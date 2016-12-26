₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|$4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Cekpo34(m): 6:46pm On Dec 29
A new report on Thursday said despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s attempt at ensuring transparency in the oil sector, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, still withholds billions in oil revenues from the government account.
[] SOURCE: [] http://truenewsgist.com/2016/12/26/buharis-administration-more-corrupt-than-goodluck-jonathan-4-2-billion-missing-in-nnpc-under-buhari-us-governance-report/
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Cekpo34(m): 6:47pm On Dec 29
Lalasticlala seun make una come see change o
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Hiploko(m): 6:48pm On Dec 29
You don't mean it You mean under the current substantive Minister of Petroleum Wonders shall never end... Sanusi come and see what you saw under Jonathan.
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Hiploko(m): 6:50pm On Dec 29
Seun,Lalasticlala,Mynd44 and all Nairaland back office crew, come and shee chon tin o.... Happening under St Buhari
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by sholatech(m): 6:51pm On Dec 29
If this is true, then this straw will break the Camel's back. I remember during last administration we all made noise about it & became drama with Diezani, SLS & Amaechi..
Oh Lord, we need a real CHANGE in Nigeria
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by three: 7:01pm On Dec 29
kai!
The greatest trick the
#ChangeBeginsWithPMB #ChangeBeginsWithLaiMohammed #ChangeBeginsWithAbbaKyari #ChangeBeginsWithTYBuratai #ChangeBeginsWithBabachirLawal
The more APC 'changes' the more they remain the same
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Flexherbal(m): 7:14pm On Dec 29
Where are we heading to !
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by favouredseed(f): 7:14pm On Dec 29
For this change and kwaraption free government Chai !!!
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:15pm On Dec 29
This Is Corruption Fighting Back..
Source: Nairaland Resident Zombies
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:16pm On Dec 29
Flexherbal:Daura off we go my brother..
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by kinibigdeal(m): 7:22pm On Dec 29
I believe the money is witheld technically
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by mensdept: 7:25pm On Dec 29
SAI BUHARI...all the foreign trips to and fro, plus daughter weddings
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Agbgift(f): 7:31pm On Dec 29
pls remained me
wat is this government fight again
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:32pm On Dec 29
Most of you will be surprised
But not me.....
I knw Buhari is a dullard
A corrupt thief with a band of rogues
Where is sarrki dropshot quotasystem
Ngeneukwuenu mrvitalis et al
Thieves
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by dukie25: 7:32pm On Dec 29
APC are only in power to steal ja re.
Who was PTF chairman when Abacha was siphoning oil money to his personal account? Was it not Buhari?
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by ajepako(f): 7:34pm On Dec 29
Whatever happens...
Sai Baba to the end....Zombie-in-Chief...
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Trut(m): 7:35pm On Dec 29
Agbgift:Political opponents
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Newmanluckyman(m): 7:40pm On Dec 29
... Boom! Boom!!
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:43pm On Dec 29
Agbgift:They are pai....ting kwarapshun
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:44pm On Dec 29
kinibigdeal:To Be Shared Electronically
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by fiizznation(m): 7:46pm On Dec 29
The source of this silly news is not even credible. Which one is truenewsgist again.
The report said this, the report said that is all I'm even reading up there. What a trashy nonsense.
Well if for anything, the fake report only indicted NNPC, no where did it said buhari have any firsthand knowledge of the gross corruption that is happening there.
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by byrron(m): 7:48pm On Dec 29
Cekpo34:
Stealing with integrity by the masquerading thieving saints
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by byrron(m): 7:50pm On Dec 29
BeeBeeOoh:
Lootedcronically
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Agbgift(f): 7:50pm On Dec 29
BeeBeeOoh:And kwarapshun seems to be embracing them.
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Sibrah: 7:51pm On Dec 29
No problem . . .
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:57pm On Dec 29
Agbgift:No be small thing my dear
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Rad1cal: 8:00pm On Dec 29
fiizznation:
You are simply not reasoning properly. The heist happened under Buhari your lord and saviour.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/201087-nnpc-withheld-n824-7-billion-oil-revenue-6-months-buharis-govt-report.html
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by PedroJP(m): 8:10pm On Dec 29
fiizznation:
foolish you. Is Buhari no longer the President or has he resigned ? So now NNPC can be accused while Buhari stands free from being in charge ? Do you even know that Buhari is our Minister of Petroleum who is totally and not partially in charge of that sector ?
I never see mumu of ur grade b4
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by fiizznation(m): 8:14pm On Dec 29
Rad1cal:And why is buhari fighting corruption or what is the fight against corruption meant for? You guys think buhari will be compromised or what? Or you think the fight against corruption will stop just because some monies are unremitted.
You guys are funny. Besides this expose is even a plus for the fight against corruption, but I don't expect you guys to understand this because you don't reason with your brains.
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by fiizznation(m): 8:19pm On Dec 29
PedroJP:Please when next you want to pass your own meaningless comment, do that without calling me names. As you can see, I don't insult anybody here even if I don't share his/her opinion, and I don't reply unintelligent comments that are directed at my person.
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by Rad1cal: 8:24pm On Dec 29
fiizznation:
Most of you just come of like toddlers telling bedtime fairies to their mates. You are confronted with a humongous corrupt sleeze right under the minister of petroleum who happens to be Buhari. Yet you seek to twist the obvious.
How is this reportage a plus sign that all is well under Buhari pertaining to corruption ?
|Re: $4.2 Billion Missing In NNPC Under Buhari – US Governance Report by freeze001(f): 8:26pm On Dec 29
fiizznation:
Oh really? Then it's all fine and good provided it is not stated that Buhari had firsthand knowledge of the corrupt practises? Please who is minister of petroleum? Besides, how come when Sanusi was bleating around with his news of missing funds, it was President Jonathan that was suitable for blames? Did Sanusi's report ever claim that President Jonathan was aware and supported his bogus claims? Now this is happening and for u and ur fellow zombies, buhari remains holy and untouchable! This ur brand of hypocrisy is factory fitted!
