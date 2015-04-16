₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,381 members, 3,845,518 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 09:30 AM

Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates (7373 Views)

Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today / Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days / Profile Of Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC GMD (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by TheTrillionaire: 6:55am
Buhari approved N640 billion oil contracts from his sick bed in London, NNPC chief Baru indicates.

President Muhammadu Buhari was granting approvals for oil deals to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during the time he was on his sick bed in London – and when he had relinquished presidential powers to his Vice President – the head, Maikanti Baru, has indicated.

Mr. Baru said Mr. Buhari approved at least two separate oil contracts on July 10 and July 31 worth $1 billion and $780 million, respectively.

The N640.8 billion contracts (at N360/$ exchange rate) were approved when Mr. Buhari was receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments in London, and when he was not supposed to be exercising presidential powers, having named Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acting president in a formal correspondence to the National Assembly.

Mr. Buhari was flown to London on May 7, barely two months after he returned from his first 2017 medical vacation which saw him spend 50 days in the United Kingdom.

On May 9, a letter Mr. Buhari wrote to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the Senate notifying them that he had relinquished presidential authorities in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution was read on the floor of both chambers.

Despite rumours of his early return, Mr. Buhari ultimately spent 103 days receiving treatment in London, returning on August 19.

On August 21, the president notified the National Assembly of his return in writing, saying he had “resumed” his “functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017.”

THE CONTRACTS
But on Monday, Mr. Baru revealed that Mr. Buhari had been exercising presidential powers by granting approvals for NNPC joint venture contracts when he was supposedly on his sickbed and not exercising presidential powers.

Mr. Baru gave details of the contracts as follows:

one of his trips.
Related News
How President Buhari caused NNPC ScandalHow President Buhari caused NNPC Scandal
NNPC Scandal: GMD Baru fails to address two key issues in response to KachikwuNNPC Scandal: GMD Baru fails to address two key issues in response to Kachikwu
Buhari keeps mum as N9 trillion contract scandal rocks NNPCBuhari keeps mum as N9 trillion contract scandal rocks NNPC
NNPC Scandal: Buhari should quit as petroleum minister – FalanaNNPC Scandal: Buhari should quit as petroleum minister – Falana
Buhari to return after 103 days of medical treatment in London, to broadcast to NigeriansBuhari to return after 103 days of medical treatment in London, to broadcast to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari was granting approvals for oil deals to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during the time he was on his sick bed in London – and when he had relinquished presidential powers to his Vice President – the head, Maikanti Baru, has indicated.

Mr. Baru said Mr. Buhari approved at least two separate oil contracts on July 10 and July 31 worth $1 billion and $780 million, respectively.

The N640.8 billion contracts (at N360/$ exchange rate) were approved when Mr. Buhari was receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments in London, and when he was not supposed to be exercising presidential powers, having named Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acting president in a formal correspondence to the National Assembly.

Mr. Buhari was flown to London on May 7, barely two months after he returned from his first 2017 medical vacation which saw him spend 50 days in the United Kingdom.

On May 9, a letter Mr. Buhari wrote to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the Senate notifying them that he had relinquished presidential authorities in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution was read on the floor of both chambers.

Despite rumours of his early return, Mr. Buhari ultimately spent 103 days receiving treatment in London, returning on August 19.

On August 21, the president notified the National Assembly of his return in writing, saying he had “resumed” his “functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017.”

THE CONTRACTS

But on Monday, Mr. Baru revealed that Mr. Buhari had been exercising presidential powers by granting approvals for NNPC joint venture contracts when he was supposedly on his sickbed and not exercising presidential powers.

Mr. Baru gave details of the contracts as follows:

· SN


· PROJECT


· Amount (US$mn)


APPROVALS


· LOAN EXECUTED BY

NTB


PRESIDENTIAL

· 1.


· NNPC/CNL JV Project Cheetah



1,200.00


· 16/04/15


· 01/09/15


· Dr. E. I. Kachikwu

· 2.


· NNPC/CNL JV Project Falcon


780.00


· 26/04/17


· 31/07/17


· Dr. M. K. Baru

· 3.


· NNPC/SPDC JV Project Santolina


1,000.00



· 26/04/17


· 10/07/17


· Dr. M. K. Baru

·


TOTAL


2,980.00


·
(CNL refers to Chevron Nigeria Limited, SPDC to Shell Petroleum Development Company and JV to Joint Venture).

The disclosures were made when the NNPC responded – on behalf of Mr. Baru – to the allegations of contract fraud and insubordination raised by Ibe Kachikwu.

