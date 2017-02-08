



Yesterday me, my friend Charles (not real name) and her girlfriend Janet (not real name) were returning from church, we were heading home, when suddenly Janet, asked Charles to handover his phone to her, Charles. gave her the phone. I and Charles did not suspect or expect any fouls play because that's not the first time she holds the phone and by right a girl friend has the right to see or holds the boyfriend phone if need be.( my opinion)





But we notice when the phone was handover to her , she immediately open the phone, remove the battery, sim card and the SD card, then put back the battery without putting back the sim and the SD card. I personally was confused I don't know about my friend but I think he was more confused than me.





When my friend asked her the reason for that, she said nothing, we were all mute, we trekked a distance when the most surprising and the most shocking happen.



When we got to the head bridge, we stood and look for bike. Janet, pass us and threw the phone into the river. I was like is she mad, what did she find in the phone that got her so furious and if she found anything that upset her was this the right action to take.



charles, asked her in a calm voice why? she respond in aggressive voice "don't asked me any stupid question" the anger was burning in me I feel like devouring the girl or tore her to pieces, how can she do that to my friend now that phones are costly? many things run throw my mind,



I look at my friend, he said we should go, I said to him we should do what? he said let's go. I said to him we can't just live her let treat this girl, he said no. "I always said am the last guy that will rest up my hand on a lady" and Janet is not just a lady but my girlfriend and my lover, so I can't, everything happen for a reason " Charles said to me.



As we were about to live, Janet call us back, hugged my friend kiss him. And I was even more confused. what is it today. Then he open up to tell us that he was tempting my friend to see if he'll rest up his hand on her or embarrass her. But she now sees my friend as a good person who love and respect her.



At the present she open her laptop bag and remove a brand new Infinix zero to my friend which is more better more costly than the techno Y7 he was using.



She said even if my friend beat her up or threatened her, she will still give him the phone but that will be the end of their relationship.



