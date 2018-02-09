₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:15pm On Feb 08
I'm not talking about teenage romance but the type you go into when you are in your 20s or older.
Often times ladies play the victim card and they try to always present the guy as a heart breaker but the truth is that most guys who end up as dedicated lovers never planned that from the beginning but along the line,they found a reason to hold on to that lady...
So in most cases,if a man dates you for at least a year and finds no reason to hold on to you then you need to check yourself and ask why..
Don't get it twisted,this is not about a guy cheating on you but a guy outrightly dumping you for another lady. ..
In my opinion,most guys will never dump a lady who can prove to them that she is Worth having.
Don't know if this makes sense.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by MissSlimbody(f): 9:22pm On Feb 08
Who broke your heart
You really need to get over it and move on.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:25pm On Feb 08
MissSlimbody:
If you need to ask this type of question based on the topic...it should be "Which girl did you dump?" sugomu
Apparently it is lack of sense that will probably make guys dump you in months...no pun intended but judging from your comments.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Jamariwolff(f): 9:26pm On Feb 08
So I shud check myself because of a nigga when there are millions of other niggas that will appreciate me and all I have a offer.
Rubbish.
I think you should check yourself, Why you jump from one lady to another like a bag of flies.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:28pm On Feb 08
Jamariwolff:Jamari jamari always on point.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:30pm On Feb 08
Jamariwolff:
I guess this erroneous mindset of "there are many niggas" might just be why the guy dumps the lady cos many ladies tend to use this line as consolatory remarks just to get dumped again and again and again. ..just saying...
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:32pm On Feb 08
Let me call lalasticlala to consider this and let's see more comments from people.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by MissSlimbody(f): 9:34pm On Feb 08
Toks2008:
It's obvious you're embittered based on your previous threads on NL. And your reaction shows I'm right.
l have never been "dumped" and that rubbish you typed won't make it happen.
I will not trade insults with you.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Jamariwolff(f): 9:42pm On Feb 08
Ladyhippolyta88:
Thanks dear
Toks2008:you seem to love the word 'dump'
Define :dump:
Can women dump men too or is it only men that do the dumping?
Come on, are you a misogynist too?
I don't know the type of relationship you've been entering and the type of ladies you've been dating.
But in normal relationships, people decide to end it mutually after realising that they weren't compatible for each other.
We aren't shît that you dump.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:42pm On Feb 08
MissSlimbody:
Here we go again...playing the victim card but when you trolled with your stwpid comment that has no correlation with the title you were so cool.
I repeat,if you don't act intelligently you will soon be dumped and the blame will be on you.Nuff said
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:46pm On Feb 08
Jamariwolff:
Simple logic...there are ladies who are dumped and there are ladies who painfully part ways due to several other issues...
That was why I used the word dump to drive home my point.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Jamariwolff(f): 9:46pm On Feb 08
Toks2008:I give up!
This is one pained frustrated nigga.
Ladies abort mission, I repeat, abort,
Don't argue with this person, you definitely won't win.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by MissSlimbody(f): 9:53pm On Feb 08
Jamariwolff:...Very frustrated, I tell you.
I have always know him to be this way, since I joined nairaland.
The lady that broke his heart didn't do well at all.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Ngokafor(f): 9:56pm On Feb 08
Toks2008:
This makes no iota of sense...try again.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:56pm On Feb 08
Jamariwolff:
This is exactly why Men use many ladies as intimacy gadgets...you will never see intelligent ladies attacking a writer but they focus on the topic and give fantastic views people can learn from.
As a sapiosexual,I don't ever pray to come across unintelligent ladies and if I mistakenly date them,I dump them with the speed of light.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Jamariwolff(f): 9:58pm On Feb 08
MissSlimbody:Hmmm, this is his first thread I'm actually seeing.
How can someone be this pained biko, it stinks from my phone screen sef.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 9:58pm On Feb 08
Ngokafor:
Give a reason..
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Angy55(f): 10:04pm On Feb 08
Uncle Toks2008 has dropped another one.
I'm here to read comments.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 10:06pm On Feb 08
Angy55:
Any thread I create on romance has a deep message only few can understand.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Toks2008(m): 10:20pm On Feb 08
Angy55:Angy I lost your contact..could you please resend it to olakoredeh@gmail.com
Thanks
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Khd95(m): 10:26pm On Feb 08
dumped for dolls
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Angy55(f): 10:28pm On Feb 08
Toks2008:
Cool then.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by free2ryhme: 10:39pm On Feb 08
Toks2008:
all these fortunate human beings with common 3mb data on their kpalasa phone that will not allow us hear word for nairaland
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by yomibelle(f): 10:39pm On Feb 08
his loss...QED
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Narldon(f): 10:39pm On Feb 08
O
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by iyke926(m): 10:40pm On Feb 08
Most girls have very bad character odour and so unintelligible. They get dumped because most refuse to change and learn.
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by ManFromJos: 10:40pm On Feb 08
I think something is wrong with NL commenters...
so if u are sitting with a person on the same pew for over an hour enjoying a conversation,.. and suddenly, he/she gets up and moves to the sit in front of you without any excuse or explanation, wouldn't u be forced to 'count ur teeth with ur tongue?'.. common sense would make u check urself.
Same thing here.. If a guy outrightly dumps u without any reasonable reason, then u really need to check urself.
I wonder how different the comments Here would have been if it were actually refering to the male folks .
Besides, checking ur self (be it a guy or a lady) does not mean u have faults.. it would just foster better changes to ur previous self and enable u to quickly move on..
NB; A girl once told me i wasn't even half as serious as her ex.. She walked away,.. After serious reflection, i realised why she said that.. It has helped me alot.. Made me more matured.. She now even tries to hang out with me sef,. Lol,. Make i just dy laff biko.. #CheckUp .
xf
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by ednut1(m): 10:41pm On Feb 08
Too early in the year for this crap
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by RuthDaniels(f): 10:41pm On Feb 08
Oga Toks you are being myopic here, Haba. This is like saying every break up is the woman's fault. Are you saying there are no men who are unsatisfied even with an angel?
Do you mean all men know what they want ? All men are saints? No man will want to chop and go even when a lady is worth staying with? Stop deceiving yourself Biko!
This thread is just to polish your ego, to cover up your flaws and faults. And you know what some shallow minded ones will support you but that won't change the fact that you are wrong!
|Re: If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:41pm On Feb 08
Na Wa Oh
