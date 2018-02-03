₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,104 members, 4,064,008 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 February 2018 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica (17488 Views)
|Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by robosky02(m): 5:43pm
Meet Liberia’s New First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica, Clar Weah
Not much was known about the private affairs of newly elected president, Liberian President George Weah up until his inauguration.
What we however know is that his wife, Clar who is now the first lady originates from Jamaica.
Clar Weah, who was born in Jamaica to Jamaican parents, migrated to Fort Lauderdale in the United States where she runs a thriving Caribbean restaurant and grocery store.
George and Clar Weah met at a U.S. branch of Chase Bank. Weah was captivated by the Jamaican native’s beauty and the rest, as they say, is history. Clar resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is a successful businesswoman; she owns a bakery and Caribbean restaurant. They have three children: George Weah Jr., Timothy Weah, and Tita Weah.
Despite his marriage and the three children with Clar, Weah has one child with Meapeh Gono and another child with MacDella Cooper. Cooper is a former model and philanthropist; she launched the MacDella Cooper Foundation and Academy to assist underprivileged children.She endorsed Weah for the presidency in 2014 and describes him as “a good friend.”
Clar, who unlike most women of Caribbean descent, dresses simply, is regarded not only as a brilliant strategist but great canvasser as well, whose bright smile even in difficult moments is able to break barriers,”. “Close allies describe her as intelligent and possessing a special type of aura.
http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/clar-weah-is-liberias-first-lady-profile/
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Zonacom(m): 5:56pm
What's Mike Ezuruonye doing in the first pix?
72 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by pyyxxaro: 5:56pm
Jamaican burger
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by robosky02(m): 5:57pm
Relationship Statistics of George Weah
What is George Weah marital status ? (single, married, in relation or divorce):
Married
How many children does George Weah have ? (name):
Three ( George Weah Jr., Tita & Timothy )
Is George Weah having any relationship affair ?:
No
Is George Weah gay ?:
No
Who is George Weah wife ? (name):
Clar Weah
More about the relationship
George Weah has been legally married to Clar Weah since the last 20 years. Clar Weah is of Jamaican descent. George Weah lives in Liberia while his wife and three kids reside in the US. His three children with Clar Weah are George Weah Jr., Timothy Weah, and Tita Weah. George Weah Jr. and Timothy are into football, while Tita is still a student.
George Weah also has been into multiple extra-marital relationships. He has children with Meapeh Gono and Mccdella Cooper. Mccdella Cooper is also running for the Presidential candidate election. George Weah has also taken another wife named Mamie Doe as his wife. She is a Liberian and would be known as the First Lady since Clar Weah is a Jamaican.
Who is George Weah?
Liberia-born George Weah is a former football player. He holds Liberian citizenship. Former Ballon d’Or winner is presently a politician working for the Liberian people. Currently, he was elected as the 25th President of Liberia on 29th December 2017.
Additionally, he also won FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995. George Weah played as a striker for clubs like Monaco FC, and PSG from 1988 to 1995. Furthermore, he also played for AC Milan FC, Chelsea FC, and Manchester City Fc during his football career.
https://marriedbiography.com/george-weah-biography/
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Beremx(f): 6:03pm
So because his wife is Jamaican, she can't be First Lady? I thought the Manie Doe is the Vice President?
1 Like
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Thewesterner(m): 6:36pm
Black Beauty
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Reiyvinn(m): 9:51pm
Zonacom:
Eagle eyes...
15 Likes
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by iammrjaai(m): 9:53pm
Zonacom:..... He is picking beans..... Mtcheewww
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Sanchase: 9:53pm
He is now a bouncer for most prominent people eg E-money etc
Zonacom:
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by nwabobo: 9:53pm
Zonacom:
He's pimping.
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by colinraph(m): 9:53pm
Zonacom:so u see am? I tot I was seeing otherwise
1 Like
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by tomaudu(m): 9:54pm
Zonacom:George weah is his very close friend
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by ScorpioMoon(m): 9:54pm
robosky02:Payday
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by MrMcJay(m): 9:54pm
In Liberia, someone from Jamaica wasn't made the first lady because she's a Jamaican.
