|Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by lilyqueen(f): 7:45pm On Jan 07
"HARMLESS" THINGS PEOPLE DO THAT LEAD TO ILLICIT SEX
1.Calling everyone dear, dearie, dearest, sweet, sweetie, and all those "harmless" pet names.
2. Calling and allowing the opposite sex to call you sexy, curvy, angel, idol, etc.
3. Pouting your mouth and posting the picture on the social media (You give more focus on the lips).
4. Turning your bum to the camera and posting the picture on the social media. Same for ladies who focus more on the chest region.
5. Hugging, touching and embracing every Tom, Dick and Harry.
6. Allowing the opposite sex give you sexy compliments and secretly or publicly enjoying the compliment e.g. "I like your figure", "You've got kissable lips," "Your moustache makes you look so sexy," "Your height is tripping. I like guys who are muscular and six feet tall."
7. You allowed your EX back into your life.
8. You allow the opposite friend to visit you anyday, anytime.
9. You visit the opposite sex friend anyday, any time.
10. You flirt "harmlessly"with the opposite sex.
11. As a married man/woman, you chat with the opposite sex far into the night
12. You give "harmless" pecks and kisses.
13. Your dates are always done in lonely places.
14. You counsel and pray with the opposite sex in a lonely or dark room.
15. You end up having emotional and physical sexual affair and lose yourself respect for life!
These things look harmless but have very serious implications.
Jesus says "Flee all appearances of evil"! No, you don't wait until that guy/lady ask for sex before you run!
You run at the beginning! Say NO to things that are not proper,
say NO to words that turn you on, say NO to people that makes you feel "hot!"
Avoid situations and environments that encourage sin.
Keep your chastity. Keep your testimony. God bless you. Cheers!
183 Likes 21 Shares
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Oppypoppy: 7:48pm On Jan 07
Yeah man! You no lie.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by libertyfather(m): 7:50pm On Jan 07
Yaf yuu vinish?
3 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by casttlebarbz(m): 7:51pm On Jan 07
12 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Nma27(f): 7:51pm On Jan 07
Come op, explain that no 15
4 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by jmoore(m): 7:53pm On Jan 07
Using 'slide to unlock' as the security access pattern to your private part.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by DozieInc(m): 8:14pm On Jan 07
jmoore::-
3 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by CaroLyner(f): 8:59pm On Jan 07
.
.
.
.
.
.
Accurate
3 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Sincere4u(m): 9:50pm On Jan 07
My OP, always impressing me.
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Sincere4u(m): 9:53pm On Jan 07
OP u do well o. Me and my household are on your side. We give a "Bleep".
Anybody looking for who gives a bleep need not go searching on horse backs. We are right here.
8 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Aregs(m): 9:56pm On Jan 07
Tell them now, I hope they listen so they can spare us the stories that touch...
1 Like
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by AntiWailer: 10:12pm On Jan 07
Feck u mean
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Lovexme(m): 10:13pm On Jan 07
All those touchy feely and pet-naming "activities" that'll make a nigga start having thoughts of what's not there.
1 Like
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:13pm On Jan 07
This is so childish though. So calling people dear, sweetheart will lead to illicit sex? Please define illicit sex jare? Is it when a babe slips on a banana, flips and lands On my cassava "by mistake"? There's no such illicit sex.... Maybe apart from rape. Now that's illicit
14 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Adonike(m): 10:13pm On Jan 07
Op nailed it!
All Those "dear", "dearie", "sweet", "biscuit", etc especially on social media are mostly used by all those introverts in addressing peeps they've got feelings for but cannot verbally express it.
7 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by Adesiji77: 10:13pm On Jan 07
Interesting
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by candidbabe(f): 10:14pm On Jan 07
Flee from fornication. Your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost. He that soweth corruption shall reap corruption.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by wunmi590(m): 10:14pm On Jan 07
Nice write up @OP.
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by mavrodi(m): 10:14pm On Jan 07
Bro, you are very very correct!
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by wiloy2k8(m): 10:14pm On Jan 07
ok
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by 5starmilitant: 10:15pm On Jan 07
Yes they can lead to illicit sex, but definitely not with real warri girl. If you like do a mixtape for her with all those sexy compliments. If she like you ur parols normally, she go do you well. But if her mind nor dey, she go change am for you if you won cross boundary. No be about sweet names...........
4 Likes
|Re: Harmless Things People Do That Lead To Illicit Sex by hammer2010(m): 10:15pm On Jan 07
jmoore:
