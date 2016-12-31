Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Ladies easily Fall For deceitful men. (11668 Views)

Why Ladies easily Fall For deceitful men.

In my years of existence I have seen many ladies go through series of heartbreak and there seem to be one generic reason for each one of these ladies...."Deciet"



Many ladies know when they are lied to but they tend to accept the deceit no matter how hard they try to caution themselves and at the end they act as though it took them by surprise.



There is one thing the bad guys have come to realize and that is the fact that ladies embrace lies because most of them are embodiment of falsehood from head to toe and no matter how smart a lady may claim to be,it is embedded in the genome of most ladies to love lies because they prefer to hear what they want to hear even if it is an obvious lie.Simply put...JUST TELL A LADY WHAT SHE WANTS TO HEAR AND YOU ARE ALMOST CERTAIN TO HAVE HER WHERE YOU WANT HER.



Tell a conspicuously fat lady she looks slim and she will say thank you with all smiles and tell a less attractive lady she is sexy and you will be her best friend. Even on nairaland,ladies tend to like deceitful comments from smart sharp guys more than sincere ones.



A lady sees a guy in his late 30s or in his 40s and he says he is single and she believes without doing serious due diligence.



A lady sees a guy in his 20s cruising a very costly ride and she believes when he says he is legit without asking serious questions.



A lady will ignore a sincere guy just to fall for a popular playboy because he tells her she is the only love of his life while other ladies are side dishes and that is the lie she wants to hear.



A lady wants a man that will be hers only but will look away from a sweet faithful guy who wants to make her his numero uno to start desiring a cassanova many ladies want.



I can continue endlessly to highlight facts that suggest why ladies will forever fall for great liars but my advice to sincere guys is to continue to be real because it pays and only a lady who is sincere to herself can be with a sincere man.



Many ladies will claim to love sincere guys and will say a guy that lies is a great turn off to them but unfortunately they are the exact opposite of what they say.



Ladies love bad guys, yet they shed crocodile tears when a bad guy does what he knows best. What exactly were you expecting, sis ? 23 Likes 1 Share









Abeeeeg, where are these real boiz now OP?





Abeeeeg, where are these real boiz now OP?

Let them come here coz one of my new year resolutions is to be officially someone's gf sha

why should I lie. I'm amazing just the way I am. 2 Likes

Abeeeeg, where are these real boiz now OP?





you and that bighead above you just decided to take my space. Bigheads

Funny but true. 1 Like

you and that bighead above you just decided to take my space. Bigheads







Who has a big head? U mean Tygaah? how u know he got a big head? Who has a big head? U mean Tygaah?how u know he got a big head?

Who has a big head? U mean Tygaah? how u know he got a big head?

He sees what others do not see, Royver. He sees what others do not see, Royver.

that is the behavior of 1 in denial gender notwithstanding No we dontthat is the behavior of 1 in denial gender notwithstanding

We fall because YOU are all good liars 5 Likes

We fall because YOU are all good liars Yes putting up a facade of a better man,a gentle man *spits*

Ladies love bad guys, yet they shed crocodile tears when a bad guy does what he knows best. What exactly were you expecting, sis ? Ladies do not love bad guys, it happens to be that most seemingly 'great' guys on the outward are devil incarnate.





Besides, there is no way one will know a guy is not what he claimed to be from the on set. Ladies do not love bad guys, it happens to be that most seemingly 'great' guys on the outward are devil incarnate.Besides, there is no way one will know a guy is not what he claimed to be from the on set. 4 Likes

Anybody can fall for great liars.

It's not gender specific...that's why oloshos get the well to do husbands, because they know how to package and deceive guys too.



Most of these guys screaming virgin on NL would still end up with refurbished virgins. Naso life be.

They say they love natural beauty, but the NL girls with makeup have the highest likes...men are more confused than women.



Not having a car doesn't make anyone a good guy, it's also not surprising that you somehow had to make the thread a materialistic thing.

