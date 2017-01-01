Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos (3223 Views)

Source; According to Sandra who is a doctor and a soon-to-be bride, she's very lucky to have met her man, Ikenna Usoh (who is a banker) and would always appreciate how she met him. In their pre-wedding photos which have been trending online due to its unusual but interesting concept, the man came into her hospital as a patient and left with a lifetime healing. Congrats to the couple whose white wedding is around the corner....Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/he-came-into-her-hospital-as-patient.html

With see more? Mtcheeew 1 Like

nice concept

cc; lalasticlala

Wow wow wowww! Beautiful bride

congrats to them

A doctor fell for her patient? Interesting. Well, we can find love anywhere. 1 Like

I don know say na pre-wedding pics, happy married life in advance

Gush! this is so adorable

congrats to them oo

2 Likes

Hot Doctor, no, Doctor Hot.

Love is beautiful when you find the right person

Overflogged trend.

HML to them though.

Ok 2 Likes

good for them

I'm tired of seeing all these pre wedding pics

Uncle thank you very much, na you finally agree to marry our aunty...

the 'like' button is doing somehow this days oo. Seun wetin happen? If you click it the thing go hang a little bit and credit your account instantly, could you imagin, I yam not hondastanding oo

gbangbatulations for them

...and gbangbatulations in advance for all nairalanders who wish to find the bones of their bones this year

.

Nurses 3

She looks older 1 Like

waoh he is a banker and she is a doctor...his blessings will cum quickly

ireneony:

I'm tired of seeing all these pre wedding pics

God will provide you with your own man ... Be patient God will provide you with your own man ... Be patient 1 Like

BlackDBagba:

Wow wow wowww! Beautiful bride

AMBULANCE SPOTTED AMBULANCE SPOTTED 2 Likes

Chai

hello house. please who have idea of the university that allows MBA program with just ACA and HND in accountancy. thanks

olakennie:

hello house. please who have idea of the university that allows MBA program with just ACA and HND in accountancy. thanks

Move to the education section Move to the education section

Why me not dey meet this kind well set babe nau, eh?