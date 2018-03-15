Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How To Make A Man Propose – Reno Omokri (8602 Views)

“why Your Side Chick Looks Hotter Than Your Wife” - Reno Omokri / Nigerian Man Propose To His Liberian Girlfriend At Her 30th Birthday (Photos) / Ways To Make your Man Propose To You Fast (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The US-based pastor gave the advice on Thursday morning in #RenosNuggets, his early-morning inspirational piece on Twitter.



Omokri said single women fail to get their men to propose because of giving them pre-marital sex.



He added that denying a man sex would only make him more willing to get married so as to have access to the sex.



He tweeted:



http://newshelm.ng/how-to-make-a-man-propose-reno-omokri/





cc lalasticlala mynd44





Former Special Assistant to President Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has offered single women advice on how to make their partners propose.The US-based pastor gave the advice on Thursday morning in #RenosNuggets, his early-morning inspirational piece on Twitter.Omokri said single women fail to get their men to propose because of giving them pre-marital sex.He added that denying a man sex would only make him more willing to get married so as to have access to the sex.He tweeted:cc lalasticlala mynd44 2 Likes

only a foolish lady open her legs for a man that is not her husband to her.....









Any guy that sleeps with a lady that's not his wife is a disgrace to this century and such men deserves to be cleanse before they can be accepted into the society...... because they just commit an abomination......





NOTE :- things like lust, sex, masturbation,adultry kills the success of a man....



THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL HAS SPOKEN Speak on Reno speak some senses into this bleep boys earonly a foolish lady open her legs for a man that is not her husband to her.....Any guy that sleeps with a lady that's not his wife is a disgrace to this century and such men deserves to be cleanse before they can be accepted into the society...... because they just commit an abomination......NOTE :- things like lust, sex, masturbation,adultry kills the success of a man....THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL HAS SPOKEN 27 Likes 6 Shares

We sure guys no say na bloody lie be that.. If you like be virgin, if you like be sex goddess, if you cannot keep a Man, you cannot. Which can dirty talk be this? Something that we can have everyday easily na im she dey hide from us.. I pity you. While you are busy hiding it.. some lady somewhere is Spreading her honey pot like barbecue while we are enjoying the sweetest part of her existence.



If you want to keep a man, be presentable, respectful and loyal. Try to win his hard heart, if you have it, you don get him mumu buttoon, but believe me abstaining from sex or not is not enough!



This Reno Omokri na yeye Dog.. I sure sey him wife do am d same thing..and she dey use sex control am.. 22 Likes 3 Shares

he's saying d truth but in a world where d truth sounds irritating to most people, what can u do? 4 Likes

This advice is a big SCAM to humanity.





Mystery is attractive, but won't be attractive whenever it's gotten, this means that even if he eventually marries you, when he gets the sex(mystery), it won't be attractive to him anymore, which might lead him into cheating because the only thing that attracted him to marry you was the sex(mystery) and he has gotten it from you, that's why sex mustn't be the attraction to a man.



A lady who can keep a man can keep a man, be you a prostitute or not, if you are smart enough to keep a man, you'll definitely get married sharply, that's why we sometimes see the bad runs girls be the ones to get married quickly.



Deny your man sex and watch him get it from a side chick, keep denying him sex and watch him learn more on how to cheat, even if he ends up marrying you, he'll still continue his cheating ways you made him learn when you were denying him sex.



I wonder why people even think giving/denying a man sex will make him marry you, just try and have COMMON SENSE and he will marry you, just SENSE, that's the most important thing.



-A virgin who can't keep a man can't get married.

-A non-virgin who can't keep a man can't get married.



Denying a man sex can't guarantee marriage.

Giving him sex can't aswell guarantee marriage.



Sex is not a challenge to men,not atall.



One of the biggest challenge for men is being unable to get a good woman, not sex. 71 Likes 6 Shares

Yeah he is very correct, of all my ex the one I loved the most is the that will deny me goodies most times. I mean we play alot but the downside, Mehn na once in blue moon 1 Like

biacan:

Speak on Reno speak some senses into this bleep boys ear only a foolish lady open her legs for a man that is not her husband to her.....









