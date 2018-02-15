₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,316 members, 4,085,309 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 12:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) (12703 Views)
24-Year-Old Groom Marries His 20-Year-Old Pregnant Bride (Photos) / Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" / Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of Akin & His Igbo Fiancée (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 9:49am
Taiye might have just showed some Igbo guys how to rock the IsiAgu traditional attire and own it. The groom stormed Nnokwa in Idemili South Local Government, Anambra to marry his bride Linda.
The couple met online on MySpace and have been dating ever since. After the Igbankwu in Anambra, the couple came all the way to Lagos and did their Yoruba traditional wedding at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.
Photography by Kreamagazine(c)
More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/yoruba-man-rocks-isiagu-marries-his-igbo-bride-in-anambra-photos
7 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 9:50am
More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/yoruba-man-rocks-isiagu-marries-his-igbo-bride-in-anambra-photos
Cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by grayht(m): 10:14am
God bless their home..!!!
Amen
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 10:23am
small time now, sombori will come and b saying Yoluba are dis, yoluba are that, can't you see d guy get balls?
18 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 10:30am
Love knows no tribe
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 10:45am
Well, they allowed him to marry her because of his money.
Let 'poor' or 'just there' type of guy try to do that, they will chase him/her like someone with leper.
Beauty in the eyes f the beholder.
Omo Oduduwa, congrats.
Don't mention me to be unfortunate. I have typed my mind.
On to the next thread
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 10:51am
Yoruba men with their eyes on Igbo ladies
hml to them
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 10:52am
Brooke60:
to marry an Igbo lady isn't by force..if they chase you,,,please check the next door..
30 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 10:56am
sekxyqueen:So, dry
*yawns*
Try another joke
10 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 10:57am
Me juz drinking my cuppa coffee as i don't know what's the big deal if somebody marry someone from another tribe..
All i know LOVE HAS NO RESTRICTIONS...
6 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 11:11am
That is good
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 11:12am
seriously Yoruba women have suffered in this country.. nobody finds them attractive despite their big nyash.
i guess everything lies within their character.
IGBO men dont even think abt them.
their YORUBA men will date them finish and still dump and sell their fortune to marry "expensive igbo women"
abeg my igbo brothers lets reconsider biko.
leme look for funke"s number and call her back
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Theonlycoolmonk: 11:12am
While the broke ones are complaining of how expensive it is to marry Igbo ladies the smart ones are upgrading their family heritage by marrying Igbo ladies.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by hmmmmmnn: 11:12am
Ewooooooooo
Linda (SNAKE) from Idemili (SNAKE WORSHIPER)
Tomorrow now them go say na enemies Eeehhhhnn
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by jashar(f): 11:13am
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:13am
IN ONE NIGERIA, I BELIEVE!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by simplemach(m): 11:13am
Beautiful bride
But the guy no resemble afonja ooo
These people, always following others in search of shithole to suck. Little wonder they brought this calamity of a gov't on us
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 11:13am
you want to give some people heart-attack this morning.
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Montez90: 11:13am
I fear IBO tradition, I can't marry or date IBO
2 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by kingsaif(m): 11:13am
afonja + Ipob= X
find X
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by FloraEC(f): 11:14am
Lemme come and be going. Zaynie and swtdarling comman see
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Truckpusher(m): 11:14am
People are building a life ,while NL riffraff are fighting over tribe and tribal supremacy even when their own tribesmen won't hesitate in using them to achieve his goals if it becomes necessary.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Oladeleeleniyan(f): 11:14am
Joelsblog:God bless you
2 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 11:14am
Some fools won't like this...
Igbo girls can kill for Yoruba guys
See ceeci in my show
The girl can kill for tobi.
Lemme inform this osu alusi umeh bros to come and see their sister
letusbepieces
Chizpim
Meanwhile, PLEASE VOTE EFE FOR the money
5 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by USAbabe(f): 11:15am
soo
o bu ihe abula nka unu gaa na ebute na narialand
ndi igbo unu ezuzu zina ezuzu
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:16am
All these igbo ladies will just give someone 'crouching hyena holding cupboard" and refresh you with "Ofe aku", "Ofe oha", "Ofe onugbu", "Ofe nsala" or some other type of "ofe" and before you know it you are somewhere in the East spending your life savings
Ps-I cannot wait to find my igbo missing rib so i can take Ibadan to the east....
2 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by wellmax(m): 11:16am
Yoruba Demons rule
5 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Man Rocks Isiagu, Marries His Igbo Bride In Anambra (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 11:16am
Joelsblog:What tribe?you mean the igbos Nigeria cannot do without us and where did you get your statistics from to prove that Yoruba men can do that?
5 Likes
How I Celebrated Tonight I Broke Up With My Girl Friend (pic) / Can Lust Lead To Love?? ... / Some Guys Are Dogs
Viewing this topic: BigBrother9ja, marvin904(m), Thandiubani(m), iffydave(m), kmcutez(f), toysleek(f), fairplay90(m), girlhaley(f), spotlesmich(m), Interesting15, skallion7(m), Maboota256, AYOOOO10, excorperwheezy(m), Xbee007(m), Caryordey(m), paparazzi1987(m), goodyswaggs, SpeedGod, 9gerian, bishopdave(m), Asafaizonboy, Birikiti, 1wolex85, Anuoluwapo3054(m), chops33(m), stevekarl, Truckpusher(m), kambili999(f), vicog2014(m), ZorGBUooeh, Olameen1713, Propene, bidexolumanish(m), ifex370(m), vickatcch, enny4real23(m), chinawapz(m), Poshij, Doublelady(f), Israeljones(m), daywatcher, MayorOlohLo1(m), Truth234, Adhocnaira, Slyle(m), JastSiryin(m), LBlessing(f), 2muchmoni1(m), Pigsandidiots, steric58(m), SLOVFO(m), casiraghi, Ayo25, sanniabiola(m), liquidmetall, Chuksworld(m), dejjythomas(m), tinety, olowo1234567(m), Lucin, ksington, Lec25(m), ahhdah(f), Ahmed0336(m), baby124, FrankSean, samodoh, solz, esuquin(f), alphacyborg(m), Lyord69(m), Sammydanny, Kutigi0332, sixtuso(m), xammyx(m), overall90, bosman4u, lionel4mercy, viktor88, 2fine2fast(m), letusbepieces, tunfeek, Ideagatesauto and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20