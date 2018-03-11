Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku (7678 Views)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has frowned against the tribal profiling of violent criminals on rampage across central Nigeria.



The former vice president emphasised that people should be held responsible for their conducts as individuals and not on the basis of their ethnic affiliation.



“It is a misnomer to use the term ‘killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction’ or ‘killer Fulani herdsmen’,” Mr. Atiku told THISDAY in an interview.



Specifically, the paper asked the former vice president: “As a Fulani yourself, how do you feel about ongoing security crisis largely caused in many parts of the country by killer herdsmen of Fulani extraction? ”



After giving his response by listing a litany of issues, which included blaming leadership crisis, rising population and climate change, Mr. Atiku wrapped up by reminding his interviewer that the Fulani are a predominantly good tribe.



“The vast majority of Fulani people are peaceful and live in harmony with other ethnicities,” Mr. Atiku said.



“When kidnappers kidnap, we do not identify them by their ethnicity. We identify them as kidnappers, pure and simple.



“There may be fringe elements with criminal tendencies. Some may be Fulani. Some may not even be. Let us identify them by their activities and not by their ethnicity,” he added.

Mr. Atiku’s comments echoed the position of the Buhari administration on the reporting of herdsmen crisis.



In February, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, slammed a section of the media for displaying an alarming “lack of respect for journalism ethics and press laws in the Nigerian media”



“We want to state emphatically that a segment of the Nigerian media is sinking deeper and deeper into the mesh of hate speech in spite of repeated appeals by recognised and reputable media bodies, the Government and concerned Nigerians,” Mr. Shehu said in a February 8 statement.



The interview comes amidst rising tension over attacks linked to herdsmen, especially across the north-central.



Dozens of deadly attacks carried out this year alone have left more than 500 people dead across the region.



While reported attacks are mostly against farming communities of other tribes, predominantly Fulani settlements have also come under deadly assaults.



Over the past week, dozens were killed in attacks on Fulani communities in Gembu and other communities around the Mambila plateau, Taraba State.



But social commentators are criticising the media for either underreporting attacks on the Fulani or reporting most attacks, including those against Fulani communities, as being carried out by ‘Fulani herdsmen.’



“Some journalists are guided by their ignorance of the ethnic terrain of northern Nigeria,” said Aliyu Tilde, a retired university lecturer in Bauchi, “The Nigerian media is dominated by southerners and they have little to no knowledge about the north.”



He traced the misconception and stereotypes that southerners hold against northerners to Nigeria’s post independent conflict when one of the country’s earliest coup plotters wrote a book.



“It started with Adewale Ademoyega’s book titled ‘Why We Struck,’ he used the book to paint the Fulani as bad even from the first chapters,” Mr. Tilde said.



“The media in the south jumped on that book and have passed its inaccurate content to new generations,” he added.



Mr. Tilde, now a farmer, said journalists must first understand the dimensions of the frequent killings in the north before filing reports.



“There are at least three key dimensions to the crisis. First is the farmers-herders clashes which are usually due to encroachment on farmlands.



”The second is tribal where you have some tribes wanting to be left alone to dominate their own region forever.



“The third involves criminal elements who are exploiting the porous security situation to perpetrate attacks. Sometimes, the attackers are Fulani. But definitely not always,” he said.



Mr. Tilde said the media could help reduce violent clashes, especially those with ethnic or religious undertone, if reports are disseminated to the public with professionalism.



He cited an early February incidence in which about eight Fulani travelers were burnt in Gboko, Benue State, saying the media downplayed the attack by initially withholding the identities of the victims.

