How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Apple1992(m): 5:03pm
Please read this to the end, though it's lengthy. Apology for any blunder.
Yesterday me, my friend Charles (not real name) and her girlfriend Janet (not real name) were returning from church, we were heading home, when suddenly Janet, asked Charles to handover his phone to her, Charles. gave her the phone. I and Charles did not suspect or expect any fouls play because that's not the first time she holds the phone and by right a girl friend has the right to see or holds the boyfriend phone if need be.( my opinion)
But we notice when the phone was handover to her , she immediately open the phone, remove the battery, sim card and the SD card, then put back the battery without putting back the sim and the SD card. I personally was confused I don't know about my friend but I think he was more confused than me.
When my friend asked her the reason for that, she said nothing, we were all mute, we trekked a distance when the most surprising and the most shocking happen.
When we got to the head bridge, we stood and look for bike. Janet, pass us and threw the phone into the river. I was like is she mad, what did she find in the phone that got her so furious and if she found anything that upset her was this the right action to take.
charles, asked her in a calm voice why? she respond in aggressive voice "don't asked me any stupid question" the anger was burning in me I feel like devouring the girl or tore her to pieces, how can she do that to my friend now that phones are costly? many things run throw my mind,
I look at my friend, he said we should go, I said to him we should do what? he said let's go. I said to him we can't just live her let treat this girl, he said no. "I always said am the last guy that will rest up my hand on a lady" and Janet is not just a lady but my girlfriend and my lover, so I can't, everything happen for a reason " Charles said to me.
As we were about to live, Janet call us back, hugged my friend kiss him. And I was even more confused. what is it today. Then he open up to tell us that he was tempting my friend to see if he'll rest up his hand on her or embarrass her. But she now sees my friend as a good person who love and respect her.
At the present she open her laptop bag and remove a brand new Infinix zero to my friend which is more better more costly than the techno Y7 he was using.
She said even if my friend beat her up or threatened her, she will still give him the phone but that will be the end of their relationship.
So nairalanders, if you were in my friend shoes, will you act as he does? to me I won't o seriously already i have asked him to give her the beating of her life which he refuses. But now I have learn, maybe if it happen to me next time I will try and control myself.
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:09pm
so the other phone go like that
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Florblu(f): 5:10pm
This na temptation, it can leads to confusion......
if I were to be the guy I will throw the new phone inside the river
Since we are in the era of "love test"
Some girls sef
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Theyveedo(m): 5:12pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Apple1992(m): 5:12pm
fuckingAyaya:
yes Oga.. though the condition of that phone was worst than that of buhari. tightening rubber band allover
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Dildo(m): 5:24pm
I no go beat her.But she go buy me another phone or i go seize any valuables from her.Make any girl no test me reach that level.
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by decatalyst(m): 5:29pm
She was trying to push ur friend to the limit...to see if he would betray his own principles and value. Trying to find out if he truly cares, if he would overreact in the presence of his friend because of ego. She was trying to find out if your friend would be reasonable to ask why?
Note: she successfully got to know he cares; less egoistic, respective; loving, and valuable in his life.
Odikwa risky tho when many guys dey find little things to thing their breakup on. 14feb is around the corner
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Sunnymatey(m): 5:30pm
Apple1992:Laugh want kill me. ki ki ki ki ki ki ki ki ki
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Gistedge(f): 5:35pm
the contacts, messages and stored data nko? nawao ooo, so na new phone go solve the case. so much for being in love....
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Benita27(f): 5:38pm
Perhaps, the guy was even tired of the phone.
If your bf has a car, break the front screen: if he doesn't beat you, he's a husband material.
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Benita27(f): 5:40pm
Perhaps, the guy was even tired of the phone.
If your bf has a car, break the front screen: if he doesn't beat you, he's a husband material.
That girl chose the wrong thing.
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:41pm
So just because she wants to buy him a new phone, she has to throw away the old one? What of if he has important contacts on the phone because contacts are not only saved on the SIM.
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by SweetJoystick(m): 5:41pm
OK oh! I won't react if they are no important data stored on the phone memory. They are some contacts, files which could be on phone memory, so removing the sim and memory isn't enough. Like I said if I get important stuffs stored on phone memory, my reaction na only God know wetin I fit do
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by obembet(m): 5:41pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by NetBizguy: 5:41pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Bofoy4: 5:41pm
fuckingAyaya:you don see am now
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Berlynn(f): 5:42pm
lol funny.... tell her to try this shîi with a guy tat Has a car lol na tat day she go reach heaven ....
Sinz what will u hv done if u were in her boyfriend's shoe
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Guyman02: 5:42pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by BlackSeptember: 5:43pm
Sounds awkward
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by dessz(m): 5:43pm
me I go use the girl face take do eyan mayweather.
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by ejosh4(m): 5:43pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by showmeurpenis(f): 5:43pm
How do university students /graduates, not know the correct use of He and she!!! Like really? That's y'all university levels? What do they do? just take your money and after 19yrs of studying you still can't differentiate between he and she? I give up! Really I just give up!
Just showmeurpenis and go!:
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by sholay2011(m): 5:43pm
What story won't someone read on this NL?
@OP...Edit your spelling/grammatical errors please.
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by raziboi(m): 5:43pm
dis testing no b here pop!!
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by LordVoldemort(m): 5:44pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Sanchase: 5:44pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Baseema(f): 5:44pm
Any girl should try this at her own risk
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by marshalcarter: 5:44pm
lolzz... I dnt knw about myself ooo but m 100% sure dat if you try it with my kid bro.....omoh....your beatin no go get part 2 all in the name of luv sha
well...one fish don becum big man
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by UnknownT: 5:44pm
As she dey throw am enter river, na so i go push her enter river make she go fish out the phone. She think say na all contacts, sms and files dey store for SIM and Memory card?
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Rekyz(m): 5:44pm
|Re: How My Friend's Girlfriend Tested Him To See If He Truly Loves Her by Godswillnwaoma(m): 5:45pm
.chinyere my gf please dont tempt me with this bcs i go surely beat u.
Na this recession time wey person wan break my phone. Odikwa very risky.
