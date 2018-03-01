Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Caption This Photo Of Governor Ortom With Buhari In Benue State Today (23044 Views)

"Apologise To Governor Ortom" - Reps Order Police IG / Campaign Poster And Achievements Of Governor Ortom 2019 (Pictured) / James Gbande Kneels And Apologizes To Governor Ortom Over Herdsmen - Benue.Info (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Caption the photo







Source: President Buhari pictured with Governor Ortom in Benue state today.Caption the photoSource: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/caption-this-photo-of-buhari-and.html?m=1 2 Likes

Ortom: Erm... Bubu, will you wait till 2019? Why not just follow this way to daura with all your herdsmen once and for all?



Buhari: speechless... Lost



Buhari is a colossal and legendary failure (as a leader). If you don't believe, argue with your phone





I am on my bed... Come and beat me 119 Likes 8 Shares

Sad and bad day for wailers 13 Likes 3 Shares

Ortom says



Baba please don't mind those online imbroglios 3 Likes

never again 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

Sad and bad day for wailers





I'm now sure that u are not human....u r the devil himself I'm now sure that u are not human....u r the devil himself 106 Likes 10 Shares

ortom: Just enjoy urself now oo, you know say 2019 you dey go back village.

buhari: I know, na him make I won wicked you small 29 Likes 1 Share



Buhari speechless) Ortom:sai baba,thank God say u don come benue atlast,make ah hear say u go leave here alive..(smiles)ah swear to GodBuharispeechless)

No matter how tired I may be,seeing buhari on Tv always gives me strength to stand up and change the channel. 155 Likes 21 Shares

They should both work hand to hand and arrest the terrorists killing innocent people. 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria politicians are just terribly wicked. With all the deaths and sorrows in Benue at the moment does not warrant the President to be laughing as if all is well.

smh. .. 3 Likes

Its none of my business

sarki:

Ortom says



Baba please don't mind those online imbroglios

So for your mind now you have made a reasonable sentence?



Look at the meaning of imbroglio and see what you wrote up there..



The kind of people supporting Buhari sef...smh So for your mind now you have made a reasonable sentence?Look at the meaning of imbroglio and see what you wrote up there..The kind of people supporting Buhari sef...smh 52 Likes 7 Shares

Swear to God you were not afraid while coming

Ortom is a fool 2 Likes

The politicians are United while the masses keep wallowing in disunity. What a sad irony 2 Likes

Ortom: How are u Bubu

Buhari: ortom! ortom! i hear say my boys kill una flenty, walai na jona send them

ortom: Bubu why u no follow here go back to daura.

bubu: walai i no go anywhere, Aso rock sweet walai 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Ortom says



Baba please don't mind those online imbroglios





Oga hope u know d meaning of imbroglio? Oga hope u know d meaning of imbroglio? 7 Likes

We're Sending This Bãstard back to daura come 2019 �

Buhari, Idiot

A lot comes to mind whenever i stare at this picture of mr president; especially d expression on his face.....keep on wondering what/whom he was staring at and what he had running through his mind at that moment... 5 Likes

Nonsense, what's captionable in this pics, people are dieing anyhow and this one dey tell us to caption photo



Mod, be careful. .... 1 Like







Bubu: kai walahi ortom, I am not interested fa, I just came to sufervise the killings...kainji ko Orton: Oga bubu, do you know how many of my people your kinsmen has sent up there to their great beyond?Bubu: kai walahi ortom, I am not interested fa, I just came to sufervise the killings...kainji ko 1 Like





They want Ortom to hold PMB responsible for Benue killings without proof or anything.

Wailing losers. Ipob e-miscreants won't like thisThey want Ortom to hold PMB responsible for Benue killings without proof or anything.Wailing losers. 1 Like





Buhari: walia after all the talk for NL I no know say you go still receive me like this Ortom-tom

Ortom: ah no be welcome party be this oh, na your pre-farewell reception. 2019 go 2 sure for u and Daura

Buhari: leave that talk my friend, you know say your own re-election too na 2019 Buhari: walia after all the talk for NL I no know say you go still receive me like this Ortom-tomOrtom: ah no be welcome party be this oh, na your pre-farewell reception. 2019 go 2 sure for u and DauraBuhari: leave that talk my friend, you know say your own re-election too na 2019





God is watching u dullard You See up there.God is watching u dullard 2 Likes

Nigerians dey wait patiently 4 2019 election just see hw dem wan send u go dey rear cow back 2 Likes

Alariiwo:

Ipob e-miscreants won't like this



They want Ortom to hold PMB responsible for Benue killings without proof or anything.

Wailing losers. dem swear for u? dem swear for u? 2 Likes

sarrki:

Ortom says

Baba please don't mind those online imbroglios

don't you have anything to do?

must you drop multi-comments.... don't you have anything to do?must you drop multi-comments.... 2 Likes

How these Governors do it baffle me. How do you even smile with that demon there? How do you even welcome the man who is highly in support of the killings? The other fat shameless guy was crying but on meeting the monster he laughed like a fool. 4 Likes

Some E-miscreants and Wailers will develop HBP today.





PMB / PYO till 2023.







If e pain u, Goan Hug Transformer.