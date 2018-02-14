Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Valentine: What To Buy For A Partner In A Long Distance? (12075 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

like seriously, I have been thinking of this, how can you celebrate Valentine with your partner who is not around you ? what can you get her for val ? suggestions needed.

I think the best is just to write a love letter and message it to her, and if you can order anything from Jumia or any online store, do it and send it to her address, shikena! 15 Likes 1 Share













We have online stores today... Just look for something nice and not necessarily big with everybody's view, and have it delievered to her location.



That's what I also did back in 1977 Buy her tape rule to measure the distance..We have online stores today... Just look for something nice and not necessarily big with everybody's view, and have it delievered to her location.That's what I also did back in 1977 18 Likes 1 Share

donprincebigt:

like seriously, I have been thinking of this, how can you celebrate Valentine with your partner who is not around you ? what can you get her for val ? suggestions needed.





Visit an online store and make an overnight delivery order



Wine or Chocolate soft cake will suffice, remember to add a blue rooster tail wine. And have a song in the background when you make a one hour video call. What's that song in my head oh.



Incredible by Craig Davids or that soft love music, we found ourselves...blah blah blah... Visit an online store and make an overnight delivery orderWine or Chocolate soft cake will suffice, remember to add a blue rooster tail wine. And have a song in the background when you make a one hour video call. What's that song in my head oh.Incredible by Craig Davids or that soft love music, we found ourselves...blah blah blah... 9 Likes

Send nudes 3 Likes 2 Shares

Good question...







The best is to send Her money and let her buy whatever she want... Is it a mustThe best is to send Her money and let her buy whatever she want... 13 Likes

Fund her bank account 2 Likes

Some Galz might find it so difficult to go to ball house to go watch some match.. ..



The greatest gift u can give ur bae 2morrow is jux to buy her mtn data, pls only mtn.. ..no try glo atall....22gb should be okay, jux 10k only..



Now send her link to download mobdro.. ...



If she no watch real vs psg tomorrow, dats an unforgivable sin.. .



Make sure she send you a selfie of her watching the match every 10min 4 Likes

The way ppl give themselves headaches over Valentine makes me wonder if they don't routinely buy gifts for their loved ones . 17 Likes 1 Share

wow

Hmm

Great question. Also, what can one buy for a partner who has all the possible gifts you can think of or afford? 1 Like

My gf is abroad plus tomorrow is her birthday too 1 Like

Recharge card to call his/her other boos

Jupxter:









Visit an online store and make an overnight delivery order



Wine or Chocolate soft cake will suffice, remember to add a blue rooster tail wine. And have a song in the background when you make a one hour video call. What's that song in my head oh.



Incredible by Craig Davids or that soft love music, we found ourselves...blah blah blah... na wa! for this recession na wa! for this recession 1 Like

Just here to read comments 1 Like 1 Share

Just send her recharge card so she can use it to call the guy in za oza room who is in the "friend zone".

Abdul3391:



na wa! for this recession



Go hustle nah, people dey make 1m per month too na Go hustle nah, people dey make 1m per month too na

fatymore:

Is it a must very good question very good question



You can buy shares for him/her.





In my opinion everyday should by a valentines day because the love shown on val day should be on a daily basis, one can add an extra thing to the particular day just to make it special.

I see it as every other day. You can buy shares for him/her.In my opinion everyday should by a valentines day because the love shown on val day should be on a daily basis, one can add an extra thing to the particular day just to make it special.I see it as every other day.

Ash wednesday

Begining of lent biko 1 Like

Stock too in the same shoe Wat do I do oooo 1 Like

Get her stuff thru online platforms like jumia or konga. But must you send her a gift for valentine or why wait till valentine day? Love I believe should be expressed every day and not just on a special day.

Wishing you and your lover a lovely valentine. 2 Likes

Write her a nice poem

fatymore:

Is it a must yes! Send me your address you must receive something tomorrow.





Give her an alert.

Tell her it's for dinner for 2. She should eat for both of you so that you suck yours from her breast when you see her . yes! Send me your address you must receive something tomorrow.Give her an alert.Tell her it's for dinner for 2. She should eat for both of you so that you suck yours from her breast when you see her 3 Likes 1 Share

agabaI23:

yes! Send me your address you must receive something tomorrow.





Give her an alert. yinmu... yinmu... 1 Like 1 Share

Buy a gift or something he or she likes and send to them, have their favorite meal send to them. You can check for fast food around where they are and order, pay her a surprise visit etc

fatymore:

yinmu... Send it already.



Funny thing, wetin be yinmu sef? I no say na casting lang but wetin be the meaning? Send it already.Funny thing, wetin be yinmu sef? I no say na casting lang but wetin be the meaning?

If he's a man....buy boxers, handkerchief, and singlet



If she's a woman....buy bra, pants or makeup kit