After the couples exchanged their marital vows, they offered special thanksgiving to God and signed their marriage registers accordingly.



In an interview, one of the brides, reportedly appreciated God for making the wedding successful, and thanked the priests and members of the Church for giving all couples the opportunity to be joined on the same day.



Earlier, there had been mass wedding ceremonies in other states of the country but none of them involved such an unprecedented number of couples.



A lovely and historical event was witnessed earlier today as 50 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony at Immaculate Heart Of Mary, Parish, Umuagwo Ohaji In Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State. The event was said to have attracted a large crowd at the community where the ceremony was held.





Natural love between man and woman creates family which creates community which creates kingdom.



Ase



Natural love between man and woman creates family which creates community which creates kingdom.

Ase

Love Sango Spread the love.

I can't imagine the number of people(relations friends etc) from the 50 Couples that will attend 1 Like

okoroawusa,Mr statue is at work. 1 Like





Now Rice must be Served Very Plenty...



I guess the rave of mass wedding this days has something to do with the tough and challenging economy, they whole couples look quite of age oh.



Mehn! the change is real.

More like 50 Imo almajiris joined together in mass wedding.



More like 50 Imo almajiris joined together in mass wedding.

Like South East like North

Nice one e go reduce Saturday Saturday wedding stress for the priest

49 divorces loading...

This looks nothing like the picture igbos paint of their women.











I dey reception dey await una No Jollof Rice?

2 weeks later na divorce we go hear

This is commedable rather youths desecrating thier bodies especially the ladies before marriage.

A girl will sleep with more than 467 men in her youth before she give herself to an innocent man.

May God save us men from virginless promiscous girls all over town.

This is commedable rather youths desecrating thier bodies especially the ladies before marriage.

A girl will sleep with more than 467 men in her youth before she give herself to an innocent man.

May God save us men from virginless promiscous girls all over town.

I am still searching for my virgin queen.

I'd rather go to court and come back home



I hate attachee nonsense

iyketex007:

I guess the rave of mass wedding this days has something to do with the tough and challenging economy, they whole couples look quite of age oh.



Mehn! the change is real.

They're not young couples. Most have been cohabiting for years after their traditional marriage.

They're not young couples. Most have been cohabiting for years after their traditional marriage.

The Catholic Church insists on the sacrament of matrimony or church blessing before they can take holy communion

Better than living in sin.

flokii:





More like 50 Imo almajiris joined together in mass wedding.



You don't know anything.

iyketex007:

I guess the rave of mass wedding this days has something to do with the tough and challenging economy, they whole couples look quite of age oh.



Mehn! the change is real.

Na overage women full alaigbo wey no get husband..



Na overage women full alaigbo wey no get husband..

No more unreasonable bride price for their greedy parents.







It won't be special jooo Shift lemme lafffIt won't be special jooo



Shift lemme lafff

Congrats to them sha Commissioner for happiness and couple's fulfilment at work.

dokyOloye:

You don't know anything.

You won't go and enroll for next batch abi?

If na North, it is a bad thing. Its South now it is legit. 1 Like

incomingx

mass wedding seems to be the new swag na, last week it's was in the north now it's east turn

So they have copied the north on this nice one

wow

Encyclopedia1:

If na North, it is a bad thing. Its South now it is legit.

Don't mind our Igbo blothers and sisters..



Don't mind our Igbo blothers and sisters..

Watch how they'll avoid the thread like plague