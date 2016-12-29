Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How To Know If He Truly Wants A Possible Future With You. (2035 Views)

Many ladies get carried away when a guy lavishes them with gifts and use sweet words in the bedroom or when they are alone together but the truth is that these words may just be mare sweet talks.



The simple truth is that men are very possessive and jealous.If a man truly desires you,he will do so many stuffs to prove it but most importantly would want to know your parents and entire family as well as show you off to his parents and family members because a man will hardly want to know your family or introduce you to his family if he is not truly interested in a possible future with you.



In-fact he would want everyone to know you belong to him so he will introduce you as MY lady,MY fiancee to anyone who cares to know and those who don't.But If all he does is call you Honey,baby,Bae,sweet chocolate honey sharwarma pie.....then you are on your own.



If you are a lady of marriageable age dating a mature guy for a year or two and he has not met your parents or introduced you to his parents as his fiancee then you need to start having a rethink...it is either he is not sure yet or not really interested in a possible future with you.



We know already

A well known fact

Stupedinluv:

We know already Edit your comment and put I in place of we....Sabi sabi Edit your comment and put I in place of we....Sabi sabi 1 Like

Alondra:

A well known fact

And yet many ladies will date a guy for years without knowing his parents..but you all we come here shouting.."we know already" And yet many ladies will date a guy for years without knowing his parents..but you all we come here shouting.."we know already"

Toks2008:

Don't know if this makes sense.

No No

Toks2008:





Edit your comment and put I in place of we....Sabi sabi Even the lady above agrees with me Even the lady above agrees with me

Lol even if we invite them to know our families, it doesn't guarantee them answering our last names.

Oga toks u day find front page OK



Girls don't have anything to contribute come to think of it.We are d ones that will take them out,buy this buy that.and what will they do



Open their legs which they have been opening for dozens of every Dick,Tom and harry...



Some girls go reach 29 before they see husband marry walahi 2 Likes

You can do better than this





Some guys have masters degree in showing girls off to their parents and friends while the ulterior motive is to get in-between her legs as much as possible.



A friend of mine met a guy, same week he took her to his mum as wife, smashed her, dumped her weeks later... after all the marriage talk. I beg to differ Tok!.Some guys have masters degree in showing girls off to their parents and friends while the ulterior motive is to get in-between her legs as much as possible.A friend of mine met a guy, same week he took her to his mum as wife, smashed her, dumped her weeks later... after all the marriage talk. 4 Likes 1 Share

Toks2008:





And yet many ladies will date a guy for years without knowing his parents..but you all we come here shouting.."we know already" Truthfully we are all humans but we are different in characters, experiences, orientations, personalities, Wants, and so on. Ladies go into relationships for different reasons same way guys do. Some ladies for love and future, Some for money and present. All depends on what she want but the fact remain we know what is right , we don't just know when it is right Truthfully we are all humans but we are different in characters, experiences, orientations, personalities, Wants, and so on. Ladies go into relationships for different reasons same way guys do. Some ladies for love and future, Some for money and present. All depends on what she want but the fact remain we know what is right , we don't just know when it is right

Benita27:

I beg to differ Tok!.



Some guys have masters degree in showing girls off to their parents and friends while the ulterior motive is to get in-between her legs as much as possible.



A friend of mine met a guy, same week he took her to his mum as wife, smashed her, dumped her weeks later... after all the marriage talk.



Bang!

A hole in the wall Bang!A hole in the wall

Benita27:

I beg to differ Tok!.



Some guys have masters degree in showing girls off to their parents and friends while the ulterior motive is to get in-between her legs as much as possible.



A friend of mine met a guy, same week he took her to his mum as wife, smashed her, dumped her weeks later... after all the marriage talk.





Then the mum must be as irresponsible as the boy..FACT. Then the mum must be as irresponsible as the boy..FACT.

just when I thought would spend the last week of 2016 & cross over successfully into the new year without reading any dumb shít......

IamLEGEND1:

just when I thought would spend the last week of 2016 & cross over successfully into the new year without reading any dumb shít......

Lol! Awon weres po ni ibi yi o..



Dem force you open the thread? Lol! Awon weres po ni ibi yi o..Dem force you open the thread?

Toks2008:





Then the mum must be as irresponsible as the boy..FACT. That a guy introduces a woman to friends and parents isn't a guarantee he wants a possible future with her. Alondra:

Bang!

A hole in the wall Lol. That a guy introduces a woman to friends and parents isn't a guarantee he wants a possible future with her.Lol.

