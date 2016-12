Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Nnamdi Kanu In Kuje Prison Today As He Receives IPOB Members. (3508 Views)

Source; In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)-paid a courtesy visit to their leader and Radio Biafra boss, Nnamdi Kanu at Kuje Prison in Abuja. The IPOB leader who is being held over treasonable charges -was spotted in a happy mood as he posed for a photo with his visitors.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/photo-of-nnamdi-kanu-in-kuje-prison.html

This courageous man 13 Likes

Happy Christmas in arrears

This man is a president in disguise. He is receiving guest just like buhari. 15 Likes

Buhari and members of Afonja Brown Roof Republic won't sleep tonight 16 Likes

This guy is very brave. No prisoner in Nigeria's history has ever called a sitting president a mad man. Respect mazi nnamdi Kanu 16 Likes 1 Share

Which part of Kuje prison this guy when he soft like this? This Kuje prison wan be like the average 3-star Nigerian hotel oh.. 2 Likes

Ozo igbo ndu 6 Likes

Even in prison? This guy got swag... 9 Likes

Evidence that his issue with the FG is not personal. When the time comes the law will also treat him fairly and sentenced. Evidence that his issue with the FG is not personal. When the time comes the law will also treat him fairly and sentenced. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Guy I'm Yoruba like you but i respect the guy's gut. I don't care if he succeeds in having his biafra, but to call a president a mad man after spending a year in jail is the height of bravery. No yoruba prisoner will do that Guy I'm Yoruba like you but i respect the guy's gut. I don't care if he succeeds in having his biafra, but to call a president a mad man after spending a year in jail is the height of bravery. No yoruba prisoner will do that 11 Likes

But this their Kuje state house get as e be o But this their Kuje state house get as e be o 2 Likes

Fighting a dead course



See the trouble your RUNNING MOUTH has put you into now



Fûcking criminal. Mumu manFighting a dead courseSee the trouble your RUNNING MOUTH has put you into nowFûcking criminal. 1 Like 1 Share

True that!.... It gives me joy wen I see truth without bias.. Coz that's who I am.



I'm not ibo too... "But the truth maketh way for man" True that!.... It gives me joy wen I see truth without bias.. Coz that's who I am.I'm not ibo too... "But the truth maketh way for man" 2 Likes

THIS DUDE SLAYS WITH HIS DEMEANOR, HIS GUTS IS 100% CALLED A SITTING PRESIDENT "MAD" A PRISONER

Donald Trump will visit him in Kuje prison on February 17. It's on CNN...

Such a brave man! 1 Like

Asari did worst Asari did worst 7 Likes 1 Share

FG will release him on his 70th birthday 3 Likes 1 Share

what has bravery got to do with insulting a president? what has bravery got to do with insulting a president? 3 Likes 1 Share

Na better cloth dem dey wear for prison o. Na even biafra cloth sef 1 Like

