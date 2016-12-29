₦airaland Forum

Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 8:39pm On Dec 28
My Story... Praise-Legend Onwuachu.

I left Owerri on Monday, 26th Dec., 2016 after covering a wedding ceremony (I run a media outfit).
I drove from Owerri to Onitsha with no incidence.
On getting to Nkpor Junction, I was stopped by policemen and asked if I had my tinted glass permit. I answered "yes", and I was told to park.
As I was retrieving my documents, the one who stopped us said in an angry tone, "so you don't want to come down?"
I told him I wanted to get the documents he asked for before alighting from my car. Already angry (it seemed he was angry and drunk before stopping us), he asked all of us (5 guys) in the car to come down for searching.
We complied. Starting with the guy in front, he searched the boys with me. He harassed them and made derogatory statements as he searched them.
While he was conducting his search, one of my boys who he had searched told me he wanted to go (we were parked a walking distance from his house).
I said to him, "it's fine, provided you make it out tomorrow before 5am" (we had another wedding to cover at Awka the next morning). We had this conversation in the presence of the policeman.

The guy then went to the trunk of the car to pick his bag (which had not been searched), and the police man told him to bring it for searching.

He brought it and told him to search him so he could go...

At this point, things escalated...

The policeman in anger started calling him an animal and several other names. I decided to wade in at that point. I told him in the most polite and gentle manner that there was no reason to get agitated and abusive, because we had not gone against his orders and had done all he asked us to do. My gentle intervention seemed to worsen the situation as he said he had every right to call him an animal for as long as he wanted.
At this point, he was shouting, and almost immediately, he pushed the guy by his throat.
He kept at it until I stepped in between him and the guy, telling him he should stop as the guy had done nothing to warrant such assault (I must admit, my voice wasn't gentle at this point, but whose voice would be in the face of such violence?)
He then shifted his attention to me and a lot happened within minutes. He first slapped me, then held me by my throat. I pushed his hands away from my throat and that infuriated him the more.
Immediately I pushed his hands away, he, while shouting that I dared touch him, released the safety catch of his rifle ('corked' his gun) and pointed it at me to shoot.
In self-defense, and not having the luxury of time, I hit the nozzle of the rifle away from me and went for his gun to stop him, as he seemed hell bent on shooting.

As we fought for the gun, his colleagues all came, and it was a competition of who was gonna 'cork' his gun fast enough. Thankfully, the crowd that had gathered got involved and physically held them from shooting. With more people involved and the threat of shooting gone, they continued their assault, hitting me and the other guy with their guns, kicking, punching & slapping (they left me barely able to walk to my car, I still limp as I type this).
This continued until my father was called to the scene.

I'm telling my story, because I'm angry.
Angry because I would have joined the statistics of those gunned down in their prime by the people that should be protecting them.

I'm angry because I would have been another news item, just like the man they shot dead at a filling station in Owerri on 22nd Dec, a man who came back to Nigeria for his wedding slated for 27th Dec.

I'm Angry because I know this has been going on and will keep going on until we raise our voices enough to be heard.

Angry because one of them later boasted that he would have still shot me if he was the one and that the worst that would happen is 'the news will carry it'.

I'm angry because it would have been me (someone's son, brother, cousin, nephew) and tomorrow it could be you or me (again) or your brother, father, sister, wife, husband, fiance.

Angry because our continued collective silence will mean we will birth kids in a society where they go out in the morning and you worry if today will be the day a mad policeman shoots him.

I'm angry and you should be too.

Don't wait until it gets to your doorstep before you act. Let's share this until it gets to the right people.

UMOH ANIEKAN , OKOI OKOI , EKECHI JACOB and others (stationed at Nkpor junction, Anambra state) whose names I couldn't get should not be allowed to continue to terrorise the people they took an oath to protect.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154243207660687&id=755890686

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 8:44pm On Dec 28
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by eezeribe(m): 8:46pm On Dec 28
Sorry
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by dingbang(m): 8:48pm On Dec 28
I am angry at u because u did not get their names and service numbers...

