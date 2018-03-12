₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,637 members, 4,129,433 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 10:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola (5748 Views)
Senate Set To Suspend Ovie Omo-Agege Over Buhari Comment / IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB / Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari’s Comment On President’s Health (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Omooba77: 6:46am
OPINION
http://punchng.com/anti-buhari-comment-pastor-bakare-is-becoming-a-nuisance/
2 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by sarrki(m): 6:48am
Following
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by OpanachiOzohve: 6:51am
He would not have been a nuisance if he had been pro-Buhari?
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by tribalistseun: 6:59am
Rubbishh
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by dangermouse(m): 7:25am
I did not see in your holy books were they say one should not criticise Gods chosen leaders.
Criticism does not mean you hate a leader but more of a concern and love to make him or her see what he is not doing right and sit up.
When you don't criticise a leader that means you don't wish him or her well in office.
15 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by sekundosekundo: 7:26am
Omooba77:
The same God said that Buhari will reap what he sow, pls allow Buhari to reap his evils in peace biko
Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked:for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by spartan117(m): 7:31am
This is rubbish why would someone try to ascribe criticizing a grossly incompetent government to 'disobeying constituted authority'
Then you should also berate elijah for speaking against the satanic Government of ahab and jezebel.
Whoever wrote this is just grasping at straws in a failed attempt to defend an evil regime people like these are obstacles to the prosperity of our nation.
We must join hands together to send this arrogant and grossly corrupt president back to daura it's make or break for Nigeria
Edit: after reading the full article I realize that the author was sarcastically highlighting the insensitivity of Buhari and apc
#Back2Daura
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by sekundosekundo: 7:34am
dangermouse:
Dont mind the op and his hate induced copy and paste topic. Has he forgotting how Buhari and APC criticized and insulted GEJ for dancing in a rally few days after Chibok abduction.
19 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Omeokachie: 7:39am
Trying to manipulate people into silence...
Kolewerk!
3 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by debolayinka(m): 7:44am
Excuse me OP, why didn't you complain when he was criticizing Jonathan.
Jobless BMC.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Paperwhite(m): 7:57am
Shithole country filled with useless sycophants.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Randy100: 8:45am
The guy that wrote this gibberish is not intelligent at all.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by saarumann: 8:58am
Very typical of Buhari's govt who's intolerance to criticism is second to none.
2019
#SupportDonaldDuke
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by pejuakinab: 8:58am
Someone should open his shithole mouth and tell me why Buhari must not go in 2019
4 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Daviddson(m): 8:59am
This write-up is a total trash. I'm proud of the fact that majority of the people who supported Buhari prior to his election have been criticising him when needed and defending him too where necessary. That's how to offer constructive criticism. This man is turning the Bible upside down.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by IFNOTGOD(m): 9:00am
Even if the posh Kano marriage was a statement by the All Progressives Congress to show that Buhari has the North in his grip, what’s wrong with that? Are the lives of a mere 110 unknown girls worthier than the lives of 180 million Nigerians which stand at grave risk should the rascal Peoples Democracy Party snatch power in 2019?
a few days after 110 schoolgirls were swept away into captivity? Pastor Know-all, doesn’t your bible say, “Let the dead bury the dead”?
THE BOLDED IS SIMPLY AN EXAMPLE OF A FOOL N D TYPE OF BLOOD SUCKING DEMON WE HAVE IN POWER
may GOD punish all APC supporters n all who put this govt on NIgerians
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Riversides2003(m): 9:00am
He has soiled his hands nobody takes him serious again
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by saarumann: 9:01am
spartan117:Well Said.
Removing the incompetent bigot Buhari is a task that must be done.
#SupportDonaldDuke
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Ifebaby16(m): 9:02am
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by HsLBroker(m): 9:02am
Randy100:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Purewatermeji(m): 9:02am
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by NairaMaster1(m): 9:02am
dangermouse:
Don't mind him. He will never quote the part of the Bible where God destroyed some wicked kings like Saul and Nebu
4 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by anytexy: 9:03am
One word: Gibbrish! Next news please.
3 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Liftedhands: 9:03am
Very funny writeup.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by FarahAideed: 9:03am
God punish this writer ... So Tunde Bakare shouldn't speak the truth again because because according to the writer his mushin based god doesnt like criticism of constituted authority but yet this same mushin based god and the useless God forsaken writer didn't say so when Tunde Bakare spoke against the previous govt in support of Buhari then ... Buharis is definitely not a leader sent by the Great God I serve but a lesson sent to correct erroneous belief some of us including Tunde Bakare once held about Buhari..As a child because of false tales I grew up hearing about Buharis integrity I made mistake to be praying to God to please allow Buhari come and fix Nigeria a prayer which I and Tunde Bakare today know was a great mistake and an error , but how would we have known if God didn't give Buhari this second chance to clear all doubt that he is indeed a useless man... I will continue raise unstoppable curses against Buhari and any foolish wicked Nigerian thanks still bent on supporting the foul demon called Buhari
10 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Whobedatte(m): 9:04am
Enjoy your pay from the daura master
We understand your gimmicks.
It won't fly This time
We are wiser
4 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by spartan117(m): 9:04am
saarumann:I stand with duke
3 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by obaival(m): 9:04am
Tall Girls are WIFE MATERIALS
While Short Girls are BUILDING MATERIALS.
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by boostdom: 9:06am
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by BethelD1(m): 9:06am
I think if you read through the write up, you will realise it is a satire. The writer is mocking the political system. He is not supporting the government or sincerely condemning those criticising the government.
12 Likes
|Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by usba: 9:07am
The author is subtly jabbing Buhari, continue.
6 Likes
Ancient Map Of Africa (photos) / Ojukwu, Orji Uzor Kalu And Uwazuluike. Who Is The King Of Igbo Land Today / Fajuyi Volunteered To Die With Ironsi - Adedipe
Viewing this topic: tolu24(m), onojujohn53, LaClickLaBend, SK3NKI(m), Komu1048, nadigo(m), Handsomegod(m), Nefevik(m), dannyyol2018, comradeuche, MightyThor(m), matotoide(m), OmejeGeenland, ejibaba(m), Makins2rue, osuofia2(m), Ana234(f), OLP46(m), JayJohnson, sanpipita(m), Bobo001, AquaLalua, sdindan, Lazacademy, INTEGRITYA1(m), onowu007(m), saintgp(m), steph4real1(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), alextywo(m), signature2012(m), Myhn, SirIconR(m), amarilo and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12