



It shall come to pass that on that day, that the drama shall be unlimited. To prevent awkward surprises, we have compiled a list of guys you will see this during this festival of love. We all know Valentine for most guys mean spending money but the economy has not been smiling. So here are 10 ways guys will likely act come February 14th.



1. Those who are preparing for it



Based on our research, these people are planning to give bae a treat she won’t forget in a hurry. Whether there’s recession or not, Buhari or Goodluck, APC or PDP, their girlfriends can be assured that they won’t be disappointed. Expensive gifts, exotic dates, vacation and many more are some of the plans this category of guys have in store.



2. Those with problems



By now, these set of guys are already lamenting that things are not going as expected. If they’ve been saying it before, they will emphasize it again and again so their girlfriends won’t even have any hope. It’s either there’s a problem at work or someone owing them money absconded etc There must just be a good excuse. If your guy complains of this, dear sister, just go and pray. God is your consolation in this trying period.



3. Those who will celebrate it in church



As we all know, 2018 Ash Wednesday coincides with the Valentine celebration. If your boyfriend is pious, just forget any date or gift. Spirit mode activated! If he’s not fasting, he could also invite you over to his church because his pastor told him to be in church for a Valentine day’s program. All na format! He has decided to love God due to condition.



4. Those who looking forward to the matches

Where are the football fans? Many guys are already jubilating because of the Barca vs. PSG match. The excitement is real! Whether they have money or not, there’s nothing like Valentine to them. Aside the fact that the match is a must-watch, you do the maths. Viewing centre is N200 while date is N10, 000 or more depending on their girlfriend’s taste. The difference is clear. Guys be like “baby, prove your love to me by watching this match.”



5. Those who will fall sick



Those who are thinking the most and are frustrated with the coming celebration are those who have a girlfriend that is more than their pocket. This measure may look extreme but how man go do? They are already thinking of falling sick and which type of sickness is the best excuse. They will be wondering the one their girlfriend will believe the most. If you’re that girlfriend, by the time they are done with the arrangement, you may end up spending your money on them out of concern. Sense will not kill guys!



6. Those who will travel



Well, some guys can’t really man up and tell their girlfriends that there is no show. The drama can be too much. To avoid this, they will play along and promise heaven and earth. On the D-Day, they would send bae a message that they received an emergency call to travel. The only travel they will really do is to go and spend the day at one of their hommies’ place. Haha, we understand; someone cannot come and kill himself.



7. Those who will be MIA



Very wise guys! They will make mouth watering promises and may even tell their girlfriends to bring her friends because that day will be mad fun. You wish! On valentine’s day, they will start giving excuses like long traffic, flat tire, flat battery – you just name it! Don’t be shocked! All the calamities that supposedly occur that day will return to normalcy the next day. But that Feb 14th? They will be MIA- Missing in Action.



8. Those who are blunt



These guys are the real MVPs. They’re brave. There’s no time for all the tricks other guys are preparing. They would just tell their girlfriends straight up that there will be nothing like Valentine. They be like, “forget all those telemundo, let’s do Nigerian love” or “this year is bad timing; we will do it specially next year” etc. We at Nigeria Online Business are amazed at how these guys do this. One thing we discovered though is that...