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Florblu(f): 8:56pm On Dec 28
You are highly favoured. Those wolf in sheep clothing are not meant to be argued with especially whenever they are with their gun.
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Rawshal: 9:02pm On Dec 28
This police brutality is gettin out of hands. U will b afraid of robber,afraid of kidnappers,afraid of assasins, even police. Na only God Fee Save Us Oo

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by intruder15(m): 9:07pm On Dec 28
hmmm. no be small thing o.
the truth of the matter is that you will be shocked when u hear their own version of the story.
in the end they will charge u for something u didn't do and u will ve to pay for bail which they said is free.
NIGERIA.
I HAIL THEE
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by potbelly(m): 9:09pm On Dec 28
Bros... Na wah you sha...
Rule no 1 : never argue with a policeman (either sane or drunk) because they could kill you on the spot and label you a thief and dump the body in a swamp... And in the bleeped up country called Nigeria... No justice would be served them because no investigation would be carried out...
All in all... I thank God you are alive...

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Joephat(m): 9:11pm On Dec 28
did you get their names? if No, just forget it and learn from it.

Don't argue with Nigerian police, they're not happy that they're police and hate ppl claiming they know Human Rights..

ppl should learn from this, life no get duplicate
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by mostyg(m): 9:14pm On Dec 28
Please never argue with police especially the ones with arms. They are more dangerous than .......

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 9:44pm On Dec 28
dingbang:
I am angry at u because u did not get their names and service numbers...


UMOH ANIEKAN , OKOI OKOI , EKECHI Jacobs...


Couldn't get tag numbers
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 9:44pm On Dec 28
Joephat:
did you get their names? if No, just forget it and learn from it.

Don't argue with Nigerian police, they're not happy that they're police and hate ppl claiming they know Human Rights..

ppl should learn from this, life no get duplicate

UMOH ANIEKAN , OKOI OKOI , EKECHI Jacobs
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by dingbang(m): 9:45pm On Dec 28
legendprac:



UMOH ANIEKAN , OKOI OKOI , EKECHI Jacobs...


Couldn't get tag numbers
supol
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Joephat(m): 10:54pm On Dec 28
legendprac:

UMOH ANIEKAN , OKOI OKOI , EKECHI Jacobs
Go and report them to the appropriate authority or just leave them...
leave vengeance for God, they will surely pay back.
Ndo!
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by ceejay80s(m): 3:06am
This is the reason I don't care if they die or got killed and some nairalanders will be preaching to me ,not to be happy when i see a murdered police officer,the earlier they all die, the better, I just hate them

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 9:55am
Lalas.ticlala lalasticlala Seu.n seun
Please I'm pleading for this to get to the front page. We might not have weapons to fight, but we have our voices.
It could be anyone tomorrow. I could be me, it could be you.
Let our voices be heard

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by adonbilivit: 1:02pm
I thank God for your life op. NPF and other forces in Nigeria are all like this. they are not our friends and will never be until they change their attitude and start doing their jobs professionally. its not like they are white cops. black cops treating fellow blacks like animals just coz they have badges. say no to #PoliceBrutality towards innocent citizens
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Lilprincey(m): 1:03pm
Buh
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by NLbeachparty: 1:04pm
Nigerian police should be friendly not attacking citizens.

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:04pm
nigeria police and whala be like 5 and 6.. embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed they have started illegal work again embarassed embarassed
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by prodiga: 1:07pm
Rawshal:
This police brutality is gettin out of hands. U will b afraid of robber,afraid of kidnappers,afraid of assasins, even police. Na only God Fee Save Us Oo
the problem is APC they lie about everything.note sahara reporters has voice machine to tweak voice be warned
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by swissobed: 1:07pm
Police and brutality...neva do well people
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Deicide: 1:07pm

Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Iscoalarcon: 1:08pm
Thank Allah you are still alive otherwise there would have been news headlines with a story of how Men in black brutally killed a honest hardworking Nigerian cry embarassed
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by SexyNairalander: 1:10pm
booked



Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Haute: 1:11pm
Chai! And Ireneony wey no sabi talk. Dem go beat so much she go see Nairaland call am Facebook. Hmm...be careful Ireneony.
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by solidbizcash: 1:11pm
angry

You were lucky,next time don't follow a drunk police officer drag, just call a military friend if you have one or a superior police officer to handle the case.
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by obaival(m): 1:11pm
08064094compl
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Lilimax(f): 1:12pm
ceejay80s:
This is the reason I don't care if they die or got killed and some nairalanders will be preaching to me ,not to be happy when i see a murdered police officer,the earlier they all die, the better, I just hate them
undecided undecided
How old are you? Say the truth ??
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:12pm
Why are they only challenging unarmed citizens?
Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:12pm
This is serious. It is well.

