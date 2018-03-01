₦airaland Forum

Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:48pm
Pre-wedding photos are always a delight to millions across the globe and as expected this couple have brought such joy to the hearts of thousands who have viewed their photos.

Donned in military attires, this couple have many ‘awwwing’ over their pre-wedding shots.

We wish them a happy married life.

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/pre-wedding-photo-shoot-of-couple-in-military-uniform-pics/







Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:48pm
More photos of the couple are available at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/pre-wedding-photo-shoot-of-couple-in-military-uniform-pics/
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:56pm
With beards??


Is he a General
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by crismark(m): 3:58pm
lovely
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by ufuosman(m): 4:11pm
All the best to them
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by thorpido(m): 4:24pm
How is he allowed to keep beards?
The guy stature sha,fits a soldier.
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by rossovu: 4:31pm
All the best
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:31pm
The guy looks like my ex... Hmmmm... Wonder how he slipped from my grasp cry
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by osemoses1234(m): 4:32pm
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by CaptainJeffry: 4:33pm
RexEmmyGee:
With beards??


Is he a General
He may be Navy.

Hml in advance.
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by harkheju(m): 4:33pm
Soldiers are allowed to keep beards..if there is a genuine reason..for it..
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Engrr(m): 4:33pm
RexEmmyGee:
With beards??


Is he a General

Even Generals dont keep that type of beards.....
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Sirpaul(m): 4:33pm
Congratulations Bro!... Beautiful
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Donald3d(m): 4:33pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:
The guy looks like my ex... Hmmmm... Wonder how he slipped from my grasp cry
Kpele

Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Authoreety: 4:34pm
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:34pm
Donald3d:
Kpele
Life goes on.
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 4:34pm
Good
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Aguia: 4:35pm
CaptainJeffry:
He may be Navy.

Hml in advance.

Are naval men allowed to keep beards?
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Durhleepee(f): 4:35pm
Beautiful
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Fanatique: 4:35pm
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by SandB2017: 4:35pm
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by gmoney12: 4:36pm
of what use is all these pre wedding pics? no be say some go last sef...


our forefathers did nothing like dis but their marriage lasted unlike what we seeing now...


what do I know shaaa.....its the latest trend in town...
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by okerekeikpo: 4:37pm
Recruit wey em salary no reach 50k see the kind big girl u go carry guy use ur head o
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by CaptainJeffry: 4:37pm
Aguia:


Are naval men allowed to keep beards?
Yes, one can. Every regular army can, on medical grounds.
Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by AngelaSexy212: 4:38pm
