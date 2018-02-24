₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,867 members, 4,101,106 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 02:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? (11583 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 6:23pm On Feb 23
We've known for almost. a year now.Am a student just as she is too(the same Skul).But then I have focus on so many important things pertaining to my studies.I love her (but who love help?), and she knows, but I don't know if she does the same.
Anyway I don't I need to be in any relationship now because I feel its a big distraction.So I want to quit.But I don't know how to.The last time I tried doing that,I told her to her face that I'm tired of this relationship (I no go kill myself) even though it is going smooth.But she Was heart broken and wanted to cry(I felt for her that day).
I want to stop chatting her up or maybe not spending much time with her (if at all there is any).I have done it tho.But I feel like I have done something very bad by leaving her just like that.She calls but I don't pick,and sometimes when I pick,I wouldn't want to talk too much but instead, I make the call as quick as possible.And When I think about her,it makes me feel like a bad person.
Pls anybody with an Idea in how to tell her I quit!!! pls help
Thanks.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by Lomprico2: 6:36pm On Feb 23
You have done it already na! What else do u want us to say?
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by EBUBS(m): 6:44pm On Feb 23
I think you should open up to her... The earlier the better. Make sure you make her see reasons why you want to quit.. don't ignore her calls but try as much as u can not to be romantic when you talk to her, rather be playful and unserious. With time she'll find someone else without getting too hurt.
Note: don't have sex with her. If you already did, don't do it again.
Brand new leeco cool 1 dual at 45k
http://www.nairaland.com/4360877/brand-new-leeco-cool-1
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by kimbraa(f): 6:47pm On Feb 23
Man up and tell her to her face. If you could've approached her for a relationship when you thought you were in love then this shouldn't be a problem. Sep 2017, you were in love... Feb 2018, love don tire you. Campus relationships!.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 6:53pm On Feb 23
kimbraa:
Dear it ain't easy.I did that once and I had sympathy on her cos I felt I broke her heart by telling bluntly.she nearly cried
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 6:58pm On Feb 23
Lomprico2:
I said that action makes me feel like a bad person.I haven't really told her directly that I want to quit.
Simply suggest for me a better way of telling her than avoiding her calls,not chatting her up,not spending anytime on her etc. because all these makes me feel bad abt myself.
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 7:01pm On Feb 23
EBUBS:
hmmmmm.Thanks
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by urbanemind: 7:04pm On Feb 23
TheGenius001:of course ure a bad person now!!!
u don kpansh d girl finish u come dey avoid her,
Na good person dey do dat kind thing?
quit d relationship like a bad person dat u re without regret..
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by crismark(m): 7:08pm On Feb 23
i still dnt knw wat is difficult in jst goin 2 her nd tell her..
"I NO DEY DO AGAIN"
3 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 7:13pm On Feb 23
urbanemind:
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 7:15pm On Feb 23
crismark:
I did it.But man,the feeling of seeing her broken by my word made me compassionate.
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 7:16pm On Feb 23
kimbraa:
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by gunners160(m): 7:19pm On Feb 23
Did she force you to ask her out?Where u not the one who saw her and decided to woo her?
Finally, coming go post this online shows how immature you are,must you bring it online!!!
9 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by tenmariner: 7:20pm On Feb 23
Reduce ur level of affections to her..give flimsy excuse, miss appointment with her for no good reason, stop receiving her calls..if she ask why, tell her u are too weak to pick..Do the above wholeheartedly she will definitely understand..
2 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 7:23pm On Feb 23
tenmariner:
You share my thought Bro. I just hope she understands.
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by tenmariner: 7:30pm On Feb 23
TheGenius001:
trust me she will....even the rose abokoku of this world can't help it in such situation..
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by NeeKlaus: 7:41pm On Feb 23
gunners160:He only brought it online because he wants collective opinion on the way forward. Seems like a very normal thing to me.
You should be the immature one for branding something as conventional as this as immature.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 7:51pm On Feb 23
NeeKlaus:
Brother help me tell am o.
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by gunners160(m): 7:54pm On Feb 23
NeeKlaus:Wait,dnt he have close Frnds or relatives to confined with. How does coming online solves the whole issues? When he was asking the lady out did he not care about his studies?Shmm, all of a sudden he became serious with his studies.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 7:58pm On Feb 23
gunners160:
Who is this one na
3 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by AnodaIT(m): 8:08pm On Feb 23
Since the reason is academic, why not turn her to a reading partner or try something that may bore her
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 8:14pm On Feb 23
AnodaIT:
My brother I just don't want anything serious between us anymore.Even studying together would be the worse of distractions. Habah.
Thanks tho.
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by Antina(f): 8:24pm On Feb 23
TheGenius001:
You were here sometimes ago to ask if the girl really loves you! Thank God she do loves you!! Now, you are here again to get advice how to quilt the relationship.
Didn't you think about being distracted before you started the relationship??
God go help you though!!
11 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 9:02pm On Feb 23
Antina:
Abeg I no love again o.Thanks.
2 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by christ007(m): 9:13pm On Feb 23
TheGenius001:Are you not a bad guy b4
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 9:28pm On Feb 23
Antina:
The girl I once asked if she loves me is not this same girl.I have forgotten abt that other girl (she can go and f***ck herself).
This particular one is a true love.Thanks for ur Observation.
Next>
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by PSTEMMA1960(m): 9:29pm On Feb 23
TheGenius001:u neva ready 2 tell us why u wan quit.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 9:34pm On Feb 23
PSTEMMA1960:
I no wan love again.Habah is it a bad thing?
The problem is how to tell her.Help me.
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by PSTEMMA1960(m): 9:40pm On Feb 23
TheGenius001:the lady was on her own minding her own business, u went to her and with ur flattering word u wooed her to urself and also promised her heaven and earth, now that she has gotten acllimated 2u u now want to off load her jst like that.. as long as that lady has nt done u anything wrong, if u break her heart, then karma with nemesis will do a collabo on ur head.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by Holysucker(m): 10:05pm On Feb 23
PSTEMMA1960:
Karma av no say in dis.. he said he dosnt love d girl in question anymore.is it by force? or will u prefer him to keep professing love to d girl while he keeps cheating on her?..we don't always end up even wit d one we are ready to die for..so I don't see any fault here..
@0p der isn't a beta way to break up wit someone witout hurting dat person..i will only advice u stop doing doz tins u normally do..like communication..pik her calls but don't sound too interested and lastly stop visiting her..she will get d message
3 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by TheGenius001: 10:12pm On Feb 23
Holysucker:
Yeah man.This makes sense"There isn't a better way to break up with someone without hurting them."
Thanks a lot.
|Re: How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? by cruchenutii: 10:15pm On Feb 23
kimbraa:
November 2018 Pregnancy of S*X they had on February 15th .... Dec 2018 Denial of Baby & the list goes on...
3 Likes
When A Girl Comes To Visit You And Sits Like This, What Will You Do? (see Photo) / Can You Toast A Girl In Yoruba/hausa/igbo? ... / Serious Relationship Hookup On Whatsapp and Telegram
Viewing this topic: Kennylash11(m), TWoods(m), king98(m), maxtamazin, imosung(m), tolugeorgeinfo(f), Blazed(m), bamzz, kcreativeme, chineduemmao, oluwatymylehyn(m), osteenbush(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24