George22016:

Oga toks u day find front page OK



Girls don't have anything to contribute come to think of it.We are d ones that will take them out,buy this buy that.and what will they do



Open their legs which they have been opening for dozens of every Dick,Tom and harry...



Some girls go reach 29 before they see husband marry walahi

Nairaland and frontpage things..



I'm just catching my fun doing what I love...FREELANCING



Anyways back to the matter...I really don't understand your point wallahi Nairaland and frontpage things..I'm just catching my fun doing what I love...FREELANCINGAnyways back to the matter...I really don't understand your point wallahi

Benita27:

That a guy introduces a woman to friends and parents isn't a guarantee he wants a possible future with her.Lol.

Read again..



I could introduce you as my friend and that is that but if I'm a parent and my son brings a woman today and another next year then I will bluntly tell him in front of that lady that he better knows what he is doing...Arran nonsense. Read again..I could introduce you as my friend and that is that but if I'm a parent and my son brings a woman today and another next year then I will bluntly tell him in front of that lady that he better knows what he is doing...Arran nonsense.

tok2008 you need a hubby.

Toks2008:





Read again..



I could introduce you as my friend and that is that but if I'm a parent and my son brings a woman today and another next year then I will bluntly tell him in front of that lady that he better knows what he is doing...Arran nonsense. That's what you would've done if in their shoes, but how many parents will call out a child in public?.



As someone will always say...if a guy wants to marry you he should go with his parents to see yours, you need not see his first. That's what you would've done if in their shoes, but how many parents will call out a child in public?.As someone will always say...if a guy wants to marry you he should go with his parents to see yours, you need not see his first.

Toks2008:





Read again..



I could introduce you as my friend and that is that but if I'm a parent and my son brings a woman today and another next year then I will bluntly tell him in front of that lady that he better knows what he is doing...Arran nonsense. A fucckman who fathers a fucckboy will see nothing wrong with bringing a lady to his house. Fact remains there are some irresponsible parents out there so your point is flawed A fucckman who fathers a fucckboy will see nothing wrong with bringing a lady to his house. Fact remains there are some irresponsible parents out there so your point is flawed

Benita27:

I beg to differ Tok!.



Some guys have masters degree in showing girls off to their parents and friends while the ulterior motive is to get in-between her legs as much as possible.



A friend of mine met a guy, same week he took her to his mum as wife, smashed her, dumped her weeks later... after all the marriage talk.



Nice........... But why are some girls too desperate for marriage? ......#1mbUsed Nice........... But why are some girls too desperate for marriage? ......#1mbUsed

Toks2008:





Then the mum must be as irresponsible as the boy..FACT.

What if the guy is playing everyone including his mum? He probably brought her home to his folks to get his 'nagging' mum off his back and get both women (mum and girlfriend ) into thinking he's serious about settling down.

my ex did all this and still ended up breaking up for no reason only to resurface n pleading to be accepted back buh I don't do ex poo..the right person for you is the one u marry n see yourself growing old with by the Grace of God 4 Likes

Showoff or not a cheat will always be a cheat

Tell us something we don't know already @Toks2008

True though but these days, a guy can introduce you to his ancestors and still dump you not because things didn't work out but because he never had the intention of "wiffing" you.

NegeduGrace:

my ex did all this and still ended up breaking up for no reason only to resurface n pleading to be accepted back buh I don't do ex poo..the right person for you is the one u marry n see yourself growing old with by the Grace of God

When I write stuffs like this we must understand that a 25year old guy in the euphoria of love will show you to his entire family yet may not know what he wants...but at that point in time will be so carried away by the feelings he has for u.



It's a different ball game when a guy in his 30s does same. When I write stuffs like this we must understand that a 25year old guy in the euphoria of love will show you to his entire family yet may not know what he wants...but at that point in time will be so carried away by the feelings he has for u.It's a different ball game when a guy in his 30s does same.

TheSonOfMark:





What if the guy is playing everyone including his mum? He probably brought her home to his folks to get his 'nagging' mum off his back and get both women (mum and girlfriend ) into thinking he's serious about settling down.

There is always a first and at worst second time but as a strict person my son dares not bring a lady to me today and another tomorrow..I will tell him bluntly in the girl presence if he is sure. .I'm a no nonsense person. There is always a first and at worst second time but as a strict person my son dares not bring a lady to me today and another tomorrow..I will tell him bluntly in the girl presence if he is sure. .I'm a no nonsense person.