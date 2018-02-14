₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by donprincebigt(m): 7:38pm On Feb 13
like seriously, I have been thinking of this, how can you celebrate Valentine with your partner who is not around you ? what can you get her for val ? suggestions needed.
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Tosinex(m): 8:28pm On Feb 13
I think the best is just to write a love letter and message it to her, and if you can order anything from Jumia or any online store, do it and send it to her address, shikena!
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by pinnket: 9:09pm On Feb 13
Buy her tape rule to measure the distance..
We have online stores today... Just look for something nice and not necessarily big with everybody's view, and have it delievered to her location.
That's what I also did back in 1977
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Jupxter: 9:10pm On Feb 13
donprincebigt:
Visit an online store and make an overnight delivery order
Wine or Chocolate soft cake will suffice, remember to add a blue rooster tail wine. And have a song in the background when you make a one hour video call. What's that song in my head oh.
Incredible by Craig Davids or that soft love music, we found ourselves...blah blah blah...
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Paulchris(m): 9:10pm On Feb 13
Send nudes
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by NwaNimo1(m): 9:10pm On Feb 13
Good question...
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by fatymore(f): 9:10pm On Feb 13
Is it a must
The best is to send Her money and let her buy whatever she want...
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Lindseyatotem: 9:11pm On Feb 13
Fund her bank account
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Kaxmytex(m): 9:11pm On Feb 13
Some Galz might find it so difficult to go to ball house to go watch some match.. ..
The greatest gift u can give ur bae 2morrow is jux to buy her mtn data, pls only mtn.. ..no try glo atall....22gb should be okay, jux 10k only..
Now send her link to download mobdro.. ...
If she no watch real vs psg tomorrow, dats an unforgivable sin.. .
Make sure she send you a selfie of her watching the match every 10min
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Frenchfriez: 9:11pm On Feb 13
The way ppl give themselves headaches over Valentine makes me wonder if they don't routinely buy gifts for their loved ones .
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by bobokeshington: 9:12pm On Feb 13
wow
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Aloss: 9:12pm On Feb 13
Hmm
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Culin(f): 9:12pm On Feb 13
Great question. Also, what can one buy for a partner who has all the possible gifts you can think of or afford?
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by obaataaokpaewu: 9:12pm On Feb 13
My gf is abroad plus tomorrow is her birthday too
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by akeentech(m): 9:12pm On Feb 13
Recharge card to call his/her other boos
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Abdul3391(m): 9:12pm On Feb 13
Jupxter:na wa! for this recession
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by labake1(f): 9:13pm On Feb 13
Just here to read comments
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by StarUp: 9:13pm On Feb 13
Just send her recharge card so she can use it to call the guy in za oza room who is in the "friend zone".
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Jupxter: 9:13pm On Feb 13
Abdul3391:
Go hustle nah, people dey make 1m per month too na
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by adebayo201: 9:13pm On Feb 13
fatymore:very good question
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Topestbilly(m): 9:14pm On Feb 13
You can buy shares for him/her.
In my opinion everyday should by a valentines day because the love shown on val day should be on a daily basis, one can add an extra thing to the particular day just to make it special.
I see it as every other day.
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by sandrahnaub(f): 9:14pm On Feb 13
Ash wednesday
Begining of lent biko
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by einsteinclub: 9:14pm On Feb 13
Stock too in the same shoe Wat do I do oooo
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Olalan(m): 9:15pm On Feb 13
Get her stuff thru online platforms like jumia or konga. But must you send her a gift for valentine or why wait till valentine day? Love I believe should be expressed every day and not just on a special day.
Wishing you and your lover a lovely valentine.
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Neyoor(m): 9:15pm On Feb 13
Write her a nice poem
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by agabaI23(m): 9:16pm On Feb 13
fatymore:yes! Send me your address you must receive something tomorrow.
Give her an alert.
Tell her it's for dinner for 2. She should eat for both of you so that you suck yours from her breast when you see her .
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by fatymore(f): 9:17pm On Feb 13
agabaI23:yinmu...
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by Odunharry(m): 9:19pm On Feb 13
Buy a gift or something he or she likes and send to them, have their favorite meal send to them. You can check for fast food around where they are and order, pay her a surprise visit etc
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by agabaI23(m): 9:19pm On Feb 13
fatymore:Send it already.
Funny thing, wetin be yinmu sef? I no say na casting lang but wetin be the meaning?
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by lonelydora(m): 9:21pm On Feb 13
If he's a man....buy boxers, handkerchief, and singlet
If she's a woman....buy bra, pants or makeup kit
|Re: Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? by balmofgilead: 9:25pm On Feb 13
Frenchfriez:Which one have you done.wonder man
