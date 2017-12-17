₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by ironlady94: 4:56pm On Feb 11
The annual celebration of love is here again! The season of red and white is one of the anticipated commemorations of love for those in relationships. However, based on a research by Nigeria Online Business, this year’s celebration will spring up many surprises.
It shall come to pass that on that day, that the drama shall be unlimited. To prevent awkward surprises, we have compiled a list of guys you will see this during this festival of love. We all know Valentine for most guys mean spending money but the economy has not been smiling. So here are 10 ways guys will likely act come February 14th.
1. Those who are preparing for it
Based on our research, these people are planning to give bae a treat she won’t forget in a hurry. Whether there’s recession or not, Buhari or Goodluck, APC or PDP, their girlfriends can be assured that they won’t be disappointed. Expensive gifts, exotic dates, vacation and many more are some of the plans this category of guys have in store.
2. Those with problems
By now, these set of guys are already lamenting that things are not going as expected. If they’ve been saying it before, they will emphasize it again and again so their girlfriends won’t even have any hope. It’s either there’s a problem at work or someone owing them money absconded etc There must just be a good excuse. If your guy complains of this, dear sister, just go and pray. God is your consolation in this trying period.
3. Those who will celebrate it in church
As we all know, 2018 Ash Wednesday coincides with the Valentine celebration. If your boyfriend is pious, just forget any date or gift. Spirit mode activated! If he’s not fasting, he could also invite you over to his church because his pastor told him to be in church for a Valentine day’s program. All na format! He has decided to love God due to condition.
4. Those who looking forward to the matches
Where are the football fans? Many guys are already jubilating because of the Barca vs. PSG match. The excitement is real! Whether they have money or not, there’s nothing like Valentine to them. Aside the fact that the match is a must-watch, you do the maths. Viewing centre is N200 while date is N10, 000 or more depending on their girlfriend’s taste. The difference is clear. Guys be like “baby, prove your love to me by watching this match.”
5. Those who will fall sick
Those who are thinking the most and are frustrated with the coming celebration are those who have a girlfriend that is more than their pocket. This measure may look extreme but how man go do? They are already thinking of falling sick and which type of sickness is the best excuse. They will be wondering the one their girlfriend will believe the most. If you’re that girlfriend, by the time they are done with the arrangement, you may end up spending your money on them out of concern. Sense will not kill guys!
6. Those who will travel
Well, some guys can’t really man up and tell their girlfriends that there is no show. The drama can be too much. To avoid this, they will play along and promise heaven and earth. On the D-Day, they would send bae a message that they received an emergency call to travel. The only travel they will really do is to go and spend the day at one of their hommies’ place. Haha, we understand; someone cannot come and kill himself.
7. Those who will be MIA
Very wise guys! They will make mouth watering promises and may even tell their girlfriends to bring her friends because that day will be mad fun. You wish! On valentine’s day, they will start giving excuses like long traffic, flat tire, flat battery – you just name it! Don’t be shocked! All the calamities that supposedly occur that day will return to normalcy the next day. But that Feb 14th? They will be MIA- Missing in Action.
8. Those who are blunt
These guys are the real MVPs. They’re brave. There’s no time for all the tricks other guys are preparing. They would just tell their girlfriends straight up that there will be nothing like Valentine. They be like, “forget all those telemundo, let’s do Nigerian love” or “this year is bad timing; we will do it specially next year” etc. We at Nigeria Online Business are amazed at how these guys do this. One thing we discovered though is that...
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by CaptainJeffry: 4:58pm On Feb 11
I'm the category 3. I love ladies but I love God more, don't wanna go to hell fire.
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by juwonloo: 5:19pm On Feb 11
Team #brokeassni**a n single from January to December
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by pocohantas(f): 8:47pm On Feb 11
Why is the emphasis on val always/most times to men?
Woman no dey do val for man ni?
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by coolestofall(m): 8:55pm On Feb 11
pocohantas:Thnk God I found a gal who thinks different. Babe xup, do u mind taking me out 4 val?
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Splinz(m): 8:56pm On Feb 11
pocohantas:
You don do am before?
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by pocohantas(f): 9:08pm On Feb 11
Splinz:
Though I don't place emphasis on all these days, there is nothing I haven't done for love. Minus giving my kidney...
coolestofall:
I mind.
I'll have lots of explanation to do if I am seen with you.
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Splinz(m): 9:20pm On Feb 11
pocohantas:
Hmm. One would think that our own Poco is not a lover.
But surprisingly, she's planning next on giving her kidney for love.
Wow... what a great lover!
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by samtinx(m): 9:21pm On Feb 11
Team number 4,nothing can be compared to PSG vs Real Madrid.................love continue everyday next Wednesday won't make a difference
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Asowari(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
Team number 6 man can not kill himself
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by pocohantas(f): 9:40pm On Feb 11
Splinz:
Mistaken identity.
For the right man, I will always, always...be the right woman .
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Perspectives(m): 9:45pm On Feb 11
Team blunt
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by zicoraads(m): 9:54pm On Feb 11
pocohantas:See where she is. Been looking for her all over the forum
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by pocohantas(f): 9:58pm On Feb 11
zicoraads:
Anything for me?
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by zicoraads(m): 9:59pm On Feb 11
pocohantas:Why did you shed your other skin and abandoned 'home'?
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Splinz(m): 10:05pm On Feb 11
pocohantas:My bad.
Never heard you sounds this sweet.
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by CaptainStephen(m): 10:15pm On Feb 11
Team no time, anything can happen between now and the 14th or I might be some where sipping my favorite fanta and cursing bakayoko.
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by orijintv(m): 10:17pm On Feb 11
Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla Shiiiitttt
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Habiodunz(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
11: Those that have sense and are jejely going to watch PSG vs Madrid Match
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by drips8(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
No 4 gang
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Moye101: 10:21pm On Feb 11
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by wristbangle(m): 10:23pm On Feb 11
coolestofall:
Goodluck as you go on a date with that stench feminist
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by phantonce(m): 10:32pm On Feb 11
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by phetto(m): 10:32pm On Feb 11
You forgot us
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Galaticos444: 10:38pm On Feb 11
Moye101:I av 200 % fixed games 4free,no need to pay after win.lazy scammer
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Amosjaj(m): 10:39pm On Feb 11
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by AiiVee(m): 10:39pm On Feb 11
and those who Feb 14 doesn't mean anything to...
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by bettercreature(m): 10:40pm On Feb 11
I am sick already not an excuse
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Galaticos444: 10:42pm On Feb 11
Does luv start and ends on val day?slay queens looking 4who to scam
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Dafreeguy(m): 10:44pm On Feb 11
From Ash wednesday tinz to liverpool vs porto.. Even sef, d girlfrnd I have isn't a romantic one. She won't even bother
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by Greystone(m): 10:50pm On Feb 11
I’m not missing BArca vs PSG
Babe, sorry in advance...
phetto:LoL
|Re: Valentine: 10 Categories Of Guys You Will See And How They Will Behave by AreaFada2: 10:50pm On Feb 11
And those who will break up before or during valentine. Any little fiam, they will just pick quarrel. All na tactics jor.
