WHO REALLY OWNS A MAN? HIS MOTHER OR WIFE? ARGUMENT:



{Mother} - My son must obey me unless he didn't suck my breasts for 1yr.



{Wife} - He sucks mine now and sucked it for more than 5yrs and is still sucking.



(Mother} - I carried him for nine months.



{Wife} - He was only 3.5kg then, so what's the big deal? I carry him every night and he is 85kg now.



{Mother} - He passed between my legs with pains.



{Wife} - Hahaha, he only passed there once, he stays between my legs like everyday and I scream with pains each night. Please WHO OWNS A MAN? 8 Likes

mxpinky:

My mother comes first before my girl.





My girlfriend can be replaced but my mother cant be replaced



Mama wey carry you for 9 months deserves all the accolades in the world . 51 Likes 1 Share

LifeofAirforce:

My mom comes first before my woman ..



wife first, your mother has ur father, she has enjoyed your father and has lived her life as someone priority, don't allow her to make ur wife frustrated, ur wife is the mother of your home, beta be devoted to her





An old man told me this, if your wife should prioritize her father over u, how will u feel? Make una dey get sense, na 2018 be this wife first, your mother has ur father, she has enjoyed your father and has lived her life as someone priority, don't allow her to make ur wife frustrated, ur wife is the mother of your home, beta be devoted to herAn old man told me this, if your wife should prioritize her father over u, how will u feel? Make una dey get sense, na 2018 be this 105 Likes 6 Shares

iamJ:

wife first, your mother has ur father, she has enjoyed your father and has lived her life as someone priority, don't allow her to make ur wife frustrated, ur wife is the mother of your home, beta be devoted to her





An old man told me this, if your wife should prioritize her father over u, how will u feel? Make una dey get sense, na 2018 be this

That's your opinion , don't force it down on me please That's your opinion , don't force it down on me please 26 Likes

LifeofAirforce:





That's your opinion , don't force it down on me please I wasn't talking to you, used u to do example





I was talking to people that have sense I wasn't talking to you, used u to do exampleI was talking to people that have sense 76 Likes 4 Shares

A man isn't an article that someone should own so women should stop saying this I own him, you don't. In my opinion, that a man is married doesn't necessarily mean his mother should be overlooked. The wife isn't more important than the mother, both of them are. Treat both right as it's said a man would treat a woman how best he treats his mum. 16 Likes 2 Shares

how can we own another human being ... this is not slavery

wife and mother equally play different roles in a mans life... 6 Likes

mxpinky:

The mother and wife should play their role ...Nobody owns the man..my opinion tho

mxpinky:

lol the same here jor

No problem, sweet one



Enjoy the evening. No problem, sweet oneEnjoy the evening.

BluntTheApostle:



No problem, sweet one

Enjoy the evening. thank you so much thank you so much 1 Like

only one mother, but you can have many wives.













Like seriously,pain or pleasure? Did da wife just said he stayed between her legs every night and she scream in painLike seriously,pain or pleasure? 1 Like

even his grandmum and great great grandmothers Botheven his grandmum and great great grandmothers

...





The Bible Says "and Therefore Shall A Man Leave His Father And Mother and Cling To His Wife And They Shall become One Flesh"...





The Bible Also Says "a Man's Body Belongs To His Wife And So Does The wife"...







When I Am Married My Wife And Children Come First... Your Mother Doesnt Own You Anymore...





Your Wife Owns You And You Own Her... 13 Likes

iamJ:

I wasn't talking to you, used u to do example





I was talking to people that have sense ...



Hahahahahahaha



Chai! This Guy Na Mad Man...





See Undiluted Savage ...HahahahahahahaChai! This Guy Na Mad Man...See Undiluted Savage 11 Likes

a wife cannot take the place of a mother, neither can a mother play the role of a wife. respecting each other is the balance, no one owns the man.

None of the above, man is a free being according to my philosophy lecturer 1 Like

mxpinky:

i don't know why none of my post have been move to front page since i registered nl



Cause your post are handicapped, they ain't move front





Try writing on more important topics ¿ and you will see the diff Cause your post are handicapped, they ain't move frontTry writing on more important topics ¿ and you will see the diff

NONE, a man owns himself... he is not a commodity. 1 Like

....

