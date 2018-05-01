Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush (13069 Views)

About five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack and ambush laid by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect in Pidang – Bita village of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.



This fresh attack is coming barely a week when a new acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu who is the son of the soil assumed the mantle of leadership.

During the ambush, quiet a number of the insurgents were also killed by troops.



This was contained in a press statement on Thursday night by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, which was made available to Vanguard.



The statement: “Troops of 271 Tasks Force Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole today Thursday 31 May 2018, while on clearance operation along Pridang – Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, fought through an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram Terrorists.



“During the fight troops ran into Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried along Pridang – Bitta road by Boko Haram Terrorists before encountering the ambush.



“In the fire fight that ensued, the gallant troops fought through the ambush, they neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.



“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack.



“The remains of the deceased personnel have been promptly evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.” Chukwu’s statement concluded.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/05/boko-haram-kills-five-soldiers-borno-ambush/ BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI 1 Share

I thought our soldiers are IMMORTALS





abi na ontop IPOB dem dey form Jet Li and Van Damme? 73 Likes 12 Shares

5 ragged zombies / Technicians has been killed by the technically defeated terrorists.



They killed armless 2 Biafrans and now they lost 5 (5:2). Karma is a darling 54 Likes 7 Shares

Who was that person that said bokoharam has been.........what is that English again "degraded" ok so this is what it means 15 Likes 2 Shares

aw did it happen

They died a nobody, died for a useless country, died in vain They died a nobody, died for a useless country, died in vain 32 Likes 4 Shares

okay

Chai if to say 9ja get high tech gadget dy for avoid the ambush 5 Likes

RIP to our gallant soldiers.





Boko boys and their sponsors, may you never no peace. you shall all meet your ends soon. 15 Likes 1 Share

so sad

Very sad

RIP to the fallen hero's.





RIP KELVIN NNAMDI IKEMEH. Karma is already fighting your murderers. Just yesterday they killed an innocent man in Abia and hid his corpse in a refuse dump. God punish the Fraudgerian Army. Boko Haram no kill una well. Ndi Ala.RIP KELVIN NNAMDI IKEMEH. Karma is already fighting your murderers. 51 Likes 6 Shares

Like if you agree , share if you still agree 79 Likes 25 Shares

anibirelawal:

RIP to the fallen hero's. May their souls rest in hell, especially the moozlems among them. May their souls rest in hell, especially the moozlems among them. 14 Likes 2 Shares





Maybe when there other news like this, I may comment.



Sorry for disappointing u Nairalanders, it’s a pity I’m in short of words...

I would have said rip to the dead but I have nothing to say.. I have nothing to say for now because it’s late...Maybe when there other news like this, I may comment.Sorry for disappointing u Nairalanders, it’s a pity I’m in short of words...I would have said rip to the dead but I have nothing to say..

? Why na.... Naija why

Nice One From Boko Haram 10 Likes 1 Share

Come 2019 BUHARI must go back to his cattle ranch and live with his cows. 12 Likes

When will this boko haram issue is gonna end self? Every day bomb blast,so many questions on my mind..who is funding them? are they so populated that much? 2 Likes 1 Share

conductorl8:

May their souls rest in hell, especially the moozlems among them.

Same to you bro. Same to you bro. 1 Like

No vucks given 1 Like

May their souls Rest In Peace. God bless the Army 2 Likes

When will Nigeria buy the army the kind of guns U.S. army is using instead of wooden Ak47?



The BK terrorists are better armed, with better strategies based on my Msc thesis read research findings



Corruption won't let better equipment get to the troops at the theatre of operations. RiP to gallant, but under-armed soldiers! ! 2 Likes

I hope nothing happened to their uniforms, because the material is very valuable.



btw, how will boko haram not kill strippers and brake dancers on khaki? who still takes Nigeria army serious these days?



Abeg boko haram,keep testing your arsenal with them. 8 Likes 3 Shares

God bless the gallant soldiers for their sacrifice.



Before the end of this year, we must have crunch all the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of terrorist. 1 Like

Buhari boys have done it again 1 Like 1 Share

buhariguy:

OK



Why won't it be OK to buhariguy Why won't it be OK to buhariguy