Any guy that sleeps with a lady that's not his wife is a disgrace to this century and such men deserves to be cleanse before they can be accepted into the society...... because they just commit an abomination......





NOTE :- things like lust, sex, masturbation,adultry kills the success of a man....some men who would have become dangote today spent the money on prostitutes, drinks, bet e.t.c. Its not morals that you have o sis, its Nigerian culture that has deepened thru your mind. All you need at most is 100k in your account and ur emphasy will change course. You hear? Its not morals that you have o sis, its Nigerian culture that has deepened thru your mind. All you need at most is 100k in your account and ur emphasy will change course. You hear? 5 Likes

RadicallyBlunt:



Its not morals that you have o sis, its Nigerian culture that has deepened thru your mind. All you need at most is 100k in your account and ur emphasy will change course. You hear? Me 100k I don't get moved by money cause I'm satisfied with what I have









How have you been Me 100kI don't get moved by money cause I'm satisfied with what I haveHow have you been 1 Like

biacan:

Speak on Reno speak some senses into this bleep boys ear only a foolish lady open her legs for a man that is not her husband to her .....









Any guy that sleeps with a lady that's not his wife is a disgrace to this century and such men deserves to be cleanse before they can be accepted into the society...... because they just commit an abomination......





NOTE :- things like lust, sex, masturbation, adultry kills the success of a man....some men who would have become dangote today spent the money on prostitutes, drinks, bet e.t.c.

1: I'm sure that the dude that deflowered you ain't your husband.. So, the emboldened goes to you



2: Vice Versa



3. Correct your English.. That's not Auto Correct don't lie 1: I'm sure that the dude that deflowered you ain't your husband.. So, the emboldened goes to you2: Vice Versa3. Correct your English.. That's not Auto Correct don't lie 5 Likes

buh how man go do..sometimes no be the girl fault, she fit say Nooo oh... Na so person go carry every wisdom wey him don garner use am just to see say him comot dat white....Tomorrow will you blame d girls? I gree with Reno.... But even me wey dey gree don fall many times....buh how man go do..sometimes no be the girl fault, she fit say Nooo oh... Na so person go carry every wisdom wey him don garner use am just to see say him comot dat white....Tomorrow will you blame d girls? 1 Like

biacan:

Me 100k I don't get moved by money cause I'm satisfied with what I have









How have you been Hmmm. I'm fine dear



Good morning! Hmmm. I'm fine dearGood morning!

It doesn't make sense. If he wants to walk away, he'll walk away whether you have sex with him before or after marriage. The "mystery" will be lost eventually, either way. I kinda don't like the mentality of using sex as a bargaining chip or a dangling carrot infront of a donkey. Because once he gets what he wants, what guarantees that he will stay? If the only reason that is making him stick around is because he is "mystified", then I'd rather demystify things for him so he can kindly bugger off. 18 Likes 1 Share

Reno giving hopes to girls for nothing



If I want to walk away I will, and I don't buy goods that I won't test

biacan:

Speak on Reno speak some senses into this bleep boys ear only a foolish lady open her legs for a man that is not her husband to her.....









Any guy that sleeps with a lady that's not his wife is a disgrace to this century and such men deserves to be cleanse before they can be accepted into the society...... because they just commit an abomination......





NOTE :- things like lust, sex, masturbation,adultry kills the success of a man....



THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL HAS SPOKEN If you are not a virgin and you are making such statements in boldened then you deserve to be cleansed before they accept you into the society too.. 2 Likes

It is a very wrong advice..



Relationship is more than that..



starving a guy from sex is not a guarantee to marriage..



Whether you give him sex as a lady or not,, what will make him to marry you as a lady, is your productivity in his life.. 8 Likes

ok

Silly man. Denying a man sex will only make him move onto the next woman. No Time Wasting 1 Like

XhosaNostra:

It doesn't make sense. If he wants to walk away, he'll walk away whether you have sex with him before or after marriage. The "mystery" will be lost eventually, either way. I kinda don't like the mentality of using sex as a bargaining chip or a dangling carrot infront of a donkey. Because once he gets what he wants, what guarantees that he will stay? If the only reason that is making him stick around is because he is "mystified", then I'd rather demystify things for him so he can kindly bugger off.





