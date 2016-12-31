₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimthugchimee2(f): 1:53pm
NIGERIAN NAVY SHIP KARADUWA is a locally built seaward defence boat II by the nigerian navy, it marks the milestone for the defence industry for the nigerian military.
This thread will showcase the picture timeline of the construction of the NNS KARADUWA
Nigerian Navy Ship Karaduwa
Length : approx 40 meters
Visual call sign : P102
Type : Seaward Defence Boat
Armarment : 1x 30mm, 2x 12.7mm, 2 x 40mm AGL
Motto : Search For Victory.
MORE PICTURES LOADING
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimthugchimee2(f): 1:54pm
after the construction of the inner skeleton and the lower half of the ship
the ship hulls, and personal quarters were next
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimthugchimee2(f): 1:54pm
next was the weapons system and all
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by FirstTImeUser: 1:59pm
Hmmm
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimthugchimee2(f): 2:07pm
inside nns karaduwa
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimthugchimee2(f): 2:09pm
almost done
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimthugchimee2(f): 2:10pm
sweet ship aint it
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by obailala(m): 2:13pm
Interesting!... I wonder why Nigeria hasn't been doing this for ages. The black man just has to wait for the oyibos to do everything for him.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimthugchimee2(f): 2:14pm
Joining the fleet as the Nigerian navy's 36th Vessel of it's class and paving way for the construction of Seaward Defence Boat III, a 50 meters vessel.
credit- HENRY240
the ships bridge
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by slimfit1(m): 2:14pm
Well done
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Dedetwo(m): 2:21pm
Most Nigerians are uselessly funny. The so-called ship by Nigeria is a mere patrol boat. Thanks goodness that picture does not lie. The so-called ship by misguided Nigerians is aptly characterized as P-102.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Henry240: 2:38pm
Dedetwo:
You're hopelessly ignorant. If you could read, you would have seen the OP clearly stated it is a Seaward Defence Boat .
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Dedetwo(m): 2:43pm
Henry240:
I guess you are one of the ignorant dingbats who will refer a boat as a ship. I am not surprise you come across as a Nigerian. What ignorant bunch of ninnies.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by giles14(m): 2:45pm
Dedetwo:which one ur serious useful village engineers construct?
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Henry240: 2:50pm
Dedetwo:
Again dumb ass, it is called a Seaward Defence Boat. Quit displaying your ignorance online.
Nigerian Navy Ship P102 the P stands for Patrol. You would know this if you had any iota of an understanding the subject that is been discussed. However, clearly you don't, and have chosen to tow the unfortunate path of ignorance.
Yes, I'm a full blooded Nigerian. I am also very well grounded in the topic being discussed.
In the military nomenclature the terms boat and ship are used interchangeably.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Goldenheart(m): 5:59pm
Extreme engineering...
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by grayht(m): 6:00pm
Hope it won't sink like titanic on its maiden voyage..?
I doubt if the boat has a Certificate of Seaworthiness
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Princess4ng(f): 6:00pm
Interesting...
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by AlexCk: 6:02pm
Engineering at its best,
It's a thing of beauty,
The mechanism of how ship(metal) floats tho,
Archimedes shaaaa,
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by mccoy47(m): 6:02pm
Nice
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by visit5959: 6:03pm
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Dalek(m): 6:05pm
Goldenheart:
Naija Edition
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Nutase(f): 6:09pm
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Mobsync(m): 6:10pm
Good.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by lifestyle1(m): 6:10pm
Impressive.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by Olasco93: 6:18pm
I've been telling those who care to listen and agree that my Fatherland is filled with the worlds most Intelligentias... The only issue is that her people Project the Bad and Ugly things of the country more than the Good ones of which the whole countries of the world are Victims.
Give a Nigerian "Gun", I bet you he will Invent his own "Bullet" even when the raw materials are not readilly available
#ILoveNigeria&Nigerians
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by deflover(m): 6:19pm
My senior from Nigeria Navy secondary school abeokuta who is a commander in the navy was among those that built that ship
We are proud to ve his kind to be part of us
Navy boys rock
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by dokunbam(m): 6:19pm
lifestyle1:
They should improve on this
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by omniwater: 6:22pm
web shall get there someday.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by omniwater: 6:22pm
we'll get there someday.
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by idupaul: 6:22pm
Not bad for starters but its doesn't look sturdy enough to take on very rough seas yet
|Re: Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA by frenchwine: 6:27pm
It can only get better from here.
Unlike the more notorious liars who would tell us that Shekau is dead only for him to surface in a video the next day or they declare a war won, only for the enemy to attack the next day, the Nigerian Navy are more respectable and quiet achievers.
#godblesstheNigerianNavy
@dedetwo which country do you represent. Kindly give it a name so we can put you where you belong. Otherwise, STFU
