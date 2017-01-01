₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by dainformant(m): 9:08pm On Jan 05
According to Sandra who is a doctor and a soon-to-be bride, she's very lucky to have met her man, Ikenna Usoh (who is a banker) and would always appreciate how she met him. In their pre-wedding photos which have been trending online due to its unusual but interesting concept, the man came into her hospital as a patient and left with a lifetime healing. Congrats to the couple whose white wedding is around the corner....
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by dainformant(m): 9:08pm On Jan 05
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by yarimo(m): 9:12pm On Jan 05
With see more? Mtcheeew
1 Like
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:12pm On Jan 05
nice concept
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by dainformant(m): 9:13pm On Jan 05
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by BlackDBagba: 9:13pm On Jan 05
Wow wow wowww! Beautiful bride
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:13pm On Jan 05
congrats to them
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by Nma27(f): 9:18pm On Jan 05
A doctor fell for her patient? Interesting. Well, we can find love anywhere.
1 Like
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by Defaramade(m): 9:19pm On Jan 05
I don know say na pre-wedding pics, happy married life in advance
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by zarakay(f): 9:31pm On Jan 05
Gush! this is so adorable
congrats to them oo
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by banme(m): 10:01pm On Jan 05
2 Likes
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by Fairgodwin(m): 10:18am
Hot Doctor, no, Doctor Hot.
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:18am
Love is beautiful when you find the right person
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by fratermathy(m): 10:19am
Overflogged trend.
HML to them though.
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by KayodeAjani: 10:19am
Ok
2 Likes
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by czaratwork: 10:19am
good for them
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by ireneony(f): 10:20am
I'm tired of seeing all these pre wedding pics
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by wellmax(m): 10:20am
Uncle thank you very much, na you finally agree to marry our aunty...
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by wins18(m): 10:20am
the 'like' button is doing somehow this days oo. Seun wetin happen? If you click it the thing go hang a little bit and credit your account instantly, could you imagin, I yam not hondastanding oo
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by Segadem(m): 10:20am
gbangbatulations for them
...and gbangbatulations in advance for all nairalanders who wish to find the bones of their bones this year
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by davide470(m): 10:20am
.
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by ABUZINZU(m): 10:21am
Nurses 3
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by doctorkush(m): 10:22am
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by Stupedinluv(f): 10:23am
She looks older
1 Like
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by jazinogold(m): 10:23am
waoh he is a banker and she is a doctor...his blessings will cum quickly
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by emymeeky: 10:24am
ireneony:
God will provide you with your own man ... Be patient
1 Like
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by stubbornman(m): 10:24am
BlackDBagba:
AMBULANCE SPOTTED
2 Likes
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by zoneboy: 10:26am
Chai
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by olakennie: 10:26am
hello house. please who have idea of the university that allows MBA program with just ACA and HND in accountancy. thanks
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by zoneboy: 10:28am
olakennie:
Move to the education section
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by DeRay98(m): 10:29am
Why me not dey meet this kind well set babe nau, eh?
|Re: "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos by ikehuchenna: 10:29am
They try well
1 Like