In Nigeria, a Fulani man from Chad whose wife is from Morocco was appointed the head of Nigeria's Intelligence Agency.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by 1Sharon(f): 9:54pm
Liberia very interesting nation.
Most of the people have English first and last names like Carribeans. Their accent too almost sounds America
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by 1Sharon(f): 9:55pm
G
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by gbaskiboy(m): 9:55pm
Should we go and fry akara? Anyway it is good love bind us all together no matter our backgrounds
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Godsonkemz(m): 9:55pm
Zonacom:
I thought I'm the only one that sighted the dude or maybe his replica
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by tomaudu(m): 9:55pm
Zonacom:He's George Weah's close friend
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Abfinest007(m): 9:56pm
she is ugly pls come let loan u aisha buhari
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 9:57pm
Women have suffered in Africa; No thanks to their backward tradition.
God bless America for their accommodating nature.
He couldn't even amend the constitution for the sake of the woman who has been there for him, despite his infidelities towards her*sigh*
Mtcheeww
1 Like
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Ushiefrank(m): 10:01pm
So
1 Like
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Okwyjesus(m): 10:04pm
Zonacom:
Are you related to eagle? You can seen 5km away.
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by sleek82(m): 10:04pm
Zonacom:selling gala and lacasera!!!
1 Like
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by iluvdonjazzy: 10:06pm
she is beautiful, Mike Ezuronye sited in the first pix.
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 10:08pm
The 3rd pic reminds me of Baba Latin AKA Baba Yetunde in ALAKADA
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by anyimontana(m): 10:10pm
Reward for loyalty
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by noskcid(m): 10:14pm
Zonacom:
Your eyes sharp OK
Your name na Isaiah or Issac?
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Iseoluwani: 10:15pm
Zonacom:
CSO TO D PRESIDENT
1 Like
|Re: Meet Clar Weah, Liberia’s First Lady Who Hails Originally From Jamaica by Iseoluwani: 10:16pm
Zonacom:
CSO TO D PRESIDENT
Obama Vs Romney : US Presidential Debate On October 4 2012 / Video & Pictures Of Obama Crying As He Thanks His Campaign Staff / Aeroplane 'On Fire' Flying Over London
Viewing this topic: Magnumproperty, ahamonyeka(m), HerbertObi(m), Oloks(m), djgbedu, spyy, phillips1959, DisGuy, dafemnet, anibestlala(m), checherio(m), TourismMan(m), emekachinyere45, momonny, sly100, sitedolliz, poseidon12, arodavoo(m), figo4luv, wayne4loan, Yksoul(m), EyeBee04(m), Sheunsy01(m), elyte89, risenbukas(m), SenatorJChris, Fabibest(m), Oldnyoung, robosky02(m), anochuko01(m), bal4real, obaalade(m), bbconte, Bolaji25, Smylyn(m), y2kola, profudus(m), Ferdinandr, mmmustapha(m), Dream2(m), EbonyX(m), shalomp, vickoozy(m), spill(m), aspirebig, SirDurkheim, Orpe7(m), iyeade123, Oye0404(m), Barney11, jessica23, dorothy111(m), lancee(m), newsomtin(m), yemmy27, yusufobinna1(m), Awelewap(f), itiswello352, btaliat(m), isukurucaleb, OboOlora(f), Jethrolite(m), krap(m), net7777(m), afolayan22(m), mhg1(m), omoiyamayor(m), Amaa2019(m), Sutiv, madamGift(f), PistolPete, mflexy8(m), Oxosulphatejaiy, adebayoggt(m), nnokwa042(m), Dreamstech2000, TheDynamite, BBFred, mkoabiola, lee818, deriana(f), onozy, TheShopKeeper(m), vocm(m), Fiaburnthem, goldenfresh, seniorboy1(m), bod911, DaddyKross, Adesquare2(f), deejay04, yvonnechaka(f), Binauwal(m), amadasunfarm(m), Nuyosunny19(m), Idrismusty97(m), michlins, etiket(m), Ayospanish(m), RichieGrassi(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24