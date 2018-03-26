Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Eliminates 30,000 Fake Names From Police Payroll (2649 Views)

Nigerian Govt Eliminates Over 30,000 'Fake Names' From Police Payroll





BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK



MAR 26, 2018



The Nigerian government has eliminated names of over 30,00 ‘ghost workers’ from the payroll of the police, it has been revealed.



The elimination of names of the fake police officers followed the introduction of Integrated Personnel Payroll System platform, which brought the number of names on the police payroll down to 291,685 from 370,000.



Government officials said bringing the police force on the Integrated Personnel Payroll system platform, has ended the corrupt activities of the police officers that feed fat from manipulation the payroll of the police force.



According to reports, there was subtle resistance by some corrupt officers who have been benefiting from the old system as they tried to stop the government from enrolling the police on the platform.



It was also gathered that complaints of arbitrary deductions from salaries of police personnel would end with their enrollment on the platform, as the officers will now be credited directly from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.



Reports indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to end corruption associated with payrolls in Nigeria by ensuring that every Federal government agency is enrolled on the IPPS platform.



The useless IG brother is my neighbor and he they calm and gentle, I don't know where them come take born this IG. useless IG 1 Like







Ghost workers huh? Are they not majorly from the North?



An Abokí shoe mender will proudly tell you that he is employed,the money gotten from shoe mending is not the major source of his income. Ghost workers huh? Are they not majorly from the North?An Abokí shoe mender will proudly tell you that he is employed,the money gotten from shoe mending is not the major source of his income. 1 Like 1 Share

We were protected by 70000 ghost police officers. 1 Like

Evablizin:







Ghost workers huh? Are they not majorly from the North?



An Abokí shoe mender will proudly tell you that he is employed,the money gotten from shoe mending is not the major source of his income.

Tribalism has eaten deep into the veins of some of you. What made you think the majority of the fake names are not from the south? Tribalism has eaten deep into the veins of some of you. What made you think the majority of the fake names are not from the south? 4 Likes

Stupid and fake news that can't be verified, the foolish government is trying to divert attention from the real matters arising so as to project them that they are working when there is grim situations of hunger, poverty, insecurity etc on ground 1 Like

This IPPIS is doing wonders wallahi 2 Likes 1 Share

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not like this 3 Likes 1 Share

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not like this pls don't tell me this one is someone's pikin [img][/img]pls don't tell me this one is someone's pikin 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is just a tip of the Icebag. Far more revelations will come up when all health and tertiary institutions are enrolled on the IPPIS platform. The mother of all ghost workers will be revealed when all the military forces are enrolled before the end of the year. Corruption is one heck of a monster in this country. 3 Likes 1 Share

tomakint:

Stupid and fake news that can't be verified, the foolish government is trying to divert attention from the real matters arising so as to project them that they are working when there is grim situations of hunger, poverty, insecurity etc on ground just imaging you be among the 70,000 fake officer, and buhari did this to you, how will hunger depart from your house. just imaging you be among the 70,000 fake officer, and buhari did this to you, how will hunger depart from your house. 1 Like





☣ ☠





∆ Our Government sha∆







☣ ☠

buhariguy:

just imaging you be among the 70,000 fake officer, and buhari did this to you, how will hunger depart from your house.

I know you are one miserable sergeant Komo misbehaving up and down, we are talking about the contract scam of $26 billion at NNPC when your lord and master, Buhari is the minister of petroleum resources, we are talking of over 8 million souls once gainfully employed taking care of their families and loved ones suddenly flushed into the streets unemployed under your lord. We are talking of state of anarchy Nigeria has been reduced to under your lord. We are talking of extreme hunger and hardship in the land under your lord and master and here you are spewing nonsense with that your Mallam head and goatee I know you are one miserable sergeant Komo misbehaving up and down, we are talking about the contract scam of $26 billion at NNPC when your lord and master, Buhari is the minister of petroleum resources, we are talking of over 8 million souls once gainfully employed taking care of their families and loved ones suddenly flushed into the streets unemployed under your lord. We are talking of state of anarchy Nigeria has been reduced to under your lord. We are talking of extreme hunger and hardship in the land under your lord and master and here you are spewing nonsense with that your Mallam head and goatee

Evablizin:







Ghost workers huh? Are they not majorly from the North?



An Abokí shoe mender will proudly tell you that he is employed,the money gotten from shoe mending is not the major source of his income.



And you are sure you are educated? Shame on whatever institution that failed you woefully And you are sure you are educated? Shame on whatever institution that failed you woefully 5 Likes 2 Shares

Rubbish! I've said it before and I'll say it again, the greatest reform that can ever happen to the police force is for the federal government to detach all the pockets from the police uniform and also to issue a decree, that henceforth, the police uniform will be sewn without the provision of pockets so as to eliminate every avenue for the police to hid the #20 the regularly extort from motorists and other road users.



With this way there frivolous activities can be checkmated, lobatan! 1 Like

iyketex007:

Rubbish! I've said it before and I'll say it again, the greatest reform that can ever happen to the police force is for the federal government to detach all the pockets from the police uniform and also to issue a decree, that henceforth, the police uniform will be sewn without the provision of pockets so as to eliminate every avenue for the police to hid the #20 the regularly extort from motorists and other road users.



