No matter the location – highbrow, lowbrow - one thing has become common to all – heaps of garbage on the street.



No doubt, the only legally approved organization for clearing up refuse in Lagos,Visionscape, is clearly overwhelmed.



As much as one is not aware of the contractual details of the clean-up arrangement for Lagos state, however it is very apparent that the sudden disengagement of the services of the PSP operators wasn’t exactly a well thought out one.



But whatever the case, Visionscape urgently needs to up their game.



These sights are not exactly what any serious city that strives to attain the status of a mega city should project.







Marina, Lagos







Tinubu Square, Lagos Island









Ojuelegba, Bus stop







Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere







Agege-Oshodi Expressway







Bolade Oshodi bus stop







Obalende







Western Avenue, Surulere







Mushin-Olosa







Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja







Masha, Surulere







Ejigbo







Ikeja-Under bridge



















Source:



hmmm,see the Canaan land of nfoja. eko Dom baje

Too bad for a MEGA CITY!! 1 Like 1 Share

the LAWMA contractors are busy reciting Yoruba



CC lzaa

stephleena:

hmmm,see the Canaan land of nfoja. eko Dom baje What has TRIBALISM done to you guys here on NL.

Even females have joined the evil, stupid, bad trend.

What has TRIBALISM done to you guys here on NL.Even females have joined the evil, stupid, bad trend.smh!

Ambode gave the contract to clean up Lagos to a proxy Tinubu company known as Visionscape.

It would only get worse. 4 Likes 1 Share

MANNABBQGRILLS:

is that all?? a million likes to u.. mtchew, stating the obvious truth is tribalism wondering wat u would have typed if it were to be Aba or Onitsha.

Ambode don spoil Lagos. 1 Like

TO HAVE SAID DAT NO MORE ENVIRONMENTAL WAS HIS GREATEST MISTAKE........JUST ONCE A MONTH ....NAWA OOO 1 Like

BRING BACK OUR

PSP. 7 Likes 2 Shares

stephleena:

smh

imhotep:

the LAWMA contractors are busy reciting Yoruba



CC lzaa

this is terrible. this is terrible.

RoyalBlak007:

BRING BACK OUR



PSP.



The PSPs failed ab initio as a result of the recession.

They just couldn't meet up.

But to be honest, I can see sweepers everywhere I find myself trying to clean the whole place.

The PSPs failed ab initio as a result of the recession.They just couldn't meet up.But to be honest, I can see sweepers everywhere I find myself trying to clean the whole place.The gap that needs to be filled ASAP is emptying the bins promptly.

I think ambode should do something about this .

too filthy.. 1 Like

My broad I taya!

The smell is so disgusting I always wind up my glasses now.

The faster Gov Ambode does something about this the better. Eko oni baje o ! 1 Like

That Tinubu's company, VISIONSCAPE is a fraud. The earlier Ambode take the contract from them, the better.

You can't guarantee Lagosians a claener environment, yet you want them to pay 500 percent increment in Land Use Charge 1 Like

With the rapid development of Lagos, having proper waste management has been a problem. And I'm sure even the citizens aren't helping, some dumps waste without caring how their environment is been affected. Lagos State still needs a whole lot to do

D FOOLISH AMBODE IS NOT AFTER CLEAN ENVIRONMENT BUT HE IS AFTER TAX

very dirty 1 Like

Lagos dirty na. Everyone knows that.



The rates there too no dey even fear him An being sef.



But I still love that city. 1 Like

You go know say ambode dey wear one boxers for 6 days so dis one na small tin 1 Like

stephleena:

hmmm,see the Canaan land of nfoja. eko Dom baje



If I talk now, one yeye moderator go ban me. See how silly your useless comment is...

This country will be saved one day



Anybody taking Lagos back should leave already. Ambode, if you can't work independent of Tinubu then resign. Lagos is the only fully functional international city in Nigeria besides Abuja, so no spoil that status. 1 Like

AFONJA ARE NATURALLY DIRTY, WAT DO U EXPECT? 1 Like