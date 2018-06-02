₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,581 members, 4,273,548 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 03:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? (6823 Views)
Man & His Braless Fiancee Use Bicycle In Pre-Wedding Photos. See Reactions / A Nigerian Man & His Big Oyinbo Lady Got People Talking (Photos) / When She Must Date A Man Who Owns A Ride (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by mxpinky(f): 4:24pm On Jun 01
WHO REALLY OWNS A MAN? HIS MOTHER OR WIFE? ARGUMENT:
{Mother} - My son must obey me unless he didn't suck my breasts for 1yr.
{Wife} - He sucks mine now and sucked it for more than 5yrs and is still sucking.
(Mother} - I carried him for nine months.
{Wife} - He was only 3.5kg then, so what's the big deal? I carry him every night and he is 85kg now.
{Mother} - He passed between my legs with pains.
{Wife} - Hahaha, he only passed there once, he stays between my legs like everyday and I scream with pains each night. Please WHO OWNS A MAN?
8 Likes
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by Cuteamigo1(m): 4:36pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:this is interesting. the wife gave some solid points but at the end of the day, the mom still owns the child.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by LifeofAirforce(m): 4:40pm On Jun 01
My mother comes first before my girl.
My girlfriend can be replaced but my mother cant be replaced
Mama wey carry you for 9 months deserves all the accolades in the world .
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by iamJ(m): 4:44pm On Jun 01
LifeofAirforce:wife first, your mother has ur father, she has enjoyed your father and has lived her life as someone priority, don't allow her to make ur wife frustrated, ur wife is the mother of your home, beta be devoted to her
An old man told me this, if your wife should prioritize her father over u, how will u feel? Make una dey get sense, na 2018 be this
105 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by LifeofAirforce(m): 4:46pm On Jun 01
iamJ:
That's your opinion , don't force it down on me please
26 Likes
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by iamJ(m): 4:47pm On Jun 01
LifeofAirforce:I wasn't talking to you, used u to do example
I was talking to people that have sense
76 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by mxpinky(f): 4:48pm On Jun 01
i don't know why none of my post have been move to front page since i registered nl
4 Likes
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by kimbraa(f): 5:01pm On Jun 01
A man isn't an article that someone should own so women should stop saying this I own him, you don't. In my opinion, that a man is married doesn't necessarily mean his mother should be overlooked. The wife isn't more important than the mother, both of them are. Treat both right as it's said a man would treat a woman how best he treats his mum.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by Lalas247(f): 5:08pm On Jun 01
how can we own another human being ... this is not slavery
wife and mother equally play different roles in a mans life...
6 Likes
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by Lalas247(f): 5:10pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:cc lalasticlala mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by BluntTheApostle: 5:12pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:
Deliverance is all you need.
Tommorow, by 12 am, enter your bathroom and wash your head three times.
First wash takes boredom far away from your threads.
Second wash brings you Lala's favor.
Third wash brings you people's favors so that they would be the one pushing for your thread to make front page.
Do these every day for three days and after that, make a post and you will make FP.
7 Likes
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by mxpinky(f): 5:14pm On Jun 01
BluntTheApostle:please take your pills and go to bed to avoid such mistake ok ? Buy brain
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by BluntTheApostle: 5:23pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:
"A prophet is honored everywhere except in his own hometown and among his relatives and his own family." (Mark 6:4)
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by mxpinky(f): 5:25pm On Jun 01
BluntTheApostle:prophet please go find project and mind your business
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by BluntTheApostle: 5:57pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:
Take it easy. I was just pulling your leg. Okay, I am sorry.
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by mxpinky(f): 6:00pm On Jun 01
BluntTheApostle:lol the same here jor
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by roarik(f): 6:00pm On Jun 01
The mother and wife should play their role ...Nobody owns the man..my opinion tho
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by BluntTheApostle: 6:09pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:
No problem, sweet one
Enjoy the evening.
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by mxpinky(f): 6:11pm On Jun 01
BluntTheApostle:thank you so much
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by GuntersChain(m): 6:49pm On Jun 01
only one mother, but you can have many wives.
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by Adasun(m): 7:25pm On Jun 01
Did da wife just said he stayed between her legs every night and she scream in pain
Like seriously,pain or pleasure?
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by Berlyn1(f): 7:26pm On Jun 01
Both even his grandmum and great great grandmothers
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by IamPlato(m): 8:11pm On Jun 01
...
The Bible Says "and Therefore Shall A Man Leave His Father And Mother and Cling To His Wife And They Shall become One Flesh"...
The Bible Also Says "a Man's Body Belongs To His Wife And So Does The wife"...
When I Am Married My Wife And Children Come First... Your Mother Doesnt Own You Anymore...
Your Wife Owns You And You Own Her...
13 Likes
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by IamPlato(m): 8:14pm On Jun 01
iamJ:...
Hahahahahahaha
Chai! This Guy Na Mad Man...
See Undiluted Savage
11 Likes
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by elyna: 8:36pm On Jun 01
a wife cannot take the place of a mother, neither can a mother play the role of a wife. respecting each other is the balance, no one owns the man.
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by Amazinpeace(f): 8:49pm On Jun 01
None of the above, man is a free being according to my philosophy lecturer
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by IamFreedom: 8:59pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:
Cause your post are handicapped, they ain't move front
Try writing on more important topics ¿ and you will see the diff
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by MARX77(m): 9:08pm On Jun 01
NONE, a man owns himself... he is not a commodity.
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by ybn10: 10:26pm On Jun 01
*********Breaking Over 3 games Won Today on Goal 9ja Forum ************
Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To get 300+ football betting odds / prediction for free!! And also stand a chance to win Cash prizes from our forum football prediction competitions.
To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by Offpoint: 10:27pm On Jun 01
God
....
I dey my house come beat me op
1 Like
|Re: Who Owns A Man His Mother Or His Wife? by hush15: 10:27pm On Jun 01
mxpinky:
none but God
We Are Both As Genotype,what Is The Way Out? / Have You Ever Been Caught Cheating By Your Partner-share Your Experience / Single Moms Are Mad At This Guy, See What He Posted About Their “nunus”(photos)
Viewing this topic: Likins(m), IchimokuPilot and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14