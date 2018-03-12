₦airaland Forum

Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola

Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Omooba77: 6:46am
OPINION
Anti-Buhari comment: Pastor Bakare is becoming a nuisance

Tunde Odesola

God loves constituted authority. Clearly, He said so in Romans 13, chapters: 1-2, “All of you must obey those who rule over you. There are no authorities except the ones God has chosen. Those who now rule have been chosen by God. So, whoever opposes the authorities, opposes leaders whom God has appointed. Those who do that will be judged.”

Does Pastor Tunde Bakare still read his bible? His ungodly attack over President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance of the talk-of-the-town wedding in Kano leaves so much in doubt about the sincerity of his criticism of the General of Daura. Has the lawyer-pastor, whom himself had a grand marriage for one of his children, forgotten the exhortation in Romans 12:15, saying, “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn?” As a true Muslim, I’m sure President Buhari attended the watershed wedding in Kano bearing in mind the words of the great Prophet Muhammad (Salallahu Alaehi Wasala). In chapter 31:14 and chapter 47:16 of the Holy Quran, the prophet enjoined Muslims to rejoice with those rejoicing. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) also said in the Hadith, “Eito alda’awata eza dueitom. Eza dueya ahadokom ela al-walimata falyateha.” So, what’s wrong in President Buhari leading a formidable brood of estranged bedfellows to Kano to strategise, backslap and unwind ahead of the battle in 2019? With his level of education, I expect Pastor Bakare to know that stress is a leading killer in any gerontocracy.

Even if the posh Kano marriage was a statement by the All Progressives Congress to show that Buhari has the North in his grip, what’s wrong with that? Are the lives of a mere 110 unknown girls worthier than the lives of 180 million Nigerians which stand at grave risk should the rascal Peoples Democracy Party snatch power in 2019? Nigerians can see the lofty reasons for the political convention disguised as a marriage ceremony in Kano. If Pastor Bakare still has a bible, he should open it to Matthew 26:41; it says, “Watch and pray…” The Kano wedding was a good opportunity to watch and prey!

As a former running mate of Baba Yusuf with unhindered access to Ass-o-Rock, I wonder why the Ogun State-born cleric is crying more than the parents and guardians of the schoolgirls who were kidnapped about four weeks ago in Dapchi, Yobe State. Why Baba Bunmi decided to showboat on a serious national issue such as terrorism in front of the members of his church beats me hollow. Was that the first time Boko Haram terrorists would kidnap schoolchildren in Nigeria? Will that be the last? If my namesake thinks the weight of state duty is keeping President Buhari so busy that he couldn’t get his attention, why didn’t he seek audience with his fellow pastor and Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo? The more I think of Bakare’s heresy against Buhari, the more I think of the word “retroactive”, Decree 20 of 1984, Bartholomew Owoh (26), Lawal Ojuolape (30) and Bernard Ogedengbe (29). Please, tell me, with what can this Bakare hate speech be punished other than death? Pastor Bakare mistakenly craves excellence in man, forgetting that only God is excellent. I’ve heard him sing a number of times the melodious Christian song, “The Most Excellency is Jesus, Shout Haleluya, Amen.” Why was he then seeking excellence among leaders who turned the blind eye when herdsmen and terrorists sowed sorrow, tears and blood across the land?

Why should Bakare commit religious hara-kiri when there has been no outrage from Nigerians? He should grab his bible and read Matthew 11:12, which says “…the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and it is the violent that takes it by force”. Are Nigerians ready to fight for their rights? Pastor Lagbaja, has anything changed after your outburst?

Baba Segun, what’s wrong in President Buhari leading the Jagaban of Borgu, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu himself; Senate President and Medical Doctor Bukola Saraki; 22 All Progressives Congress governors; National Assembly members, ministers, state legislators, ambassadors, chief executives of government agencies, chairmen of councils, Army, Navy, Air Force, Police chiefs, contractors, concubines, marabouts, herdsmen, etc to the wedding between the daughter of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the son of the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, a few days after 110 schoolgirls were swept away into captivity? Pastor Know-all, doesn’t your bible say, “Let the dead bury the dead”? I certainly don’t have an answer to why you and other eminent people from Ogun State are the problems of this country. Musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti would abuse everybody. Awo would be propounding political theories. MKO won’t relinquish a common mandate. Tai Solarin would be wearing khaki like Castro. Soyinka would be blowing big, big grammar while Obasanjo would be doing as if he owns Nigeria. Haba! Kilode? And you would be jumping up and down the pulpit, preaching about justice. If you know that you want to fight for justice, why did you abandon law? I’m not sure you won’t join the PDP before 2019, but I bet you; the rain that is coming would be too strong for a perforated umbrella.

