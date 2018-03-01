₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by HeWrites(m): 2:50am
A Nigerian man identified as Obidike Pedro Ifeanyi has taken to his Facebook page to shared his encounter with a married man after he questioned him why he cheated on his wife. The married man replied him "Can you eat beans for ten years?".
Read what Ifeanyi wrote below;
"A Man Cheating On His Wife Asked Me This Question After I Challenged Him Why He Cheated On His Wife.
SIR, CAN YOU EAT ONLY BEANS FOR TEN YEARS?
At first I didn't know how to answer him because it sounded as if he was making sense but God gave me an inspiration to answer him. Immediately, I replied: yes, I can. He laughed at me and looked at me with a question written on his face, how?
In reality I love beans so much and that makes me not get tired of eating it daily. But for me to continue to enjoy my beans I transform my beans into many things so I don't eat beans everyday and every time.
I can make beans cake (akara) for breakfast and momoi for lunch from the same beans. I can garnish my beans with varieties and spice it up with different spices.
I also asked him if he ever heard a scenario where a doctor advised his patient to avoid some set of food and stick to a particular or some particular ones? That is because those other food can damage his health or send him to his early grave.
Then he protested again, but sir, for a healthy living one needs to eat balanced diet. I became dumbfounded for a minute before another inspiration came. I realized that the Israelites ate only manna for forty years and no single one among them was sick for those forty years. Their sickness started when they requested for variety, "we need meat they said". God gave them enough meat, they ate and it was coming out of their noses.
When you eat what God is not happy with, it will come out of your nose. God is not happy with adultery.
He wanted to ask me further question but he paused and asked me to explain my previous answers. Then I explained thus;
Your spouse is the beans and if you truly love her you can never be tired of her. To transform my beans into akara and momoi means every man should spend on their wives to change their look as often as possible. Change her hairstyle weekly, change her wardrobe often, buy her what makes you attracted to other women outside.
Also, garnishing it with varieties and spicing it up with different spices require that you do some romantic things like using different styles at the bedroom, doing it elsewhere different from your home, making the place smell nice etc. Christian couples must be creative in their bedroom. Nudity and immodest dressing is not ideal outside but not in the the bedroom. Deliberately expose your cleavages and tigh for your husband, make your towel drop deliberately, bend down in front of him to pick it etc. Tempt him, seduce him and be his prostitute.
Your wife is a manna from heaven and she is a complete balanced diet. In her, there is protein, carbohydrate, fat, vitamin and minerals. That is why every woman has same contents. Though the container may differ in size and height. And like you know that the content of milk is what makes it milk and not the container, you use the milk and throw away the tin.
Don't take a bite from the forbidden fruit, it may look attractive but it is poisonous. Strange women may look attractive but they are poisonous and deadly, don't take a bite.
Thanks"
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by HungerBAD: 2:52am
Interesting question.
No I can't.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by TheUpsetGirl(f): 2:55am
what kinda misogynistic and sexist thread is this
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by TheUpsetGirl(f): 2:55am
HungerBAD:
you wrote no
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by HungerBAD: 3:01am
TheUpsetGirl:
My Sister I eat beans for my undergraduate days wey me sef tire. Morning beans and Garri. Afternoon beans soup and swallow. Night I go chop the left over from morning.
No I no wan even see beans with my eyes, let alone chop an for 10 yrs.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by TheUpsetGirl(f): 3:02am
HungerBAD:
that is not the kind of beans this man is talking about.. he means his wife
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by Olalan(m): 3:19am
That's a lame excuse, simply put he want to be irresponsible.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by HungerBAD: 3:20am
TheUpsetGirl:
I know.
Beans na beans.
I go mix my own.with rice and pounded yam.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by AntiBrutus(f): 3:55am
His wife is beans? And he convinced himself he is some balanced diet? Not knowing he is agidi jollof.
So, he goes about in search of other nutrients, inserting his third leg in every stray nunu. No fear or respect for his family.
Any married person with this mentality, Ogun will fire you...lest, you expose your spouse/family to danger.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by hajoke2000(f): 6:56am
wisdom......
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by BrideOfDracula(f): 6:58am
What a foolish question. If he can support the same soccer team almost all his life, go to the same bar or whatever the Bleep else he does on a loop, then he is capable of giving the same dedication & loyalty to his wife/marriage, he just doesn't want to. I don't know how some women put up with men like this.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by TheSuperNerd(m): 7:01am
The man to whom the question was asked by the silly married man answered quite beautifully. Same thought came to me immediately I saw the title of this thread... And yes I knew it was asked based on a man trying to justify his infidelity adventure.
But again, I must say that this is a poor analogy to make. A woman is not a food you eat and then defecate after food is digested.
A woman is a being that houses and represents so much more than being your sex partner.
She is more than a recipient of male intentions. She is a home. Your home as a man and also your tower of strength when you are down or feeling stressed or weak.
Look, Marriage is not for the lovers or for the romantic... Marriage is for the strong and disciplined-at-heart who also embodies being lovers and romantics.
Because people do not understand this, they get married and find themselves asking the most silly analogy question ever to justify their immoral ways.
If you must get married, then you must be ready to stick to him or her and must know how to make the most of seeing him/her in beautifully new lights every day. There is so much more to your spouse than what you think you know... If only you take the time to focus more on discovering more of the beauty of him/her.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by elgramz: 7:04am
Foolish man!!
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by Atiku2019: 9:26am
Protein
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by judecares1(m): 9:27am
to be honest with u guys,it takes only the grace of GOD to see men who still keep to their marital vows again
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by fasterwell(m): 9:27am
hh
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by mixter(m): 9:27am
BrideOfDracula:
Calm down sis. You've spoken the truth.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by Mindfulness: 9:27am
Can his wife eat beans for 10 years?
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by jashar(f): 9:28am
Joker he is...
What do you expect from someone without self - control?
Debased reasoning...
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by ShitHead: 9:28am
I need fried plantain, fresh fish and Pomo soaked in peppered stew on top the beans.
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by Lachynos2k2(m): 9:28am
so your wife na beans .......Ndi mmadu seff
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by IamAirforce1: 9:29am
It's Tiring
And purge sometimes
So it's beans, rice and potato sometimes
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by bettercreature(m): 9:29am
elgramz:He is not a foolish man.As a man you will cheat at some point but sadly most people wont admit it
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by IgbosAreOsus: 9:30am
THEN, HE SHOULD EXPECT HIS WIFE TO EAT CASSAVA FOR TEN YEARS AS WELL
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by frenzyduchess(f): 9:30am
If his wife is beans, he must be pap(akamu),so let's ask the ladies, can you drink pap for one week?
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by marvin906(m): 9:30am
when you keep eating beans the same way all the time
why wont you get tired
if you know your sex life is dull why dont you find ways to spice things u with your wife
the kamasutra is there other things are there
where i wont blame you is if your wife refused to change in you guys sex life
buh for now your just another irresponsible high end maggot
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by jashar(f): 9:31am
AntiBrutus:
You have vex gan... Kukuma coman kee me with laughter....
Re: "Can You Eat Beans For 10 Years?" - Married Man Says When Asked Why He Cheated by amakadihot87(f): 9:31am
Beans self don dey run from people who are eating it
