Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad
|"Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by LifestyleTonite: 6:17pm
The Presidency has denied inviting international model, Naomi Campbell to the launch of Eko Atlantic City in Lagos State. This came via a tweet from Personal Adviser to the president, Bashir Ahmaad who reacted after the model tweeted that it was a pleasure to have been invited by President Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic city.
She tweeted:
”Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic. @NGRPresident @MBuhari”.
Reacting to the information, Bashir Ahmaad tweeted:
”For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him”.
https://www.wotzup.ng/presidency-denies-naomi-campbell/
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by dania02(m): 6:23pm
so she just fall from sky land for una middle.. Una come make her special guest dy smile like mumu dx hustle pix
69 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by alfonso36(m): 6:23pm
hey mr man above me, na lightning you dey use browse ni? mtcheww
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by taylor89(m): 6:25pm
Hoe Lord
What kind of government is this bikonu
I hope Buhari has not forgotten my retired uncles gratuity
What kind of nonsense dead brain president is this
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by CSTR1002: 6:26pm
Then who invited her? Because I doubt if Nigeria is on her tourism list.
It could even be the Lagos State government. Those "money miss road" are experts in wasting Money.
They should let us know how much she was paid.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by dania02(m): 6:34pm
alfonso36:my bro i dy hustle for first to comment gift for easter from lala
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by okachie1(m): 6:43pm
Hahahahahhahaha...and the movie continues! Ndi ara
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Lipscomb(m): 6:45pm
Mr president should regulate the activities of his aide's. I don't like The way they are misrepresenting the president sometime.
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by MyPWisINCORRECT: 6:45pm
Na Sovenieur from Lagos State Govt to Mr. President.
7 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Homeboiy: 6:47pm
As Luther King family disgraced them, the won retaliate on Campbell body
17 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by daveP(m): 6:52pm
So Naomi Campbell just suddenly became the female version of the Flash? and Protocols couldn't stop her from standing near Mr Bubus?
Even faster Naija peeps would've been bundled away despite cameras everywhere.
Nigerians, so you see, they still take us for fools that always believe what they say.... Let's just prove them wrong. Old bags, old wineskins.
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by W3xy1(m): 6:56pm
Who are we going to believe? The hardest job now on planet earth is special adviser to Buhari on social medias. As una dey defend one lie, another one dey come up. Anyway they are all doing what they are getting paid for
14 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by victrick105: 7:10pm
Buhari in that pics with naomi cambell looks like this nairaland emoji
9 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Bede2u(m): 7:12pm
CSTR1002:And if she was bleeped by any body...and if so, who bleeped her
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by OBAGADAFFI: 7:15pm
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by KreScendo: 7:50pm
That lady is Buhari's side chic Tori Olorun!
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by SarkinYarki: 7:53pm
Knowingbyje Buharis govts penchant for white lies I would rather take the narrative of Ms Naomi Campbell who has no reason to lie against the Federal Govt of Nigeria who she even tagged in her tweet but note how the govts denial tweet failed to tag her
10 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by property123: 8:06pm
His protocol team or aides performance is very poor.
Lipscomb:
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by property123: 8:10pm
She has deteleted her tweet and changed her story. PMB protocol team are not professional at all. Always misfiring all the time.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by White007(m): 8:14pm
Such a wicked exam question
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by mekaboy(m): 8:17pm
Lol. He left madam in the other room and invited side chick.
This gov't is confused . MLK family deny award, they deny invitation of Naomi.
Soon Nigerians will deny voting them in 2015.
7 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by CSTR1002: 8:27pm
Bede2u:Na so.
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by fergie001(m): 8:34pm
As a leader,the worse thing is to pick people who can add no value to your administration.........
Buhari failed that first test in 2015......it will continuously haunt him
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Ngokafor(f): 8:36pm
These APC iddiots thinks everyone is an iddiot like them....Naomi Campbell says she was invited while APC who are renowned for their lies,denies inviting Naomi and expects anyone to believe them?...Great!
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by tinsel: 9:12pm
Ngokafor:But is there anything wrong by inviting her?
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Ngokafor(f): 9:17pm
tinsel:
No there is nothing wrong in inviting her .I didnt even give it a second thought and i am sure most people didnt as well..
It is these lies and denials APC are fond of spewing that irks me...
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Omeokachie: 9:19pm
Haha haha...
same way they "didn't" invite the Martin Luther extended family members to get dubious award?
One day, One scandal
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Ijayalagos(m): 9:19pm
Buhari invite am to other room not dinner lol
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by TheTrueSeeker: 9:26pm
So she's now a gate-crasher abi? I'm very sure Naomi Campbell may not want to join issues with this aid...!!
Yes she was in Lagos for a fashion week but everyone who was at that event (apart from the spectators) were granted a form of permission or invite to be there.
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by Chubhie: 9:46pm
With the way buhari was smiling, it must have been quite a pleasure.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Didn't Invite Naomi Campbell To Eko Atlantic City Launch"- Bashir Ahmaad by free2ryhme: 10:06pm
LifestyleTonite:
APC den of liars