Let me tell you something, Mr Pastor. God is never ambiguous. He made an unmistakable point about the centrality of marriage to the existence and sustenance of the society by directing his son, Jesus Christ, to perform his very first miracle at a marriage in Cana of Galilee. Why then do you begrudge our President for attending the “Kano of Galilee” wedding? Like Cana, like Kano? In Cana, Jesus rose to the occasion of wine scarcity, providing the masses with finest wine. Unheeding the unending national outcry of fuel scarcity, President Buhari, in Kano, rose to the call of the elite Pharisees and Sadducees, who shouted “Rankadede! Hosanna! Sai Baba!”, despite the killing of innocent citizens in Benue, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau, Taraba, etc. The miracle at the Cana wedding was to call man to redemption. The “Kano of Galilee” wedding was a roll-call of powers and principalities seeking to protect their fiefdoms. The Cana wedding was a demonstration of sacrifice. The “Kano of Galilee” wedding was a glorification of insensitivity.

By the way, your name, Bakare, suggests you converted to Christianity from Islam, the religion of your forebears. I’ve seen enough to know that religious converts are as dangerous as Boko Haram and herdsmen. Nigerians are funny people; they’re telling the President to go and visit Dapchi, of all places. Don’t they know that the President last wore the Army uniform on August 27, 1985? Frail, fatigued, fragile, faulty and failure are a strong alliteration.

Your attitude made me remember the biblical Apostle Paul when he stood trial before Roman Emperor Festus, who thundered in Act 26:24, “Paul, you’re insane. Too much study has made you crazy.” Pastor Babatunde Gbolahan Bakare, too much turenchi is disturbing you! Instead of teaching your flock about salvation, you seek approval from man by playing to the gallery. Do you still have any fire in you?

Talking about fire; well, man has learnt to deal with fire from time immemorial. From the earliest archeological accounts, the discovery and control of fire by man laid the foundation of an enduring cultural perspective in human evolution as fire provided warmth, protection and improved hunting. Remarkably, the ability to control fire provided man with the opportunity to eat cooked food as opposed to the consumption of fruits, which was his lot millions of years before. With the consumption of cooked food, especially meat, primatologists believe that man began to develop larger and more convoluted brains, and with that came the ability to master the environment and engender discoveries.

Like the Early Man, many of those who thronged the “Kano of Galilee” wedding went in search of meat to further develop their brains towards finding lasting solutions to Boko Haram, herdsmen’s ascendency, fuel scarcity, insecurity, rising inflation and hopelessness, I believe.

http://punchng.com/anti-buhari-comment-pastor-bakare-is-becoming-a-nuisance/

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by sarrki(m): 6:48am
Following
Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by OpanachiOzohve: 6:51am
He would not have been a nuisance if he had been pro-Buhari?

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by tribalistseun: 6:59am
Rubbishh

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by dangermouse(m): 7:25am
I did not see in your holy books were they say one should not criticise Gods chosen leaders.
Criticism does not mean you hate a leader but more of a concern and love to make him or her see what he is not doing right and sit up.
When you don't criticise a leader that means you don't wish him or her well in office.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by sekundosekundo: 7:26am
Omooba77:



http://punchng.com/anti-buhari-comment-pastor-bakare-is-becoming-a-nuisance/


The same God said that Buhari will reap what he sow, pls allow Buhari to reap his evils in peace biko cheesy

Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked:for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by spartan117(m): 7:31am
This is rubbish cry why would someone try to ascribe criticizing a grossly incompetent government to 'disobeying constituted authority'
Then you should also berate elijah for speaking against the satanic Government of ahab and jezebel.

Whoever wrote this is just grasping at straws in a failed attempt to defend an evil regime people like these are obstacles to the prosperity of our nation.

We must join hands together to send this arrogant and grossly corrupt president back to daura it's make or break for Nigeria


Edit: after reading the full article I realize that the author was sarcastically highlighting the insensitivity of Buhari and apc
#Back2Daura

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by sekundosekundo: 7:34am
dangermouse:
I did not see in your holy books were they say one should not criticise Gods chosen leaders.
Criticism does not mean you hate a leader but more of a concern and love to make him or her see what he is not doing right and sit up.
When you don't criticise a leader that means you don't wish him or her well in office.

Dont mind the op and his hate induced copy and paste topic. Has he forgotting how Buhari and APC criticized and insulted GEJ for dancing in a rally few days after Chibok abduction.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Omeokachie: 7:39am
Trying to manipulate people into silence...

