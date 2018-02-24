Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Do I Tell This Girl I Quit? (11583 Views)

We've known for almost. a year now.Am a student just as she is too(the same Skul).But then I have focus on so many important things pertaining to my studies.I love her (but who love help?), and she knows, but I don't know if she does the same.





Anyway I don't I need to be in any relationship now because I feel its a big distraction.So I want to quit.But I don't know how to.The last time I tried doing that,I told her to her face that I'm tired of this relationship (I no go kill myself) even though it is going smooth.But she Was heart broken and wanted to cry(I felt for her that day).





I want to stop chatting her up or maybe not spending much time with her (if at all there is any).I have done it tho.But I feel like I have done something very bad by leaving her just like that.She calls but I don't pick,and sometimes when I pick,I wouldn't want to talk too much but instead, I make the call as quick as possible.And When I think about her,it makes me feel like a bad person.





Pls anybody with an Idea in how to tell her I quit!!! pls help

You have done it already na! What else do u want us to say? 51 Likes 1 Share



Note: don't have sex with her. If you already did, don't do it again.



Note: don't have sex with her. If you already did, don't do it again.

Man up and tell her to her face. If you could've approached her for a relationship when you thought you were in love then this shouldn't be a problem. Sep 2017, you were in love... Feb 2018, love don tire you. Campus relationships!.

Man up and tell her to her face. If you could've approached her for a relationship when you thought you were in love then this shouldn't be a problem.



Dear it ain't easy.I did that once and I had sympathy on her cos I felt I broke her heart by telling bluntly.she nearly cried Dear it ain't easy.I did that once and I had sympathy on her cos I felt I broke her heart by telling bluntly.she nearly cried 1 Like

You have done it already na! What else do u want us to say?



I said that action makes me feel like a bad person.I haven't really told her directly that I want to quit.

Simply suggest for me a better way of telling her than avoiding her calls,not chatting her up,not spending anytime on her etc. because all these makes me feel bad abt myself. I said that action makes me feel like a bad person.I haven't really told her directly that I want to quit.Simply suggest for me a better way of telling her than avoiding her calls,not chatting her up,not spending anytime on her etc. because all these makes me feel bad abt myself.

I think you should open up to her... The earlier the better. Make sure you make her see reasons why you want to quit.. don't ignore her calls but try as much as u can not to be romantic when you talk to her, rather be playful and unserious. With time she'll find someone else without getting too hurt.

Note: don't have sex with her. If you already did, don't do it again.



hmmmmm.Thanks hmmmmm.Thanks

I said that action makes me feel like a bad person.I haven't really told her directly that I want to quit.

Simply suggest for me a better way of telling her than avoiding her calls,not chatting her up,not spending anytime on her etc. because all these makes me feel bad abt myself. of course ure a bad person now!!!

u don kpansh d girl finish u come dey avoid her,

Na good person dey do dat kind thing ?

quit d relationship like a bad person dat u re without regret.. of course ure a bad person now!!!u don kpansh d girl finish u come dey avoid her,Na good person dey do dat kind thingquit d relationship like a bad person dat u re without regret.. 35 Likes 1 Share

i still dnt knw wat is difficult in jst goin 2 her nd tell her..



"I NO DEY DO AGAIN" 3 Likes

of course ure a bad person now!!! u don kpansh d girl finish u come dey avoid her, Na good person dey do dat kind thing ? quit d relationship like a bad person dat u re without regret..





i still dnt knw wat is difficult in jst goin 2 her nd tell her.. "I NO DEY DO AGAIN"



"I NO DEY DO AGAIN"



I did it.But man,the feeling of seeing her broken by my word made me compassionate. I did it.But man,the feeling of seeing her broken by my word made me compassionate.

Man up and tell her to her face. If you could've approached her for a relationship when you thought you were in love then this shouldn't be a problem. Sep 2017, you were in love... Feb 2018, love don tire you. Campus relationships!.





Did she force you to ask her out?Where u not the one who saw her and decided to woo her?

