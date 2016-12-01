₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by RiversWatchDog(m): 1:17pm
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/nigerian-muslim-couple-pray-in-their.html
Serna and her heartthrop jubril, decided to do something different.....
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by brandonobi(m): 1:42pm
cute
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by nepapole(m): 2:57pm
This pre-wedding poo is getting boring abeg.
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by dulaman: 3:08pm
Chai
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Xasphn: 5:46pm
brandonobi:
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Vianaija: 5:46pm
Ok..
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by TheOtherRoom: 5:46pm
Its sweet but I think this is better
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by butpro(m): 5:46pm
Ehayh!
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Category1: 5:46pm
Always Praying but na dem bad pass
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by apoti(m): 5:46pm
Nice. But why is she not standing by his side
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by grownaira: 5:47pm
cool
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by mccoy47(m): 5:47pm
Kul! But in the real life dis isn't allowed. Male n female praying together.
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:48pm
Good for them.
I wish them a happy married life.
If you want to make front page on nairaland,
Create a topic with pre wedding pictures even if you sourced for the pictures on Google, just compile them and you will make front page.
You will make front page as well with the following.
- Snakes and similar topics
- Anti MMM topics
- Prophecy given by 'a man of God'
- Follow celebrities on IG and paste their pictures with their captions.
Etc
Mstchew!
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by bettercreature(m): 5:48pm
nepapole:
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by seunfape(m): 5:49pm
So old people do pre-wedding things too?
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Badtman(m): 5:49pm
Category1:
Every spirit of mami water that is Disturbing ya life must perish in Jesus name
Receive Sense by Fire by Force
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by rotexteymie(f): 5:49pm
mccoy47:This is fake life
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Saheed9: 5:49pm
1. this isn't right if they are unmarried ( I'm not ruling out aqdu nikkah though ).
2. I doubt if the guy observes his salat regularly cuz his hands should be between the chest and umbilicus.
3. why is he holding a tesbih while observing his salat, that could wait till when he's done.
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by boolet(m): 5:50pm
Unto holiness abi?
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by LOSKYXANDER(m): 5:51pm
Most boring prewedding photo ever!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Rilwayne001: 5:51pm
mccoy47:
Olodo, what do you know??
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by sisisioge: 5:51pm
Cool! Did anyone notice how hunky the dude is? Thank God say the wife fine too.
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Tiny23(f): 5:52pm
Hmmmm,I reserve my comment
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by saraki2019: 5:53pm
Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by akoredebadru(m): 5:53pm
I think this is cute
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by frankzone: 5:53pm
RiversWatchDog:Wanted to write best prewedding pictures but just remembered we are not supposed to show off our prayers or worship exercise
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by missbronze(f): 5:54pm
Nice one.
what I love most is that the man is in front. which means, he leads, while Wifey follows.
HML to them.
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by Divay221: 5:54pm
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by dahaz(m): 5:54pm
Does the guy actually pray at all? look at his hands
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by ApenaEde: 5:54pm
Dats y I love Muslims. though I'm a Christian. Muslim & modesty are like 5& 6 unlike .........,
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by carmag(m): 5:55pm
.awkward at its peak
|Re: Nigerian Muslim Couple Pray In Their Prewedding Photo by safarigirl(f): 5:57pm
ApenaEde:na so we dey know people wey never stay for North before.
Modesty indeed...
