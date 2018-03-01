₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by samysamy: 5:30pm
President Buhari pictured with Governor Ortom in Benue state today.
Caption the photo
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/caption-this-photo-of-buhari-and.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by coolcharm(m): 5:33pm
Ortom: Erm... Bubu, will you wait till 2019? Why not just follow this way to daura with all your herdsmen once and for all?
Buhari: speechless... Lost
Buhari is a colossal and legendary failure (as a leader). If you don't believe, argue with your phone
I am on my bed... Come and beat me
119 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by sarrki(m): 5:33pm
Sad and bad day for wailers
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by sarrki(m): 5:34pm
Ortom says
Baba please don't mind those online imbroglios
3 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by Shayetet13(m): 5:40pm
never again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by raphafire: 6:13pm
sarrki:
I'm now sure that u are not human....u r the devil himself
106 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by luke55720: 7:45pm
ortom: Just enjoy urself now oo, you know say 2019 you dey go back village.
buhari: I know, na him make I won wicked you small
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by TonyBankz(m): 8:49pm
Ortom:sai baba,thank God say u don come benue atlast,make ah hear say u go leave here alive..(smiles)ah swear to God
Buharispeechless)
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by Olukokosir(m): 9:04pm
No matter how tired I may be,seeing buhari on Tv always gives me strength to stand up and change the channel.
155 Likes 21 Shares
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by madridguy(m): 9:06pm
They should both work hand to hand and arrest the terrorists killing innocent people.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by bolanto24(m): 9:18pm
Nigeria politicians are just terribly wicked. With all the deaths and sorrows in Benue at the moment does not warrant the President to be laughing as if all is well.
smh. ..
3 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by allanphash7(m): 9:38pm
Its none of my business
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by eleojo23: 9:39pm
sarki:
So for your mind now you have made a reasonable sentence?
Look at the meaning of imbroglio and see what you wrote up there..
The kind of people supporting Buhari sef...smh
52 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by chuksjuve(m): 9:39pm
Swear to God you were not afraid while coming
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:40pm
Ortom is a fool
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by BlackAfrican: 9:40pm
The politicians are United while the masses keep wallowing in disunity. What a sad irony
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by gbaskiboy(m): 9:40pm
Ortom: How are u Bubu
Buhari: ortom! ortom! i hear say my boys kill una flenty, walai na jona send them
ortom: Bubu why u no follow here go back to daura.
bubu: walai i no go anywhere, Aso rock sweet walai
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by alldbest: 9:40pm
sarrki:
Oga hope u know d meaning of imbroglio?
7 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by IamSimi(m): 9:40pm
We're Sending This Bãstard back to daura come 2019 �
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by rollyfst: 9:41pm
Buhari, Idiot
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by dynicks(m): 9:41pm
A lot comes to mind whenever i stare at this picture of mr president; especially d expression on his face.....keep on wondering what/whom he was staring at and what he had running through his mind at that moment...
5 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by Newpride(m): 9:41pm
Nonsense, what's captionable in this pics, people are dieing anyhow and this one dey tell us to caption photo
Mod, be careful. ....
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by micflo28(m): 9:41pm
Orton: Oga bubu, do you know how many of my people your kinsmen has sent up there to their great beyond?
Bubu: kai walahi ortom, I am not interested fa, I just came to sufervise the killings...kainji ko
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by Alariiwo: 9:41pm
Ipob e-miscreants won't like this
They want Ortom to hold PMB responsible for Benue killings without proof or anything.
Wailing losers.
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by IME1: 9:42pm
Buhari: walia after all the talk for NL I no know say you go still receive me like this Ortom-tom
Ortom: ah no be welcome party be this oh, na your pre-farewell reception. 2019 go 2 sure for u and Daura
Buhari: leave that talk my friend, you know say your own re-election too na 2019
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by sdindan: 9:42pm
You See up there.
God is watching u dullard
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by tokrizy(m): 9:44pm
Nigerians dey wait patiently 4 2019 election just see hw dem wan send u go dey rear cow back
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by akeentech(m): 9:44pm
Alariiwo:dem swear for u?
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by fero07(m): 9:44pm
sarrki:don't you have anything to do?
must you drop multi-comments....
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:44pm
How these Governors do it baffle me. How do you even smile with that demon there? How do you even welcome the man who is highly in support of the killings? The other fat shameless guy was crying but on meeting the monster he laughed like a fool.
4 Likes
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by brookz: 9:45pm
Some E-miscreants and Wailers will develop HBP today.
PMB / PYO till 2023.
If e pain u, Goan Hug Transformer.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today by sinaj(f): 9:46pm
Olukokosir:funniest thing av read today
4 Likes
