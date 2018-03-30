₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by Takeit2017(m): 12:38pm
A photo showing an unidentified man selling his sexual services for $60 has gone viral .Many wonder what lead him into the act .He also assures ladies of no stds..
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2018/03/you-wont-believe-what-this-man-was.html
1 Like
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by pyyxxaro: 12:43pm
Like play like play this guy customers go many
Miracle con see better work oh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by McBrooklyn(m): 12:53pm
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by afonjabreed: 1:06pm
thought he was selling human skul
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by NwaAmaikpe: 2:42pm
Too much information.
It's better to sell such things on eBay or OLX.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by fuellessgen: 2:42pm
I am only interested in what the dick will be wrapped in. Is it going to be wrapped in nylon? Cellophane? Paper? Foil? Or plantain leaves?
Stupid niggers everywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by sirugos(m): 2:43pm
I can now proudly say.. i have seen it all. Any way, For those of you who were not opportune to be at Dangote's daughter wedding.... This picture was taken when Dangote was pointing at me that am the youngest billionaire in their cycle... I was chatting with Otedola then. If una no believe, Na una sabi�
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by bellazz(m): 2:43pm
OK...
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by fk001: 2:43pm
Is not Nigeria sef
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by NaijaMutant(f): 2:44pm
How do we verify his claims without pictures
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by minexpo(m): 2:44pm
fine business idea
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by pawesome(m): 2:44pm
All na business...no time!
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by BrokenTV: 2:44pm
It is a better business than skull mining.
1 Like
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by rheether(f): 2:44pm
I'd patronize him if he is in Nigeria.
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by Kingdolo(m): 2:45pm
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by mylove4God(f): 2:45pm
wonders shall never end.
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by Yomboy4ever: 2:45pm
Some ladies be like the guy is cute oo, let me order on konga secretly..
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by kaycyor: 2:46pm
What made it fresh...
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by velai(m): 2:46pm
Only in America...
Sex starved Nigerian women be like...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by ipobarecriminals: 2:46pm
and so what? nor be girls dey sell their own virginity. Even one girl we her bweast Don nearly dry and bootie don fl@t comet dey advertise her virginity here yesterday or so..He is probably tosyne2much brethren wristbangle *Eko idumota wole*
2 Likes
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by Ajigbaleogungun: 2:46pm
Black is a funny colour.
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by YorubaAssasin: 2:46pm
fk001:
If you ever see anything of such in 9ja... na dem dem Okoro pple you go see dat kain thing
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by manciti: 2:46pm
I never thought that I will be fifth in line to comment on nairaland, so so happy. unfortunately na dick matter I come comment
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by omoadeleye(m): 2:46pm
lazy and frustrated nigga
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by bjayx: 2:47pm
End time
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by HORLADSTAR(m): 2:47pm
This guy na confirm Science Student
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by Lincoln275(m): 2:49pm
Funke!!!
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by manciti: 2:50pm
guys una wicked ooo, when I enter the post na only four people I see, but when I finish typing an over 30 people I come see, I fear una
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by velai(m): 2:50pm
YorubaAssasin:hmmm...
We know the truth...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh Dick, No STD, $60": Man Carrying Placard by wristbangle(m): 2:52pm
ipobarecriminals:
