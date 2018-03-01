Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated (1807 Views)

Read what Ifeanyi wrote below;

"A Man Cheating On His Wife Asked Me This Question After I Challenged Him Why He Cheated On His Wife.



SIR, CAN YOU EAT ONLY BEANS FOR TEN YEARS?



At first I didn't know how to answer him because it sounded as if he was making sense but God gave me an inspiration to answer him. Immediately, I replied: yes, I can. He laughed at me and looked at me with a question written on his face, how?



In reality I love beans so much and that makes me not get tired of eating it daily. But for me to continue to enjoy my beans I transform my beans into many things so I don't eat beans everyday and every time.



I can make beans cake (akara) for breakfast and momoi for lunch from the same beans. I can garnish my beans with varieties and spice it up with different spices.



I also asked him if he ever heard a scenario where a doctor advised his patient to avoid some set of food and stick to a particular or some particular ones? That is because those other food can damage his health or send him to his early grave.



Then he protested again, but sir, for a healthy living one needs to eat balanced diet. I became dumbfounded for a minute before another inspiration came. I realized that the Israelites ate only manna for forty years and no single one among them was sick for those forty years. Their sickness started when they requested for variety, "we need meat they said". God gave them enough meat, they ate and it was coming out of their noses.



When you eat what God is not happy with, it will come out of your nose. God is not happy with adultery.



He wanted to ask me further question but he paused and asked me to explain my previous answers. Then I explained thus;



Your spouse is the beans and if you truly love her you can never be tired of her. To transform my beans into akara and momoi means every man should spend on their wives to change their look as often as possible. Change her hairstyle weekly, change her wardrobe often, buy her what makes you attracted to other women outside.



Also, garnishing it with varieties and spicing it up with different spices require that you do some romantic things like using different styles at the bedroom, doing it elsewhere different from your home, making the place smell nice etc. Christian couples must be creative in their bedroom. Nudity and immodest dressing is not ideal outside but not in the the bedroom. Deliberately expose your cleavages and tigh for your husband, make your towel drop deliberately, bend down in front of him to pick it etc. Tempt him, seduce him and be his prostitute.



Your wife is a manna from heaven and she is a complete balanced diet. In her, there is protein, carbohydrate, fat, vitamin and minerals. That is why every woman has same contents. Though the container may differ in size and height. And like you know that the content of milk is what makes it milk and not the container, you use the milk and throw away the tin.



Don't take a bite from the forbidden fruit, it may look attractive but it is poisonous. Strange women may look attractive but they are poisonous and deadly, don't take a bite.

Thanks"



Interesting question.



No I can't.

what kinda misogynistic and sexist thread is this 4 Likes

HungerBAD:

Interesting question.

you wrote no you wrote no

TheUpsetGirl:





you wrote no

My Sister I eat beans for my undergraduate days wey me sef tire. Morning beans and Garri. Afternoon beans soup and swallow. Night I go chop the left over from morning.



No I no wan even see beans with my eyes, let alone chop an for 10 yrs. My Sister I eat beans for my undergraduate days wey me sef tire. Morning beans and Garri. Afternoon beans soup and swallow. Night I go chop the left over from morning.No I no wan even see beans with my eyes, let alone chop an for 10 yrs. 2 Likes

HungerBAD:





My Sister I eat beans for my undergraduate days wey me sef tire. Morning beans and Garri. Afternoon beans soup and swallow. Night I go chop the left over from morning.



No I no wan even see beans with my eyes, let alone chop an for 10 yrs.





that is not the kind of beans this man is talking about.. he means his wife that is not the kind of beans this man is talking about.. he means his wife 3 Likes

That's a lame excuse, simply put he want to be irresponsible. 1 Like

TheUpsetGirl:









that is not the kind of beans this man is talking about.. he means his wife

I know.



Beans na beans.



I go mix my own.with rice and pounded yam. I know.Beans na beans.I go mix my own.with rice and pounded yam.

His wife is beans? And he convinced himself he is some balanced diet? Not knowing he is agidi jollof.



So, he goes about in search of other nutrients, inserting his third leg in every stray nunu. No fear or respect for his family.



Any married person with this mentality, Ogun will fire you...lest, you expose your spouse/family to danger. 2 Likes

wisdom......

What a foolish question. If he can support the same soccer team almost all his life, go to the same bar or whatever the Bleep else he does on a loop, then he is capable of giving the same dedication & loyalty to his wife/marriage, he just doesn't want to. I don't know how some women put up with men like this. 1 Like

The man to whom the question was asked by the silly married man answered quite beautifully. Same thought came to me immediately I saw the title of this thread... And yes I knew it was asked based on a man trying to justify his infidelity adventure.



But again, I must say that this is a poor analogy to make. A woman is not a food you eat and then defecate after food is digested.

A woman is a being that houses and represents so much more than being your sex partner.



She is more than a recipient of male intentions. She is a home. Your home as a man and also your tower of strength when you are down or feeling stressed or weak.



Look, Marriage is not for the lovers or for the romantic... Marriage is for the strong and disciplined-at-heart who also embodies being lovers and romantics.



Because people do not understand this, they get married and find themselves asking the most silly analogy question ever to justify their immoral ways.



If you must get married, then you must be ready to stick to him or her and must know how to make the most of seeing him/her in beautifully new lights every day. There is so much more to your spouse than what you think you know... If only you take the time to focus more on discovering more of the beauty of him/her. 4 Likes 1 Share

Foolish man!!

Protein

to be honest with u guys,it takes only the grace of GOD to see men who still keep to their marital vows again

hh

BrideOfDracula:

What a foolish question. If he can support the same soccer team almost all his life, go to the same bar or whatever the Bleep else he does on a loop, then he is capable of giving the same dedication & loyalty to his wife/marriage, he just doesn't want to. I don't know how some women put up with men like this.

Calm down sis. You've spoken the truth. Calm down sis. You've spoken the truth. 1 Like

Can his wife eat beans for 10 years? 1 Like

What do you expect from someone without self - control?



Debased reasoning... Joker he is...What do you expect from someone without self - control?Debased reasoning...

I need fried plantain, fresh fish and Pomo soaked in peppered stew on top the beans.

so your wife na beans .......Ndi mmadu seff

It's Tiring



And purge sometimes



So it's beans, rice and potato sometimes

elgramz:

Foolish man!! He is not a foolish man.As a man you will cheat at some point but sadly most people wont admit it He is not a foolish man.As a man you will cheat at some point but sadly most people wont admit it





























THEN, HE SHOULD EXPECT HIS WIFE TO EAT CASSAVA FOR TEN YEARS AS WELL

If his wife is beans, he must be pap(akamu),so let's ask the ladies, can you drink pap for one week?

when you keep eating beans the same way all the time

why wont you get tired

if you know your sex life is dull why dont you find ways to spice things u with your wife

the kamasutra is there other things are there

where i wont blame you is if your wife refused to change in you guys sex life

buh for now your just another irresponsible high end maggot

AntiBrutus:

His wife is beans? And he convinced himself he is some balanced diet? Not knowing he is agidi jollof.



So, he goes about in search of other nutrients, inserting his third leg in every stray nunu. No fear or respect for his family.



Any married person with this mentality, Ogun will fire you...lest, you expose your spouse/family to danger.

You have vex gan... Kukuma coman kee me with laughter.... You have vex gan... Kukuma coman kee me with laughter....