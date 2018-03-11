₦airaland Forum

Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:00pm On Mar 10
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has frowned against the tribal profiling of violent criminals on rampage across central Nigeria.

The former vice president emphasised that people should be held responsible for their conducts as individuals and not on the basis of their ethnic affiliation.

“It is a misnomer to use the term ‘killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction’ or ‘killer Fulani herdsmen’,” Mr. Atiku told THISDAY in an interview.

Specifically, the paper asked the former vice president: “As a Fulani yourself, how do you feel about ongoing security crisis largely caused in many parts of the country by killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction? ”

After giving his response by listing a litany of issues, which included blaming leadership crisis, rising population and climate change, Mr. Atiku wrapped up by reminding his interviewer that the Fulani are a predominantly good tribe.

“The vast majority of Fulani people are peaceful and live in harmony with other ethnicities,” Mr. Atiku said.

“When kidnappers kidnap, we do not identify them by their ethnicity. We identify them as kidnappers, pure and simple.

“There may be fringe elements with criminal tendencies. Some may be Fulani. Some may not even be. Let us identify them by their activities and not by their ethnicity,” he added.
Mr. Atiku’s comments echoed the position of the Buhari administration on the reporting of herdsmen crisis.

In February, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, slammed a section of the media for displaying an alarming “lack of respect for journalism ethics and press laws in the Nigerian media”

“We want to state emphatically that a segment of the Nigerian media is sinking deeper and deeper into the mesh of hate speech in spite of repeated appeals by recognised and reputable media bodies, the Government and concerned Nigerians,” Mr. Shehu said in a February 8 statement.

The interview comes amidst rising tension over attacks linked to herdsmen, especially across the north-central.

Dozens of deadly attacks carried out this year alone have left more than 500 people dead across the region.

While reported attacks are mostly against farming communities of other tribes, predominantly Fulani settlements have also come under deadly assaults.

Over the past week, dozens were killed in attacks on Fulani communities in Gembu and other communities around the Mambila plateau, Taraba State.

But social commentators are criticising the media for either underreporting attacks on the Fulani or reporting most attacks, including those against Fulani communities, as being carried out by ‘Fulani herdsmen.’

“Some journalists are guided by their ignorance of the ethnic terrain of northern Nigeria,” said Aliyu Tilde, a retired university lecturer in Bauchi, “The Nigerian media is dominated by southerners and they have little to no knowledge about the north.”

He traced the misconception and stereotypes that southerners hold against northerners to Nigeria’s post independent conflict when one of the country’s earliest coup plotters wrote a book.

“It started with Adewale Ademoyega’s book titled ‘Why We Struck,’ he used the book to paint the Fulani as bad even from the first chapters,” Mr. Tilde said.

“The media in the south jumped on that book and have passed its inaccurate content to new generations,” he added.

Mr. Tilde, now a farmer, said journalists must first understand the dimensions of the frequent killings in the north before filing reports.

“There are at least three key dimensions to the crisis. First is the farmers-herders clashes which are usually due to encroachment on farmlands.

”The second is tribal where you have some tribes wanting to be left alone to dominate their own region forever.

“The third involves criminal elements who are exploiting the porous security situation to perpetrate attacks. Sometimes, the attackers are Fulani. But definitely not always,” he said.

Mr. Tilde said the media could help reduce violent clashes, especially those with ethnic or religious undertone, if reports are disseminated to the public with professionalism.

He cited an early February incidence in which about eight Fulani travelers were burnt in Gboko, Benue State, saying the media downplayed the attack by initially withholding the identities of the victims.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/261369-herdsmen-crisis-labelling-attackers-fulani-wrong-atiku.html

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by python1: 11:02pm On Mar 10
Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by chuksjuve(m): 11:03pm On Mar 10
Nigerians take note!!

Your next president is talking grin

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Ofodirinwa: 11:07pm On Mar 10
Atiku is worst than Buhari

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Aonkuuse(m): 11:11pm On Mar 10
"Fulani herdsmen" as they say is purely political. there are dons somewhere fueling this fraud called herdsmen killers

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Nigeriabiafra80: 11:11pm On Mar 10
ATIKU IS RIGHT THOUGH YHEY SHOULD BE CALLED IPOB HERDSMEN

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by FarahAideed: 11:14pm On Mar 10
With this statement Atiku has disqualified himself from the polls and won't be having my vote....We don't want a leader who can't address a problem for what it is but would rather try to play on words.... every Fulani attack is carried out with the explicit approval of Miyetti Allah which always follows any agenda that the majority of Fulanis want ....Fulanis have used terror and vengeance as the pivot for their expansion for years and they all support it so for Atiku who I thought should know better to now start using clever words to shield a collection of criminals shows he doesn't have the fairness and equity required to be a leader of a secular state like Nigeria ...Nigeria cannot afford another ethini Jingoist in power

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by madridguy(m): 11:16pm On Mar 10
Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by docadams: 11:28pm On Mar 10
FarahAideed:
With this statement Atiku has disqualified himself from the polls and won't be having my vote....We don't want a leader who can't address a problem for what it is but would rather try to play on words.... every Fulani attack is carried out with the explicit approval of Miyetti Allah which always follows any agenda that the majority of Fulanis want ....Fulanis have used terror and vengeance as the pivot for their expansion for years and they all support it so for Atiku who I thought should know better to now start using clever words to shield a collection of criminals shows he doesn't have the fairness and equity required to be a leader of a secular state like Nigeria ...Nigeria cannot afford another ethini Jingoist in power

There goes your Messiah!

