What does Islam say about our spirituality? Why do we talk less about spirituality in Islam? Is it not as important as well.



from my personal experience a lot is going in the spiritual realm, u might think is not your business, but believe me the activities going on in the spiritual realm is affecting our daily life but we know not. And from what I see the shayateen are winning the war.



Let me tell you, shaitan don't care about the Christians, atheist, Jews and other religion because they are already misguided. They only care about the believers (Muslims) and while we are going about our normal business looking for our daily bread, they are devising new strategies everyday to cause enmity, war, hatred between Muslims so that the Muslims will kill themselves, This way it makes their job of weakening Muslims easy all in preparation for the coming of dajjal.



There's is a big conspiracy against Islam in the world today, and the shayateen are the once in charge making sure the plan comes to fruition. This enormous conspiracy has its headquarter in America. Unfortunately we Muslims we are so easy to be divided. Fighting each other on every issue, even in these small nairaland, we can't seem to agree on one thing. This are all the works of shaitan.



Dont you think the wars going on in the world today has spiritual explanation? I know for sure it has. Bokoharam and isis that u see today are been used by jinns while they themselves use them in taweez.



Haven't you noticed that both terorist group only kill Muslims in mosque this days. That's the jinns at work, according to them they love the Muslim blood. There is a network called boo woo, they are in charge of causing war between Muslims, in preparation for the coming of dajjal.



So many Strange things happening this days, like missing aeroplane without any trace, it's all the work of jinns. The Muslim jinns are battling the shayateen one's every day but they are so few and been overrun, we the human needs to join this battle.



My point is we need to wake up and fight the spiritual jihad too. We need to Take dawah to the jinns, We need to do more than just praying 5 times daily.



Empiree what is ur take on Islam and spirituality

I know we don't like discussing this as Muslims but.... there it is

Abeg make una no ask me for evidence na spiritual matter

Yes, muslims trying hard to ignore this fact. I have said here time and again the implication of abandoning Islamic spirituality or ihsan. Sheikh Imran Hosein better explains Islamic spirituality in all of his lectures. There are forces amongst the muslims who are trying harder everyday to bury Islamic spirituality or take it out of Islam. Islamic spirituality is what is termed "sufism" and it is in the Qur'an.



Unfortunately, we also have some people who are in fact deviated from Islamic spirituality as we know it and have adopted shayateen spiritual path. Islamic spirituality also known as mysticism in Islam, is now seen as outlandish practices. If you noticed, i have always talked about it but some ulama reject the idea of it probably because of some people misapplication of it. That's not excuse by the way.



Yes, Shaytan and his men are working tirelessly to divide muslims while muslims are busy eating kuli kuli. Right now, they are inventing another currency which i and some muslims have known beforehand. This currency (bitcoin) is meant to enslave people just like paper money. Brace for worse. A brother once said in a thread last year that "when we(northern nigeria) used to do dhikr together, there was nothing like BH. But the moment we abandoned it, BH and all types of vices crept in." There are indeed a lot going on in spiritual realm. We are so heedless. 2 Likes 1 Share

emekaRaj:

What does Islam say about our spirituality? There are two types io spirituality namely: Halaal Spirituality and Haraam Spirituality. Halaal Spirituality is the foundation of Islam I.E believing in Allaah, His Messengers, His angels, His Books, the Last Day and in the divine decree, both good and bad. Haraam Spirituality is seeking the help of the Shayaateen.



Why do we talk less about spirituality in Islam? Is it not as important as well. Whoever talk less about Halaal Spirituality in Islam is not a Muslim. How can someone who believes in the Shahaadatayn talk less about it and take it as not important while it's the root of our Deen.





from my personal experience a lot is going in the spiritual realm, u might think is not your business, but believe me the activities going on in the spiritual realm is affecting our daily life but we know not. And from what I see the shayateen are winning the war. Bro, I'm getting confused here. What exactly do you mean by Spirituality in Islam?. I hope it's not the Sheu Sheu things sha.





Let me tell you, shaitan don't care about the Christians, atheist, Jews and other religion because they are already misguided. They only care about the believers (Muslims) and while we are going about our normal business looking for our daily bread, they are devising new strategies everyday to cause enmity, war, hatred between Muslims so that the Muslims will kill themselves, This way it makes their job of weakening Muslims easy all in preparation for the coming of dajjal. You are right. But don't forget that Shaytaan (Iblis) and his children(shayaateen among the Jinns) don't do this alone rather they need help from Shayaateen among the human beings also. And they also care about the non Muslims too, coz they won't want them to change their mind and see the light of Islam.