So many girls have been heartbroken by 'broke' guys, some by rich guys. With the rich guy, they find it easier to compensate themselves with the fun times. I won't blame them, two lovers have sex and a girl is made to feel she is the one that got 'fuc-ked'.



With what I see on Nairaland...most of you guys are on a mission to smash poosies, both good and bad guys. Chicks have learnt to give to the highest bidder.



It's simple cause and effect. 35 Likes 3 Shares

True sha... Its not easy to tell if a guy is a player or not. Most ladies easily fall for the ''players'' 1 Like

Haaah... I no understand ooo... Haaah... I no understand ooo...

Yes putting up a facade of a better man,a gentle man *spits* I wish I was not born in Nig where they take marriage as a big deal.





I just wish to be rich, have the nice things of this life, single and enjoy with no stress BUT nah! 2 Likes

Because they are _stupid.

Ladies do not love bad guys, it happens to be that most seemingly 'great' guys on the outward are devil incarnate.





Besides, there is no way one will know a guy is not what he claimed to be from the on set.



Is that so ? Is that so ?

I wish I was not born in Nig where they take marriage as a big deal.





I just wish to be rich, have the nice things of this life, single and enjoy with no stress BUT nah! it may not be as pronounced as in 9ja but i think in every society, even the U.S. that marriage is seen an accomplishment ,especially for a chick .



But its a social constraint,do what u want

it may not be as pronounced as in 9ja but i think in every society, even the U.S. that marriage is seen an accomplishment ,especially for a chick .



But its a social constraint,do what u want

There we go again.



Husband is the crown of a virtuous woman, empasis on the word "virtuous".

Who has a big head? U mean Tygaah? how u know he got a big head? his head is big alright but yours beats his.



Bighead his head is big alright but yours beats his.Bighead

Ladies love bad guys, yet they shed crocodile tears when a bad guy does what he knows best. What exactly were you expecting, sis ? lyrics like lyra lee lyrics like lyra lee 1 Like 1 Share

There we go again.



Husband is the crown of a virtuous woman, empasis on the word "virtuous". proverbs12:4 says A virtuous WOMAN Is The Crown Of Her Husband



proverbs12:4 says A virtuous WOMAN Is The Crown Of Her Husband

see how they lie and twist things EVEN on a thread about them lieng and twisting things

Let them come here coz one of my new year resolutions is to be officially someone's gf sha Hallelujah! I know my prayers on u have been answered! Be very sensitive to PMs now IJN! Hallelujah! I know my prayers on u have been answered! Be very sensitive to PMs now IJN!

his head is big alright but yours beats his.



It's takes one to know one... U know that... It's takes one to know one... U know that...

Hallelujah! I know my prayers on u have been answered! Be very sensitive to PMs now IJN!





Hahahhahaha..





Aaaayaaayaay! But good boiz don't send PMs sha.. They kinda aloof



Help me find that guy ooo..



Hahahhahaha..

Aaaayaaayaay! But good boiz don't send PMs sha.. They kinda aloof

Help me find that guy ooo..

#TeamGOODBOIZ

proverbs12:4 says A virtuous WOMAN Is The Crown Of Her Husband



••••••

proverbs12:4 says A virtuous WOMAN Is The Crown Of Her Husband

see how they lie and twist things EVEN on a thread about them lieng and twisting things

Hahahhaahhahaha. I never made reference to the bible, did I ?



Hahahhaahhahaha. I never made reference to the bible, did I ?

It's a standard and generally accepted philosophy. Women are Unclad without men, argue it all you want but we are your LORDS.

lyrics like lyra lee

Ma Nigga Ma Nigga 1 Like

Hahahhaahhahaha. I never made reference to the bible, did I ?



It's a standard and generally accepted philosophy. Women are Unclad without men, argue it all you want but we are your LORDS.

the bible is the word of GOD and he is a higher authority than u.

I am yer crown and therefore YER RULER

tok2008 is that you on your D.p? damn!!! my dad will call you dad!.