Mr. Kachikwu, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, had in an August 30 memo to Mr. Buhari said Mr. Baru unilaterally approved contracts without recourse to him or the NNPC board, amongst other concerns. The memo surfaced on social media on October 3, sending ripples through the country’s polity.

On October 9, the NNPC responded to Mr. Kachikwu’s allegations by publishing the above contract details, which it said was at the instance of Mr. Buhari, who had kept mum since the scandal broke.

But a look at the dates of the three contracts shows that two of them received presidential approval on dates Mr. Buhari was not in the country, July 31 for the second contract with Chevron Nigeria and July 10 for the contract with Shell. Mr. Baru’s name was placed against the contracts as the person who administered the contract in his capacity as the Group Managing Director of the NNPC.


Only the September 1, 2015, contract which Mr. Kachikwu oversaw during his tenure as the GMD of NNPC received presidential approval on a date Mr. Buhari was in the country and wielding presidential powers.

A compilation of Mr. Buhari’s travels reveals that he was in the country from early August 2015 when he returned from Cotonou until September 7 when he visited Accra.

But while it is clear that the presidential approval granted when Mr. Kachikwu was the head of NNPC happened when Mr. Buhari was exercising presidential powers; it appeared like Mr. Baru received his approval when Mr. Buhari was in London.

GETTING OSINBAJO’S CONSENT

In his memo to Mr. Buhari, Mr. Kachikwu stated that when Mr. Buhari was unwell in London for several months between May and August, Mr. Baru tried to get direct approval from Acting President Osinbajo for some personnel changes at the NNPC.

But Mr. Osinbajo asked Mr. Baru to go back to Mr. Kachikwu and get his input and approval first before making the changes. Mr. Baru refused to consult Mr. Kachikwu on that.

For weeks, the changes were not made, until Mr. Buhari returned on August 19. By August 29, Mr. Baru announced the changes.

This prompted Mr. Kachikwu’s letter to the president on August 30, complaining that he learnt of the development in the media.

Sources at the presidency corroborated Mr. Kachikwu’s claim that Mr. Osinbajo rebuffed Mr. Baru’s attempts to get presidential approval behind Mr. Kachikwu.

Neither the vice president’s office nor Mr. Baru also denied that claim by Mr. Kachikwu.

It is not immediately clear if Mr. Baru also attempted to get approval for the multi-billion dollar contracts from Mr. Osinbajo. But presidency sources said it was unlikely that Mr. Osinbajo, who did not allow Mr. Baru to make personnel changes, would allow the NNPC GMD to circumvent Mr. Kachikwu with such high-profile contracts.

Ndu Ughamadu, spokesperson for the NNPC, would not confirm or deny if Mr. Baru got the approval from Mr. Buhari in London.

“Presidential approval is presidential approval,” Mr. Ughamadu said.

When PREMIUM TIMES reminded him of potential legal implications of Mr. Buhari exercising presidential powers even when he had relinquished same in accordance with the constitution, Mr. Ughamadu dug his heels in.

“Presidential approval is presidential approval,” the spokesperson insisted.

For several hours on Tuesday, presidential spokespersons Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests seeking their comments about this and other problematic parts of the NNPC revelations.

Sola Adebawo, Director of Communications at Chevron, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments Tuesday evening. His counterpart at Shell Nigeria, Bamidele Odugbesan, simply told PREMIUM TIMES to “direct enquiries to relevant government authorities.”


Yet, the N640.8 billion oil contracts might not be the only one Mr. Baru got Mr. Buhari to approve while he was still unwell in London.

For instance, the NNPC announced on February 2 ‎that it received 128 bids from local and international firms willing to participate in its 2017-2018 Direct-Sale–Direct-Purchase crude programme, which was adopted by the Buhari administration last year to replace the crude oil swap initiative and the offshore processing arrangement.

Mr. Buhari was not around in on February 2 when the announcement was made, having been flown to London on January 19 for his first medical trip of the year. He didn’t return to the country until March.

On May 19, when NNPC sources told Daily Trust and a few other media houses that it had finally entered into a $6 billion deal with 10 companies for 2017-2018 edition of DSDP contracts, Mr. Buhari was also not in the country.‎

The NNPC spokesperson declined comments about DSDP contracts.

LEGAL EXPERT WEIGHS IN

Mr. Kachikwu previously doubled as the Minister of State for Petroleum and GMD of NNPC until he was relieved of the latter post by Mr. Buhari on June 4, 2016, same day Mr. Baru was named as a replacement.

When Mr. Buhari named Mr. Baru the GMD, he made Mr. Kachikwu the chairman of the NNPC board.

The NNPC Act designates the board to oversee the affairs of the state-owned oil giant.


