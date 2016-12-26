₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by schoolhelpng(m): 4:21pm
President Buhari Lied Against Jonathan on Christmas Day!
Omokri is the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California, author of Shunpiking: No Shortcuts to God and Why Jesus Wept and the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by sayitout1: 4:21pm
Really
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by Splinz(m): 4:42pm
Reno save yourself the stress. We all know Buhari is suffering from chronic amnesia.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by Nutase(f): 4:48pm
Defender of Jonathanians
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by onlyhandsome202: 4:53pm
wat are u waiting to move this to FP? lets shame dem.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by omogin(f): 4:57pm
Buhari said abacha didn't steal. Buhari is worse than lai Mohammed. His lies like an old criminal but sets his face like a holy saint
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by fran6co(m): 5:13pm
too many lies ridicule ones integrity, any thing they say is garnished with lies, sometimes I wonder who de want to decieve
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by IsaacBuchi(m): 5:56pm
He is trying all he can to hide his incompetency by blaming the former administration. True leaders don't complain they focus and achieve their goals regardless of any setbacks.
If you agree that Buhari is not a true leader click like
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by onward4life(m): 5:57pm
omogin:
I believe the Last word Buriha
will say before he dies is surely going to be
**EMPTY TREASURY **
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by MalcoImX: 6:04pm
Wendell Simlin - lying is in your blood.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by obailala(m): 6:15pm
Mr Wendell actually has to resort to acting like a child in order to defend his oga even in situations when a defense isnt necessary... Else I wonder why an educated adult would expect everything to be spelt out literally before he comprehends. Apparently if Buhari leaves power in 2019 with a measly $5billion in our foreign reserves, a person with Reno's peculiar wisdom would claim the reserve wasn't left virtually empty.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by ShowYourCertificate: 7:24pm
Lalasticlala, Obinoscopy please do the needful
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:31pm
If you must be an APC member, you need to acquire a degree in lying..
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by XXLDICK: 9:32pm
He wants to make GEJ look like a saint...
He should state how much GEJ met in the excess crude account and foreign reserve.
He should also state how debt GEJ left and how much he left.
The savings accrued by OBJ and Yar Adua are being wasted with no corresponding achievement to show for it.
Stupid GEJ and PMB
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by Innodon(m): 9:32pm
Watching in 3D
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:33pm
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by walcut(m): 9:34pm
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by obailala(m): 9:34pm
On Tuesday the 26th of July, 2016, President Buhari commissioned the $1.457bn Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge rail project. This was a project built and COMPLETED by the Jonathan administration.Hmmm, I thought this project was reported to cost about $874million, out of which the Chinese brought $500million and the rest was paid by the FG (including a final chunk paid off by the current govt before it's commision)? I wonder where Pastor Reno who accused someone else of lying has gotten this his own figures from.
Hmm... Pastor Wendell also claims Jonathan fixed the Onitsha-Owerri road and complete the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri standard gauge railway to 80%. Coming from a holier-than-thou fellow who accuses others of lying, these claims sound exactly like someone saying Buhari built the Abuja-Kaduna railway to 100% and commissioning.
Modified
I didn't see this before, Pastor Reno also claimed that GEJ rehabilitated the PH International airport?
[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CiUeyKmW0AEZ60F.jpg:large[/img]
God help us!
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by wunmi590(m): 9:35pm
Please when would buhari stop all these lies against the hero of democracy in Africa?
As old as our president is, he's still behaving like a kid (baba oni iro).
We are tired of all these blame game, I will always be saying it, one of the main reason people voted you in is to fix the mess, but reverse have been the case.
They have been so much hunger, to the extent that people can not even afford common garri to sip.
#BabaOniIroNla
God bless you GEJ, we know you are not 100% perfect, but we don't go to bed with hunger, our three square meal is always constant, and we even add additional ones to it before we go to bed.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by admax(m): 9:35pm
This guy should just shut up!!
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by BrutalJab: 9:36pm
Bullhari is a dullard na
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by obataokenwa(m): 9:36pm
Now we've seen all he did in the past. what's the strategy to out Buhari come 2019? Enough of the blame game and defense. it's clear to the whole country now that APC has failed and this is the only time the whole zone agreed that APC has failed. what the strategy to work with? remember not everyone have access to social media but they have people they respect.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by Kingspin(m): 9:36pm
Hatred anchored under religion tribalism have killed Nigeria development and still going. No hope, peace and development except the country is restructured.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by PabloOmoEscobar: 9:38pm
The blame game is what they do best. We know that
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by truthspeaks: 9:39pm
Buhari is synonymous wit lyin n blaming. I wonder if he takes responsibility for wat hapns in his own family. Sarrki u r needed here cos I knw we won't see ur shadow.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:39pm
It is well.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by Category1: 9:39pm
we all know say thinda go still fire that abokii goat.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by Absolutezero: 9:40pm
Lying is their way of life.
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by daygee12: 9:40pm
I think Reno is yet to recover from the shocking exit of his mentor, This man call himself a man of God and he is supporting corruption. The era of free money is Over somebody try and tell Reno omokirikiri
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by cytellProperty: 9:40pm
Na APC way to dey lie lie. Liar Mohammed nah their lieing coordinator
schoolhelpng:
|Re: "Buhari Lied Against Jonathan On Christmas Day" - Reno Omokri by fkdmods: 9:40pm
Splinz:
Lol. Nigerians in general suffer from amnesia. They only remember anything when their stomach is threatened real time and when they are hungry. And their memory is subjective. Never objective. How else do you justify anyone campaigning for Atiku as president in 2019 or wanting GEJ as president again. It is the same amnesia that made Nigerians forget who Buhari really is and voted for him massively. I really tire for una i swear.
