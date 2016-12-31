Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photostory Of The Construction Of The locally made NNSHIP KARADUWA (3660 Views)

The Locally Built Ship By Navy In Lagos That President Buhari Will Launch Today / Ortom Launches The Construction Of Cargo Airport In Benue State (pics) / Fayose Begins The Construction Of Flyover In Ekiti State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

NIGERIAN NAVY SHIP KARADUWA is a locally built seaward defence boat II by the nigerian navy, it marks the milestone for the defence industry for the nigerian military.



This thread will showcase the picture timeline of the construction of the NNS KARADUWA



Nigerian Navy Ship Karaduwa



Length : approx 40 meters



Visual call sign : P102



Type : Seaward Defence Boat



Armarment : 1x 30mm, 2x 12.7mm, 2 x 40mm AGL



Motto : Search For Victory.













MORE PICTURES LOADING 1 Like 1 Share

after the construction of the inner skeleton and the lower half of the ship



the ship hulls, and personal quarters were next

next was the weapons system and all

Hmmm

inside nns karaduwa

almost done

sweet ship aint it 2 Likes

Interesting!... I wonder why Nigeria hasn't been doing this for ages. The black man just has to wait for the oyibos to do everything for him. 1 Like

Joining the fleet as the Nigerian navy's 36th Vessel of it's class and paving way for the construction of Seaward Defence Boat III, a 50 meters vessel.





credit- HENRY240









the ships bridge

Well done 1 Like

Most Nigerians are uselessly funny. The so-called ship by Nigeria is a mere patrol boat. Thanks goodness that picture does not lie. The so-called ship by misguided Nigerians is aptly characterized as P-102.

Dedetwo:

Most Nigerians are uselessly funny. The so-called ship by Nigeria is a mere patrol boat. Thanks goodness that picture does not lie. The so-called ship by misguided Nigerians is aptly characterized as P-102.

You're hopelessly ignorant. If you could read, you would have seen the OP clearly stated it is a Seaward Defence Boat . You're hopelessly ignorant. If you could read, you would have seen the OP clearly stated it is a Seaward Defence Boat . 10 Likes

Henry240:





You're hopelessly ignorant. If you could read, you would have seen the OP clearly stated it is a Seaward Defence Boat .

I guess you are one of the ignorant dingbats who will refer a boat as a ship. I am not surprise you come across as a Nigerian. What ignorant bunch of ninnies. I guess you are one of the ignorant dingbats who will refer a boat as a ship. I am not surprise you come across as a Nigerian. What ignorant bunch of ninnies. 3 Likes 1 Share

Dedetwo:

Most Nigerians are uselessly funny. The so-called ship by Nigeria is a mere patrol boat. Thanks goodness that picture does not lie. The so-called ship by misguided Nigerians is aptly characterized as P-102. which one ur serious useful village engineers construct? which one ur serious useful village engineers construct? 7 Likes

Dedetwo:





I guess you are one of the ignorant dingbats who will refer a boat as a ship. I am not surprise you come across as a Nigerian. What ignorant bunch of ninnies.

Again dumb ass, it is called a Seaward Defence Boat. Quit displaying your ignorance online.



Nigerian Navy Ship P102 the P stands for Patrol. You would know this if you had any iota of an understanding the subject that is been discussed. However, clearly you don't, and have chosen to tow the unfortunate path of ignorance.



Yes, I'm a full blooded Nigerian. I am also very well grounded in the topic being discussed.



In the military nomenclature the terms boat and ship are used interchangeably. Again dumb ass, it is called a Seaward Defence Boat. Quit displaying your ignorance online.Nigerian Navy Ship P102 the P stands for Patrol. You would know this if you had any iota of an understanding the subject that is been discussed. However, clearly you don't, and have chosen to tow the unfortunate path of ignorance.Yes, I'm a full blooded Nigerian. I am also very well grounded in the topic being discussed.In the military nomenclature the terms boat and ship are used interchangeably. 12 Likes

Extreme engineering... 1 Like



I doubt if the boat has a Certificate of Seaworthiness Hope it won't sink like titanic on its maiden voyage..?I doubt if the boat has a Certificate of Seaworthiness 1 Like

Interesting...

Engineering at its best,



It's a thing of beauty,

The mechanism of how ship(metal) floats tho,



Archimedes shaaaa,

Nice

generate your personalized wish from you to your loved ones, using the link on the image

Goldenheart:

Extreme engineering...

Naija Edition Naija Edition

Good.

Impressive.

I've been telling those who care to listen and agree that my Fatherland is filled with the worlds most Intelligentias... The only issue is that her people Project the Bad and Ugly things of the country more than the Good ones of which the whole countries of the world are Victims.

Give a Nigerian "Gun", I bet you he will Invent his own "Bullet" even when the raw materials are not readilly available

#ILoveNigeria&Nigerians

My senior from Nigeria Navy secondary school abeokuta who is a commander in the navy was among those that built that ship



We are proud to ve his kind to be part of us



Navy boys rock 1 Like

lifestyle1:

Impressive.

They should improve on this They should improve on this

web shall get there someday.

we'll get there someday.

Not bad for starters but its doesn't look sturdy enough to take on very rough seas yet