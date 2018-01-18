₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 5:57pm
like seriously what's wrong with our young guys..
is it that they have lost it
I am ashamed of this nonsense..

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by eezeribe(m): 5:59pm
Women have been using fake joysticks(dildos),fake butts,fake boobs,fake hips,fake eye brows,fake eye lashes,fake camel toe,fake eyes(contact lenses) and even fake hymen;and still at that,they still smell and menstruate and men have been enduring...
The white man decided to make the 'fakeness' complete by creating non living fake women and the living fake women are already scared of the impending competition from SEX dolls
This height of insecurity only confirms the fact that women were PRIMARILY CREATED FOR SEX...
I am far from being broke,but if you like call all the men broke,it won't change the fact that men are visual creatures and would definitely admire and welcome the innovation of sex dolls...
# We stand with sex dolls 100%.

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by DarkMagic(m): 5:59pm
Issi ur standing.. Ehn
Issi ur sexdoll
Leave them..#sexdolls ti take over

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:01pm
Lol.
See pain.
Market don spoil.
Dem go don swear for dat woman wey invent the sex doll taya.
The woman sef no try. Against your fellow women?

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:02pm
DarkMagic:but you know there are male sex dolls..
what's wrong with you guys ranting like mad dogs..tufia

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Blackhawk01: 6:03pm
You get time babez... Lol

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:03pm
LionDeLeo:you think there are no male sex dolls..
why the fuss when you can't even afford female sex dolls

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:03pm
Blackhawk01:
Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:06pm
sekxyqueen:Go buy am na.
It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc
#istandwithsexdoll

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Zykod: 6:07pm
sekxyqueen:
Better don't brag lest you be surprised. If they can't afford the entire doll, they may begin ordering just the detachable parts. I.e. the v-j, can go for just 10k, chinese version 3k. So don't be too comfortable yet

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:08pm
LionDeLeo:picture of you and your sex doll or better shut up

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by engrFsumtin(m): 6:10pm
Lol...It ain't your brokeness hunni

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:12pm
sekxyqueen:E concern you?
Go buy the male doll keep for house na
Then dey recharge am steady steady
#istandwithsexdoll

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by itsRhamzy: 6:13pm
sekxyqueen:lol.. But hope you know the male sex dolls can't give you money?

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by SULTANALAUDDIN: 6:14pm
LionDeLeo:

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by itsRhamzy: 6:15pm
LionDeLeo:lol.. Brotha why so savage?

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by DeadRat(m): 6:16pm
sekxyqueen:HOPE you know i still prefer you over any kind of sex doll

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:16pm
itsRhamzy:Sex doll rocks.
Buy it once, no more Brazilian hair.

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by RickandMorty: 6:16pm
sekxyqueen:
Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?
On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.
Checkmate.

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by urvillagepeoplee(m): 6:16pm
and wats ur classification of a broke guy,no guy is broke in 9ja just dat yahoo guys after stealing ur destinies just to buy u ice cream and suya and carrying u to clubs in front of Benz has made d average 9ja girls think a guy who doesn't have a ride is broke,I am currently dating my babe for 9yrs and we re expecting our first baby,my income fluctuates and most times I hard get 5k in a month,she has never complained or protested,we have all d basic things a civil servant who earns monthly income can't afford,with as little as 30k,20k,10k and 50k most times I was able to save up,get a land and build my first house at d age of 27 even though I wasn't dressing like wizkid or davido or wearing bling bling.we guys needs to get our priorities right.
I believe d average guy has an android phone,no matter the quality and can spend over 12k monthly in this hard economy. just that longer throat for things way above some is what is killing them.if one can package himself with the little funds one has and give the middle finger to these hungry slay bitches who moves around like leeches, looking for whom to suck dry of d little cash u have and still call u a broke guy wen u can no longer afford their needs,u will see how ur lives will diversify.
Note: its my opinion I just wrote because it worked for me,its not a must it will work for u but if u really want to give ur life a meaning this 2018,now is d right time to get ur priorities right. stay blessed.

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sexybbstar(f): 6:16pm
Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.
Sekxyqueen, don't mind them. Some of them are still borrowing condom from friends and they are shouting "sex dolls". Aba will soon help them sha

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Zykod: 6:17pm
RickandMorty:
Lol
Smh
Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:18pm
itsRhamzy:Just buy the sex doll, no more Brazilian hair.

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Zykod: 6:18pm
urvillagepeoplee:
Word

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by itsRhamzy: 6:19pm
LionDeLeo:. Mehn f*ck bruh, this one is hawt!!! I see ladies losing their sleep over this..

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by LionDeLeo: 6:19pm
sexybbstar:See painment.

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:20pm
sexybbstar:don't mind them,,
like you rightly said,,most of them are still borrowing condoms from friends

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by Flamezzz: 6:20pm
sexybbstar:But you re intelligently telling sekxy that she has nothing to offer apart from sex. Bad girlie

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sexybbstar(f): 6:20pm
urvillagepeoplee:
Love this!

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sekxyqueen(f): 6:21pm
RickandMorty:don't think everyone is like your girlfriend

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by sexybbstar(f): 6:22pm
LionDeLeo:See you... Which kind painment? I don't disturb my man for frivolities and senrenren, so why should I be pained.

Re: Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll by laliga01: 6:27pm
sekxyqueen:
Hahahahaha.... Nne, no vex o, when I buy my own, any broke guy can come have some cure. We no go stingy with the dull. If she tire, I go buy fuel recharge her again.
So forget that broke guy tin, we are our brothers keeper.

