Kathleen Dehmlow passed away last Thursday in Springfield, Minnesota. In an obituary published in a local newspaper, her family let it b known that she would not be missed at all. They went on to spill details about her life in the paper.



The obituary states that Kathleen married Dennis Dehmlow in 1957, and the couple had two children, Gina and Jay. Five years later she apparently "became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California."



The obituary continues;

She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.



She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgement.



She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."



The obituary has already been shared over 20,000 times on Twitter. Some social media users have slammed the family for the disrespectful tribute, while others are in support of the family for being truthful.



How will she ever Rest in Perfect Peace with all these wahala!!??



She no do well at all!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

Thank God say man no be God She’s gone and they ain’t resting eiiiwThank God say man no be God 1 Like

Washing of dirty linen in public



BUT what she did was very very bad..... that last sentence was a nail in her coffin (pun intended)



"The world would be a better place without her"

In Fela's voice, Double wàhálà for dead body 1 Like

Whites and stupidity sha

You reap what you sow.

Unfortunately, she never gave a hoot about them while alive all her 81years, and I sincerely doubt she would care now she's dead.

Sadly not all biological mothers or fathers can be called parents .

It's nothing about brainwashing the kids, as some people will try and claim. They grew up to know their mother as one who didn't care about them, and they're also elderly too btw. 4 Likes

He must be related to CHIWETALU AGU The mama run leave her children because of sweet peniiiis when de tatse like VanillaThe brother inlaw nor get conscience toooooHe must be related to CHIWETALU AGU 1 Like

I love dealing wickedly with insensitive people as it gives me joy. Fvck her carcass. Nice children and family with good sense of justice.

If its hypocritical Nigeria, we'd be seeing ''gratitude ti god for a life well spent"

No rest or peace for the wicked She was just plain wicked and insensitive. They should just feed her stinking corpse to wild pigs.I love dealing wickedly with insensitive people as it gives me joy. Fvck her carcass. Nice children and family with good sense of justice.If its hypocritical Nigeria, we'd be seeing ''gratitude ti god for a life well spent"No rest or peace for the wicked 1 Like

They should at least pay her the last respect and leave the rest for God. By the way, she still married within the family nah ? What's there problem sef ? 1 Like

I don't blame the 2 Kids.Ig they have died out of her lust for sex,would they be here expecting them to tell her rip?

waiting for the sweet mother team that doesn't believe mothers can be monsters

RIP is overrated As for all the members of my family that are deceased, may they all continue to Rest in Perfect Peace.



You can wish yourself what You want without quoting me.

Do have a nice day! As for all the members of my family that are deceased, may they all continue to Rest in Perfect Peace.You can wish yourself what You want without quoting me.Do have a nice day!

@ bolded got me laughing



But seriously you are free to reprimand them if you actually know what they went through growing up!



A lot of us celebrates mothers here and it's good



But I dare anyone to open a thread on what they others have being through with their OWN mother, you will be shocked!



Some are just not lucky



May God help us with parenting and save the upcoming generation from wrong parenting. Amen 1 Like

maxtop:

They should at least pay her the last respect and leave the rest for God. By the way, she still married within the family nah ? What's there problem sef ?