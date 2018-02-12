₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 2:05pm On Feb 03
Often times we use the words "I love you" but with a little tilt in the emotional balance,we tend to walk away from the lives of the people we claim to love.
I have heard countless excuses why many couples break up and in most cases,these excuses are lame, unreasonable and indeed as the name implies,an excuse they just want to hold on to in order to carry out their predetermined intent of leaving.
There will always be a reason to stay or leave any romantic union we find ourselves and in most cases,there will be more reasons to leave rather than stay but if you truly love someone,you will make excuses for their flaws and you will meticulously find one reason to remain in their lives.
I hope this makes sense.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Fvcklyn01: 2:07pm On Feb 03
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by RuthDaniels(f): 2:16pm On Feb 03
No!
Sometimes we leave those we love because letting them go is the only way to prove we love them.
If you have never being in love with someone who finds happiness in another, you may never understand me.
If you haven't been in love with someone whom your presence in their lives will only give them pains, you may find me crazy
There is always someone in a person's life whom they love but can't be with.
189 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by gudvibz(f): 2:24pm On Feb 03
RuthDaniels:
It's so true sometimes it's easier to love someone from afar cause they're too hard to love
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 2:28pm On Feb 03
RuthDaniels:
Then it was never love but they probably thought it was.
Except a case where they found out they are family members but any other reason is a facade.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 2:29pm On Feb 03
gudvibz:
Like seriously! Please explain...
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by ABBkelvin(m): 2:29pm On Feb 03
L
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by RuthDaniels(f): 2:36pm On Feb 03
Toks2008:Lol!
Then you haven't experienced those situations listed.
14 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by XINZ: 2:39pm On Feb 03
RuthDaniels:
I think you're misunderstanding him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by RuthDaniels(f): 2:41pm On Feb 03
XINZ:Pls help out
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by XINZ: 2:49pm On Feb 03
RuthDaniels:
Wait lemmie finish eating this watermelon
14 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by RuthDaniels(f): 2:54pm On Feb 03
XINZ:Smh
You dont even love Toks enough to leave your watermelon to help me explain his thread?
BTW where's my own?
7 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by IamLEGEND1: 2:56pm On Feb 03
Last-last all this long story Na just to_fuck. Everything else is secondary.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 2:56pm On Feb 03
RuthDaniels:Can you please give an idea of what you mean?
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by XINZ: 2:59pm On Feb 03
RuthDaniels:
Toks? Toks nor get toto naw?
Yours is in my belly
2 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by bjayx: 3:09pm On Feb 03
There r situations that causes true love to depart, why do touching love stories v no happy ending?
Same reason why some marriages crack after meeting an old true love. Life, fate n chance happens to all...
2 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 3:25pm On Feb 03
bjayx:
Exactly my point...I fear that part when a man or woman you are married to comes across an ex they truly loved...that marriage is in danger.
9 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Marcelo290(m): 3:33pm On Feb 03
Lol I pity anyone who still bask on love in this present time.
2 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by gudvibz(f): 3:39pm On Feb 03
Toks2008:
Simple, that you love someone doesn't mean you have to be with them especially when its making you miserable
4 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Jozzy4: 3:41pm On Feb 03
Toks2008:
Sir Toks, I don't really support that ... Do you mean two people who love each other but are both genotype " AS " should still find a reason to hold on ?
5 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by XhosaNostra(f): 3:46pm On Feb 03
Depends on the "situation" & on whether the feelings are mutual or not.
Because there's a very thin line between resolution, foolishness & having stalkerish tendencies. Sometimes you just let go. Not because you don't care, but for your own peace of mind. Life is too short. After all, nothing is guaranteed, so why waste time trying time after time? No thanks.
4 Likes
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 3:48pm On Feb 03
gudvibz:
Explain that word..Miserable...
Now understand that love is a two way thing so if you love someone who does not want you then it's not worth it but this is a situation where the other person is willing but you just want to leave due to one reason or the other
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 3:50pm On Feb 03
Jozzy4:
This is an archaic reason cos these days there are ways round this and a fetus genotype can be known before it fully developes.
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 3:52pm On Feb 03
Marcelo290:
Though we call it love but the real word should be true desire cos love is hard to find.
1 Like
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Jozzy4: 3:59pm On Feb 03
Toks2008:
Oh, there are Way's around it. ? I don't know.. But even if that's the case, has Nigeria or Africa in general advance to that level?
and if the foetus is " SS ", you support Abortion ?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 4:04pm On Feb 03
Jozzy4:
I won't support Abortion neither will I support the act of bringing a child to the world to suffer.
1 Like
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Marcelo290(m): 4:07pm On Feb 03
Toks2008:But why is that people claim to love you yet on you with reckless abandon, is it that they never truly loved you or what?
1 Like
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 4:11pm On Feb 03
Marcelo290:
Don't get you..could there be a missing text in your comment ?
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Spartacuslastman(m): 4:39pm On Feb 03
RuthDaniels:Yes i agree with you on this
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Marcelo290(m): 4:51pm On Feb 03
Toks2008:Sorry I omitted the word 'cheat'... with reckless abandon
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by bjayx: 6:25pm On Feb 03
Toks2008:
Honestly...I have some exes that I can always lay wit whenever I wanna. They just can't help it. Its a crazy world
1 Like
|Re: One Simple Way To Know If You Truly Love Someone. by Toks2008(m): 8:09pm On Feb 03
Marcelo290:
This is a mystery the world is yet to unravel.
A man can cheat on a lady yet love her to pieces but when a lady cheats on her man then it's a most certain she is no longer in love with the man...
7 Likes
