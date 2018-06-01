Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha: Oyegun Should Go To Jail (11952 Views)

By Steve Uzoechi OWERRI





Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has declared that going by the way Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has managed the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the outgoing APC national chairman was apparently overrated by leaders of the party who had allowed him to succeed Chief Bisi Akande as party chairman.



Okorocha who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo maintained that Chief Oyegun has taken the Party several years backward to the extent that today, there is no State chapter of the party where there is no crisis or factions.



A statement by Onwuemeodo read in part, “The way Chief Oyegun has pursued the elongation of his tenure also showed how selfish and greedy, he is. He is not interested in the well-being or future of the party, but only interested in staying put as the National Chairman of the Party. And that is why he is after anybody who opposed the tenure elongation.







“The worst thing that would have happened to APC is to allow Chief Oyegun to continue as the National Chairman of the Party. It would have been worst for the Party. Chief Akande never tried to destroy the party when he was leaving as the pioneer Chairman, but Oyegun wants to destroy the party because he is leaving. He is not patriotic.”



He continued, “In the case of Imo, he disobeyed two court orders with regard to the congresses in Imo and the inauguration of strange elements as the state officials of the party just to get at Governor Okorocha because of the issue of elongation. And we have no option now than to ask our lawyers to press for his imprisonment and that of Osita Izunaso and all those who were involved in the lawlessness.”



The statement averred that the only thing Chief Oyegun has achieved in his ‘anger against Governor Okorocha is encouraging elements with no electoral value like Osita Okechukwu and those from Imo to be insulting the Governor. And these are people who cannot win their booths in an election’.



The same elements, he said, came together during the Anambra State governorship election.







“The governor stayed away and at the end of the day, they could not justify their noise making. They have also started again. And these are people who have been running election since 2007 and have not won any”, he said.



The statement warned that Imo APC members would not tolerate factionalization of the party.



“In case Chief Oyegun does not know, Imo APC members won’t allow any faction. The APC in Imo and even in the South-East is Governor Okorocha’s making. And it will be foolish of anybody to think that he would build the party and allow cowards to take it over. If they have the political strength, let them go and pick a party and present a candidate, and it will be very interesting”, the statement stressed.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/06/okorocha-oyegun-should-go-to-jail/ 1 Share

The destruction of APC has began 42 Likes

naija politics.........

Okoroawusa should be in jail already, the idiot planning to install his son Inlaw is complaining of oyegun's tenure elongation. 29 Likes





shey dere iz no Maximum prison in Imo ni invite him over nd Lock him inside.... 3 Likes

...iberiberism people...



Somebody just stole my 55k, I've been crying since, it's not APC that is doing me at all...in this Buhari weather..I loseguard almost 60k...

...iberiberism people...Somebody just stole my 55k, I've been crying since, it's not APC that is doing me at all...in this Buhari weather..I loseguard almost 60k... 5 Likes

Apc news, mtwww 2 Likes

Gov Rochas is frustrated 15 Likes 1 Share

This Okoroacha is a roaring IDIOT. God forbid bad thing. I pity Imo people 7 Likes

Useless party of rogues 6 Likes

Before in Nigeria it's always PDP versus opposition







Today is a different story







Ruling party versus her members 9 Likes

All APC chieftains should be in Jail 5 Likes

Fire at the enemy's camp. 4 Likes

maybe both of you and dey rest suld join him in dat jail 2 Likes

Dis fight wey dis Apc pipu dey fight dey gimme joy.....d way tin dey go sef dem no go dey to contest election next year 8 Likes

This propounder of 'Iberiberism theory' should just let us hear word abeg. 2 Likes

. In doing so, he even made enemies from many of his kinsmen. Some of these people battling him now are just rent-seekers. However, Rochas made a mistake of becoming too arrogant and seeing many other people in the party as inconsequential.



On another note,he should not direct all his grievances at Oyegun. Oyegun is only playing out a script of Buhari and his close associates. They are trying very hard to take full control of the party from regional powers . Tinubu is not having it easy in Lagos and other SW states at the moment also. Never mess with a Fulani man. A Fulani man can leak your ass to position himself for power. Once he get the power, he will weaken you badly or even "kill" you. The history of Fulani in Ilorin is an example.





This tightening of grip on the party by Buhari's people started a long time ago with the Kogi election. Imagine declaring an election inconclusive with only less than a local government to go just to prevent a deputy from assuming the governor's seat. The process that brought Bello to power was a scam and also ungodly.





The reason why I could not sympathize with Rochas is he was part of the people "cheering" up Akeredolu in Ondo when Tinubu was short-changed by Buhari's people. He even made statements in Akure that came off as dig on Tinubu. Little did he know what was in stock for him. Karma can come back very cold. It is difficult to take side on this issue. A part of me feel sorry for Rochas because he labored to build the party in the state and the SE. In doing so, he even made enemies from many of his kinsmen. Some of these people battling him now are just rent-seekers. However, Rochas made a mistake of becoming too arrogant and seeing many other people in the party as inconsequential.On another note,he should not direct all his grievances at Oyegun. Oyegun is only playing out a script of Buhari and his close associates. They are trying very hard to take full control of the party from regional powers. Tinubu is not having it easy in Lagos and other SW states at the moment also. Never mess with a Fulani man. A Fulani man can leak your ass to position himself for power. Once he get the power, he will weaken you badly or even "kill" you. The history of Fulani in Ilorin is an example.This tightening of grip on the party by Buhari's people started a long time ago with the Kogi election. Imagine declaring an election inconclusive with only less than a local government to go just to prevent a deputy from assuming the governor's seat. The process that brought Bello to power was a scam and also ungodly.The reason why I could not sympathize with Rochas is he was part of the people "cheering" up Akeredolu in Ondo when Tinubu was short-changed by Buhari's people. He even made statements in Akure that came off as dig on Tinubu. Little did he know what was in stock for him. Karma can come back very cold. 7 Likes 1 Share

The enemies is scattering already, reminds me of the song "arise my lord let thy enemies be scattered, arise my lord let thy enemies be scattered" 5 Likes

While Rochas has spoken out of selfishness for his own excessive nepotism, he is indeed right about John Oyegun.



John Oyegun is arguably the most useless party chairman ever in Nigeria. He has been so useless I'm that role from the moment he was elected, and has contributed to all of the crisis that the Buhari executive has faced with the APC led National Assembly. His input in the internal party crisis that characterised many APC states have also been disastrous.

Now they've turned the heat on themselves.No Bleep(s) given but both of you can proceed to jail.E pa ara yin titi efi ku lewon. Now they've turned the heat on themselves.No Bleep(s) given but both of you can proceed to jail.E pa ara yin titi efi ku lewon. 1 Like

Ghen ghen! The beginning of the end for APC.



Grab your popcorn. Action film 2019 want to start. 4 Likes

Okorocha has gone mad o... Imo people come and carry your governor o 3 Likes

May they destroy themselves in Jesus name 3 Likes

The statement warned that Imo APC members would not tolerate factionalization of the party....In case Chief Oyegun does not know, Imo APC members won’t allow any faction."



Not only does the Imo APC have factions but the NWC even sworn in the rival camp fella as party chairman today.So what is Okorocha talking here Not only does the Imo APC have factions but the NWC even sworn in the rival camp fella as party chairman today.So what is Okorocha talking here 1 Like

We call it autolysis