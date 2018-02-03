₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by dre11(m): 8:27pm
The Federal Government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) of using fake videos of mass killings, harvested from other parts of Africa and doctored to look current, to mislead the international community and win their support.
http://thenationonlineng.net/fg-accuses-ipob-using-fake-videos-hoodwink-international-community/
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by taylor88(m): 8:29pm
hmmm... I taught they said IPOB is not recognised internationally
The blaming game continues
Thunder fire Buhari front left right centre back and his impotent blokos
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by ehie(f): 8:35pm
APC are Losers at internal politics, failures at the foreign front
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by eljimmah: 8:44pm
ehmm this guys again....
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Cooly100: 8:48pm
Lying Lai...is this one of those pics doctored?
Disgusting lying and hopeless country!!!
Even RPG carrying almajiris in the mode of Boko and fulani herdsmen are not so badly treated.
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Funnicator: 8:49pm
President Buhari is a terrorist and a murderer of his own innocent people who are not of his ethnic stock, or have political views different from his own.
He needs to be whizzed into the international criminal court for his crimes against humanity alongside General Buratai. Their demonic bloodshed in Aba, South east Nigeria 2017 and Benue, Taraba, Kogi, 2018 must be judged and if found guilty, must be jailed.
he has no single moral right to contest for a second term in 2019. he deserves a first term in jail rather.
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by nkwuocha: 8:54pm
Useless liar from the pit of Hades.
This man's lies can shudder the devil himself. I'm sure the coffins of the 73 Venue victims of Foolani Herdsmen were doctored too,including the gruesome murder of children and women by Buharis kinsmen . IPOB will continue to torment you all even in your dreams.
"Again, GO AND TELL BUHARI I SAID HE IS A MAD MAN! " - Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by GMBuhari: 8:54pm
These people uploaded photo of unrest in Somalia where soldiers where raiding houses and street, claiming its happening now in LiePob land
Several other pictures and videos I've seen and disputed here
It's not news
Because their chinua achebe was paid to write propaganda news and circulate pictures to seek help from international community during the Biafraudian War
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by BankeSmalls(f): 8:54pm
Correct talk Lie mohammed
The other day, Olu Falae hid in his house and claimed herdsmen kidnapped and slapped the hell out of his only good eye, mere propaganda. He even claimed the herdsmen set fire to his farm, lies, he doesn't even own a single farm anywhere.
Even Samuel Afolayan have joined Ipobs in propaganda, how can he claim herdsmen invaded his farms and burnt his whole farm? Disgruntled elements just trying to discredit the good works of sai baba
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Cooly100: 8:57pm
GMBuhari:
So all the pics of python dance in the SE which you low lives post to mock IPOB are fake after all?
Shame on you born to rule cowards...
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Biafraqueen(f): 9:00pm
Any minute i log into nairaland.....
The very thing that stares my face first is the lies of this dare devil.....
Laaier Muhammed swerve joor
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Firefire(m): 9:17pm
Alh Lie Mohamed, you will surely reap all your lies & propaganda.
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by ZombieTAMER: 9:20pm
Even the devil is astonished of Alhaji lai's lies
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:26pm
These people might be thinking that international media houses are like Nigeria's media house where brown envelop junk journalism is the order of the day.
A day of reckoning is coming and it's gonna be like hurricane
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Omeokachie: 9:30pm
A born liar is here accusing another of lying.
Lie Mohammed has no credibility even amongst NL resident BMCs
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by amani63(m): 10:00pm
Nawooh
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by desreek9(f): 10:01pm
Another lie from the lying liar, he just made IPOB more popular internationally by calling them out lol
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by elChapo1: 10:01pm
fulani terrorists are having a swell day maiming Nigerians, the clueless bigot of a bastard presidency is busy "blaming" IPOB that's yet to hurt a fly.
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by boolet(m): 10:01pm
May the best liar win...
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by 1kingwriter: 10:02pm
Akuko
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Toks06: 10:02pm
Useless n shithole country
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by usba: 10:02pm
No wonder it is called Biafraudu
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by HajimeSaito: 10:02pm
Lie MADhaMAD trying to use lies to divert our attention away from the failure of the Dundee Dullar-dinho and the menace of FOOLANUS herdsmen.
All those who are waiting for anything good in this government will wait for eternity...
Even Sarrki and co are waiting in vain for their 30k BMC allowance ...
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by BruncleZuma: 10:02pm
Nigeria needs a truth and reconciliation commission...
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by austin2all: 10:03pm
FG now wants to start blaming ipob for their woes.
hope southwestesterners are watching this movie.
up baba till 2073
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by tiger28: 10:03pm
Before nkor!!! Biafra and lies!
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by lawalosky(m): 10:03pm
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by doctokwus: 10:04pm
How can u still be disturbed by the activities of an organization you proscribed?You also still call it by its name.I thought if a government proscribes an organization,it doesn't even address matters related to it,talkless of calling it by its name?
This government,apart from being so incompetent is so dull!
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by Ushiefrank(m): 10:04pm
ehie:
|Re: FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community by royalamour(m): 10:05pm
