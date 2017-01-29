Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day (15124 Views)

A Nigerian man and a Twitter user identified as Prince Roland Dosunmu took to twitter to reveal that he traveled by road from Lagos to Kogi to propose to his girlfriend today February 14th, 2018.



According to him, his fiancee-to-be isn't still aware of his intention as the said proposal is to take place tonight, and with the help of her friends, he hopes to make it 'perfect'.





See his tweets below;







After readin this post,NL ladies will be lyk'dats d definition of a true love' 7 Likes

Smarty98:

After readin this post,NL ladies will be lyk'dats d definition of a true love'

Kuku kii me bro Kuku kii me bro 5 Likes

Ride on

now this is stupidity at its peak 7 Likes

What if she says no ?? 4 Likes

On God knows where my future Gf is presently..... 3 Likes 1 Share

Kongo when dem Don dey shine Na e enter road Dey go pay for 2 Likes

Because of "Love" that doesn't exist.













But when will the man of my dreams propose to me with this my stubborn character I hope he won't go and meet her with another manBut when will the man of my dreams propose to mewith this my stubborn character 4 Likes

Ahhhhhhhhhh!

Kogiiiiiiiiii!

Itsh well ooo 2 Likes

bobokeshington:

Because of "Love" that doesn't exist. i feel ur pain i feel ur pain

LilNetty:

On God knows where my future Gf is presently.....

NL NL

You try.... You try....You try.... 1 Like

kogi or kebbi which one?? 2 Likes

What if she says NO tonight?

I pity this guy ooo.



I pray the girl is worth the trip 2 Likes

CastedAyo:





so make we fry stone abi so make we fry stone abi

biacan:

I hope he won't go and meet her with another dude

Na una way...



Oko ko okun combodu... Na una way...Oko ko okun combodu...





Which kain nasty risk he dey take sef Which kain nasty risk he dey take sef

I doubt if love worth all these

hola106:

i feel ur pain which pain which pain

what if he had accident will she still say yes what if he had accident will she still say yes

So? OP say Kogi, bobo say Kebbi. I won't be surprised if the girl is even in Katsina right now. Then, they can go and do the proposal in Kaduna.



Surprise my azz. When the girl go don read am for Twitter 3 Likes

A picture of him proposing to the babe



Or we won't take it







Still wondering where my future wife could be right now

Wow, what an informative information.

hola106:

i feel ur pain For the records, I've never been heartbroken. For the records, I've never been heartbroken. 1 Like

bobokeshington:

Because of "Love" that doesn't exist.

Nawa oo



You need a 'boot' of moral after undertaking the most rigorous part of the task?



The way people take this proposal thing is borderline ridiculous. You guys have been in this relationship for a while na. You need a 'boot' of moral after undertaking the most rigorous part of the task?The way people take this proposal thing is borderline ridiculous. You guys have been in this relationship for a while na.