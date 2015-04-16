₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by TheTrillionaire: 6:55am
Buhari approved N640 billion oil contracts from his sick bed in London, NNPC chief Baru indicates.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245722-buhari-approved-n640-billion-oil-contracts-sick-bed-london-nnpc-chief-baru-indicates.html
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:01am
Useless country
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by sKy007: 7:06am
It is entirely illegal, to have two Head of Government at the same time is anarchy.
By virtue of the letter transmitted to the Senate, Buhari could no longer execute executive functions.
Every thing done within that space of time is not only invalid but illegal and parties should be prosecuted
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by ajepako(f): 7:08am
The northern cabal owns Buhari and the entire Nigeria...
We can only beseech Almighty God to come to our aid...
QED
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by raker300: 7:11am
Buhari wrote waec at 6 yrs old
...he can sign billions of dollars worth of contracts on his sleep
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by MaziOmenuko: 7:14am
This is what I have been afraid all these while. Buhari should handover the portfolio of petroleum minister to a capable hand abeg. It's obvious those within the corridors of power have been usurping the presidential powers taking advantage of his sickness.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Oloripelebe: 7:17am
Sai Babaa
This ur Administration has bin a Joke from the very beginning. Just finish ur term in 2019 and get the fu** out with ur body odour
All politicians are corrupt, i know that some of ur gullible supporters still think that u are a saint
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Atiku2019: 7:19am
2019 where art thou?
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Spylord48: 7:19am
Nnpc the Epitome of Nigeria corruption!!! That the reason why they like to fix their children to work there. Even the appointment letter of their wards in secondary and primary school is already signed, stamped and sealed waiting for When they will be in university for them to start work immediately. We really need a good leader in this country. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar akk have oil but go there and see the differences between both countries. The only intention and interest of our politicians is to stash and loot money that even their 5th generation cant finish.
God send us a good leader to liberate us oo. Even Atiku, Fayose, lamido and all can't liberate us.They are going there too to open the CBN vaults for them and their friends to loot too
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by magoo10: 7:20am
Which form of corruption can be more than this ? even when Nigerians were meant to believe that he handed down power to osibanjo 'the coordinator of govt' he was still signing monies to be syphoned.
Buhari can be likened to abacha in the area of corruption and stealing ,no wonder he made himself minister of petroleum .
Abacha did not steal...says buhari
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Desyner: 7:20am
Wonderment. The government of anti-corruption isn't free from corrupt tendencies.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Campusity: 7:21am
This is getting messier by the day. Another distraction for weeks. Smh
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by codedguy1(m): 7:21am
ajepako:
This is just the plain truth.
Jubrin by virtue of the fact that he is president is a major calamity and disaster even if he does nothing talkless about now that he tries to do something.
Jubrin is a figure head and the cabals are the ones controlling him because he would rather have his brothers around him giving him all sorts of elementary advise than have sound people give him good advise.
The looting we will hear when this dullard eventually leaves office will make the people who stole during Jonathan's time look like learners.
Its embarrassing having this jubrin as president.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Esseite: 7:38am
Terrible lot... the worst part of it all is the masses are just too divided and most myopic to see through the erosion of our collection effort..
I know for sure the next election, Tinubu would rather not involve himself than side this present government.
I know osibanjo would rather step down in the next election than ruin his image with the continuity of this.
The election the western world were speaking off was not 2015, but 2019..
A de-tribalized northerner would take the seat and an osibanjo kind of vice would suffice.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by TippyTop(m): 7:44am
The N640.8 billion contracts (at N360/$ exchange rate) were approved when Mr. Buhari was receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments in London, and when he was not supposed to be exercising presidential powers, having named Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acting president in a formal correspondence to the National Assembly.
There you have it.
When I told you guys Osibanjo was just a mere figurehead y'all yelled abuses. Who is Osibanjo when "President" Abba Kyari is around?
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by ChangetheChange: 7:45am
Buhari is a thief
So Osbianjo was just a mere acting President, while Buhari was still minister of Petroleum, approving contracts while on his sick bed London, this is the Worst form of corruption
Dizeani and Dasuki are learners when it comes to corruption, Buhari is the Grand Commander in Chief of Looting and Corruption
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by femicyrus(m): 7:49am
he handed over power to vice president to become acting President. he did not hand over power as minister of petroleum to the minister of state for petroleum.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by morbeta(m): 7:49am
We have no choice now than to vote out this Jubrin of a President. Atiku seems to be a better option because we already know he is fanatically corrupt but might prove us wrong. The ones we voted as messiahs turnout to be the negative. Eg GEJ and Jubrin of Sudan.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by PapaBaby: 7:50am
You won't find hardcore zombies on this thread.
cc:sarrki, omenka, madridguy etc come and defend o, mere commissioner was just mere commissioner, he was never acting president.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by dunkem21(m): 7:54am
The way the grass cutting scam and Ikoyi billions were pushed under the carpet will alert any sane mind that it is business as usual
Welcome to change.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by ChangetheChange: 7:56am
Buhari issa bloody thief
APC told us Buhari was going to make himself Minister of Petroleum so he'll stop the GOATS from eating the YAMS
Little did we know Buhari is also a GOAT eating our YAMS
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by trolley: 8:08am
femicyrus:
If he was unfit and had to hand over presidential power, then there is probable cause to infer that he is also unfit to exercise any executive power in whatever capacity.
Moreover, the contracts are not approved by the Minister of Petroleum but by the President or NNPC board. Buhari was not eligible for either during the period the contracts were signed by virtue of his handing off executive power to his VP.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Zeromoney(m): 8:10am
When will all the drama by this government end?
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by aolawale025: 8:12am
Legally those approvals are void.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by kay29000(m): 8:27am
Interesting.
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by orisa37: 8:28am
The whole process is illegal, undemocratic and iiresponsible. Why should Yemi and Ibe be so bypassed?
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Sunnycliff(m): 8:28am
So a dying man had awareness to sign documents.... This is a house of comedy
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by BroZuma: 8:28am
Let us kukuma seek the country to China and move to the Sahara desert...
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Emmalexlion: 8:29am
nonsense nonsense
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by 1shortblackboy: 8:29am
WHEN HE HAD HANDED OVER TO AN ACTING PRESIDENT ? SOMEBODY PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME IF THAT IS RIGHT
|Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by buffalowings: 8:29am
Someone that is not in the right state of mind was signing contracts
Doped up on morphine and dextrose saline drips
Signed 640billion nairn contract
I beseech nlers to stop and let that sink in