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by madridguy(m): 11:35pm On Mar 10
python1:
All his previous "righteousness" will be reviewed on this thread.
Atikulating nematodes right now.
Atikulating nematodes right now.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by madridguy(m): 11:38pm On Mar 10
Don't tell me you're no longer Atikulating shocked

FarahAideed:
With this statement Atiku has disqualified himself from the polls and won't be having my vote....We don't want a leader who can't address a problem for what it is but would rather try to play on words.... every Fulani attack is carried out with the explicit approval of Miyetti Allah which always follows any agenda that the majority of Fulanis want ....Fulanis have used terror and vengeance as the pivot for their expansion for years and they all support it so for Atiku who I thought should know better to now start using clever words to shield a collection of criminals shows he doesn't have the fairness and equity required to be a leader of a secular state like Nigeria ...Nigeria cannot afford another ethini Jingoist in power

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by farouk0403(m): 11:38pm On Mar 10
Wailers over to you, your master has spoken


Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by RZArecta2(m): 11:39pm On Mar 10
Miyetti Allah, a Fulani socio cultural group of cattle herders have repeatedly claimed responsibility for all these attacks just like other proper terrorist organizations so what is Atiku talking about ? Let's call a spade by it's proper name

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by uba1991: 11:42pm On Mar 10
D Messiah of d pigs is talking

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by GoroTango(m): 12:00am
Atiku
Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by DeviIhimself: 1:08am
python1:
All his previous "righteousness" will be reviewed on this thread.
Atikulating nematodes right now.
Atikulating nematodes right now.

shatap all these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sef
why always yeroba Muslims?
you guys should leave yeroba people alone naa
they're good people
yeroba Muslims are not real yerobas
God bless real yerobas

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by limeta(f): 1:40am
There you go fulani herdsmen
Sorry you just lost my vote
Devil fulani man

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by OjukwuWarBird: 4:25am
Atiku for this comment, you won't be a Nigerian President.
Fulani Terrorists must be wiped off.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by OjukwuWarBird: 4:27am
FarahAideed:
With this statement Atiku has disqualified himself from the polls and won't be having my vote....We don't want a leader who can't address a problem for what it is but would rather try to play on words.... every Fulani attack is carried out with the explicit approval of Miyetti Allah which always follows any agenda that the majority of Fulanis want ....Fulanis have used terror and vengeance as the pivot for their expansion for years and they all support it so for Atiku who I thought should know better to now start using clever words to shield a collection of criminals shows he doesn't have the fairness and equity required to be a leader of a secular state like Nigeria ...Nigeria cannot afford another ethini Jingoist in power

Most Fulani people are the same in mindset.

Bunch of terrorists & pro terrorists.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Kc3000: 5:22am
Leave it to a doomed country like Nigeria to pamper and protect a full-fledged terrorist organization like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by 12submarine(m): 6:37am
We are stuck in a political dilemma in this country.
Blame the north for crisis, you lose their votes, defend them, you lose the vote of the south. But the truth which politicians from either of the divide dare not say is that, the north accounts for more than 90 percent of the crisis and unrest in this country. And dolts will be telling me about remaining together as one because the unproductive jihadists want Niger Delta oil.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by anibirelawal(m): 7:04am
python1:
All his previous "righteousness" will be reviewed on this thread.
Atikulating nematodes right now.
Atikulating nematodes right now.

They will be like... why Atiku why you dey fall our hand na!, we no go vote for you again. grin

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Michael004: 7:14am
Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by seunowa(f): 7:19am
FarahAideed:
With this statement Atiku has disqualified himself from the polls and won't be having my vote....We don't want a leader who can't address a problem for what it is but would rather try to play on words.... every Fulani attack is carried out with the explicit approval of Miyetti Allah which always follows any agenda that the majority of Fulanis want ....Fulanis have used terror and vengeance as the pivot for their expansion for years and they all support it so for Atiku who I thought should know better to now start using clever words to shield a collection of criminals shows he doesn't have the fairness and equity required to be a leader of a secular state like Nigeria ...Nigeria cannot afford another ethini Jingoist in power

Ur master has spoken...
Live with dat

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by progress69: 7:22am
python1:
All his previous "righteousness" will be reviewed on this thread.
Atikulating nematodes right now.
Atikulating nematodes right now.

By citizens of federal republic of social media. FRSM

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by SweetPuffPuff(f): 7:45am
anibirelawal:


They will be like... why Atiku why you dey fall our hand na!, we no go vote for you again. grin
an u should be glad of it. No more mistakes in office
Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by anibirelawal(m): 7:49am
SweetPuffPuff:
an u should be glad of it. No more mistakes in office

Of course!
Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by life2017: 10:33am
Atiku Abubarkar the IPOD president has spoken.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by saarumann: 11:54am
So members of Miyyeti Allah, the umbrella body of the murderers killing people, who incidentally are desperately trying to cash in by using violence to get Benue (Through Inspector General of Police, a Fulani Man himself) remove Anti Open Grazing law are no longer fulanis

Nigerians should learn from buhari, the fulani champion - Never vote a Fulani man again!!! They are tribal bigots!!!!!!


This is one the Biggest reason why I will NEVER support a Northerner in 2019 Presidential election. They are all the same just like Buhari!

Southern Nigerians should cast all votes for Donald Duke.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Alariiwo: 11:56am
Ipob e-miscreants won't like this..

Atiku is a yeroba muslim to them.

Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by TheSorrowfulMan: 11:57am
