|Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by Ebullience(m): 10:24pm On May 31
BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI
About five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack and ambush laid by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect in Pidang – Bita village of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/05/boko-haram-kills-five-soldiers-borno-ambush/
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by oshe11: 10:28pm On May 31
I thought our soldiers are IMMORTALS
abi na ontop IPOB dem dey form Jet Li and Van Damme?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by Donald95(m): 10:28pm On May 31
5 ragged zombies / Technicians has been killed by the technically defeated terrorists.
They killed armless 2 Biafrans and now they lost 5 (5:2). Karma is a darling
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by millomaniac: 10:34pm On May 31
Who was that person that said bokoharam has been.........what is that English again "degraded" ok so this is what it means
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by OgaDonald: 10:34pm On May 31
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by inoki247: 10:34pm On May 31
aw did it happen
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by abokibuhari: 10:35pm On May 31
They died a nobody, died for a useless country, died in vain
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by BIXYBABE(f): 10:35pm On May 31
okay
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by Eleniyan007(m): 10:35pm On May 31
Chai if to say 9ja get high tech gadget dy for avoid the ambush
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by anibirelawal(m): 10:35pm On May 31
RIP to our gallant soldiers.
Boko boys and their sponsors, may you never no peace. you shall all meet your ends soon.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by KogitesolarLTD(m): 10:36pm On May 31
so sad
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by DIYhackers: 10:36pm On May 31
Very sad
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by anibirelawal(m): 10:36pm On May 31
RIP to the fallen hero's.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by conductorl8: 10:36pm On May 31
Just yesterday they killed an innocent man in Abia and hid his corpse in a refuse dump. God punish the Fraudgerian Army. Boko Haram no kill una well. Ndi Ala.
RIP KELVIN NNAMDI IKEMEH. Karma is already fighting your murderers.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by OfficialDad: 10:36pm On May 31
Like if you agree , share if you still agree
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by conductorl8: 10:37pm On May 31
anibirelawal:May their souls rest in hell, especially the moozlems among them.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by Newpride(m): 10:38pm On May 31
I have nothing to say for now because it’s late...
Maybe when there other news like this, I may comment.
Sorry for disappointing u Nairalanders, it’s a pity I’m in short of words...
I would have said rip to the dead but I have nothing to say..
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by ClassicMan202(m): 10:38pm On May 31
Why na.... Naija why?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by PoliticalThuG(m): 10:38pm On May 31
Nice One From Boko Haram
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by cyberdurable(m): 10:38pm On May 31
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by dbynonetwork: 10:38pm On May 31
Come 2019 BUHARI must go back to his cattle ranch and live with his cows.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by Albert0011(m): 10:39pm On May 31
When will this boko haram issue is gonna end self? Every day bomb blast,so many questions on my mind..who is funding them? are they so populated that much?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by anibirelawal(m): 10:40pm On May 31
conductorl8:
Same to you bro.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by Getintouch2004(m): 10:40pm On May 31
No vucks given
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by ifymadu: 10:41pm On May 31
May their souls Rest In Peace. God bless the Army
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by PoliticalChinex(m): 10:42pm On May 31
When will Nigeria buy the army the kind of guns U.S. army is using instead of wooden Ak47?
The BK terrorists are better armed, with better strategies based on my Msc thesis read research findings
Corruption won't let better equipment get to the troops at the theatre of operations. RiP to gallant, but under-armed soldiers! !
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by Postanalyser: 10:42pm On May 31
I hope nothing happened to their uniforms, because the material is very valuable.
btw, how will boko haram not kill strippers and brake dancers on khaki? who still takes Nigeria army serious these days?
Abeg boko haram,keep testing your arsenal with them.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by buhariguy(m): 10:44pm On May 31
God bless the gallant soldiers for their sacrifice.
Before the end of this year, we must have crunch all the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of terrorist.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:44pm On May 31
Buhari boys have done it again
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:46pm On May 31
buhariguy:
Why won't it be OK to buhariguy
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno Ambush by sotall(m): 10:47pm On May 31
Ok
