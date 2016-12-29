₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 8:39pm On Dec 28
My Story... Praise-Legend Onwuachu.
I left Owerri on Monday, 26th Dec., 2016 after covering a wedding ceremony (I run a media outfit).
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 8:44pm On Dec 28
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by eezeribe(m): 8:46pm On Dec 28
Sorry
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by dingbang(m): 8:48pm On Dec 28
I am angry at u because u did not get their names and service numbers...
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Florblu(f): 8:56pm On Dec 28
You are highly favoured. Those wolf in sheep clothing are not meant to be argued with especially whenever they are with their gun.
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Rawshal: 9:02pm On Dec 28
This police brutality is gettin out of hands. U will b afraid of robber,afraid of kidnappers,afraid of assasins, even police. Na only God Fee Save Us Oo
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by intruder15(m): 9:07pm On Dec 28
hmmm. no be small thing o.
the truth of the matter is that you will be shocked when u hear their own version of the story.
in the end they will charge u for something u didn't do and u will ve to pay for bail which they said is free.
NIGERIA.
I HAIL THEE
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by potbelly(m): 9:09pm On Dec 28
Bros... Na wah you sha...
Rule no 1 : never argue with a policeman (either sane or drunk) because they could kill you on the spot and label you a thief and dump the body in a swamp... And in the bleeped up country called Nigeria... No justice would be served them because no investigation would be carried out...
All in all... I thank God you are alive...
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Joephat(m): 9:11pm On Dec 28
did you get their names? if No, just forget it and learn from it.
Don't argue with Nigerian police, they're not happy that they're police and hate ppl claiming they know Human Rights..
ppl should learn from this, life no get duplicate
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by mostyg(m): 9:14pm On Dec 28
Please never argue with police especially the ones with arms. They are more dangerous than .......
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 9:44pm On Dec 28
dingbang:
UMOH ANIEKAN , OKOI OKOI , EKECHI Jacobs...
Couldn't get tag numbers
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 9:44pm On Dec 28
Joephat:
UMOH ANIEKAN , OKOI OKOI , EKECHI Jacobs
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by dingbang(m): 9:45pm On Dec 28
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Joephat(m): 10:54pm On Dec 28
legendprac:Go and report them to the appropriate authority or just leave them...
leave vengeance for God, they will surely pay back.
Ndo!
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by ceejay80s(m): 3:06am
This is the reason I don't care if they die or got killed and some nairalanders will be preaching to me ,not to be happy when i see a murdered police officer,the earlier they all die, the better, I just hate them
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by legendprac(m): 9:55am
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by adonbilivit: 1:02pm
I thank God for your life op. NPF and other forces in Nigeria are all like this. they are not our friends and will never be until they change their attitude and start doing their jobs professionally. its not like they are white cops. black cops treating fellow blacks like animals just coz they have badges. say no to #PoliceBrutality towards innocent citizens
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Lilprincey(m): 1:03pm
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by NLbeachparty: 1:04pm
Nigerian police should be friendly not attacking citizens.
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:04pm
nigeria police and whala be like 5 and 6.. they have started illegal work again
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Beatzmaker: 1:06pm
Sorry.
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by prodiga: 1:07pm
Rawshal:the problem is APC they lie about everything.note sahara reporters has voice machine to tweak voice be warned
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by swissobed: 1:07pm
Police and brutality...neva do well people
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Deicide: 1:07pm
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Iscoalarcon: 1:08pm
Thank Allah you are still alive otherwise there would have been news headlines with a story of how Men in black brutally killed a honest hardworking Nigerian
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by SexyNairalander: 1:10pm
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Haute: 1:11pm
Chai! And Ireneony wey no sabi talk. Dem go beat so much she go see Nairaland call am Facebook. Hmm...be careful Ireneony.
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by solidbizcash: 1:11pm
You were lucky,next time don't follow a drunk police officer drag, just call a military friend if you have one or a superior police officer to handle the case.
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by obaival(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Lilimax(f): 1:12pm
ceejay80s:
How old are you? Say the truth ??
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:12pm
Why are they only challenging unarmed citizens?
|Re: Police Brutality: How I Was Almost Shot Dead At Nkpo Junction On 26th December by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:12pm
This is serious. It is well.
