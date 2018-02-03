Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Videos To Hoodwink International Community (5482 Views)

The Federal Government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) of using fake videos of mass killings, harvested from other parts of Africa and doctored to look current, to mislead the international community and win their support.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this when he addressed Online Publishers in Lagos on Monday.



”We must warn the nation against IPOB’s next line of action, which is to externalize their lies and propaganda. Now they are writing to the governments and the national parliaments of some Western nations to give the impression that they are victims of an ethno-sectarian violence orchestrated by the government, hence they need protection.



”Some of the tools that have been employed by IPOB include blatant lies and cheap propaganda, and the medium of choice for the organization is the Social Media.



IPOB has harvested gory videos and pictures from other lands and the distant past, which they are now circulating via the Social Media, to deceive the international community into believing that the people of the South-east are being subjected to state-sponsored, ethno-religious violence.



”Such videos, which have very high emotive quotient, are circulating on the Social Media as we speak. These videos are doctored to make them look current. They are fake!” he said.



Alhaji Mohammed said some ill-informed foreign individuals are already trumpeting IPOB’s lies and propaganda and even alleging genocide, adding: ”It is either they do not understand the meaning of genocide or are being mischievous.



Either way, there is nothing like genocide anywhere in our country today. What we have in the South-east is a clampdown on a band of lawless people who have no regard for the laws of the land.”



He appealed to the Online Publishers to help counter the fake narrative on the Social Media on the situation in the South-east.



”In the interest of the nation and your own interest, you must counter this fake narrative, report the issues responsibly and without sensationalism and present the truth to the public. If the Social Media, your platform, is discredited because of the activities of quacks and Internet Trollers, you too will be discredited and your publications will simply go down.



”That is why you must distinguish yourselves, as trained and tested professionals, from the charlatans who have seized the Social Media by the jugular, those who have no regard for the truth and who do not care whether their fake posts set the nation ablaze,” the Minister said.



He reiterated his earlier statement that IPOB is being sponsored by a coalition of politically-disgruntled and treasury looters, and that the organization is a contraption against the Buhari Administration.



hmmm... I taught they said IPOB is not recognised internationally



















The blaming game continues

















Thunder fire Buhari front left right centre back and his impotent blokos

APC are Losers at internal politics, failures at the foreign front

Lying Lai...is this one of those pics doctored?



Disgusting lying and hopeless country!!!



Even RPG carrying almajiris in the mode of Boko and fulani herdsmen are not so badly treated.

President Buhari is a terrorist and a murderer of his own innocent people who are not of his ethnic stock, or have political views different from his own.





He needs to be whizzed into the international criminal court for his crimes against humanity alongside General Buratai. Their demonic bloodshed in Aba, South east Nigeria 2017 and Benue, Taraba, Kogi, 2018 must be judged and if found guilty, must be jailed.



he has no single moral right to contest for a second term in 2019. he deserves a first term in jail rather.

This man's lies can shudder the devil himself. I'm sure the coffins of the 73 Venue victims of Foolani Herdsmen were doctored too,including the gruesome murder of children and women by Buharis kinsmen . IPOB will continue to torment you all even in your dreams.



"Again, GO AND TELL BUHARI I SAID HE IS A MAD MAN! " - Nnamdi Kanu.

These people uploaded photo of unrest in Somalia where soldiers where raiding houses and street, claiming its happening now in LiePob land



Several other pictures and videos I've seen and disputed here





It's not news





Because their chinua achebe was paid to write propaganda news and circulate pictures to seek help from international community during the Biafraudian War





The other day, Olu Falae hid in his house and claimed herdsmen kidnapped and slapped the hell out of his only good eye, mere propaganda. He even claimed the herdsmen set fire to his farm, lies, he doesn't even own a single farm anywhere.



The other day, Olu Falae hid in his house and claimed herdsmen kidnapped and slapped the hell out of his only good eye, mere propaganda. He even claimed the herdsmen set fire to his farm, lies, he doesn't even own a single farm anywhere.

Even Samuel Afolayan have joined Ipobs in propaganda, how can he claim herdsmen invaded his farms and burnt his whole farm? Disgruntled elements just trying to discredit the good works of sai baba

These people uploaded photo of unrest in Somalia where soldiers where raiding houses and street, claiming its happening now in LiePob land



Several other pictures and videos I've seen and disputed here





It's not news





Because their chinua achebe was paid to write propaganda news and circulate pictures to seek help from international community during the Biafraudian War

So all the pics of python dance in the SE which you low lives post to mock IPOB are fake after all?



So all the pics of python dance in the SE which you low lives post to mock IPOB are fake after all?

Shame on you born to rule cowards...

The very thing that stares my face first is the lies of this dare devil.....



Laaier Muhammed swerve joor

Alh Lie Mohamed, you will surely reap all your lies & propaganda.

Even the devil is astonished of Alhaji lai's lies

These people might be thinking that international media houses are like Nigeria's media house where brown envelop junk journalism is the order of the day.











A day of reckoning is coming and it's gonna be like hurricane

A born liar is here accusing another of lying.



Lie Mohammed has no credibility even amongst NL resident BMCs

Another lie from the lying liar, he just made IPOB more popular internationally by calling them out lol

fulani terrorists are having a swell day maiming Nigerians, the clueless bigot of a bastard presidency is busy "blaming" IPOB that's yet to hurt a fly.

May the best liar win...

No wonder it is called Biafraudu





All those who are waiting for anything good in this government will wait for eternity...



Even Sarrki and co are waiting in vain for their 30k BMC allowance ...



Lie MADhaMAD trying to use lies to divert our attention away from the failure of the Dundee Dullar-dinho and the menace of FOOLANUS herdsmen.

Nigeria needs a truth and reconciliation commission...

FG now wants to start blaming ipob for their woes.

hope southwestesterners are watching this movie.

up baba till 2073

Before nkor!!! Biafra and lies!

How can u still be disturbed by the activities of an organization you proscribed?You also still call it by its name.I thought if a government proscribes an organization,it doesn't even address matters related to it,talkless of calling it by its name?

This government,apart from being so incompetent is so dull! 9 Likes

APC are Losers at internal politics, failures at the foreign front