Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Arrive Presidential Villa Abuja(photos) (4825 Views)

Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos / The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today / BREAKING: Jubilation In Gaidam Town As Rescued Yobe Schoolgirls Arrive (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: Released Dapchi girls have arrived Presidential Villa Abuja.See photos belowcc; Lalasticlala, mynd44Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/released-dapchi-girls-arrive.html?m=1

This is called ELECTION STRATEGY 28 Likes

Chai ee !! 1 Like

where are the rest? 1 Like

Well done to President Buhari for negotiating the release of these poor innocent young girls.



Unlike the ineffectual buffoon that cannot even rescue ants from a bowl of sugar. 17 Likes

Kidnapped for fun, released for free. These Boko boiz are not serious.



Since the boiz listened well to negotiations, why not negotiate straight and stop wasting the lives of those soldiers. 4 Likes

Well anyway thank God for thier lives.. 1 Like



----------

VOTE FOR THE MEME BOY









Please Vote For This Handsome Baby, Tantoluwa in the 2nd Stage of ongoing Cussons Baby Of The Year Competition ..



HERE IS THE LINK TO VOTE :



Thank you so much NICE ONE----------Please Vote For This Handsome Baby, Tantoluwa in the 2nd Stage of ongoing Cussons Baby Of The Year Competition ..HERE IS THE LINK TO VOTE : https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5-top-500/entry?id=389442 Thank you so much 2 Likes

Girls kidnapped under GEJ, he could not secure their release. They said he was CLUELESS.,

















PMB came and got them released.







another set of girls kidnapped under PMB.

He swiftly secure their release.







They call him dullard. They call him terrorist in Chief.







Who is clueless and dumb here?. 7 Likes 1 Share

My country

Action Film.

welcome... govt of propaganda

Chibok girls staged managed by APC to discredit Jonathan, that means Jonathan as C in C was weak not to fish out the pepetrators!Dapchi girls were kidnapped, nd ApC was too weak to stop d kidnap, same happened to Jonathan,nd they blamed him,Buhari is heartless,nd now finally they re released, it now becomes stage managed, if they were killed,it shows d wickedness of buhari, if all were freed,it shows d script was not properly written,now few were held back probably as a ransom for their agreement for cease fire nd no arrest of d useless terrorist, frgetting that even.the USA negotiates and pays hugely for freedom of its citizens held by pirates or insurgents. Now this is the conclusion of the whole matter: never try to please anyone,do your best,for peoples minds and opinions can.never be changed against you,irrespective of how hard you try, they re.never pleased or displeased 2 Likes 1 Share

Using innocent schoolgirls to play political Chess..



God is watching all of us in 3D.

Falsehood....

This rescued girls are enjoyment kidnapped girls.



They said the kidnappers gave them meat, maltina etc.

And they've been treated well



Now here they are in villa and someone will shout that it is not propaganda by politicians when its clear that it is well sponsored.

Govt scamming us since1820

Thank God for Buhari.



His Government is far better and doing well than PDP.



Immediately the girls were kidnapped they swung into action and the girls are now released, unlike PDP

that denied Chibok girls abduction initially until when the international community intervened.



Buhari you have my vote and that of my entire community come 2019.



Keep doing well. we are together. 3 Likes 1 Share



Political BH, evil heartless Nigeria politicians Poor innocent girls and families made to go through painful experiences.Political BH, evil heartless Nigeria politicians

Welcome back from Excursion #dapchigirls# 4 Likes

Nice movie script - well played.



Guys braze up because Bokoharam bombing begins in full force few days from now 1 Like

hehehehehehe the Daura President should be ashamed of himself. packaged abduction, well I don't blame him, he believe majority of Nigeria are zombie and will digest any concocted lies presented to them...

Chibok was to seize power and Dapchi is toconsolidate power. Same stage, different scripts. 2 Likes

I don't think I want to hastily join you and so many other Nigerians in congratulating any of the parties involved in the release of the girls. Reason? I smell a big rat.

I suspect the abduction was arranged by the federal government in a bid to sell PMB as being more proactive than GEJ, and to give him some bit of credibility in his second term bid.

I am beginning to believe Fani Kayode and Fayose , who have held the stance that Chibok girls were never kidnapped. I am beginning to believe that these kidnappings are ventriloquist creations of Northern political elites to court sentiments to perpetuate their region in power.

They used Chibok girls to discredit GEJ in the build up to the 2015 general elections. Now, with PMB lacking credibility in the area of security, they arranged the kidnap and release of Dapchi girls for PMB's glory.

In a matter of a few days from now PMB will declare his intention to run for a second term-- something he had refused to do earlier because his popularity was in the red.

Is it not thesame Boko Haram that's holding Chibok girls? Why not secure the release of them all, if it is this easy?

Evidently, Northerners are not as foolish as the people down South perceive them to be. 8 Likes

ThisisBuhari:

Thank God for Buhari.



His Government is far better and doing well than PDP.



Immediately the girls were kidnapped they swung into action and the girls are now released, unlike PDP

that denied Chibok girls abduction initially until when the international community intervened.



Buhari you have my vote and that of my entire community come 2019.



Keep doing well. we are together.

For more jokes like this send JOKES to 419... For more jokes like this send JOKES to 419... 5 Likes

QuotaSystem:

Well done to President Buhari for negotiating the release of these poor innocent young girls. well done to buhari turn Nigeria into machants . another strategy means of massive looting.No physical development, but billion of dollars and euros are going to his foot soldiers book haram . no wonder he make dollars very high so they can acquire more funds easily . God will punish Buhari well done to buhari turn Nigeria into machants . another strategy means of massive looting.No physical development, but billion of dollars and euros are going to his foot soldiers book haram . no wonder he make dollars very high so they can acquire more funds easily . God will punish Buhari

my commendations goes to this PMB administration. We pray he continues to succeed and for more wisdom to tackle and run d affairs of this country from now till 2023 and beyond 2 Likes 1 Share

Get kidnapped by BH and become villa VIP.

[Forget all these abrakabra. Their is more to this

quote author=QuotaSystem post=66047367]Well done to President Buhari for negotiating the release of these poor innocent young girls. [/quote]

ThisisBuhari:

Thank God for Buhari.



His Government is far better and doing well than PDP.



Immediately the girls were kidnapped they swung into action and the girls are now released, unlike PDP

that denied Chibok girls abduction initially until when the international community intervened.



Buhari you have my vote and that of my entire community come 2019.



Keep doing well. we are together.

Seconded. Seconded.