Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) (12703 Views)

24-Year-Old Groom Marries His 20-Year-Old Pregnant Bride (Photos) / Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" / Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of Akin & His Igbo Fiancée (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The couple met online on MySpace and have been dating ever since. After the Igbankwu in Anambra, the couple came all the way to Lagos and did their Yoruba traditional wedding at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.



Photography by Kreamagazine(c)



More Photos: Taiye might have just showed some Igbo guys how to rock the IsiAgu traditional attire and own it. The groom stormed Nnokwa in Idemili South Local Government, Anambra to marry his bride Linda.The couple met online on MySpace and have been dating ever since. After the Igbankwu in Anambra, the couple came all the way to Lagos and did their Yoruba traditional wedding at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.Photography by Kreamagazine(c)More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/yoruba-man-rocks-isiagu-marries-his-igbo-bride-in-anambra-photos 7 Likes





Cc lalasticlala mynd44 More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/yoruba-man-rocks-isiagu-marries-his-igbo-bride-in-anambra-photos Cc lalasticlala mynd44

God bless their home..!!!

Amen 22 Likes 1 Share

small time now, sombori will come and b saying Yoluba are dis, yoluba are that, can't you see d guy get balls? small time now, sombori will come and b saying Yoluba are dis, yoluba are that, can't you see d guy get balls? 18 Likes

Love knows no tribe 17 Likes 1 Share

Well, they allowed him to marry her because of his money.

Let 'poor' or 'just there' type of guy try to do that, they will chase him/her like someone with leper.



Beauty in the eyes f the beholder.

Omo Oduduwa, congrats.



Don't mention me to be unfortunate. I have typed my mind.

On to the next thread 5 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba men with their eyes on Igbo ladies





hml to them 17 Likes 1 Share

Brooke60:

Well, they allowed him to marry her because of his money.

Let 'poor' or 'just there' type of guy try to do that, they will chase him/her like someone with leper.



Beauty in the eyes f the beholder.

Omo Oduduwa, congrats.



Don't mention me to be unfortunate. I have typed my mind.

On to the next thread

to marry an Igbo lady isn't by force..if they chase you,,,please check the next door.. to marry an Igbo lady isn't by force..if they chase you,,,please check the next door.. 30 Likes

sekxyqueen:





to marry an Igbo lady isn't by force..if they chase you,,,please check the next door.. So, dry

*yawns*

Try another joke So, dry*yawns*Try another joke 10 Likes







Me juz drinking my cuppa coffee as i don't know what's the big deal if somebody marry someone from another tribe..





All i know LOVE HAS NO RESTRICTIONS... Me juz drinking my cuppa coffee as i don't know what's the big deal if somebody marry someone from another tribe..All i know LOVE HAS NO RESTRICTIONS... 6 Likes

That is good 1 Like



i guess everything lies within their character.

IGBO men dont even think abt them.

their YORUBA men will date them finish and still dump and sell their fortune to marry "expensive igbo women"

abeg my igbo brothers lets reconsider biko.



leme look for funke"s number and call her back seriously Yoruba women have suffered in this country.. nobody finds them attractive despite their big nyash.i guess everything lies within their character.IGBO men dont even think abt them.their YORUBA men will date them finish and still dump and sell their fortune to marry "expensive igbo women"abeg my igbo brothers lets reconsider biko.leme look for funke"s number and call her back 5 Likes 2 Shares

While the broke ones are complaining of how expensive it is to marry Igbo ladies the smart ones are upgrading their family heritage by marrying Igbo ladies. 9 Likes 1 Share





Ewooooooooo



Linda (SNAKE) from Idemili (SNAKE WORSHIPER)



Tomorrow now them go say na enemies Eeehhhhnn EwoooooooooLinda (SNAKE) from Idemili (SNAKE WORSHIPER)Tomorrow now them go say na enemies Eeehhhhnn 1 Like

IN ONE NIGERIA, I BELIEVE! 2 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful bride



But the guy no resemble afonja ooo



These people, always following others in search of shithole to suck. Little wonder they brought this calamity of a gov't on us

you want to give some people heart-attack this morning. 1 Like

I fear IBO tradition, I can't marry or date IBO 2 Likes

afonja + Ipob= X

find X 1 Like

Lemme come and be going. Zaynie and swtdarling comman see

People are building a life ,while NL riffraff are fighting over tribe and tribal supremacy even when their own tribesmen won't hesitate in using them to achieve his goals if it becomes necessary. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Joelsblog:

Forget about tribe... Yoruba men are best wen it comes to sex and relationships

God bless you God bless you 2 Likes









Igbo girls can kill for Yoruba guys



See ceeci in my show



The girl can kill for tobi.



Lemme inform this osu alusi umeh bros to come and see their sister



letusbepieces

Chizpim



Meanwhile, PLEASE VOTE EFE FOR the money Some fools won't like this...Igbo girls can kill for Yoruba guysSee ceeci in my showThe girl can kill for tobi.Lemme inform this osu alusi umeh bros to come and see their sisterletusbepiecesChizpimMeanwhile, PLEASE VOTE EFE FOR the money 5 Likes

soo





o bu ihe abula nka unu gaa na ebute na narialand





ndi igbo unu ezuzu zina ezuzu







Ps-I cannot wait to find my igbo missing rib so i can take Ibadan to the east.... All these igbo ladies will just give someone 'crouching hyena holding cupboard" and refresh you with "Ofe aku", "Ofe oha", "Ofe onugbu", "Ofe nsala" or some other type of "ofe" and before you know it you are somewhere in the East spending your life savingsPs-I cannot wait to find my igbo missing rib so i can take Ibadan to the east.... 2 Likes

Yoruba Demons rule 5 Likes