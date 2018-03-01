₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,759 members, 4,134,056 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) (1876 Views)
Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple In Navy Uniform / Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires / Pre-Wedding Photo Of Couple Who Met 15 Years Ago (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:48pm
Pre-wedding photos are always a delight to millions across the globe and as expected this couple have brought such joy to the hearts of thousands who have viewed their photos.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/pre-wedding-photo-shoot-of-couple-in-military-uniform-pics/
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:48pm
More photos of the couple are available at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/pre-wedding-photo-shoot-of-couple-in-military-uniform-pics/
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:56pm
With beards??
Is he a General
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by crismark(m): 3:58pm
lovely
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by ufuosman(m): 4:11pm
All the best to them
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by thorpido(m): 4:24pm
How is he allowed to keep beards?
The guy stature sha,fits a soldier.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by rossovu: 4:31pm
All the best
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:31pm
The guy looks like my ex... Hmmmm... Wonder how he slipped from my grasp
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by osemoses1234(m): 4:32pm
.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by CaptainJeffry: 4:33pm
RexEmmyGee:He may be Navy.
Hml in advance.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by harkheju(m): 4:33pm
Soldiers are allowed to keep beards..if there is a genuine reason..for it..
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Engrr(m): 4:33pm
RexEmmyGee:
Even Generals dont keep that type of beards.....
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Sirpaul(m): 4:33pm
Congratulations Bro!... Beautiful
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Donald3d(m): 4:33pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:Kpele
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Authoreety: 4:34pm
Ffgg
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:34pm
Donald3d:Life goes on.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 4:34pm
Good
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Aguia: 4:35pm
CaptainJeffry:
Are naval men allowed to keep beards?
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Durhleepee(f): 4:35pm
Beautiful
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by Fanatique: 4:35pm
Vgg
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by SandB2017: 4:35pm
.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by gmoney12: 4:36pm
of what use is all these pre wedding pics? no be say some go last sef...
our forefathers did nothing like dis but their marriage lasted unlike what we seeing now...
what do I know shaaa.....its the latest trend in town...
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by okerekeikpo: 4:37pm
Recruit wey em salary no reach 50k see the kind big girl u go carry guy use ur head o
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by CaptainJeffry: 4:37pm
Aguia:Yes, one can. Every regular army can, on medical grounds.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photo Shoot Of Couple In Military Uniform (pics) by AngelaSexy212: 4:38pm
If u need This Nairaland Account take it
It Yours
Username:- AngelaSexy211
Password:- wapwap
(0) (Reply)
Get Your Love Back By Vashikaran Mantra. / Photo: What Is He Doing To The Lady's Boobs? / I Lost My Virginity At 13?
Viewing this topic: ademidedavid(m), ernie4life(m), carlos1(m), Kul3ger(m), missyojo(f), ghanaman5050, Kennethious, funken, ayili, Steveadodo(m), handsomeclouds(m), ahiarah, ethan101(m), Authoreety, MrRabbi(m), sexybaby22(f), Paperwhite(m), Alphasoar(m), offorbuike, EZENDIZUOGU(m), PropertiesNaija, bigwig10(m), wawale(m), byemx06(m), Lawalemi(m), olubams, lakeside30, lovingyouhun, barrybanbi, vicbussi, Goalsniper, alfa0, Oluwaiphee, ohepo2020(m), wholexy009(m), OGHENAOGIE(m), Adedejiub(m), sorzy1(m), MMA1979(f), pyyxxaro, Naijamate, osemoses1234(m), Wahlz(m), Abbey1987, Goodinfo, trappatoni(m), Divineluv14(f), newtral01(f), Binchim(m), gmoney12, marianneada(f), Lemmejoor(m), tomickdesigns(f), charlyb007, okerekeikpo, olumario(m), CaptainJeffry, davires, clarocuzioo(m), pgodson7(m), Jay95(m), muzeze77, Opepy, Aledze, OLAADEX, psylliumhusk1, engineerboat(m), Asholami, Turktman05(m), bros856, freezze(m), belovedaja(m), Hydrous, AngelaSexy212, powerblack, bjt(m), ODVanguard, Evergreen4(m), Diced(m), Udehtitus(m), MoHen(f), ArcGibson, nawatoday(m), temmy59, Anthony0094(m), akinyemi0103, priscy001(f), Obidavies, Schoolala, isralkhaleed(m), feyiona(m) and 248 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9