|How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 7:53pm On Dec 28
Many ladies get carried away when a guy lavishes them with gifts and use sweet words in the bedroom or when they are alone together but the truth is that these words may just be mare sweet talks.
The simple truth is that men are very possessive and jealous.If a man truly desires you,he will do so many stuffs to prove it but most importantly would want to know your parents and entire family as well as show you off to his parents and family members because a man will hardly want to know your family or introduce you to his family if he is not truly interested in a possible future with you.
In-fact he would want everyone to know you belong to him so he will introduce you as MY lady,MY fiancee to anyone who cares to know and those who don't.But If all he does is call you Honey,baby,Bae,sweet chocolate honey sharwarma pie.....then you are on your own.
If you are a lady of marriageable age dating a mature guy for a year or two and he has not met your parents or introduced you to his parents as his fiancee then you need to start having a rethink...it is either he is not sure yet or not really interested in a possible future with you.
My opinion.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by BlackDBagba: 7:54pm On Dec 28
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Stupedinluv(f): 7:54pm On Dec 28
We know already
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Alondra(f): 7:55pm On Dec 28
A well known fact
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 7:56pm On Dec 28
Stupedinluv:Edit your comment and put I in place of we....Sabi sabi
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 7:57pm On Dec 28
Alondra:
And yet many ladies will date a guy for years without knowing his parents..but you all we come here shouting.."we know already"
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by KingsJohnson(m): 7:57pm On Dec 28
Toks2008:
No
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Stupedinluv(f): 7:59pm On Dec 28
Toks2008:Even the lady above agrees with me
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by dingbang(m): 7:59pm On Dec 28
Lol even if we invite them to know our families, it doesn't guarantee them answering our last names.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by George22016(m): 8:00pm On Dec 28
Oga toks u day find front page OK
Girls don't have anything to contribute come to think of it.We are d ones that will take them out,buy this buy that.and what will they do
Open their legs which they have been opening for dozens of every Dick,Tom and harry...
Some girls go reach 29 before they see husband marry walahi
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by skarlett(f): 8:01pm On Dec 28
You can do better than this
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Benita27(f): 8:01pm On Dec 28
I beg to differ Tok!.
Some guys have masters degree in showing girls off to their parents and friends while the ulterior motive is to get in-between her legs as much as possible.
A friend of mine met a guy, same week he took her to his mum as wife, smashed her, dumped her weeks later... after all the marriage talk.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Alondra(f): 8:03pm On Dec 28
Toks2008:Truthfully we are all humans but we are different in characters, experiences, orientations, personalities, Wants, and so on. Ladies go into relationships for different reasons same way guys do. Some ladies for love and future, Some for money and present. All depends on what she want but the fact remain we know what is right , we don't just know when it is right
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Alondra(f): 8:05pm On Dec 28
Benita27:Bang!
A hole in the wall
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 8:05pm On Dec 28
Benita27:
Then the mum must be as irresponsible as the boy..FACT.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by IamLEGEND1: 8:06pm On Dec 28
just when I thought would spend the last week of 2016 & cross over successfully into the new year without reading any dumb shít......
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 8:09pm On Dec 28
IamLEGEND1:
Lol! Awon weres po ni ibi yi o..
Dem force you open the thread?
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Benita27(f): 8:09pm On Dec 28
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 8:11pm On Dec 28
George22016:
Nairaland and frontpage things..
I'm just catching my fun doing what I love...FREELANCING
Anyways back to the matter...I really don't understand your point wallahi
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 8:14pm On Dec 28
Benita27:
Read again..
I could introduce you as my friend and that is that but if I'm a parent and my son brings a woman today and another next year then I will bluntly tell him in front of that lady that he better knows what he is doing...Arran nonsense.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by darkmarky: 8:14pm On Dec 28
tok2008 you need a hubby.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Benita27(f): 8:24pm On Dec 28
Toks2008:That's what you would've done if in their shoes, but how many parents will call out a child in public?.
As someone will always say...if a guy wants to marry you he should go with his parents to see yours, you need not see his first.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Alondra(f): 8:24pm On Dec 28
Toks2008:A fucckman who fathers a fucckboy will see nothing wrong with bringing a lady to his house. Fact remains there are some irresponsible parents out there so your point is flawed
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by real691(m): 8:42pm On Dec 28
Benita27:Nice........... But why are some girls too desperate for marriage? ......#1mbUsed
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by TheSonOfMark(m): 8:53pm On Dec 28
Toks2008:
What if the guy is playing everyone including his mum? He probably brought her home to his folks to get his 'nagging' mum off his back and get both women (mum and girlfriend ) into thinking he's serious about settling down.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by NegeduGrace(f): 8:59pm On Dec 28
my ex did all this and still ended up breaking up for no reason only to resurface n pleading to be accepted back buh I don't do ex poo..the right person for you is the one u marry n see yourself growing old with by the Grace of God
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Bosville(m): 9:05pm On Dec 28
Showoff or not a cheat will always be a cheat
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Nma27(f): 9:14pm On Dec 28
Tell us something we don't know already @Toks2008
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by BoleAndFish: 9:24pm On Dec 28
True though but these days, a guy can introduce you to his ancestors and still dump you not because things didn't work out but because he never had the intention of "wiffing" you.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 9:26pm On Dec 28
NegeduGrace:
When I write stuffs like this we must understand that a 25year old guy in the euphoria of love will show you to his entire family yet may not know what he wants...but at that point in time will be so carried away by the feelings he has for u.
It's a different ball game when a guy in his 30s does same.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 9:29pm On Dec 28
TheSonOfMark:
There is always a first and at worst second time but as a strict person my son dares not bring a lady to me today and another tomorrow..I will tell him bluntly in the girl presence if he is sure. .I'm a no nonsense person.
|Re: How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. by Toks2008(m): 9:31pm On Dec 28
darkmarky:
If you are reasonable you should know this is one hobby I love...writing....some value my write ups while some see it as trash.
