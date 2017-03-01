₦airaland Forum

When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by PapiNigga: 6:23pm On Mar 17
Or who can give a better caption for
this...?


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/when-two-descendants-of-sango-olukoso.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 6:29pm On Mar 17
They are both mature and they are in a relationship, so what they do to spark up their love is non of our business..

74 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Moronfoluwa(m): 6:30pm On Mar 17
lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:31pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:
They are both mature and they are in a relationship, so what they do to spark up their love is non of our business..
relationship? Jeez!

4 Likes

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by rheether(f): 6:35pm On Mar 17
See the mumu groundnut hair. Why women no get choice?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Papiikush: 6:37pm On Mar 17
Someone will now type "What a wicked world" when these ones die of cancer in the lungs.

2 Likes

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 6:42pm On Mar 17
Cutehector:
relationship? Jeez!
Toolz did the same thing few months ago, when she partied in a night club with her husband and people saw no wrong in her deeds...

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Jabioro: 6:47pm On Mar 17
Sango oko oya. the boy is Sango while the bae is Oya.. what do you expect..?
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Preca(f): 6:50pm On Mar 17
Jabioro:
Sango oko oya. the boy is Sango while the bae is Oya.. what do you expect..?
...and the kids will later be sangoyacheesy

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by obontami: 6:53pm On Mar 17
[quote author=Saintsammurai post=54687006]Toolz did the same thing few months ago, when she partied in a night club with her husband and people saw no wrong in her deeds...[/quot


you have the link to that? i'd love to see it.
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by BreadandBeans: 6:56pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:
They are both mature and they are in a relationship, so what they do to spark up their love is non of our business..
I gave you one like for that

18 Likes

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by lilmax(m): 6:59pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:
They are both mature and they are in a relationship, so what they do to spark up their love is non of our business..
of course you are right, even when the comes we should still mind our business.... three gbosa for you

4 Likes

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 7:00pm On Mar 17
[quote author=obontami post=54687327][/quote]This is the link..
http://www.nairaland.com/3065175/toolz-smoked-like-chimney-night
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 7:02pm On Mar 17
BreadandBeans:

I gave you one like for that
Thank you Sir..

1 Like

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Jabioro: 7:07pm On Mar 17
Preca:
...and the kids will later be sangoyacheesy
Yeah...you're right
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Splinz(m): 7:13pm On Mar 17
I can't make any sense out of this buffoonery. shocked

2 Likes

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by klexycole(m): 10:08pm On Mar 17
I stopped smoking weed the day I spent 30 minutes looking for my phone under the bed...while using my phone's flashlight. grin cry

29 Likes 4 Shares

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by obontami: 11:29pm On Mar 17
Saintsammurai:
This is the link.. http://www.nairaland.com/3065175/toolz-smoked-like-chimney-night

Okayssss. I get it.

thanks.
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:31pm On Mar 17
Synching



Why be say na just that "Joker nightclub" dey vomit all these dirty dirty pics?

Oh wait, "nightclub"


There's ma answer.

1 Like

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Azeequeen(f): 11:53pm On Mar 17
When Olukoso emits fire,thunder n lightning
But I no pray for this kain love What if the other person has asthma?
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Idydarling(f): 12:04am On Mar 18
imagine!
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by mrdashing10(m): 6:16am On Mar 18
Papiikush:
Someone will now type "What a wicked world" when these ones die of cancer in the lungs.
Persons who do not smoke die of heart diseases and lung cancer...

1 Like

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 7:50am On Mar 18
make God epp us oo. Wat is dis naw
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by olumaxi(m): 9:19am On Mar 18
when u tot u v seen it al on NAIRALAND grin

1 Like

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by harizonal123(m): 10:50am On Mar 18
Joker's club now the sodom and gomorrah in Nigeria
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Bigajeff(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
If they smoke, they are liable to die young, if they don't they are liable to live long. l and me myself have decided to do not smoke so I will live long.

1 Like

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by Rexnegro(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
na Them sabi...their life their business, my data my entertainment

1 Like

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by hotspec(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
Their lives, their problem...

Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by jeamie(m): 11:06pm On Mar 28
Amugbo angry
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by lepasharon(f): 11:06pm On Mar 28
mrdashing10:

Persons who do not smoke die of heart diseases and lung cancer...
but not like ppl who smoke
Re: When Two Descendants Of Sango Olukoso Fall In Love (photos) by helphelp: 11:06pm On Mar 28
Na aproko dey worry dis op

1 Like