Finally, coming go post this online shows how immature you are,must you bring it online!!! 9 Likes

Reduce ur level of affections to her..give flimsy excuse, miss appointment with her for no good reason, stop receiving her calls..if she ask why, tell her u are too weak to pick..Do the above wholeheartedly she will definitely understand.. 2 Likes

Reduce ur level of affections to her..give flimsy excuse, miss appointment with her for no good reason, stop receiving her calls..if she ask why, tell her u are too weak to pick..Do the above wholeheartedly she will definitely understand..



You share my thought Bro. I just hope she understands. You share my thought Bro. I just hope she understands.

You share my thought Bro. I just hope she understands.



trust me she will....even the rose abokoku of this world can't help it in such situation.. trust me she will....even the rose abokoku of this world can't help it in such situation..

Did she force you to ask her out?Where u not the one who saw her and decided to woo her?

Finally, coming go post this online shows how immature you are,must you bring it online!!!



You should be the immature one for branding something as conventional as this as immature. He only brought it online because he wants collective opinion on the way forward. Seems like a very normal thing to me.You should be the immature one for branding something as conventional as this as immature. 16 Likes 1 Share

You should be the immature one for branding something as conventional as this as immature. He only brought it online because he wants collective opinion on the way forward. Seems like a very normal thing to me.



Brother help me tell am o. Brother help me tell am o.

You should be the immature one for branding something as conventional as this as immature. He only brought it online because he wants collective opinion on the way forward. Seems like a very normal thing to me.You should be the immature one for branding something as conventional as this as immature. Wait,dnt he have close Frnds or relatives to confined with. How does coming online solves the whole issues? When he was asking the lady out did he not care about his studies?Shmm, all of a sudden he became serious with his studies. Wait,dnt he have close Frnds or relatives to confined with. How does coming online solves the whole issues? When he was asking the lady out did he not care about his studies?Shmm, all of a sudden he became serious with his studies. 3 Likes 1 Share

Wait,dnt he have close Frnds or relatives to confined with. How does coming online solves the whole issues? When he was asking the lady out did he not care about his studies?Shmm, all of a sudden he became serious with his studies.

Who is this one na Who is this one na 3 Likes

Since the reason is academic, why not turn her to a reading partner or try something that may bore her

Since the reason is academic, why not turn her to a reading partner or try something that may bore her



My brother I just don't want anything serious between us anymore.Even studying together would be the worse of distractions. Habah.



Thanks tho. My brother I just don't want anything serious between us anymore.Even studying together would be the worse of distractions. Habah.Thanks tho. 1 Like

My brother I just don't want anything serious between us anymore.Even studying together would be the worse of distractions. Habah.



Thanks tho.

You were here sometimes ago to ask if the girl really loves you! Thank God she do loves you!! Now, you are here again to get advice how to quilt the relationship.



Didn't you think about being distracted before you started the relationship??



God go help you though!! You were here sometimes ago to ask if the girl really loves you! Thank God she do loves you!! Now, you are here again to get advice how to quilt the relationship.Didn't you think about being distracted before you started the relationship??God go help you though!! 11 Likes

You were here sometimes ago to ask if the girl really loves you! Thank God she do love you!! Now, you are here again to get advice how to quilt the relationship.



Didn't you think about being distracted before you started the relationship??



God go help you though!!





Abeg I no love again o.Thanks. Abeg I no love again o.Thanks. 2 Likes

I said that action makes me feel like a bad person.I haven't really told her directly that I want to quit.

Simply suggest for me a better way of telling her than avoiding her calls,not chatting her up,not spending anytime on her etc. because all these makes me feel bad abt myself. Are you not a bad guy b4 Are you not a bad guy b4 3 Likes 1 Share

You were here sometimes ago to ask if the girl really loves you! Thank God she do love you!! Now, you are here again to get advice how to quilt the relationship.



Didn't you think about being distracted before you started the relationship??



God go help you though!!

The girl I once asked if she loves me is not this same girl.I have forgotten abt that other girl (she can go and f***ck herself).