There's is a big conspiracy against Islam in the world today, and the shayateen are the once in charge making sure the plan comes to fruition. This enormous conspiracy has its headquarter in America. Right



Unfortunately we Muslims we are so easy to be divided. Fighting each other on every issue, even in these small nairaland, we can't seem to agree on one thing. This are all the works of shaitan. How can we Muslims agree on everything as long as we have some people calling themselves Muslim and wanted to change the true message of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). These people only bring Innovation into the Deen, and we are only trying to stop them doing that so that our deeds won't be spoilt.





Dont you think the wars going on in the world today has spiritual explanation? I know for sure it has. Bokoharam and isis that u see today are been used by jinns while they themselves use them in taweez. What does Jinn has to do with these?. You are bringing Christians believe here.





Haven't you noticed that both terorist group only kill Muslims in mosque this days. That's the jinns at work, according to them they love the Muslim blood. There is a network called boo woo, they are in charge of causing war between Muslims, in preparation for the coming of dajjal.

They only kill Muslims because they are founded and sponsored by non Muslims. I still don't see why you're accusing the Jinn of this while we know who are behind these Terrorism.



So many Strange things happening this days, like missing aeroplane without any trace, it's all the work of jinns. The Muslim jinns are battling the shayateen one's every day but they are so few and been overrun, we the human needs to join this battle. Jinns again? How do we join the battle?



My point is we need to wake up and fight the spiritual jihad too. We need to Take dawah to the jinns, We need to do more than just praying 5 times daily.



SALAM Dawah hasn't even spread to all our

we should pray for victory for the Muslim jinns and for guidance To the world from Allah and preach brotherhood n do it thru good manners,rise above hate ...

Empiree:

Yes, muslims trying hard to ignore this fact. I have said here time and again the implication of abandoning Islamic spirituality or ihsan. Sheikh Imran Hosein better explains Islamic spirituality in all of his lectures. There are forces amongst the muslims who are trying harder everyday to bury Islamic spirituality or take it out of Islam. Islamic spirituality is what is termed "sufism" and it is in the Qur'an.



Unfortunately, we also have some people who are in fact deviated from Islamic spirituality as we know it and have adopted shayateen spiritual path. Islamic spirituality also known as mysticism in Islam, is now seen as outlandish practices. If you noticed, i have always talked about it but some ulama reject the idea of it probably because of some people misapplication of it. That's not excuse by the way.



Yes, Shaytan and his men are working tirelessly to divide muslims while muslims are busy eating kuli kuli. Right now, they are inventing another currency which i and some muslims have known beforehand. This currency (bitcoin) is meant to enslave people just like paper money. Brace for worse. A brother once said in a thread last year that "when we(northern nigeria) used to do dhikr together, there was nothing like BH. But the moment we abandoned it, BH and all types of vices crept in." There are indeed a lot going on in spiritual realm. We are so heedless.

Are you saying spirituality is the reason Muslims now stigmatize among their Muslim brothers, lemme site an example, i the Salafis, the sufiis and the tijaniyahs all have different approaches to Islam. So, the entire phrase "islam and spirituality" is not understandable to me

See this one talking about misguided people, hahahahaha!!!

Make I leave this thread before allah and muhammed guide somebody to come bomb me. 5 Likes

I'm afraid we can only do little as it has been written that Kushoo will be forgotten in the last days when that time comes. So it is one of the signs of the end of time.

The only way out is the obedient to the commandments of Allah. Allah say; take care of yourselves by forbidden what is wrong and encourage what is right then no evildoer will over power you, provided you obey Allah. Moreover, islam spirituality point of view is different from non muslims view though islam itself is spiritual

I love this post.



When the sufis try to explain spirituality, fellow muslim brothers will come here and shout bidia....they will shout shirk...they will look for all ways to paint it bad.



As if the Quran and Hadith didnt talk about it.



For all those who are interested in the spiritual path and knowledge, I would like us to create a thread where we give fundamentals of spiritualism, the science of sacred law which originated within the Ummah, the state and levels of human reasoning will be the topics to be treated and also, the steps to get direct vision of divine light of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will also be the main aim of the topic.



in conclusion, we can start our spiritual journey together and get wilaya together.



If you support this, pls let me know



N.B...if your level of reasoning is still that spiritual science it shirk, you need to re-discover your self and read lots of suratul Fatiha.



Allah will help us all.