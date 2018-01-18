Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Even Broke Guys Are Shouting I Stand With Sex Doll (15874 Views)

like seriously what's wrong with our young guys..

is it that they have lost it

like seriously what's wrong with our young guys..is it that they have lost itI am ashamed of this nonsense..

Women have been using fake joysticks(dildos),fake butts,fake boobs,fake hips,fake eye brows,fake eye lashes,fake camel toe,fake eyes(contact lenses) and even fake hymen;and still at that,they still smell and menstruate and men have been enduring...



The white man decided to make the 'fakeness' complete by creating non living fake women and the living fake women are already scared of the impending competition from SEX dolls



This height of insecurity only confirms the fact that women were PRIMARILY CREATED FOR SEX...



I am far from being broke,but if you like call all the men broke,it won't change the fact that men are visual creatures and would definitely admire and welcome the innovation of sex dolls...



# We stand with sex dolls 100%.

Issi ur standing.. Ehn

Issi ur sexdoll

Leave them..#sexdolls ti take over





See pain.



Market don spoil.



Dem go don swear for dat woman wey invent the sex doll taya.



See pain.Market don spoil.Dem go don swear for dat woman wey invent the sex doll taya.The woman sef no try. Against your fellow women?

DarkMagic:

Issi ur standing.. Ehn Issi ur sexdoll Leave them..#sexdolls ti take over but you know there are male sex dolls..

but you know there are male sex dolls..what's wrong with you guys ranting like mad dogs..tufia

You get time babez... Lol

LionDeLeo:

Lol.



See pain.



Market don spoil.



Dem go don swear for dat woman wey invent the sex doll taya. you think there are no male sex dolls..



you think there are no male sex dolls..why the fuss when you can't even afford female sex dolls

Blackhawk01:

You get time babez... Lol

sekxyqueen:



you think there are no male sex dolls..



why the fuss when you can't even afford female sex dolls Go buy am na.



It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc



Go buy am na.It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc#istandwithsexdoll

sekxyqueen:



you think there are no male sex dolls..



why the fuss when you can't even afford female sex dolls



Better don't brag lest you be surprised. If they can't afford the entire doll, they may begin ordering just the detachable parts. I.e. the v-j, can go for just 10k, chinese version 3k. So don't be too comfortable yet

LionDeLeo:



Go buy am na.



picture of you and your sex doll or better shut up

Lol...It ain't your brokeness hunni

sekxyqueen:



picture of you and your sex doll or better shut up E concern you?



Go buy the male doll keep for house na



Then dey recharge am steady steady



E concern you?Go buy the male doll keep for house naThen dey recharge am steady steady#istandwithsexdoll

sekxyqueen:



but you know there are male sex dolls..



lol.. But hope you know the male sex dolls can't give you money?

LionDeLeo:



Go buy am na.



LionDeLeo:
Go buy am na.
It should also pay the bills for all those Brazilian hairs, eatery etc

LionDeLeo:



Go buy am na.



lol.. Brotha why so savage?

sekxyqueen:



HOPE you know i still prefer you over any kind of sex doll

itsRhamzy:

lol.. But hope you know the male sex dolls can't give you money? Sex doll rocks.



Sex doll rocks.Buy it once, no more Brazilian hair.

sekxyqueen:



but you know there are male sex dolls..



what's wrong with you guys ranting like mad dogs..tufia

Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?

On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.



Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.Checkmate.

and wats ur classification of a broke guy,no guy is broke in 9ja just dat yahoo guys after stealing ur destinies just to buy u ice cream and suya and carrying u to clubs in front of Benz has made d average 9ja girls think a guy who doesn't have a ride is broke,I am currently dating my babe for 9yrs and we re expecting our first baby,my income fluctuates and most times I hard get 5k in a month,she has never complained or protested,we have all d basic things a civil servant who earns monthly income can't afford,with as little as 30k,20k,10k and 50k most times I was able to save up,get a land and build my first house at d age of 27 even though I wasn't dressing like wizkid or davido or wearing bling bling.we guys needs to get our priorities right.

