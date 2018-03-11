₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,317 members, 4,128,148 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 02:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku (7678 Views)
Governors Running To Abuja Over Herdsmen Crisis, Are Shameless, Cowards – Dalung / Buhari Blames Climate Change For Fulani Herdsmen Crisis / Ife Crisis: Why We Arrested Only Yoruba Suspects – IGP (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:00pm On Mar 10
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has frowned against the tribal profiling of violent criminals on rampage across central Nigeria.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/261369-herdsmen-crisis-labelling-attackers-fulani-wrong-atiku.html
1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by python1: 11:02pm On Mar 10
All his previous "righteousness" will be reviewed on this thread.
Social media republic atikulating nematodes right now.
42 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by chuksjuve(m): 11:03pm On Mar 10
Nigerians take note!!
Your next president is talking
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Ofodirinwa: 11:07pm On Mar 10
Atiku is worst than Buhari
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Aonkuuse(m): 11:11pm On Mar 10
"Fulani herdsmen" as they say is purely political. there are dons somewhere fueling this fraud called herdsmen killers
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Nigeriabiafra80: 11:11pm On Mar 10
ATIKU IS RIGHT THOUGH YHEY SHOULD BE CALLED IPOB HERDSMEN
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by FarahAideed: 11:14pm On Mar 10
With this statement Atiku has disqualified himself from the polls and won't be having my vote....We don't want a leader who can't address a problem for what it is but would rather try to play on words.... every Fulani attack is carried out with the explicit approval of Miyetti Allah which always follows any agenda that the majority of Fulanis want ....Fulanis have used terror and vengeance as the pivot for their expansion for years and they all support it so for Atiku who I thought should know better to now start using clever words to shield a collection of criminals shows he doesn't have the fairness and equity required to be a leader of a secular state like Nigeria ...Nigeria cannot afford another ethini Jingoist in power
99 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by madridguy(m): 11:16pm On Mar 10
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by docadams: 11:28pm On Mar 10
FarahAideed:
There goes your Messiah!
15 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by madridguy(m): 11:35pm On Mar 10
python1:
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by madridguy(m): 11:38pm On Mar 10
Don't tell me you're no longer Atikulating
FarahAideed:
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by farouk0403(m): 11:38pm On Mar 10
Wailers over to you, your master has spoken
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by RZArecta2(m): 11:39pm On Mar 10
Miyetti Allah, a Fulani socio cultural group of cattle herders have repeatedly claimed responsibility for all these attacks just like other proper terrorist organizations so what is Atiku talking about ? Let's call a spade by it's proper name
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by uba1991: 11:42pm On Mar 10
D Messiah of d pigs is talking
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by GoroTango(m): 12:00am
Atiku
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by DeviIhimself: 1:08am
python1:
shatap all these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sef
why always yeroba Muslims?
you guys should leave yeroba people alone naa
they're good people
yeroba Muslims are not real yerobas
God bless real yerobas
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by limeta(f): 1:40am
There you go fulani herdsmen
Sorry you just lost my vote
Devil fulani man
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by OjukwuWarBird: 4:25am
Atiku for this comment, you won't be a Nigerian President.
Fulani Terrorists must be wiped off.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by OjukwuWarBird: 4:27am
FarahAideed:
Most Fulani people are the same in mindset.
Bunch of terrorists & pro terrorists.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Kc3000: 5:22am
Leave it to a doomed country like Nigeria to pamper and protect a full-fledged terrorist organization like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by 12submarine(m): 6:37am
We are stuck in a political dilemma in this country.
Blame the north for crisis, you lose their votes, defend them, you lose the vote of the south. But the truth which politicians from either of the divide dare not say is that, the north accounts for more than 90 percent of the crisis and unrest in this country. And dolts will be telling me about remaining together as one because the unproductive jihadists want Niger Delta oil.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by anibirelawal(m): 7:04am
python1:
They will be like... why Atiku why you dey fall our hand na!, we no go vote for you again.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Michael004: 7:14am
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by seunowa(f): 7:19am
FarahAideed:
Ur master has spoken...
Live with dat
3 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by progress69: 7:22am
python1:
Lol.
By citizens of federal republic of social media. FRSM
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by SweetPuffPuff(f): 7:45am
anibirelawal:an u should be glad of it. No more mistakes in office
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by anibirelawal(m): 7:49am
SweetPuffPuff:
Of course!
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by life2017: 10:33am
Atiku Abubarkar the IPOD president has spoken.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by saarumann: 11:54am
So members of Miyyeti Allah, the umbrella body of the murderers killing people, who incidentally are desperately trying to cash in by using violence to get Benue (Through Inspector General of Police, a Fulani Man himself) remove Anti Open Grazing law are no longer fulanis
Nigerians should learn from buhari, the fulani champion - Never vote a Fulani man again!!! They are tribal bigots!!!!!!
This is one the Biggest reason why I will NEVER support a Northerner in 2019 Presidential election. They are all the same just like Buhari!
Southern Nigerians should cast all votes for Donald Duke.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by Alariiwo: 11:56am
Ipob e-miscreants won't like this..
Atiku is a yeroba muslim to them.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Crisis: Why Labelling Attackers Fulani Is Wrong - Atiku by TheSorrowfulMan: 11:57am
Hmm
NLC's Endorsement Of Labour Party's Ifeanyi Ubah / Over 10 Million IPOB Members Protesting The Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu..photos / Ekene Dili Chukwu Is Dead
Viewing this topic: simplyhonest(m), couragemurphy(m), mikebabs101, MyzDee(f), chyeexcel, Seadesh, AAlozie(m), damilarea2(m), David4best(m), TheObservatory, Simbrixton(m), azeezhy(m), sweetonugbu, WORLDPEACE(m), bligs, Majikals(m), stieyven(m), awoban, cyberguy72(m), kocvalour(m), beetown(m), BiTmAnn(m), MrMystrO(m), aquadude15, Emmey67, e7ejinima, topcii(m), earnup, 1x2x3 and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37