The relationship between Christine Mudyanengave and Never Chitsiga (27) who have the same mother but different fathers resulted in the birth of two children and this saw the two being locked up in jail for incest.



Christine Mudyanengave (21) was sentenced to two years in jail this year in January by Chitungwiza Magistrate Oliver Mudzongachiso.



Mudyanengava said she was happy for being pardoned after benefitting from the Presidential amnesty which saw 87 women being pardoned. A total of 3 000 prisoners were pardoned.



"I am pleased that we are going home today, I have stayed in the prison for a month but it felt like my life had been taken away from me.



"I am also glad that my child has been given a chance to grow up in good and health environment.



"It was a difficult situation for me because I came here with my children who are five and three years and the other was a month old by that time. The other child I sired with another man.



"The other two were sent back home and I was left with the little one.



"A prison is not a good place especially for children, I felt my child was being punished for the wrong I had done," she said.



Mudyanengava explained why she was arrested.



"I was imprisoned for having sex with my half-brother on January 30 this year.



"I thought it was joke that was going to jail, I received a shock of my life when the magistrate sentenced me to 24 months.



"I could not believe that my freedom was taken away from me, at first I did not see anything wrong by sleeping with Never since we thought we were not really related," she said.



She said that her life has been changed by staying in the prison.



"In prison, I met different people with different views in which we encouraged each other to repent from our sins and that has changed my life.



"I am willing to small businesses like sewing and growing vegetables for selling.



"My family has forgiven me and I am going back to Chitungwiza where I stay.



"I don't know if the society is going to take me back but I'm a changed person not going back to an incestuous life again," said Mudyanengava.



In Zimbabwe, Section 75(2) (c) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 prohibit sex within a degree of relationship.



Zimbabwean news, as useless as their currency



Go and sin no more.

trash... why should government tell people who to have sex with?

Why wasn't her brother sentenced as well?

The Nigerian government tells people who they can and cannot sleep with as well. The Nigerian government tells people who they can and cannot sleep with as well. 1 Like

Chai...

ZIMBABWE of life!! 1 Like 1 Share

Zimbabweans should come and take Buhari





So they can balance the equation 2 Likes

Zimbabwe is now taking over on sex news and sex pervert 1 Like

Zimbabwe n Kenya no good news comes out of there 1 Like

There is nothing wrong with incest after all people are doing homosexuality

End time sex.

daewoorazer:





Zimbabwean news, as useless as their currency



nigerians set dey talk on another country matter mtcheeeww nigerians set dey talk on another country matter mtcheeeww 1 Like 1 Share

mtcheww This kain news always from Zim...mtcheww 1 Like

Sex go wrong

How

Zimbabwe is becoming a branch office of Sodom and Gomorrah 1 Like

What shall we say to these things?

Are they under a spell? Why the Bleep is everything about Zimbabwe & mostly the East African countries are all about sexual perversionAre they under a spell?

ZIMBABWE



