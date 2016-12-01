Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo (7071 Views)

http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/nigerian-muslim-couple-pray-in-their.html



Serna and her heartthrop jubril, decided to do something different..... Serna and her heartthrop jubril, decided to do something different..... 6 Likes 2 Shares

cute 2 Likes

This pre-wedding poo is getting boring abeg. 13 Likes

Chai

brandonobi:

cute

Ok..

Its sweet but I think this is better 13 Likes

Ehayh! 1 Like 1 Share



Always Praying but na dem bad pass 2 Likes

Nice. But why is she not standing by his side 1 Like

cool

Kul! But in the real life dis isn't allowed. Male n female praying together. 1 Like

Good for them.



I wish them a happy married life.





Mstchew! 7 Likes 1 Share

nepapole:

This pre-wedding poo is getting boring abeg.

So old people do pre-wedding things too?

Category1:

Always Praying but na dem bad pass





Every spirit of mami water that is Disturbing ya life must perish in Jesus name





Receive Sense by Fire by Force Every spirit of mami water that is Disturbing ya life must perish in Jesus nameReceive Sense by Fire by Force 2 Likes

mccoy47:

Kul! But in the real life dis isn't allowed. Male n female praying together. This is fake life This is fake life 1 Like

1. this isn't right if they are unmarried ( I'm not ruling out aqdu nikkah though ).

2. I doubt if the guy observes his salat regularly cuz his hands should be between the chest and umbilicus.

3. why is he holding a tesbih while observing his salat, that could wait till when he's done. 1 Like

Unto holiness abi?

Most boring prewedding photo ever!!!! 1 Like

mccoy47:

Kul! But in the real life dis isn't allowed. Male n female praying together.

Olodo, what do you know?? Olodo, what do you know?? 1 Like

Cool! Did anyone notice how hunky the dude is? Thank God say the wife fine too.

Hmmmm,I reserve my comment

Nice one

I think this is cute

RiversWatchDog:

Wanted to write best prewedding pictures but just remembered we are not supposed to show off our prayers or worship exercise Wanted to write best prewedding pictures but just remembered we are not supposed to show off our prayers or worship exercise

Nice one.



what I love most is that the man is in front. which means, he leads, while Wifey follows.



HML to them.

Does the guy actually pray at all? look at his hands

Dats y I love Muslims. though I'm a Christian. Muslim & modesty are like 5& 6 unlike ........., 1 Like 1 Share

.awkward at its peak 1 Like