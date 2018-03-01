₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by dainformant(m): 7:09pm
A lovely and historical event was witnessed earlier today as 50 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony at Immaculate Heart Of Mary, Parish, Umuagwo Ohaji In Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State. The event was said to have attracted a large crowd at the community where the ceremony was held.
After the couples exchanged their marital vows, they offered special thanksgiving to God and signed their marriage registers accordingly.
In an interview, one of the brides, reportedly appreciated God for making the wedding successful, and thanked the priests and members of the Church for giving all couples the opportunity to be joined on the same day.
Earlier, there had been mass wedding ceremonies in other states of the country but none of them involved such an unprecedented number of couples.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/50-couples-joined-together-mass-wedding-imo-state-photos.html

Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by KingSango(m): 7:12pm
Spread the love.
Natural love between man and woman creates family which creates community which creates kingdom.
Ase
Love Sango

Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Ebios(m): 7:17pm
I can't imagine the number of people(relations friends etc) from the 50 Couples that will attend

Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by stephleena(f): 7:22pm
okoroawusa,Mr statue is at work.

Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by OrestesDante(m): 7:26pm
☣ ☠
∆
Now Rice must be Served Very Plenty...
Congrats to them ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by iyketex007: 7:27pm
I guess the rave of mass wedding this days has something to do with the tough and challenging economy, they whole couples look quite of age oh.
Mehn! the change is real.
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Nairalanda080: 9:10pm
Funny
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by flokii: 9:10pm
More like 50 Imo almajiris joined together in mass wedding.
Like South East like North

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Rexnegro(m): 9:10pm
Nice one e go reduce Saturday Saturday wedding stress for the priest
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Franzinni: 9:11pm
49 divorces loading...
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by natedat: 9:12pm
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by nuoladee: 9:12pm
This looks nothing like the picture igbos paint of their women.
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by gergemam: 9:12pm
No Jollof Rice?
I dey reception dey await una

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Newbeginnings(m): 9:12pm
2 weeks later na divorce we go hear
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by ONeMAnMOPOL: 9:12pm
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by KingGBsky(m): 9:12pm
dainformant:
This is commedable rather youths desecrating thier bodies especially the ladies before marriage.
A girl will sleep with more than 467 men in her youth before she give herself to an innocent man.
May God save us men from virginless promiscous girls all over town.
I am still searching for my virgin queen.

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by pussyAvenger: 9:12pm
I'd rather go to court and come back home
I hate attachee nonsense
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by salt1: 9:12pm
iyketex007:
They're not young couples. Most have been cohabiting for years after their traditional marriage.
The Catholic Church insists on the sacrament of matrimony or church blessing before they can take holy communion

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Vincad(f): 9:13pm
Better than living in sin.
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by dokyOloye: 9:13pm
flokii:You don't know anything.

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by flokii: 9:13pm
iyketex007:
Na overage women full alaigbo wey no get husband..
No more unreasonable bride price for their greedy parents.
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by blesskewe(f): 9:13pm
Shift lemme lafff
It won't be special jooo
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by coluka: 9:14pm
Commissioner for happiness and couple's fulfilment at work.
Congrats to them sha

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by flokii: 9:14pm
dokyOloye:
You won't go and enroll for next batch abi?
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Encyclopedia1: 9:15pm
If na North, it is a bad thing. Its South now it is legit.

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by ASA7674: 9:16pm
incomingx
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by BlackAdam55(m): 9:16pm
mass wedding seems to be the new swag na, last week it's was in the north now it's east turn
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:16pm
So they have copied the north on this nice one
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by Camilola: 9:17pm
wow
|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by flokii: 9:17pm
Encyclopedia1:
Don't mind our Igbo blothers and sisters..
Watch how they'll avoid the thread like plague

|Re: 50 Couples Wed In Imo Mass Wedding At Catholic Church Immaculate Heart Of Mary by OrangeDream(m): 9:20pm
Chanji dole.. Una never see shomtin..
We just dey start... Sai Buhari
See how dem take style dodge over #25million wedding expenses.