This particular one is a true love.Thanks for ur Observation.



Next> The girl I once asked if she loves me is not this same girl.I have forgotten abt that other girl (she can go and f***ck herself).This particular one is a true love.Thanks for ur Observation.Next> 1 Like

We've known for almost. a year now.Am a student just as she is too(the same Skul).But then I have focus on so many important things pertaining to my studies.I love her (but who love help?), and she knows, but I don't know if she does the same.





Anyway I don't I need to be in any relationship now because I feel its a big distraction.So I want to quit.But I don't know how to.The last time I tried doing that,I told her to her face that I'm tired of this relationship (I no go kill myself) even though it is going smooth.But she Was heart broken and wanted to cry(I felt for her that day).





I want to stop chatting her up or maybe not spending much time with her (if at all there is any).I have done it tho.But I feel like I have done something very bad by leaving her just like that.She calls but I don't pick,and sometimes when I pick,I wouldn't want to talk too much but instead, I make the call as quick as possible.And When I think about her,it makes me feel like a bad person.





Pls anybody with an Idea in how to tell her I quit!!! pls help

Thanks. u neva ready 2 tell us why u wan quit. u neva ready 2 tell us why u wan quit. 3 Likes 1 Share

u neva ready 2 tell us why u wan quit.





I no wan love again.Habah is it a bad thing?

The problem is how to tell her.Help me. I no wan love again.Habah is it a bad thing?The problem is how to tell her.Help me. 1 Like

I no wan love again.Habah is it a bad thing?

The problem is how to tell her.Help me.







the lady was on her own minding her own business, u went to her and with ur flattering word u wooed her to urself and also promised her heaven and earth, now that she has gotten acllimated 2u u now want to off load her jst like that.. as long as that lady has nt done u anything wrong, if u break her heart, then karma with nemesis will do a collabo on ur head. the lady was on her own minding her own business, u went to her and with ur flattering word u wooed her to urself and also promised her heaven and earth, now that she has gotten acllimated 2u u now want to off load her jst like that.. as long as that lady has nt done u anything wrong, if u break her heart, then karma with nemesis will do a collabo on ur head. 10 Likes 1 Share

the lady was on her own minding her own business, u went to her and with ur flattering word u wooed her to urself and also promised her heaven and earth, now that she has gotten acllimated 2u u now want to off load her jst like that.. as long as that lady has nt done u anything wrong, if u break her heart, then karma with nemesis will do a collabo on ur head.

Karma av no say in dis.. he said he dosnt love d girl in question anymore.is it by force? or will u prefer him to keep professing love to d girl while he keeps cheating on her?..we don't always end up even wit d one we are ready to die for..so I don't see any fault here..



@0p der isn't a beta way to break up wit someone witout hurting dat person..i will only advice u stop doing doz tins u normally do..like communication..pik her calls but don't sound too interested and lastly stop visiting her..she will get d message Karma av no say in dis.. he said he dosnt love d girl in question anymore.is it by force? or will u prefer him to keep professing love to d girl while he keeps cheating on her?..we don't always end up even wit d one we are ready to die for..so I don't see any fault here..@0p der isn't a beta way to break up wit someone witout hurting dat person..i will only advice u stop doing doz tins u normally do..like communication..pik her calls but don't sound too interested and lastly stop visiting her..she will get d message 3 Likes

Karma av no say in dis.. he said he dosnt love d girl in question anymore.is it by force? or will u prefer him to keep professing love to d girl while he keeps cheating on her?..we don't always end up even wit d one we are ready to die for..so I don't see any fault here..



@0p der isn't a beta way to break up wit someone witout hurting dat person..i will only advice u stop doing doz tins u normally do..like communication..pik her calls but don't sound too interested and lastly stop visiting her..she will get d message





Yeah man.This makes sense"There isn't a better way to break up with someone without hurting them."

Thanks a lot. Yeah man.This makes sense"There isn't a better way to break up with someone without hurting them."Thanks a lot.