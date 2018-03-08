₦airaland Forum

Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by dre11(m): 4:50am
By Stanley Ihedigbo 



Pic of Yemi Olaniyan


A final year student of Accounting, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Yemi Olaniyan, who went missing after allegedly taking refuge at Ojodu Police Station, Lagos State, has been found.

The police in Lagos said the student was found in Osun State, in the warm embrace of his girlfriend. Yemi was found two weeks after he reportedly went missing.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Oti Chike, said: “Mr. Yemi Olaniyan, said to be a final year student of Accounting at Osun State University, who purportedly came to Lagos to submit documents at an Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) office in Lagos and thereafter, allegedly slept at Ojodu Police Station on February 28, 2018, has been found.

“The said Yemi Olaniyan, from available information, never ventured into Lagos. He had all the while been gallivanting and junketing with his girlfriend in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The pleasure-loving kid is presently cooling his heels in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), in Osogbo. Further development on this would be communicated as usual.”

Yesterday, however, the student was presented to journalists by the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, at the police headquarters in Osogbo.

According to Yemi, he left Osogbo for Lagos on February 28, to submit an application for Industrial Training with the ICAN in Yaba, Lagos.

He told a female friend, Oyin, that he was going to spend the night at Ojodu Police Station because it was late and he didn’t know anywhere, since it was his first time in Lagos.

He claimed to have later changed his mind, and went to a shopping complex to sleep. The following day, he left for Ilorin. He said he started doing menial job in Ilorin, Kwara State, to raise his school fees which he said he lost to the MMM Ponzi scheme.

Yemi said: “I went to Lagos and it was getting late. I could not return to Osogbo that day. I decided to go to Ojodu Police Station to pass the night.

One of my friends, a lady, called me and I told her that since I could not make it back to Osogbo that day, I decided to pass the night at Ojodu Police Station. After speaking to her, I changed my mind. I just looked for a space at a shopping complex and I passed the night there. First thing the following morning, I got a free ride going to Ilorin.

When I got to Ilorin, I started doing menial jobs to raise money.

“I had to work to raise money because I have spent my school fees. I used my school fees for MMM and I lost the money. I didn’t deliberately mislead the public.”

My friend that released the information online later called and said I should return home. She said SSS people were on her trail.

She said she would commit suicide if I didn’t return. Because of that threat, I left Ilorin and went to one of our neighbours, who is a retired officer of SSS.

The man, after listening to my story, led me to the SSS office. I am indeed very sorry for whatever embarrassment that misinformation might have caused the police.”

Adeoye said that the boy turned himself in to the DSS operatives, who later brought him to the police.

Adeoye added that the information that Yemi spent the night at Ojodu Police Station was incorrect.

He said: “Findings showed that the boy paid fees last when he was in 200 Level and he is now in 400 level. The information in the public was tilting towards police harming the boy when he never slept at the station.”

Yemi’s father, Mr. Oyelode Olaniyan, said that he couldn’t explain what happened to his son or how the boy got to Ilorin, Kwara State, after weeks of being declared missing.

He said: “DSS operatives found Yemi in Ilorin, Kwara State and he is still with them. When we declared him missing, the Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University and I also reported his missing at the DSS office in Oshogbo. And then, they had been searching until they finally found him.

“When I spoke with Yemi, he told us that on the day he called, disclosing that he was at the Ojodu Police Station, he actually slept at Berge Motor Park.

According to him, he met someone and explained to the person that he was out of cash and needed to return to Osun State. The person offered to take him to Ibadan Motor Park, Oyo State. When he got there, his phone battery went off. He couldn’t reach anyone.

“In fact, he doesn’t have my phone number and that of his mother off hand. He met another helper at Ibadan, who assisted him to Ilorin, Kwara State.

He agreed to go to Kwara State because it was not far to his school. That was what he has told us for now. But in all, I don’t believe that what happened to my son was ordinary.”

Oyelode said that Yemi was a very good and very quiet lad. He added that what took his son to Lagos was very important to the students of the school.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/03/missing-final-student-found-lovers-embrace-police/


Pic credit: http://punchng.com/stranded-student-allegedly-disappears-from-police-station/

Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by okomile(f): 4:55am
It is well
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by DrinkLimca(m): 5:02am
well thank heavens he has been found and nothing bad happened to him even though i don't believe his story..]
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Samusu(m): 6:09am
Gallivanting kam.

He needs this

1 Like

Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by highqueen(f): 6:10am
nawa
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by MhizAJ(f): 6:57am
All these boys self
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by urchnez(m): 7:14am
This matter ehh
na wa oh
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Vikkie14: 7:18am
MhizAJ:
All these boys self
sssh

Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Caustics: 9:08am
angry
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Godjone(m): 9:09am
wink
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by ivolt: 9:09am
Foolish kids causing problem for their parents.
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 9:10am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by pejuakinab: 9:10am
smiley Olosho boy stranding sugar mummy
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Mitsurugi(m): 9:10am
Dd
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Zico4real(m): 9:10am
All these girls self
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:10am
Zero sense. Lost but found in your girlfriend's pussy. Ode.
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 9:11am
Werey love,werey lover and werey boy.
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by panmichaels79(m): 9:11am
I hereby reserve my comment!
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by kingzjay(m): 9:11am
G
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Philinho(m): 9:11am
Bankruptcy of mentality
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Ayoswit(f): 9:12am
Hmm
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by somez(m): 9:12am
Kai
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by mysteriousman(m): 9:13am
R
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by agulion: 9:13am
abeg make we leave thrash for LAWMA
Re: Missing UNIOSUN Student Found With Girlfriend – Police (Photo) by Bettybabe577: 9:14am