Kolewerk!

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by debolayinka(m): 7:44am
Excuse me OP, why didn't you complain when he was criticizing Jonathan.

Jobless BMC.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Paperwhite(m): 7:57am
Shithole country filled with useless sycophants. angry

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Randy100: 8:45am
The guy that wrote this gibberish is not intelligent at all.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by saarumann: 8:58am
Very typical of Buhari's govt who's intolerance to criticism is second to none.




2019
#SupportDonaldDuke

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by pejuakinab: 8:58am
Someone should open his shithole mouth and tell me why Buhari must not go in 2019

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Daviddson(m): 8:59am
This write-up is a total trash. I'm proud of the fact that majority of the people who supported Buhari prior to his election have been criticising him when needed and defending him too where necessary. That's how to offer constructive criticism. This man is turning the Bible upside down.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by IFNOTGOD(m): 9:00am
Even if the posh Kano marriage was a statement by the All Progressives Congress to show that Buhari has the North in his grip, what’s wrong with that? Are the lives of a mere 110 unknown girls worthier than the lives of 180 million Nigerians which stand at grave risk should the rascal Peoples Democracy Party snatch power in 2019?

a few days after 110 schoolgirls were swept away into captivity? Pastor Know-all, doesn’t your bible say, “Let the dead bury the dead”?

THE BOLDED IS SIMPLY AN EXAMPLE OF A FOOL N D TYPE OF BLOOD SUCKING DEMON WE HAVE IN POWER

may GOD punish all APC supporters n all who put this govt on NIgerians

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Riversides2003(m): 9:00am
He has soiled his hands nobody takes him serious again

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by saarumann: 9:01am
spartan117:
This is rubbish cry why would someone try to ascribe criticizing a grossly incompetent government to 'disobeying constituted authority'
Then you should also berate elijah for speaking against the satanic Government of ahab and jezebel.

Whoever wrote this is just grasping at straws in a failed attempt to defend an evil regime people like these are obstacles to the prosperity of our nation.

We must join hands together to send this arrogant and grossly corrupt president back to daura it's make or break for Nigeria
Well Said.

Removing the incompetent bigot Buhari is a task that must be done.





#SupportDonaldDuke

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Ifebaby16(m): 9:02am
cheesy
Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by HsLBroker(m): 9:02am
Randy100:
The guy that wrote this gibberish is not intelligent at all.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Purewatermeji(m): 9:02am
kiss
Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by NairaMaster1(m): 9:02am
dangermouse:
I did not see in your holy books were they say one should not criticise Gods chosen leaders.
Criticism does not mean you hate a leader but more of a concern and love to make him or her see what he is not doing right and sit up.
When you don't criticise a leader that means you don't wish him or her well in office.

Don't mind him. He will never quote the part of the Bible where God destroyed some wicked kings like Saul and Nebu

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by anytexy: 9:03am
One word: Gibbrish! Next news please.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Liftedhands: 9:03am
Very funny writeup.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by FarahAideed: 9:03am
God punish this writer ... So Tunde Bakare shouldn't speak the truth again because because according to the writer his mushin based god doesnt like criticism of constituted authority but yet this same mushin based god and the useless God forsaken writer didn't say so when Tunde Bakare spoke against the previous govt in support of Buhari then ... Buharis is definitely not a leader sent by the Great God I serve but a lesson sent to correct erroneous belief some of us including Tunde Bakare once held about Buhari..As a child because of false tales I grew up hearing about Buharis integrity I made mistake to be praying to God to please allow Buhari come and fix Nigeria a prayer which I and Tunde Bakare today know was a great mistake and an error , but how would we have known if God didn't give Buhari this second chance to clear all doubt that he is indeed a useless man... I will continue raise unstoppable curses against Buhari and any foolish wicked Nigerian thanks still bent on supporting the foul demon called Buhari

10 Likes

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by Whobedatte(m): 9:04am
Enjoy your pay from the daura master
We understand your gimmicks.
It won't fly This time
We are wiser

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by spartan117(m): 9:04am
saarumann:
Well Said.

Removing the incompetent bigot Buhari is a task that must be done.
U




#SupportDonaldDuke
I stand with duke

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by obaival(m): 9:04am
Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by boostdom: 9:06am
Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by BethelD1(m): 9:06am
I think if you read through the write up, you will realise it is a satire. The writer is mocking the political system. He is not supporting the government or sincerely condemning those criticising the government.

Re: Anti-Buhari Comment: Pastor Bakare Is Becoming A Nuisance By Tunde Odesola by usba: 9:07am
The author is subtly jabbing Buhari, continue.

