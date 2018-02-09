Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / If A Man Dates You For a year or more And latter Dumps You,check Yourself. (6395 Views)

I'm not talking about teenage romance but the type you go into when you are in your 20s or older.



Often times ladies play the victim card and they try to always present the guy as a heart breaker but the truth is that most guys who end up as dedicated lovers never planned that from the beginning but along the line,they found a reason to hold on to that lady...



So in most cases,if a man dates you for at least a year and finds no reason to hold on to you then you need to check yourself and ask why..



Don't get it twisted,this is not about a guy cheating on you but a guy outrightly dumping you for another lady. ..



In my opinion,most guys will never dump a lady who can prove to them that she is Worth having.



MissSlimbody:

Who broke your heart



You really need to get over it and move on.

If you need to ask this type of question based on the topic...it should be "Which girl did you dump?" sugomu



So I shud check myself because of a nigga when there are millions of other niggas that will appreciate me and all I have a offer.



Rubbish.



I think you should check yourself, Why you jump from one lady to another like a bag of flies.

Jamariwolff:

So I shud check myself because of a nigga when there are millions of other niggas that will appreciate me and all I have a offer.



Rubbish.



Jamariwolff:

So I shud check myself because of a nigga when there are millions of other niggas that will appreciate me and all I have a offer.



Rubbish.



I think you should check yourself, Why you jump from one lady to another like a bag of flies.

Let me call lalasticlala to consider this and let's see more comments from people.

Toks2008:





If you need to ask this type of question based on the topic...it should be "Which girl did you dump?" sugomu



Apparently it is lack of sense that will probably make guys dump you in months...no pun intended but judging from your comments.



It's obvious you're embittered based on your previous threads on NL. And your reaction shows I'm right.





l have never been "dumped" and that rubbish you typed won't make it happen.



Ladyhippolyta88:

Jamari jamari always on point.

Thanks dear





Toks2008:





I guess this erroneous mindset of "there are many niggas" might just be why the guy dumps the lady cos many ladies tend to use this line as consolatory remarks just to get dumped again and again and again. ..just saying... you seem to love the word 'dump'

Define :dump:

Can women dump men too or is it only men that do the dumping?

Come on, are you a misogynist too?



I don't know the type of relationship you've been entering and the type of ladies you've been dating.

But in normal relationships, people decide to end it mutually after realising that they weren't compatible for each other.

MissSlimbody:





It's obvious you're embittered based on your previous threads on NL. And your reaction shows I'm right.





l have never been "dumped" and that rubbish you typed won't make it happen.



I will not trade insults with you.

Here we go again...playing the victim card but when you trolled with your stwpid comment that has no correlation with the title you were so cool.



Jamariwolff:



Thanks dear





you seem to love the word 'dump'

Define :dump:

Can women dump men too or is it only men that do the dumping?

Come on, are you a misogynist too?



I don't know the type of relationship you've been entering and the type of ladies you've been dating.

But in normal relationships, people decide to end it mutually after realising that they weren't compatible for each other.

We aren't shît that you dump.

Simple logic...there are ladies who are dumped and there are ladies who painfully part ways due to several other issues...



Toks2008:





Here we go again...playing the victim card but when you trolled with your stwpid comment that has no correlation with the title you were so cool.



I repeat,if you don't act intelligently you will soon be dumped and the blame will be on you.Nuff said I give up!

This is one pained frustrated nigga.



Ladies abort mission, I repeat, abort,



Jamariwolff:

I give up!

This is one pained frustrated nigga.



Ladies abort mission, I repeat, abort,



Don't argue with this person, you definitely won't win. ...Very frustrated, I tell you.

I have always know him to be this way, since I joined nairaland.



Toks2008:

I'm not talking about teenage romance but the type you go into when you are in your 20s or older.



Often times ladies play the victim card and they try to always present the guy as a heart breaker but the truth is that most guys who end up as dedicated lovers never planned that from the beginning but along the line,they found a reason to hold on to that lady...



So in most cases,if a man dates you for at least a year and finds no reason to hold on to you then you need to check yourself and ask why..



Don't get it twisted,this is not about a guy cheating on you but a guy outrightly dumping you for another lady. ..



In my opinion,most guys will never dump a lady who can prove to them that she is Worth having.



Don't know if this makes sense.





Jamariwolff:

I give up!

This is one pained frustrated nigga.



Ladies abort mission, I repeat, abort,



Don't argue with this person, you definitely won't win.

This is exactly why Men use many ladies as intimacy gadgets...you will never see intelligent ladies attacking a writer but they focus on the topic and give fantastic views people can learn from.



MissSlimbody:

...Very frustrated, I tell you.

I have always know him to be this way, since I joined nairaland.



The lady that broke his heart didn't do well at all.

Hmmm, this is his first thread I'm actually seeing.



Ngokafor:









This makes no iota of sense...try again.

Uncle Toks2008 has dropped another one.



Angy55:

Uncle Toks2008 has dropped another one.



I'm here to read comments.

Angy55:

Uncle Toks2008 has dropped another one.

Angy I lost your contact..could you please resend it to olakoredeh@gmail.com

Thanks

Toks2008:





Any thread I create on romance has a deep message only few can understand.

Toks2008:

I'm not talking about teenage romance but the type you go into when you are in your 20s or older.



Often times ladies play the victim card and they try to always present the guy as a heart breaker but the truth is that most guys who end up as dedicated lovers never planned that from the beginning but along the line,they found a reason to hold on to that lady...



So in most cases,if a man dates you for at least a year and finds no reason to hold on to you then you need to check yourself and ask why..



Don't get it twisted,this is not about a guy cheating on you but a guy outrightly dumping you for another lady. ..



In my opinion,most guys will never dump a lady who can prove to them that she is Worth having.



Don't know if this makes sense.

his loss...QED

O

Most girls have very bad character odour and so unintelligible. They get dumped because most refuse to change and learn.

I think something is wrong with NL commenters...

so if u are sitting with a person on the same pew for over an hour enjoying a conversation,.. and suddenly, he/she gets up and moves to the sit in front of you without any excuse or explanation, wouldn't u be forced to 'count ur teeth with ur tongue?'.. common sense would make u check urself.

Same thing here.. If a guy outrightly dumps u without any reasonable reason, then u really need to check urself.

I wonder how different the comments Here would have been if it were actually refering to the male folks .

Besides, checking ur self (be it a guy or a lady) does not mean u have faults.. it would just foster better changes to ur previous self and enable u to quickly move on..

NB; A girl once told me i wasn't even half as serious as her ex.. She walked away,.. After serious reflection, i realised why she said that.. It has helped me alot.. Made me more matured.. She now even tries to hang out with me sef,. Lol,. Make i just dy laff biko.. #CheckUp .

Too early in the year for this crap

Oga Toks you are being myopic here, Haba. This is like saying every break up is the woman's fault. Are you saying there are no men who are unsatisfied even with an angel?



Do you mean all men know what they want ? All men are saints? No man will want to chop and go even when a lady is worth staying with? Stop deceiving yourself Biko!



This thread is just to polish your ego, to cover up your flaws and faults. And you know what some shallow minded ones will support you but that won't change the fact that you are wrong! 7 Likes 2 Shares