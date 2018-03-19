₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by AutoJoshNIG: 12:13pm
Indeed, this is not the cleanest of times of our dear Lagos state.
No matter the location – highbrow, lowbrow - one thing has become common to all – heaps of garbage on the street.
No doubt, the only legally approved organization for clearing up refuse in Lagos,Visionscape, is clearly overwhelmed.
As much as one is not aware of the contractual details of the clean-up arrangement for Lagos state, however it is very apparent that the sudden disengagement of the services of the PSP operators wasn’t exactly a well thought out one.
But whatever the case, Visionscape urgently needs to up their game.
These sights are not exactly what any serious city that strives to attain the status of a mega city should project.
Marina, Lagos
Tinubu Square, Lagos Island
Ojuelegba, Bus stop
Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere
Agege-Oshodi Expressway
Bolade Oshodi bus stop
Obalende
Western Avenue, Surulere
Mushin-Olosa
Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja
Masha, Surulere
Ejigbo
Ikeja-Under bridge
Source:
https://autojosh.com/mountains-of-garbage-a-common-feature-of-every-part-of-lagos-today/
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by stephleena(f): 12:15pm
hmmm,see the Canaan land of nfoja. eko Dom baje
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:15pm
Too bad for a MEGA CITY!!
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by imhotep: 12:16pm
the LAWMA contractors are busy reciting Yoruba
CC lzaa
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:17pm
stephleena:What has TRIBALISM done to you guys here on NL.
Even females have joined the evil, stupid, bad trend.
smh!
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by Crocky23: 12:18pm
Ambode gave the contract to clean up Lagos to a proxy Tinubu company known as Visionscape.
It would only get worse.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by stephleena(f): 12:21pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:is that all?? a million likes to u.. mtchew, stating the obvious truth is tribalism wondering wat u would have typed if it were to be Aba or Onitsha.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by madridguy(m): 12:21pm
Ambode don spoil Lagos.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by hajoke2000(f): 12:21pm
TO HAVE SAID DAT NO MORE ENVIRONMENTAL WAS HIS GREATEST MISTAKE........JUST ONCE A MONTH ....NAWA OOO
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by RoyalBlak007: 12:22pm
BRING BACK OUR
PSP.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:23pm
stephleena:smh
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by LZAA: 12:26pm
imhotep:
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by Caustics: 12:33pm
this is terrible.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by ModsWillKillNL: 12:36pm
RoyalBlak007:
The PSPs failed ab initio as a result of the recession.
They just couldn't meet up.
But to be honest, I can see sweepers everywhere I find myself trying to clean the whole place.
The gap that needs to be filled ASAP is emptying the bins promptly.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by Lipscomb(m): 12:38pm
I think ambode should do something about this .
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by Fmartin(m): 12:41pm
too filthy..
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by dangermouse(m): 12:50pm
My broad I taya!
The smell is so disgusting I always wind up my glasses now.
The faster Gov Ambode does something about this the better. Eko oni baje o !
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by nairavsdollars(f): 12:51pm
That Tinubu's company, VISIONSCAPE is a fraud. The earlier Ambode take the contract from them, the better.
You can't guarantee Lagosians a claener environment, yet you want them to pay 500 percent increment in Land Use Charge
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by three: 12:51pm
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by pweshboi(m): 12:51pm
With the rapid development of Lagos, having proper waste management has been a problem. And I'm sure even the citizens aren't helping, some dumps waste without caring how their environment is been affected. Lagos State still needs a whole lot to do
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by judecares1: 12:51pm
D FOOLISH AMBODE IS NOT AFTER CLEAN ENVIRONMENT BUT HE IS AFTER TAX
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by anykey(f): 12:51pm
very dirty
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by YelloweWest: 12:51pm
Lagos dirty na. Everyone knows that.
The rates there too no dey even fear him An being sef.
But I still love that city.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by ChiefSweetus: 12:52pm
You go know say ambode dey wear one boxers for 6 days so dis one na small tin
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by TheAngry1: 12:53pm
stephleena:
If I talk now, one yeye moderator go ban me. See how silly your useless comment is...
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by chinawapz(m): 12:53pm
This country will be saved one day
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by Yankee101: 12:53pm
Anybody taking Lagos back should leave already. Ambode, if you can't work independent of Tinubu then resign. Lagos is the only fully functional international city in Nigeria besides Abuja, so no spoil that status.
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by hammer6F: 12:54pm
AFONJA ARE NATURALLY DIRTY, WAT DO U EXPECT?
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by EmagNig(m): 12:54pm
We no go give you election advert ooo
|Re: Filthy Lagos In Pictures: What Every Part Of Lagos Now Have In Common by Caustics: 12:54pm
