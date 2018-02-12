Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. (16181 Views)

Often times we use the words "I love you" but with a little tilt in the emotional balance,we tend to walk away from the lives of the people we claim to love.



I have heard countless excuses why many couples break up and in most cases,these excuses are lame, unreasonable and indeed as the name implies,an excuse they just want to hold on to in order to carry out their predetermined intent of leaving.



There will always be a reason to stay or leave any romantic union we find ourselves and in most cases,there will be more reasons to leave rather than stay but if you truly love someone,you will make excuses for their flaws and you will meticulously find one reason to remain in their lives.



No!



Sometimes we leave those we love because letting them go is the only way to prove we love them.





If you have never being in love with someone who finds happiness in another, you may never understand me.



If you haven't been in love with someone whom your presence in their lives will only give them pains, you may find me crazy



There is always someone in a person's life whom they love but can't be with.

It's so true sometimes it's easier to love someone from afar cause they're too hard to love

Then it was never love but they probably thought it was.



It's so true sometimes it's easier to love someone from afar cause they're too hard to love

Then it was never love but they probably thought it was.



Except a case where they found out they are family members but any other reason is a facade.



Lol!

Then you haven't experienced those situations listed.

You dont even love Toks enough to leave your watermelon to help me explain his thread?

BTW where's my own? Smh



Last-last all this long story Na just to_fuck. Everything else is secondary.

Toks? Toks nor get toto naw?





There r situations that causes true love to depart, why do touching love stories v no happy ending?

Same reason why some marriages crack after meeting an old true love. Life, fate n chance happens to all... 2 Likes

There r situations that causes true love to depart, why do touching love stories v no happy ending?

Same reason why some marriages crack after meeting an old true love. Life, fate n chance happens to all...

Exactly my point...I fear that part when a man or woman you are married to comes across an ex they truly loved...that marriage is in danger.

Lol I pity anyone who still bask on love in this present time. 2 Likes

Simple, that you love someone doesn't mean you have to be with them especially when its making you miserable

Often times we use the words "I love you" but with a little tilt in the emotional balance,we tend to walk away from the lives of the people we claim to love.



I have heard countless excuses why many couples break up and in most cases,these excuses are lame, unreasonable and indeed as the name implies,an excuse they just want to hold on to in order to carry out their predetermined intent of leaving.



There will always be a reason to stay or leave any romantic union we find ourselves and in most cases,there will be more reasons to leave rather than stay but if you truly love someone,you will make excuses for their flaws and you will meticulously find one reason to remain in their lives.



I hope this makes sense.

Sir Toks, I don't really support that ... Do you mean two people who love each other but are both genotype " AS " should still find a reason to hold on ?

Depends on the "situation" & on whether the feelings are mutual or not.



Because there's a very thin line between resolution, foolishness & having stalkerish tendencies. Sometimes you just let go. Not because you don't care, but for your own peace of mind. Life is too short. After all, nothing is guaranteed, so why waste time trying time after time? No thanks. 4 Likes

Simple, that you love someone doesn't mean you have to be with them especially when its making you miserable

Explain that word..Miserable...



Explain that word..Miserable...

Now understand that love is a two way thing so if you love someone who does not want you then it's not worth it but this is a situation where the other person is willing but you just want to leave due to one reason or the other

Sir Toks, I don't really support that ... Do you mean two people who love each other but are both genotype " AS " should still find a reason to hold on ?

This is an archaic reason cos these days there are ways round this and a fetus genotype can be known before it fully developes.

Lol I pity anyone who still bask on love in this present time.

Though we call it love but the real word should be true desire cos love is hard to find.

This is an archaic reason cos these days there are ways round this and a fetus genotype can be known before it fully developes.

Oh, there are Way's around it. ? I don't know.. But even if that's the case, has Nigeria or Africa in general advance to that level?





Oh, there are Way's around it. ? I don't know.. But even if that's the case, has Nigeria or Africa in general advance to that level?

and if the foetus is " SS ", you support Abortion ?

Oh, there are Way's around it. ? I don't know.. But even if that's the case, has Nigeria or Africa in general advance to that level?





and if the foetus is " SS ", you support Abortion ?

I won't support Abortion neither will I support the act of bringing a child to the world to suffer.

But why is that people claim to love you yet cheat on you with reckless abandon, is it that they never truly loved you or what?

But why is that people claim to love you yet on you with reckless abandon, is it that they never truly loved you or what?

Don't get you..could there be a missing text in your comment ?

No!



Sometimes we leave those we love because letting them go is the only way to prove we love them.





If you have never being in love with someone who finds happiness in another, you may never understand me.



If you haven't been in love with someone whom your presence in their lives will only give them pains, you may find me crazy



Yes i agree with you on this

Sorry I omitted the word 'cheat'... with reckless abandon

Exactly my point...I fear that part when a man or woman you are married to comes across an ex they truly loved...that marriage is in danger.

Honestly...I have some exes that I can always lay wit whenever I wanna. They just can't help it. Its a crazy world