Social media republic atikulating nematodes right now. All his previous "righteousness" will be reviewed on this thread.Social media republic atikulating nematodes right now. 42 Likes 5 Shares





Your next president is talking Nigerians take note!!Your next president is talking 10 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is worst than Buhari 47 Likes 4 Shares

"Fulani herdsmen" as they say is purely political. there are dons somewhere fueling this fraud called herdsmen killers 11 Likes 1 Share

ATIKU IS RIGHT THOUGH YHEY SHOULD BE CALLED IPOB HERDSMEN 6 Likes 1 Share

With this statement Atiku has disqualified himself from the polls and won't be having my vote....We don't want a leader who can't address a problem for what it is but would rather try to play on words.... every Fulani attack is carried out with the explicit approval of Miyetti Allah which always follows any agenda that the majority of Fulanis want ....Fulanis have used terror and vengeance as the pivot for their expansion for years and they all support it so for Atiku who I thought should know better to now start using clever words to shield a collection of criminals shows he doesn't have the fairness and equity required to be a leader of a secular state like Nigeria ...Nigeria cannot afford another ethini Jingoist in power 99 Likes 14 Shares

There goes your Messiah! There goes your Messiah! 15 Likes





Atikulating nematodes right now. 10 Likes 3 Shares





Wailers over to you, your master has spoken 11 Likes 2 Shares

Miyetti Allah, a Fulani socio cultural group of cattle herders have repeatedly claimed responsibility for all these attacks just like other proper terrorist organizations so what is Atiku talking about ? Let's call a spade by it's proper name 40 Likes 1 Share

D Messiah of d pigs is talking 17 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku

shatap all these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sef

why always yeroba Muslims?

you guys should leave yeroba people alone naa

they're good people

yeroba Muslims are not real yerobas

God bless real yerobas shatap all these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sefwhy always yeroba Muslims?you guys should leave yeroba people alone naathey're good peopleyeroba Muslims are not real yerobasGod bless real yerobas 9 Likes 1 Share

There you go fulani herdsmen

Sorry you just lost my vote

Devil fulani man 33 Likes 4 Shares

Atiku for this comment, you won't be a Nigerian President.

Fulani Terrorists must be wiped off. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Most Fulani people are the same in mindset.



Bunch of terrorists & pro terrorists. Most Fulani people are the same in mindset.Bunch of terrorists & pro terrorists. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Leave it to a doomed country like Nigeria to pamper and protect a full-fledged terrorist organization like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore. 1 Like

We are stuck in a political dilemma in this country.

Blame the north for crisis, you lose their votes, defend them, you lose the vote of the south. But the truth which politicians from either of the divide dare not say is that, the north accounts for more than 90 percent of the crisis and unrest in this country. And dolts will be telling me about remaining together as one because the unproductive jihadists want Niger Delta oil. 16 Likes 3 Shares

They will be like... why Atiku why you dey fall our hand na!, we no go vote for you again. They will be like... why Atiku why you dey fall our hand na!, we no go vote for you again. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Ur master has spoken...

Live with dat Ur master has spoken...Live with dat 3 Likes

Lol.

By citizens of federal republic of social media. FRSM Lol.By citizens of federal republic of social media. FRSM 2 Likes

anibirelawal:





They will be like... why Atiku why you dey fall our hand na!, we no go vote for you again. an u should be glad of it. No more mistakes in office

SweetPuffPuff:

an u should be glad of it. No more mistakes in office

Of course! Of course!

Atiku Abubarkar the IPOD president has spoken. 4 Likes 1 Share





Nigerians should learn from buhari, the fulani champion - Never vote a Fulani man again!!! They are tribal bigots!!!!!!





This is one the Biggest reason why I will NEVER support a Northerner in 2019 Presidential election. They are all the same just like Buhari!



Southern Nigerians should cast all votes for Donald Duke. So members of Miyyeti Allah, the umbrella body of the murderers killing people, who incidentally are desperately trying to cash in by using violence to get Benue (Through Inspector General of Police, a Fulani Man himself) remove Anti Open Grazing law are no longer fulanisThis is one the Biggest reason why I will NEVER support a Northerner in 2019 Presidential election. They are all the same just like Buhari!Southern Nigerians should cast all votes for Donald Duke. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ipob e-miscreants won't like this..



Atiku is a yeroba muslim to them. 6 Likes 1 Share