LOL, you said it all.



He added that denying a man sex would only make him more willing to get married so as to have access to the sex.



That right there is demeaning and makes marriage seem like it's mostly about sex. So this guy will quickly marry you so he can have access to your vagina, and then what? Lol. If he was going to get bored with a lady who's not a virgin, after removing your hymen he will be bored with you. If he was only fixated with your virginity , then the marriage is fckd after its gone. There are so many things that make couples forge a strong bond than their reproductive organs. There are so many men who are married to people they had sex with before marriage and are still happy with them , some are not . Just like some men married virgins and are content , there are also those who married virgins and are bored and cheating on them even with corner girls .



Good morning, btw . LOL, you said it all.He added that denying a man sex would only make him more willing to get marriedThat right there is demeaning and makes marriage seem like it's mostly about sex. So this guy will quickly marry you so he can have access to your vagina, and then what? Lol. If he was going to get bored with a lady who's not a virgin, after removing your hymen he will be bored with you. If he was only fixated with your virginity , then the marriage is fckd after its gone. There are so many things that make couples forge a strong bond than their reproductive organs. There are so many men who are married to people they had sex with before marriage and are still happy with them , some are not . Just like some men married virgins and are content , there are also those who married virgins and are bored and cheating on them even with corner girls .Good morning, btw 4 Likes





Back to the topic



This advice makes a complete ridicule of modern marriages.



What the hell is this self righteous man trying portray? is he saying marriage is all about sex? is he saying women are sex subjects/objects in marriages?



Modern marriages goes beyond sex, many sharp ladies and guys are demanding for more than just sex.



I am talking about emotional support, companionship etc.



There is more to marriage than sex and many ladies now use this silly excuse of "no sex before marriage" to hide their bore holes I .e some ladies might have bleeped all the big preeks in town and use this " no sex before marriage" to sell their very open Virginia to their unsuspecting partners.



Therefore, most men now see the no sex before marriage thing in a different light from how people saw it decades ago, unless the lady is a virgin of course



So ladies listen to him and watch your love life suffer like Jonathan's political career

(full of regrets)



This man needs to stop using defeated primitive knowledge and logic to render his unsolicited opinion about life Sometimes I wonder what advice this man must have given poor Jonathan back then, no wonder Jonathan became the first incumbent Nigerian president to loose an election.Back to the topicThis advice makes a complete ridicule of modern marriages.What the hell is this self righteous man trying portray? is he saying marriage is all about sex? is he saying women are sex subjects/objects in marriages?Modern marriages goes beyond sex, many sharp ladies and guys are demanding for more than just sex.I am talking about emotional support, companionship etc.There is more to marriage than sex and many ladies now use this silly excuse of "no sex before marriage" to hide their bore holes I .e some ladies might have bleeped all the big preeks in town and use this " no sex before marriage" to sell their very open Virginia to their unsuspecting partners.Therefore, most men now see the no sex before marriage thing in a different light from how people saw it decades ago, unless the lady is a virgin of courseSo ladies listen to him and watch your love life suffer like Jonathan's political career(full of regrets)This man needs to stop using defeated primitive knowledge and logic to render his unsolicited opinion about life 4 Likes

Lionessza:









LOL, you said it all.



He added that denying a man sex would only make him more willing to get married so as to have access to the sex.



That right there is demeaning and makes marriage seem like it's mostly about sex. So this guy will quickly marry you so he can have access to your vagina, and then what? Lol. If he was going to get bored with a lady who's not a virgin, after removing your hymen he will be bored with you. If he was only fixated with your virginity , then the marriage is fckd after its gone. There are so many things that make couples forge a strong bond than their reproductive organs. There are so many men who are married to people they had sex with before marriage and are still happy with them , some are not . Just like some men married virgins and are content , there are also those who married virgins and are bored and cheating on them even with corner girls .



Good morning, btw .

Exactly! It also kinda objectifies the lady in question, making her nothing more than a walking, talking vagina. No dankie, siyabulela.



