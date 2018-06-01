₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,511 members, 4,280,543 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail (11952 Views)
"There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun / PHOTOS: Gov. Okorocha ,oyegun Flag Off LG Elections 2017 Campaign In Akwa Ibom / Atiku, Okorocha, Oyegun And Others Arrives Makurdi For Tor Tiv Coronation (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by ijustdey: 10:02pm
By Steve Uzoechi OWERRI
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/06/okorocha-oyegun-should-go-to-jail/
1 Share
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by lordm: 10:07pm
The destruction of APC has began
42 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Krafty006: 10:08pm
naija politics.........
brogues,loafers, Chelsea boots, slippers and sandals 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Adaowerri111: 10:08pm
Okoroawusa should be in jail already, the idiot planning to install his son Inlaw is complaining of oyegun's tenure elongation.
29 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by muckross(m): 10:08pm
>>
See What These Girls Caught Doing
Watch Video HERE
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by inoki247: 10:08pm
shey dere iz no Maximum prison in Imo ni invite him over nd Lock him inside....
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by chinoxstock: 10:08pm
...iberiberism people...
Somebody just stole my 55k, I've been crying since, it's not APC that is doing me at all...in this Buhari weather..I loseguard almost 60k...
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by kingigwe1: 10:08pm
Apc news, mtwww
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by lordm: 10:09pm
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by asawanathegreat(m): 10:09pm
Gov Rochas is frustrated
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Cozbymaster97(m): 10:09pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Bedlecturer(m): 10:10pm
This Okoroacha is a roaring IDIOT. God forbid bad thing. I pity Imo people
7 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Firefire(m): 10:11pm
Useless party of rogues
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Jasen1(m): 10:11pm
Before in Nigeria it's always PDP versus opposition
Today is a different story
Ruling party versus her members
9 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by zombieHUNTER: 10:11pm
All APC chieftains should be in Jail
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Metuh: 10:11pm
Fire at the enemy's camp.
4 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by NaijaYahooBoy: 10:11pm
Space booked
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by kmaster007: 10:12pm
maybe both of you and dey rest suld join him in dat jail
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Bossontop(m): 10:13pm
Dis fight wey dis Apc pipu dey fight dey gimme joy.....d way tin dey go sef dem no go dey to contest election next year
8 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by paulchineduN(m): 10:13pm
This propounder of 'Iberiberism theory' should just let us hear word abeg.
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by DoTheNeedful: 10:13pm
It is difficult to take side on this issue. A part of me feel sorry for Rochas because he labored to build the party in the state and the SE . In doing so, he even made enemies from many of his kinsmen. Some of these people battling him now are just rent-seekers. However, Rochas made a mistake of becoming too arrogant and seeing many other people in the party as inconsequential.
On another note,he should not direct all his grievances at Oyegun. Oyegun is only playing out a script of Buhari and his close associates. They are trying very hard to take full control of the party from regional powers . Tinubu is not having it easy in Lagos and other SW states at the moment also. Never mess with a Fulani man. A Fulani man can leak your ass to position himself for power. Once he get the power, he will weaken you badly or even "kill" you. The history of Fulani in Ilorin is an example.
This tightening of grip on the party by Buhari's people started a long time ago with the Kogi election. Imagine declaring an election inconclusive with only less than a local government to go just to prevent a deputy from assuming the governor's seat. The process that brought Bello to power was a scam and also ungodly.
The reason why I could not sympathize with Rochas is he was part of the people "cheering" up Akeredolu in Ondo when Tinubu was short-changed by Buhari's people. He even made statements in Akure that came off as dig on Tinubu. Little did he know what was in stock for him. Karma can come back very cold.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Aniwhyte(m): 10:15pm
The enemies is scattering already, reminds me of the song "arise my lord let thy enemies be scattered, arise my lord let thy enemies be scattered"
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Throwback: 10:15pm
While Rochas has spoken out of selfishness for his own excessive nepotism, he is indeed right about John Oyegun.
John Oyegun is arguably the most useless party chairman ever in Nigeria. He has been so useless I'm that role from the moment he was elected, and has contributed to all of the crisis that the Buhari executive has faced with the APC led National Assembly. His input in the internal party crisis that characterised many APC states have also been disastrous.
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Paperwhite(m): 10:15pm
Now they've turned the heat on themselves.No Bleep(s) given but both of you can proceed to jail.E pa ara yin titi efi ku lewon.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by GoldCircle: 10:17pm
Ghen ghen! The beginning of the end for APC.
Grab your popcorn. Action film 2019 want to start.
4 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Saintblog(m): 10:17pm
Okorocha has gone mad o... Imo people come and carry your governor o
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by drsim: 10:19pm
May they destroy themselves in Jesus name
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by LibertyRep: 10:20pm
Ok
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by Paperwhite(m): 10:21pm
The statement warned that Imo APC members would not tolerate factionalization of the party....In case Chief Oyegun does not know, Imo APC members won’t allow any faction."
Not only does the Imo APC have factions but the NWC even sworn in the rival camp fella as party chairman today.So what is Okorocha talking here
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by skabber2: 10:22pm
We call it autolysis
|Re: Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail by maestroferddi: 10:22pm
Not only Oyegun, all APC leaders should be jailed so that we can move forward as a country.
1 Like
Northern Monarchs Meet Over Al-mustapha! / President Buhari To Be Made AU's First Anti-Corruption Champion / Don't Honour Invitations, Muslim Group Tells Yarima
Viewing this topic: danvi, tonero263(m), Kayblunt(m), Cuntslayer, ogbujajnr, Secondsight(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), Olamercy884(m), ibroopeyemi(m), azeezbaba(m), Jigba(f), buhariguy(m), sangresan(m), CsRockefeller(m), Back2seder, emmyonuoha12345, solomonita(m), jabberjawz, slypacino(m), 4dankey, Ategberoson, Luciferlove, torres2, shaklisco, sagio09, dalaman, chudionu58(f), trevor5050, luckyjojo, lion042(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6