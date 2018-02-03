Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica (17488 Views)

Not much was known about the private affairs of newly elected president, Liberian President George Weah up until his inauguration.



What we however know is that his wife, Clar who is now the first lady originates from Jamaica.



Clar Weah, who was born in Jamaica to Jamaican parents, migrated to Fort Lauderdale in the United States where she runs a thriving Caribbean restaurant and grocery store.



George and Clar Weah met at a U.S. branch of Chase Bank. Weah was captivated by the Jamaican native’s beauty and the rest, as they say, is history. Clar resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is a successful businesswoman; she owns a bakery and Caribbean restaurant. They have three children: George Weah Jr., Timothy Weah, and Tita Weah.



Despite his marriage and the three children with Clar, Weah has one child with Meapeh Gono and another child with MacDella Cooper. Cooper is a former model and philanthropist; she launched the MacDella Cooper Foundation and Academy to assist underprivileged children.She endorsed Weah for the presidency in 2014 and describes him as “a good friend.”



Clar, who unlike most women of Caribbean descent, dresses simply, is regarded not only as a brilliant strategist but great canvasser as well, whose bright smile even in difficult moments is able to break barriers,”. “Close allies describe her as intelligent and possessing a special type of aura.





What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix? 72 Likes 1 Share

Jamaican burger







What is George Weah marital status ? (single, married, in relation or divorce):

Married



How many children does George Weah have ? (name):

Three ( George Weah Jr., Tita & Timothy )



Is George Weah having any relationship affair ?:

No



Is George Weah gay ?:

No



Who is George Weah wife ? (name):

Clar Weah





More about the relationship



George Weah has been legally married to Clar Weah since the last 20 years. Clar Weah is of Jamaican descent. George Weah lives in Liberia while his wife and three kids reside in the US. His three children with Clar Weah are George Weah Jr., Timothy Weah, and Tita Weah. George Weah Jr. and Timothy are into football, while Tita is still a student.



George Weah also has been into multiple extra-marital relationships. He has children with Meapeh Gono and Mccdella Cooper. Mccdella Cooper is also running for the Presidential candidate election. George Weah has also taken another wife named Mamie Doe as his wife. She is a Liberian and would be known as the First Lady since Clar Weah is a Jamaican.





Who is George Weah?



Liberia-born George Weah is a former football player. He holds Liberian citizenship. Former Ballon d’Or winner is presently a politician working for the Liberian people. Currently, he was elected as the 25th President of Liberia on 29th December 2017.



Additionally, he also won FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995. George Weah played as a striker for clubs like Monaco FC, and PSG from 1988 to 1995. Furthermore, he also played for AC Milan FC, Chelsea FC, and Manchester City Fc during his football career.



So because his wife is Jamaican, she can't be First Lady? I thought the Manie Doe is the Vice President?

Black Beauty

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?



Eagle eyes... Eagle eyes...

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix? ..... He is picking beans..... Mtcheewww

He is now a bouncer for most prominent people eg E-money etc





Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?

He's pimping.

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix? so u see am? I tot I was seeing otherwise

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix? George weah is his very close friend

robosky02:

In Liberia, someone from Jamaica wasn't made the first lady because she's a Jamaican.



In Nigeria, a Fulani man from Chad whose wife is from Morocco was appointed the head of Nigeria's Intelligence Agency.

Liberia very interesting nation.



Most of the people have English first and last names like Carribeans. Their accent too almost sounds America

Should we go and fry akara? Anyway it is good love bind us all together no matter our backgrounds

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?

I thought I'm the only one that sighted the dude or maybe his replica

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix? He's George Weah's close friend

she is ugly pls come let loan u aisha buhari

Women have suffered in Africa; No thanks to their backward tradition.



God bless America for their accommodating nature.



He couldn't even amend the constitution for the sake of the woman who has been there for him, despite his infidelities towards her*sigh*







Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?

Are you related to eagle? You can seen 5km away.

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix? selling gala and lacasera!!!

she is beautiful, Mike Ezuronye sited in the first pix.

3rd pic reminds me of Baba Latin AKA Baba Yetunde in ALAKADA

Reward for loyalty

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?

Your eyes sharp OK

Your name na Isaiah or Issac?

Zonacom:

What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?



CSO TO D PRESIDENT