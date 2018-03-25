₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:05am
A woman has learnt the hard way after siring two children with her half-brother.
The relationship between Christine Mudyanengave and Never Chitsiga (27) who have the same mother but different fathers resulted in the birth of two children and this saw the two being locked up in jail for incest.
Christine Mudyanengave (21) was sentenced to two years in jail this year in January by Chitungwiza Magistrate Oliver Mudzongachiso.
Mudyanengava said she was happy for being pardoned after benefitting from the Presidential amnesty which saw 87 women being pardoned. A total of 3 000 prisoners were pardoned.
"I am pleased that we are going home today, I have stayed in the prison for a month but it felt like my life had been taken away from me.
"I am also glad that my child has been given a chance to grow up in good and health environment.
"It was a difficult situation for me because I came here with my children who are five and three years and the other was a month old by that time. The other child I sired with another man.
"The other two were sent back home and I was left with the little one.
"A prison is not a good place especially for children, I felt my child was being punished for the wrong I had done," she said.
Mudyanengava explained why she was arrested.
"I was imprisoned for having sex with my half-brother on January 30 this year.
"I thought it was joke that was going to jail, I received a shock of my life when the magistrate sentenced me to 24 months.
"I could not believe that my freedom was taken away from me, at first I did not see anything wrong by sleeping with Never since we thought we were not really related," she said.
She said that her life has been changed by staying in the prison.
"In prison, I met different people with different views in which we encouraged each other to repent from our sins and that has changed my life.
"I am willing to small businesses like sewing and growing vegetables for selling.
"My family has forgiven me and I am going back to Chitungwiza where I stay.
"I don't know if the society is going to take me back but I'm a changed person not going back to an incestuous life again," said Mudyanengava.
In Zimbabwe, Section 75(2) (c) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 prohibit sex within a degree of relationship.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/25/zimbabwean-woman-sex-with-brother-backfires/
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by daewoorazer(m): 2:46am
Zimbabwean news, as useless as their currency
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by okk4sure(m): 4:01am
Go and sin no more.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Prechbills(m): 5:10am
trash... why should government tell people who to have sex with?
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by khiaa(f): 9:52am
Why wasn't her brother sentenced as well?
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by khiaa(f): 9:54am
Prechbills:
The Nigerian government tells people who they can and cannot sleep with as well.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by luminouz(m): 11:42am
khiaa:Hey U!!!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by khiaa(f): 11:48am
luminouz:
Hey Sweetheart.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by luminouz(m): 11:50am
khiaa:How are you?? Been a while babe
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by khiaa(f): 12:08pm
luminouz:
I'm doing well. Yeah, it's been a while, you kind of pissed me off with that comment you made to me behind Alexy because you should have had my back, not his, especially after what he did to me but it's cool.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by luminouz(m): 12:43pm
khiaa:
Lmao...
Which comment
Besides I don't even know what's going on between u two!!!
I'm just being me..as always!!!
Send me a PM babe....we have stuffs to discuss!! Like for real!!!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Amirullaha(m): 12:48pm
Chai...
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:49pm
ZIMBABWE of life!!
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by ZombieTAMER: 12:52pm
Zimbabweans should come and take Buhari
So they can balance the equation
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by kingchris30(m): 12:52pm
Zimbabwe is now taking over on sex news and sex pervert
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by free2ryhme: 12:53pm
CollinsWeGlobe:
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Sunkyphil(m): 12:54pm
Zimbabwe n Kenya no good news comes out of there
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by purem(m): 12:55pm
There is nothing wrong with incest after all people are doing homosexuality
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Moreoffaith(m): 12:57pm
End time sex.
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Samsimple(m): 12:58pm
daewoorazer:nigerians set dey talk on another country matter mtcheeeww
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Deltayankeeboi: 12:58pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Butoneday2(m): 1:00pm
This kain news always from Zim... mtcheww
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by ajibolabd(m): 1:00pm
Sex go wrong
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by AnodaIT(m): 1:00pm
How
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by fullstreets: 1:01pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Movingcoil(m): 1:02pm
Zimbabwe is becoming a branch office of Sodom and Gomorrah
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by biggy26: 1:02pm
What shall we say to these things?
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Paperwhite(m): 1:02pm
Why the Bleep is everything about Zimbabwe & mostly the East African countries are all about sexual perversion Are they under a spell?
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Cokoxtrablog: 1:02pm
ZIMBABWE
|Re: Zimbabwean Woman Sex With Brother Backfires by Beedoc: 1:04pm
Prechbills:
Have you heard bou diseases that occur as result of incest?...It’s not good for the child.