The Act states that the Minister of Petroleum must be the chairman of the NNPC board. Mr. Buhari is the substantive Minister of Petroleum. But he is allowed by the NNPC law to delegate powers, including chairmanship of the board.
However, the law also allows Mr. Buhari to act concurrently as the chairman of NNPC board even while the appointment of the person he delegated powers to is still valid.

Legal analyst, Liborous Oshoma, said the president’s action may be “unprocedural” but might not be entirely illegal.”

“This is similar to what we have witnessed since the president was away yet he was still issuing presidential statements and taking calls from President Donald Trump and other presidents to discuss matters concerning Nigeria.

“All that happened despite the fact that we had an acting president in place and Nigerians raised concerns at the time,” Mr. Oshoma said.

He said Mr. Buhari might not be in a good state of mind when the presidential approvals were procured and their validity could be challenged in court.

“The contracts could be challenged and possibly rendered invalid by the courts because he didn’t have presidential powers at the time he was exercising same,” Mr. Oshoma added. “The acting president ought to have approved those contracts because no one knew what state of mind the president was at the time.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245722-buhari-approved-n640-billion-oil-contracts-sick-bed-london-nnpc-chief-baru-indicates.html

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:01am
Useless country

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by sKy007: 7:06am
It is entirely illegal, to have two Head of Government at the same time is anarchy.

By virtue of the letter transmitted to the Senate, Buhari could no longer execute executive functions.

Every thing done within that space of time is not only invalid but illegal and parties should be prosecuted

52 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by ajepako(f): 7:08am
The northern cabal owns Buhari and the entire Nigeria...

We can only beseech Almighty God to come to our aid...

QED

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by raker300: 7:11am
Buhari wrote waec at 6 yrs old


...he can sign billions of dollars worth of contracts on his sleep

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by MaziOmenuko: 7:14am
This is what I have been afraid all these while. Buhari should handover the portfolio of petroleum minister to a capable hand abeg. It's obvious those within the corridors of power have been usurping the presidential powers taking advantage of his sickness.

4 Likes

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Oloripelebe: 7:17am
Sai Babaa
This ur Administration has bin a Joke from the very beginning. Just finish ur term in 2019 and get the fu** out with ur body odour


All politicians are corrupt, i know that some of ur gullible supporters still think that u are a saint grin grin

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Atiku2019: 7:19am
2019 where art thou? cool

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Spylord48: 7:19am
Nnpc the Epitome of Nigeria corruption!!! That the reason why they like to fix their children to work there. Even the appointment letter of their wards in secondary and primary school is already signed, stamped and sealed waiting for When they will be in university for them to start work immediately. We really need a good leader in this country. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar akk have oil but go there and see the differences between both countries. The only intention and interest of our politicians is to stash and loot money that even their 5th generation cant finish.
God send us a good leader to liberate us oo. Even Atiku, Fayose, lamido and all can't liberate us.They are going there too to open the CBN vaults for them and their friends to loot too

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by magoo10: 7:20am
Which form of corruption can be more than this ? even when Nigerians were meant to believe that he handed down power to osibanjo 'the coordinator of govt' he was still signing monies to be syphoned.

Buhari can be likened to abacha in the area of corruption and stealing ,no wonder he made himself minister of petroleum .

Abacha did not steal...says buhari

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Desyner: 7:20am
Wonderment. The government of anti-corruption isn't free from corrupt tendencies.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Campusity: 7:21am
This is getting messier by the day. Another distraction for weeks. Smh
Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by codedguy1(m): 7:21am
ajepako:
The northern cabal owns Buhari and the entire Nigeria...

We can only beseech Almighty God to come to our aid...

QED

This is just the plain truth.

Jubrin by virtue of the fact that he is president is a major calamity and disaster even if he does nothing talkless about now that he tries to do something.

Jubrin is a figure head and the cabals are the ones controlling him because he would rather have his brothers around him giving him all sorts of elementary advise than have sound people give him good advise.

The looting we will hear when this dullard eventually leaves office will make the people who stole during Jonathan's time look like learners.

Its embarrassing having this jubrin as president.

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Esseite: 7:38am
Terrible lot... the worst part of it all is the masses are just too divided and most myopic to see through the erosion of our collection effort..

I know for sure the next election, Tinubu would rather not involve himself than side this present government.

I know osibanjo would rather step down in the next election than ruin his image with the continuity of this.

The election the western world were speaking off was not 2015, but 2019..

A de-tribalized northerner would take the seat and an osibanjo kind of vice would suffice.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by TippyTop(m): 7:44am
The N640.8 billion contracts (at N360/$ exchange rate) were approved when Mr. Buhari was receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments in London, and when he was not supposed to be exercising presidential powers, having named Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acting president in a formal correspondence to the National Assembly.