With this way there frivolous activities can be checkmated, lobatan!

Hahahahahaha.

What if they decide to be keeping the bribe / egunje inside their blokos / underwear? Hahahahahaha.What if they decide to be keeping the bribe / egunje inside their blokos / underwear?

iyketex007:

Rubbish! I've said it before and I'll say it again, the greatest reform that can ever happen to the police force is for the federal government to detach all the pockets from the police uniform and also to issue a decree, that henceforth, the police uniform will be sewn without the provision of pockets so as to eliminate every avenue for the police to hid the #20 the regularly extort from motorists and other road users.



With this way there frivolous activities can be checkmated, lobatan!



And you sincerely think you have proffered the long sought after solution to the corruption problem bedevilling Nigeria police force, right? Guy, the institutional corruption in the police is far more than the N20 that the rank and file collect on the road. And you sincerely think you have proffered the long sought after solution to the corruption problem bedevilling Nigeria police force, right? Guy, the institutional corruption in the police is far more than the N20 that the rank and file collect on the road. 1 Like 1 Share

tomakint:





I know you are one miserable sergeant Komo misbehaving up and down, we are talking about the contract scam of $26 billion at NNPC when your lord and master, Buhari is the minister of petroleum resources, we are talking of over 8 million souls once gainfully employed taking care of their families and loved ones suddenly flushed into the streets unemployed under your lord. We are talking of state of anarchy Nigeria has been reduced to under your lord. We are talking of extreme hunger and hardship in the land under your lord and master and here you are spewing nonsense with that your Mallam head and goatee if they can do this to my saviour Jesus Christ, after shouting hosanna, they forgot all the wonderful things he did, all the miracle.



But today it is the same idiotic pigs of Biafra and a failed PDP that hated buhari from the beginning, even before 2003 election will still be shouting till 2023, crucify him. if they can do this to my saviour Jesus Christ, after shouting hosanna, they forgot all the wonderful things he did, all the miracle.But today it is the same idiotic pigs of Biafra and a failed PDP that hated buhari from the beginning, even before 2003 election will still be shouting till 2023, crucify him. 2 Likes 2 Shares

buhariguy:

if they can do this to my saviour Jesus Christ, after shouting hosanna, they forgot all the wonderful things he did, all the miracle.



But today it is the same idiotic pigs of Biafra and a failed PDP that hated

So you are now comparing Buhari to Jesus now? I never knew it has degenerated to this for you. It is well with your life So you are now comparing Buhari to Jesus now? I never knew it has degenerated to this for you. It is well with your life

tomakint:





So you are now comparing Buhari to Jesus now? I never knew it has degenerated to this for you. It is well with your life I am only replying from your signature I am only replying from your signature

It's this kind of success in the anticorruption drive that keeps making me to have a soft spot for Buhari and his government. We know EFCC hasn't been recording convictions of politicians and bigwigs yet, but all of these revenue leakage blockages, seizing of millions of dollars over and over again - CAN'T happen in an Atiku government. Even the president will collect his own share from it using proxies and everything will be hushed. 2 Likes

buhariguy:

I am only replying from your signature

Then you don't really understand my signature then "Jesuslovesyou" Then you don't really understand my signature then

Daviddson:

It's this kind of success in the anticorruption drive that keeps making me to have a soft spot for Buhari and his government. We know EFCC hasn't been recording convictions of politicians and bigwigs yet, but all of these revenue leakage blockages, seizing of millions of dollars over and over again - CAN'T happen in an Atiku government. Even the president will collect his own share from it using proxies and everything will be hushed.

Stop typing nonsense.



The IPPIS was conceived and implemented by GEJ. And tens of thousands of ghost workers have continually being removed since 2013.



Even if a mentally unstable patient had become the President, the planned rollout of IPPIS would have continued. Buhari is not doing anything special there. Buhari has not developed one policy to plug leakages. Not one.



Even the TSA and Whistle Blowing he inherited and tried implementing has been marked by irregularities due to a non-robust conclusion of the planning process and testing phase.



Don't even try comparing Atiku to Buhari. Not even in your wildest dreams. Whatever Buhari is doing is the least Atiku would do. Because Atiku or whoever comes after Buhari would not suspend the IPPIS, BVN, TSA; all brainchildren of GEJ.



-Lord Stop typing nonsense.The IPPIS was conceived and implemented by GEJ. And tens of thousands of ghost workers have continually being removed since 2013.Even if a mentally unstable patient had become the President, the planned rollout of IPPIS would have continued. Buhari is not doing anything special there. Buhari has not developed one policy to plug leakages. Not one.Even the TSA and Whistle Blowing he inherited and tried implementing has been marked by irregularities due to a non-robust conclusion of the planning process and testing phase.Don't even try comparing Atiku to Buhari. Not even in your wildest dreams. Whatever Buhari is doing is the least Atiku would do. Because Atiku or whoever comes after Buhari would not suspend the IPPIS, BVN, TSA; all brainchildren of GEJ.-Lord

Hmmm

story story another way to remove our mind from ty danjuma...nigeria defend yourself..please where can i buy a pump for self defence

30 what?

corruption in high places.

only the lower cadre will be happy by now