladies losing their sleep over this..

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:19pm
sexybbstar:
Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.


Sekxyqueen, don't mind them. Some of them are still borrowing condom from friends and they are shouting "sex dolls". Aba will soon help them sha grin
See painment. grin grin grin

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:20pm
sexybbstar:
Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.


Sekxyqueen, don't mind them. Some of them are still borrowing condom from friends and they are shouting "sex dolls". Aba will soon help them sha grin
don't mind them,,

like you rightly said,,most of them are still borrowing condoms from friends

4 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Flamezzz: 6:20pm
sexybbstar:
Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.


Sekxyqueen, don't mind them. Some of them are still borrowing condom from friends and they are shouting "sex dolls". Aba will soon help them sha grin
But you re intelligently telling sekxy that she has nothing to offer apart from sex. Bad girlie grin

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sexybbstar(f): 6:20pm
urvillagepeoplee:
and wats ur classification of a broke guy,no guy is broke in 9ja just dat yahoo guys after stealing ur destinies just to buy u ice cream and suya and carrying u to clubs in front of Benz has made d average 9ja girls think a guy who doesn't have a ride is broke,I am currently dating my babe for 9yrs and we re expecting our first baby,my income fluctuates and most times I hard get 5k in a month,she has never complained or protested,we have all d basic things a civil servant who earns monthly income can't afford,with as little as 30k,20k,10k and 50k most times I was able to save up,get a land and build my first house at d age of 27 even though I wasn't dressing like wizkid or davido or wearing bling bling.we guys needs to get our priorities right.
I believe d average guy has an android phone,no matter the quality and can spend over 12k monthly in this hard economy. just that longer throat for things way above some is what is killing them.if one can package himself with the little funds one has and give the middle finger to these hungry slay bitches who moves around like leeches, looking for whom to suck dry of d little cash u have and still call u a broke guy wen u can no longer afford their needs,u will see how ur lives will diversify.
Note: its my opinion I just wrote because it worked for me,its not a must it will work for u but if u really want to give ur life a meaning this 2018,now is d right time to get ur priorities right. stay blessed.

Love this!

2 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:21pm
RickandMorty:


Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?
On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.

Checkmate.
don't think everyone is like your girlfriend undecided

3 Likes

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sexybbstar(f): 6:22pm
LionDeLeo:

See painment. grin grin grin
See you... Which kind painment? I don't disturb my man for frivolities and senrenren, so why should I be pained.

1 Like

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by laliga01: 6:27pm
sekxyqueen:
undecided

like seriously what's wrong with our young guys..

is it that they have lost it

I am ashamed of this nonsense..undecided

Hahahahaha.... Nne, no vex o, when I buy my own, any broke guy can come have some cure. We no go stingy with the dull. If she tire, I go buy fuel recharge her again.
So forget that broke guy tin, we are our brothers keeper.

27 Likes 4 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

What Kenyan Men Want In A Woman / 25 & Desperate Or Is Gods Time The Best?! / How I Caught My Husband Having S*x With Our Own Househelp In My Kitchen

Viewing this topic: Temilayoborbor(m), Ojochegbe1(m), mojeed4(m), Ekitiparapo(m), Chasdonblizz, Evangkatsoulis, TomjoTM(m), ZKOSOSO(m), hmabdool(m), DiamondGodwin(m), namdyz(m), sasuke044, uju22(f), QuietHammer(m), hmuhammad(m), bamdelarf(m), simeotexy, hyuga(m), people4rmVillag, thedewunmi(m), Jalubarika(m), ZickoZick, Gerrard59(m), samlestic(m), Akkord4gov, Marvyx(m), donbabade, usmolad(m), sweetyme001(f), CorGier, level10, jamerflepz(m), Quantumheight(m), Donbraye(m), somiblaze(m), faithchubby93(f), EuroBoy007(m), ib4real95(m), donspero(m), Silentgenius(m), fhranchez(m), CTAYLOR, Meti99(m), Iamtony, foladj(m), stanjohn57, rugxykay, adetem(m), paddy01, delivryboy, Derojuzy(m), adeyemi91(m), shinarlaura(f), Ahmadm(m), Bankalert(m), hayzed27(m), AmunekeP(m), Casmir14(f), Dcnj(m), lilkech(m), Joemanstone, cocoberry(f), kings09(m), Alexdon200089(m) and 46 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.