There you have it.
When I told you guys Osibanjo was just a mere figurehead y'all yelled abuses. Who is Osibanjo when "President" Abba Kyari is around?

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by ChangetheChange: 7:45am
grin grin grin

Buhari is a thief

So Osbianjo was just a mere acting President, while Buhari was still minister of Petroleum, approving contracts while on his sick bed London, this is the Worst form of corruption


Dizeani and Dasuki are learners when it comes to corruption, Buhari is the Grand Commander in Chief of Looting and Corruption

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by femicyrus(m): 7:49am
he handed over power to vice president to become acting President. he did not hand over power as minister of petroleum to the minister of state for petroleum.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by morbeta(m): 7:49am
We have no choice now than to vote out this Jubrin of a President. Atiku seems to be a better option because we already know he is fanatically corrupt but might prove us wrong. The ones we voted as messiahs turnout to be the negative. Eg GEJ and Jubrin of Sudan.
Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by PapaBaby: 7:50am
You won't find hardcore zombies on this thread.

cc:sarrki, omenka, madridguy etc come and defend o, mere commissioner was just mere commissioner, he was never acting president.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by dunkem21(m): 7:54am
The way the grass cutting scam and Ikoyi billions were pushed under the carpet will alert any sane mind that it is business as usual cool

Welcome to change. kiss

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by ChangetheChange: 7:56am
grin grin grin

Buhari issa bloody thief

APC told us Buhari was going to make himself Minister of Petroleum so he'll stop the GOATS from eating the YAMS

Little did we know Buhari is also a GOAT eating our YAMS

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by trolley: 8:08am
femicyrus:
he handed over power to vice president to become acting President. he did not hand over power as minister of petroleum to the minister of state for petroleum.

If he was unfit and had to hand over presidential power, then there is probable cause to infer that he is also unfit to exercise any executive power in whatever capacity.

Moreover, the contracts are not approved by the Minister of Petroleum but by the President or NNPC board. Buhari was not eligible for either during the period the contracts were signed by virtue of his handing off executive power to his VP.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Zeromoney(m): 8:10am
When will all the drama by this government end?
Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by aolawale025: 8:12am
Legally those approvals are void.

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by kay29000(m): 8:27am
Interesting.
Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by orisa37: 8:28am
The whole process is illegal, undemocratic and iiresponsible. Why should Yemi and Ibe be so bypassed?

1 Like

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Sunnycliff(m): 8:28am
So a dying man had awareness to sign documents.... This is a house of comedy

1 Like

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by BroZuma: 8:28am
Let us kukuma seek the country to China and move to the Sahara desert...


Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by Emmalexlion: 8:29am
nonsense nonsense
Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by 1shortblackboy: 8:29am
WHEN HE HAD HANDED OVER TO AN ACTING PRESIDENT ? SOMEBODY PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME IF THAT IS RIGHT

1 Like

Re: Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates by buffalowings: 8:29am
Someone that is not in the right state of mind was signing contracts
Doped up on morphine and dextrose saline drips

Signed 640billion nairn contract

I beseech nlers to stop and let that sink in

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

"abacha Was A Student Of School Of Assassins" ? / 7 People Trapped As Building Collapses Inside Lagos Secretariat / The West Selfish For Refusing Okonjo-iweala World Bank Presidency - Mugabe

Viewing this topic: Dominicpupuru(m), obonujoker(m), chronique(m), omeokaa2, netjoe, danjudchi, Imfamuz, Koljos(m), zomoears, EkeBarry(m), ibemeekene, shamme2005(m), Oliandre(m), goclean, Tobyjagz, aparata, lore99(m), Ucheosefoh(m), kstyle2(m), signeddocuments, sanky346, shammah1(m), Ikology(m), koladebrainiac(m), Amazondepth(m), greatiyk4u(m), kilmix, vandykeoo7(m), xpizzy(m), momoloso, chukyjones(m), dadexcel, genius43(m), glad92(m), Pvin, CadetFrancis, douglasdennis62(m), sneezeemek(m), smirn(m), Ajibel(m), 22henry(m), comgabo(m), Rio84(m), gensteejay(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), klasiknonie(f), alexpumpin, harrisonclive95(m), draigboje(m), Babanews(m), ilashine, Amacaco, TruePass(m), taurusmena1(m), Saintdominic, singua123(m), Nortel, Stingman, Postulates, valves(m), mosegifted, Sapphire86(f), doubella, Myself2(m), newoffer, pearlst(m), Oracle16(m) and 140 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.