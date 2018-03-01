Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) (1876 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple In Navy Uniform / Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires / Pre-Wedding Photo Of Couple Who Met 15 Years Ago

Pre-wedding photos are always a delight to millions across the globe and as expected this couple have brought such joy to the hearts of thousands who have viewed their photos.



Donned in military attires, this couple have many ‘awwwing’ over their pre-wedding shots.



We wish them a happy married life.

Source:















Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/pre-wedding-photo-shoot-of-couple-in-military-uniform-pics/

With beards??





Is he a General

lovely

All the best to them

How is he allowed to keep beards?

The guy stature sha,fits a soldier.

All the best

The guy looks like my ex... Hmmmm... Wonder how he slipped from my grasp

RexEmmyGee:

With beards??





Is he a General He may be Navy.



Hml in advance. He may be Navy.Hml in advance.

Soldiers are allowed to keep beards..if there is a genuine reason..for it..

RexEmmyGee:

With beards??





Is he a General

Even Generals dont keep that type of beards..... Even Generals dont keep that type of beards.....

Congratulations Bro!... Beautiful

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

The guy looks like my ex... Hmmmm... Wonder how he slipped from my grasp Kpele Kpele

Donald3d:

Kpele Life goes on. Life goes on.

Good

CaptainJeffry:

He may be Navy.



Hml in advance.

Are naval men allowed to keep beards? Are naval men allowed to keep beards?

Beautiful

of what use is all these pre wedding pics? no be say some go last sef...





our forefathers did nothing like dis but their marriage lasted unlike what we seeing now...





what do I know shaaa.....its the latest trend in town...

Recruit wey em salary no reach 50k see the kind big girl u go carry guy use ur head o

Aguia:





Are naval men allowed to keep beards? Yes, one can. Every regular army can, on medical grounds. Yes, one can. Every regular army can, on medical grounds.