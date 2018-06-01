₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Priscy01(f): 5:15am
A family shaded the heck out of their 80-year-old relative in a newspaper obituary because she left her husband and kids to go live with her brother in law.
Kathleen Dehmlow passed away last Thursday in Springfield, Minnesota. In an obituary published in a local newspaper, her family let it b known that she would not be missed at all. They went on to spill details about her life in the paper.
The obituary states that Kathleen married Dennis Dehmlow in 1957, and the couple had two children, Gina and Jay. Five years later she apparently "became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California."
The obituary continues;
She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.
She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgement.
She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."
The obituary has already been shared over 20,000 times on Twitter. Some social media users have slammed the family for the disrespectful tribute, while others are in support of the family for being truthful.
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/06/family-shades-mum-in-obituary-for-abandoning-husband-and-kids-to-live-with-brother-in-law.html
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:16am
How will she ever Rest in Perfect Peace with all these wahala!!??
She no do well at all!!!
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by ismail4sure: 5:26am
Sho ya were ni
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by JehusFarms: 5:32am
Haba
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by hemucology(m): 5:37am
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by sotall(m): 5:37am
Shading the dead!
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:38am
As it was in the beginning, it's now and forever shall be, world without end.
Amen!
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Riogeese(m): 5:39am
She’s gone and they ain’t resting eiiiw Thank God say man no be God
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by MartinCorridon: 5:39am
Washing of dirty linen in public
BUT what she did was very very bad..... that last sentence was a nail in her coffin (pun intended)
"The world would be a better place without her"
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Opinionated: 5:39am
Haba
She probably need Survival Tips for Raising a Large Family
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Authoreety: 5:40am
I really dont kno what to contribute here...
Bt ds things are said to b normal in d western world....
E don tay wey onyibo sour!
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Abbeyme: 5:41am
In Fela's voice, Double wàhálà for dead body
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by ashbishop(m): 5:42am
Whites and stupidity sha
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by eyinjuege: 5:42am
You reap what you sow.
Unfortunately, she never gave a hoot about them while alive all her 81years, and I sincerely doubt she would care now she's dead.
Sadly not all biological mothers or fathers can be called parents .
It's nothing about brainwashing the kids, as some people will try and claim. They grew up to know their mother as one who didn't care about them, and they're also elderly too btw.
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by eliwa47: 5:43am
Truth is bitter
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by ogayemiolumide(m): 5:43am
hehe
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by ajibolabd(m): 5:43am
This is serious, asewo buruku
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by pyyxxaro: 5:43am
The mama run leave her children because of sweet peniiiis when de tatse like Vanilla
The brother inlaw nor get conscience tooooo
He must be related to CHIWETALU AGU
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by veacea: 5:44am
Haaaa
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by lilfreezy: 5:44am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
RIP is overrated
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Mouthgag: 5:45am
Interesting...
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Mouthgag: 5:48am
abdulyaro66:
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 5:48am
She was just plain wicked and insensitive. They should just feed her stinking corpse to wild pigs.
I love dealing wickedly with insensitive people as it gives me joy. Fvck her carcass. Nice children and family with good sense of justice.
If its hypocritical Nigeria, we'd be seeing ''gratitude ti god for a life well spent"
No rest or peace for the wicked
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by maxtop(m): 5:49am
They should at least pay her the last respect and leave the rest for God. By the way, she still married within the family nah ? What's there problem sef ?
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by hollywater: 5:49am
I don't blame the 2 Kids.Ig they have died out of her lust for sex,would they be here expecting them to tell her rip?
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by grimandevil: 5:49am
waiting for the sweet mother team that doesn't believe mothers can be monsters
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:50am
lilfreezy:As for all the members of my family that are deceased, may they all continue to Rest in Perfect Peace.
You can wish yourself what You want without quoting me.
Do have a nice day!
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:50am
Priscy01:@ bolded got me laughing
But seriously you are free to reprimand them if you actually know what they went through growing up!
A lot of us celebrates mothers here and it's good
But I dare anyone to open a thread on what they others have being through with their OWN mother, you will be shocked!
Some are just not lucky
May God help us with parenting and save the upcoming generation from wrong parenting. Amen
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by maxiuc(m): 5:52am
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 5:53am
maxtop:
Re: Family Shades Mum In Obituary For Abandoning Kids To Live With Brother-in-law by zicoraads: 5:55am
If people like this occupied the earth, this place will be a better place. I like people who say the truth, even when it is bitter. People sometimes say things like "Allow the dead to rest and all that hogwash". But if people know that their deeds will be plastered on their death announcements, I think they may act in a better way.
Besides, when you die, only judgement awaits. Only the Almighty will determine if you will rest in peace or not. What we say here no longer matters, your actions here will be the judge of that.
I just hope she at least made peace with God.
My kind of people. No mincing of words
