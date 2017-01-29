₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,091 members, 4,084,571 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 12:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day (15124 Views)
|Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by CastedAyo: 8:14pm On Feb 14
https://torimill.com/2018/02/valentine-proposal-nigerian-man-journeys-from-lagos-to-kogi-for-23-hours-to-propose-to-his-girlfriend.html
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by Smarty98(m): 8:17pm On Feb 14
After readin this post,NL ladies will be lyk'dats d definition of a true love'
7 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by CastedAyo: 8:19pm On Feb 14
Smarty98:
Kuku kii me bro
5 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by femolacqua(m): 9:05pm On Feb 14
Ride on
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by amarrto(m): 9:09pm On Feb 14
now this is stupidity at its peak
7 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by bobokeshington: 10:03pm On Feb 14
What if she says no ??
4 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by LilNetty(m): 10:04pm On Feb 14
On God knows where my future Gf is presently.....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by Apina(m): 10:05pm On Feb 14
Kongo when dem Don dey shine Na e enter road Dey go pay for
2 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by Krafty006: 10:05pm On Feb 14
lol, love wan tin tin...... http://www.nairaland.com/4348644/need-professional-footwear-designer-cobbler
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by bobokeshington: 10:05pm On Feb 14
Because of "Love" that doesn't exist.
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by biacan(f): 10:06pm On Feb 14
I hope he won't go and meet her with another man
But when will the man of my dreams propose to me with this my stubborn character
4 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by dapsoneh: 10:07pm On Feb 14
Ahhhhhhhhhh!
Kogiiiiiiiiii!
Itsh well ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by hola106(m): 10:08pm On Feb 14
bobokeshington:i feel ur pain
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by bobokeshington: 10:08pm On Feb 14
LilNetty:
NL
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by mwise(m): 10:08pm On Feb 14
You try.... You try....
1 Like
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by muhyeenisce(m): 10:08pm On Feb 14
kogi or kebbi which one??
2 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by emeijeh(m): 10:09pm On Feb 14
What if she says NO tonight?
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by phantonce(m): 10:09pm On Feb 14
I pity this guy ooo.
I pray the girl is worth the trip
2 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by free2ryhme: 10:10pm On Feb 14
CastedAyo:
so make we fry stone abi
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by bobokeshington: 10:10pm On Feb 14
biacan:
Na una way...
Oko ko okun combodu...
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by solpat(m): 10:10pm On Feb 14
Which kain nasty risk he dey take sef
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by favor700(f): 10:11pm On Feb 14
I doubt if love worth all these
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by bobokeshington: 10:12pm On Feb 14
hola106:which pain
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by Harmored(m): 10:13pm On Feb 14
what if he had accident will she still say yes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by WHOcarex: 10:14pm On Feb 14
So? OP say Kogi, bobo say Kebbi. I won't be surprised if the girl is even in Katsina right now. Then, they can go and do the proposal in Kaduna.
Surprise my azz. When the girl go don read am for Twitter
3 Likes
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by pennywys: 10:14pm On Feb 14
A picture of him proposing to the babe
Or we won't take it
Still wondering where my future wife could be right now
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by Liard(m): 10:14pm On Feb 14
Wow, what an informative information.
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by bobokeshington: 10:16pm On Feb 14
hola106:For the records, I've never been heartbroken.
1 Like
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by Xbursta(m): 10:16pm On Feb 14
bobokeshington:
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by MiguelKingII(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
Nawa oo
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by cyborg123(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
You need a 'boot' of moral after undertaking the most rigorous part of the task?
The way people take this proposal thing is borderline ridiculous. You guys have been in this relationship for a while na.
|Re: Man Travels From Lagos To Kogi To Propose To His Girlfriend On Valentine's Day by Liard(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
bobokeshington:
As in, I tire for the matter o
How Many Men Get Married As Virgins? / Does Love Realy Fades Away? / Christian Girls Getting F*cked By Hausa Muslims In My Office.
Viewing this topic: zaboy, Waledarep(m), sweetestboi(m), Edron1(m), aktem(m), wizzyenya(m), longjohnsilver, marshalldgreat, Cruz889(m), murrayblinks(m), kennyakobo, Smarty98(m), Effico5real(m), Keshinr0, blueprint77(m), Heftee001, mboii, ElPadrino007(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20