Morning, me love Exactly! It also kinda objectifies the lady in question, making her nothing more than a walking, talking vagina. No dankie, siyabulela.Morning, me love 1 Like

This guys makes the word simpleton make more sense to me.



He engages in a lot of jokes these days...

XhosaNostra:





Exactly! It also kinda objectifies the lady in question, making her nothing more than a walking, talking vagina. No dankie, siyabulela.



Morning, me love



If you notice , the kind of guys who promote the " marry a virgin and you will be happy forever " delusion, are always pastors ( and their obedient subordinates), chiefs/kings ( and their loyal subordinates) . Both these people are manily oppressors with a superiority complex. They don't like free thinkers , they want to do the thinking and the decision making for their followers . Try to deviate from their teachings , you will be isolated , stigmatized and insulted. These are the same people who will have more than one virgin wife...chiefs/ kings ( meaning he got what he wanted and he still wants more). The same pastors will marry a virgin but will be caught pants down in a brothel .



Btw , do you remember the municipality in KZN who wanted to give out bursaries only to virgins ?. Now that was crazy. If you notice , the kind of guys who promote the " marry a virgin and you will be happy forever " delusion, are always pastors ( and their obedient subordinates), chiefs/kings ( and their loyal subordinates) . Both these people are manily oppressors with a superiority complex. They don't like free thinkers , they want to do the thinking and the decision making for their followers . Try to deviate from their teachings , you will be isolated , stigmatized and insulted. These are the same people who will have more than one virgin wife...chiefs/ kings ( meaning he got what he wanted and he still wants more). The same pastors will marry a virgin but will be caught pants down in a brothelBtw , do you remember the municipality in KZN who wanted to give out bursaries only to virgins?. Now that was crazy. 1 Like

RadicallyBlunt:

Hmmm. I'm fine dear

Good morning! Good to hear



TGIF Good to hearTGIF

Lionessza:







If you notice , the kind of guys who promote the " marry a virgin and you will be happy forever " delusion, are always pastors ( and their obedient subordinates), chiefs/kings ( and their loyal subordinates) . Both these people are manily oppressors with a superiority complex. They don't like free thinkers , they want to do the thinking and the decision making for their followers . Try to deviate from their teachings , you will be isolated , stigmatized and insulted. These are the same people who will have more than one virgin wife...chiefs/ kings ( meaning he got what he wanted and he still wants more). The same pastors will marry a virgin but will be caught pants down in a brothel .



Btw , do you remember the municipality in KZN who wanted to give out bursaries only to virgins ?. Now that was crazy.

Amen!



LMAO. No, I've never heard about that. When was this? Amen!LMAO. No, I've never heard about that. When was this? 1 Like

XhosaNostra:





Amen!



LMAO. No, I've never heard about that. When was this?



I think last year wethu , but it pissed a lot of people off. They had to put a stop to it. I think last year wethu , but it pissed a lot of people off. They had to put a stop to it. 1 Like

Lionessza:







I think last year wethu , but it pissed a lot of people off. They had to put a stop to it.

As it should. I'm still shocked lol. Wow. As it should. I'm still shocked lol. Wow. 1 Like

Homeboiy:

Reno giving hopes to girls for nothing

If I want to walk away I will, and I don't buy goods that I won't test LMAO This is deep .... LMAO This is deep ....

XhosaNostra:

It doesn't make sense. If he wants to walk away, he'll walk away whether you have sex with him before or after marriage. The "mystery" will be lost eventually, either way. I kinda don't like the mentality of using sex as a bargaining chip or a dangling carrot infront of a donkey. Because once he gets what he wants, what guarantees that he will stay? If the only reason that is making him stick around is because he is "mystified", then I'd rather demystify things for him so he can kindly bugger off. Wow, Great !



Biacan, Tap from Nostra mentality ..... urs ain't newschool but archaic !!!

So the mystery between your thigh is what will tag me down ...... lol !!!



What is mystery in between the thigh ...... Wow, Great !Biacan, Tap from Nostra mentality ..... urs ain't newschool but archaic !!!So the mystery between your thigh is what will tag me down ...... lol !!!What is mystery in between the thigh...... 1 Like

Old stupid Reno. When did he become Special Adviser on Relationship Matters?