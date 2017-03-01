₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by PapiNigga: 6:23pm On Mar 17
Or who can give a better caption for
this...?
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/when-two-descendants-of-sango-olukoso.html?m=1
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 6:29pm On Mar 17
They are both mature and they are in a relationship, so what they do to spark up their love is non of our business..
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Moronfoluwa(m): 6:30pm On Mar 17
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:31pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:relationship? Jeez!
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by rheether(f): 6:35pm On Mar 17
See the mumu groundnut hair. Why women no get choice?
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Papiikush: 6:37pm On Mar 17
Someone will now type "What a wicked world" when these ones die of cancer in the lungs.
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 6:42pm On Mar 17
Cutehector:Toolz did the same thing few months ago, when she partied in a night club with her husband and people saw no wrong in her deeds...
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Jabioro: 6:47pm On Mar 17
Sango oko oya. the boy is Sango while the bae is Oya.. what do you expect..?
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Preca(f): 6:50pm On Mar 17
Jabioro:...and the kids will later be sangoya
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by obontami: 6:53pm On Mar 17
[quote author=Saintsammurai post=54687006]Toolz did the same thing few months ago, when she partied in a night club with her husband and people saw no wrong in her deeds...[/quot
you have the link to that? i'd love to see it.
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by BreadandBeans: 6:56pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:I gave you one like for that
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by lilmax(m): 6:59pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:of course you are right, even when the comes we should still mind our business.... three gbosa for you
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 7:00pm On Mar 17
[quote author=obontami post=54687327][/quote]This is the link..
http://www.nairaland.com/3065175/toolz-smoked-like-chimney-night
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 7:02pm On Mar 17
BreadandBeans:Thank you Sir..
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Jabioro: 7:07pm On Mar 17
Preca:Yeah...you're right
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Splinz(m): 7:13pm On Mar 17
I can't make any sense out of this buffoonery.
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by klexycole(m): 10:08pm On Mar 17
I stopped smoking weed the day I spent 30 minutes looking for my phone under the bed...while using my phone's flashlight.
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by obontami: 11:29pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:
Okayssss. I get it.
thanks.
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:31pm On Mar 17
Synching
Why be say na just that "Joker nightclub" dey vomit all these dirty dirty pics?
Oh wait, "nightclub"
There's ma answer.
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Azeequeen(f): 11:53pm On Mar 17
When Olukoso emits fire,thunder n lightning
But I no pray for this kain love What if the other person has asthma?
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Idydarling(f): 12:04am On Mar 18
imagine!
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by mrdashing10(m): 6:16am On Mar 18
Papiikush:Persons who do not smoke die of heart diseases and lung cancer...
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 7:50am On Mar 18
make God epp us oo. Wat is dis naw
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by olumaxi(m): 9:19am On Mar 18
when u tot u v seen it al on NAIRALAND
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by harizonal123(m): 10:50am On Mar 18
Joker's club now the sodom and gomorrah in Nigeria
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Bigajeff(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
If they smoke, they are liable to die young, if they don't they are liable to live long. l and me myself have decided to do not smoke so I will live long.
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Rexnegro(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
na Them sabi...their life their business, my data my entertainment
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by hotspec(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
Their lives, their problem...
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by jeamie(m): 11:06pm On Mar 28
Amugbo
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by lepasharon(f): 11:06pm On Mar 28
mrdashing10:but not like ppl who smoke
|Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by helphelp: 11:06pm On Mar 28
Na aproko dey worry dis op
