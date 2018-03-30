Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad (7692 Views)

She tweeted:



”Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic. @NGRPresident @MBuhari”.

Reacting to the information, Bashir Ahmaad tweeted:



”For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him”.

so she just fall from sky land for una middle.. Una come make her special guest dy smile like mumu dx hustle pix 69 Likes 1 Share

hey mr man above me, na lightning you dey use browse ni? mtcheww 4 Likes

What kind of government is this bikonu









I hope Buhari has not forgotten my retired uncles gratuity







What kind of nonsense dead brain president is this 13 Likes 1 Share

Then who invited her? Because I doubt if Nigeria is on her tourism list.



It could even be the Lagos State government. Those "money miss road" are experts in wasting Money.



They should let us know how much she was paid. 27 Likes 1 Share

hey mr man above me, na lightning you dey use browse ni? mtcheww my bro i dy hustle for first to comment gift for easter from lala my bro i dy hustle for first to comment gift for easter from lala 3 Likes

Hahahahahhahaha...and the movie continues! Ndi ara 5 Likes

Mr president should regulate the activities of his aide's. I don't like The way they are misrepresenting the president sometime.

Na Sovenieur from Lagos State Govt to Mr. President. 7 Likes

As Luther King family disgraced them, the won retaliate on Campbell body 17 Likes

So Naomi Campbell just suddenly became the female version of the Flash? and Protocols couldn't stop her from standing near Mr Bubus?





Even faster Naija peeps would've been bundled away despite cameras everywhere.









Nigerians, so you see, they still take us for fools that always believe what they say.... Let's just prove them wrong. Old bags, old wineskins. 5 Likes

Who are we going to believe? The hardest job now on planet earth is special adviser to Buhari on social medias. As una dey defend one lie, another one dey come up. Anyway they are all doing what they are getting paid for 14 Likes

Buhari in that pics with naomi cambell looks like this nairaland emoji 9 Likes

That lady is Buhari's side chic Tori Olorun!

Knowingbyje Buharis govts penchant for white lies I would rather take the narrative of Ms Naomi Campbell who has no reason to lie against the Federal Govt of Nigeria who she even tagged in her tweet but note how the govts denial tweet failed to tag her 10 Likes









Mr president should regulate the activities of his aide's. I don't like The way they are misrepresenting the president sometime. His protocol team or aides performance is very poor. 1 Like

She has deteleted her tweet and changed her story. PMB protocol team are not professional at all. Always misfiring all the time. 1 Like

Such a wicked exam question 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol. He left madam in the other room and invited side chick.



This gov't is confused . MLK family deny award, they deny invitation of Naomi.



Soon Nigerians will deny voting them in 2015. 7 Likes

And if she was bleeped by any body...and if so, who bleeped her Na so. Na so.

As a leader,the worse thing is to pick people who can add no value to your administration.........



Buhari failed that first test in 2015......it will continuously haunt him

These APC iddiots thinks everyone is an iddiot like them....Naomi Campbell says she was invited while APC who are renowned for their lies,denies inviting Naomi and expects anyone to believe them?...Great! 3 Likes

These APC iddiots thinks everyone is an iddiot like them....Naomi Campbell says she was invited while APC who are renowned for their lies,denies inviting Naomi and expects anyone to believe them?...Great! But is there anything wrong by inviting her? But is there anything wrong by inviting her? 1 Like

But is there anything wrong by inviting her?



No there is nothing wrong in inviting her .I didnt even give it a second thought and i am sure most people didnt as well..



It is these lies and denials APC are fond of spewing that irks me... No there is nothing wrong in inviting her .I didnt even give it a second thought and i am sure most people didnt as well..It is these lies and denials APC are fond of spewing that irks me... 4 Likes

Haha haha...



same way they "didn't" invite the Martin Luther extended family members to get dubious award?



One day, One scandal

Buhari invite am to other room not dinner lol

So she's now a gate-crasher abi? I'm very sure Naomi Campbell may not want to join issues with this aid...!!



Yes she was in Lagos for a fashion week but everyone who was at that event (apart from the spectators) were granted a form of permission or invite to be there.

With the way buhari was smiling, it must have been quite a pleasure. 1 Like 1 Share