I believe d average guy has an android phone,no matter the quality and can spend over 12k monthly in this hard economy. just that longer throat for things way above some is what is killing them.if one can package himself with the little funds one has and give the middle finger to these hungry slay bitches who moves around like leeches, looking for whom to suck dry of d little cash u have and still call u a broke guy wen u can no longer afford their needs,u will see how ur lives will diversify.

Note: its my opinion I just wrote because it worked for me,its not a must it will work for u but if u really want to give ur life a meaning this 2018,now is d right time to get ur priorities right. stay blessed. 148 Likes 21 Shares







Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.Sekxyqueen, don't mind them. Some of them are still borrowing condom from friends and they are shouting "sex dolls". Aba will soon help them sha

RickandMorty:





Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?

On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.



Checkmate.



Lol



Smh





LolSmh

itsRhamzy:

Just buy the sex doll, no more Brazilian hair.

urvillagepeoplee:

and wats ur classification of a broke guy,no guy is broke in 9ja just dat yahoo guys after stealing ur destinies just to buy u ice cream and suya and carrying u to clubs in front of Benz has made d average 9ja girls think a guy who doesn't have a ride is broke,I am currently dating my babe for 9yrs and we re expecting our first baby,my income fluctuates and most times I hard get 5k in a month,she has never complained or protested,we have all d basic things a civil servant who earns monthly income can't afford,with as little as 30k,20k,10k and 50k most times I was able to save up,get a land and build my first house at d age of 27 even though I wasn't dressing like wizkid or davido or wearing bling bling.we guys needs to get our priorities right.

I believe d average guy has an android phone,no matter the quality and can spend over 12k monthly in this hard economy. just that longer throat for things way above some is what is killing them.if one can package himself with the little funds one has and give the middle finger to these hungry slay bitches who moves around like leeches, looking for whom to suck dry of d little cash u have and still call u a broke guy wen u can no longer afford their needs,u will see how ur lives will diversify.

Note: its my opinion I just wrote because it worked for me,its not a must it will work for u but if u really want to give ur life a meaning this 2018,now is d right time to get ur priorities right. stay blessed.



Word

LionDeLeo:



. Mehn f*ck bruh, this one is hawt!!! I see ladies losing their sleep over this..

sexybbstar:

Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.





See painment.

sexybbstar:

Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.





Sekxyqueen, don't mind them. Some of them are still borrowing condom from friends and they are shouting "sex dolls". Aba will soon help them sha don't mind them,,



don't mind them,,like you rightly said,,most of them are still borrowing condoms from friends

sexybbstar:

Only the "sex machines" are getting intimidated by these sex dolls. If you have a lot apart from sex to contribute to a man's life, you won't be bothered.





But you re intelligently telling sekxy that she has nothing to offer apart from sex. Bad girlie

urvillagepeoplee:

and wats ur classification of a broke guy,no guy is broke in 9ja just dat yahoo guys after stealing ur destinies just to buy u ice cream and suya and carrying u to clubs in front of Benz has made d average 9ja girls think a guy who doesn't have a ride is broke,I am currently dating my babe for 9yrs and we re expecting our first baby,my income fluctuates and most times I hard get 5k in a month,she has never complained or protested,we have all d basic things a civil servant who earns monthly income can't afford,with as little as 30k,20k,10k and 50k most times I was able to save up,get a land and build my first house at d age of 27 even though I wasn't dressing like wizkid or davido or wearing bling bling.we guys needs to get our priorities right.

I believe d average guy has an android phone,no matter the quality and can spend over 12k monthly in this hard economy. just that longer throat for things way above some is what is killing them.if one can package himself with the little funds one has and give the middle finger to these hungry slay bitches who moves around like leeches, looking for whom to suck dry of d little cash u have and still call u a broke guy wen u can no longer afford their needs,u will see how ur lives will diversify.

Note: its my opinion I just wrote because it worked for me,its not a must it will work for u but if u really want to give ur life a meaning this 2018,now is d right time to get ur priorities right. stay blessed.

Love this!

RickandMorty:





Male sex doll that can't give you money, wheres the fun in that?

On the other hand, the one thing we want from women can be gotten easily while keeping our money and sanity intact.



don't think everyone is like your girlfriend

LionDeLeo:



See you... Which kind painment? I don't disturb my man for frivolities and senrenren, so why should I be pained.