|Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 1:05pm
Na wah, na real wah...
Adewale still can't believe he's going to be the sole proprietor of Damilola's property in few weeks time... Lol
see the look on his face tho. #Ademilola2017
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by EYIBLESSN(m): 1:06pm
Wetin be your own ? No be im get am
Though the something too soft.
The babe fine and the guy look like Obesere
22 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by SINZ(m): 1:07pm
Oshey! Ma nigguh!
2 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by dacovajnr: 1:08pm
That ass So fuvcuking grab-able..But na still septic Tank..and I no like ladies with protruding Tummies the guy look though more like "Wa fe ku laleyi"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by searchng4love: 1:08pm
hmmm am still searching...mimzyy is that you?
NB I CAN'T HELP BUT NOTICE HOW HAPPY THE GUY LOOKS GOING INTO THE MARITAL UNION....HOPE FIVE -TEN YEARS TIME HE WILL STILL BE THAT HAPPY...
PICTURE CHECKERS ASSOC. NL (PCAN) IBADAN CHAPTER
5 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by NLchikeeto(f): 1:22pm
I don't get d concept of a guy, grabbing a girl's ass in photoshoots trending these days................4 me,it makes d girl looks slutty............see how d guy grab d ass like say na him pillow.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Babzilla: 1:22pm
Lucky nigga
Even he cant believe his good fortune
4 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Aderola15(f): 1:24pm
Hehehehe
You go fear stamp of possession na
I love her cheekbones
2 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by tosyne2much(m): 1:46pm
In all honesty, I can't believe my joystick actually ere'cted mere looking at the picture
#Nobody should quote me#
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by olaolulazio(m): 1:51pm
He went for her selling point..
4 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by freeborn76(m): 1:52pm
But they are not married yet abi? There was a time you couldn't visit a girl in her house for fear of her father molesting you; even when you both walked in the street, you maintained a 5m distance so that people would not suspect you guys are 'doing it'. Today, you grab a woman's butt, boobs and other parts unmentionable and post it as pre-wedding pictures...na wao, na real wah!
41 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by maberry(m): 1:52pm
E go tire you
9 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by olaolulazio(m): 1:52pm
tosyne2much:Will pray for u in our church today... You have some marine spirit tormenting you. Did I just quote you?
12 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 1:53pm
MOD BRAIN DEY PAIN AM ABI? THIS ONE NA NEWS
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Olalekanbanky1(m): 1:53pm
Wo bose bu idi omolomo...
6 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by niggi4life(m): 1:53pm
Jokes apart, the girl fine and set well well
2 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Anticorruption: 1:53pm
tosyne2much:
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by maberry(m): 1:53pm
tosyne2much:Keep your joystick in check
4 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by jonili(m): 1:54pm
dacovajnr:you said it all bro
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by IecheM(m): 1:54pm
The way the guy grabbed the ass and closed his eyes in his mind he will be like all this thing only for me
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Naughtytboy: 1:54pm
My dick is charged up for that ass
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by HarveySpecter1: 1:55pm
Ggf
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by princeonx: 1:55pm
NLchikeeto:Lol relax! It's nothing but sh!tbox lol
But seriously though this president wedding thing don dey too much. Even people wey their bride price no complete too Wan take president wedding pictures.
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by BBPIA(m): 1:55pm
Grab her by her yansh...we celebrate her royal Yanshesty
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by softwerk(f): 1:55pm
Hmmmmmm, seeing these pictures marriage just dey hungry me
Can't wait to start having regular sex (In Linda Ikeji's voice)
2 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by obiorathesubtle: 1:56pm
Groom must be an Assenal fan.
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by IVORY2009(m): 1:56pm
my woman, my everything, my woman oooooo
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Chidizman(m): 1:56pm
NLchikeeto:
Is it your ass?
1 Like
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Rasmega(m): 1:56pm
Just the way I like grabbing them big booty.
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by BecomeALandLord(m): 1:56pm
Something u will keep having every night till u get tired.
Bad concept for public view
2 Likes
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Nma27(f): 1:57pm
tosyne2much:You have joined bad gang
1 Like
|Re: Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:57pm
Ok na him . . get d baka so he fit do Anytin he like
2 Likes
