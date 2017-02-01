₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,964 members, 3,355,344 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 02:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) (2539 Views)
Buhari's Speech At The Energy Summit In UAE / Osinbajo And Aregbesola At The EP Summit In Abuja [Photos] / Abacha Used Lipstick To Coat His Cracked Lips At A Summit In 1997 (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by chimere66: 1:20pm
The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday joined other world leaders to attend the German-African Business Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.He said...
'As a role model mega city, Lagos State is strategically positioned to play a leading role in propelling development on the continent. #GermanAfricanBusinessSummit'
'Lagos State is fast becoming a preferred destination for investors in Africa. Lagos is open for business. We are willing, able and ready to partner with investors within and outside the continent. #GermanAfricanBusinessSummit'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ambode-attends-german-african-business.html
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Agadinho(m): 1:22pm
Nice one, sir!
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Agadinho(m): 1:22pm
Our Governor! Keeping taking lagos to the world!
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by olapluto(m): 1:33pm
See this Ambode forming international business connections. He cant be as good as Fayose who went to China and met world business leaders.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Kingstel: 1:34pm
The Action Governor!
Not surprised he was voted as one of the best 5 politicians for 2016 @ Vineck.com
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Trapnews: 1:34pm
Ambode, please choose your allys carefully, Germans are racists, they have so much hatred for blacks especially Nigerians, please kindly look for investors or whatever elsewhere, they do not deserve to be recognized, How i wish all blacks can shun their embassy for visa, Let them go to hell and remain there
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by SexyNairalander: 1:37pm
booked
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Tbillz(m): 1:37pm
Other governors will always look at this very govenor like "headboy"
They cant do half of what his doing!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by ifyalways(f): 1:38pm
My Governor, My Governor.
I just like this man. Carry go baba. Eko o ni baje.
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by first001: 1:38pm
s
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by j1mmy: 1:38pm
They all see africans are one big yeye people and country...
no be german-Nigerian summit or Chinese-ghana summit, it is always some country and all of africa together.
I fail to see the connection between Lagos and Timbuktu!
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by swtman: 1:39pm
Good job sir.. But please consider the poor biko.. Make there suffer no double oo,. Best governor
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by smartmey61(m): 1:39pm
Lasgidi the state of the mind
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Pavore9: 1:41pm
Ambode makes sense!
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Pavore9: 1:42pm
olapluto:
U no well!
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Mrsmallaem: 1:42pm
Good
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 1:43pm
Issorite
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Mrdecent(m): 1:43pm
our man to sure
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 1:43pm
Ok
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Swyf(f): 1:45pm
ok
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by ichommy(m): 1:49pm
Mega City Boss
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by Day11(m): 1:58pm
Ambo for President
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by lastmaster(f): 2:00pm
gud one, but Kenya. mention of dat country's name, something came to my mind.
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by jayAjoku(m): 2:06pm
again one stupid senators daughter would say tinubu ruined lagos. ...
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by freeborn76(m): 2:06pm
Behold Ambode! The President of the Federal Republic of Lagos...Eko oni Baje
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by boomey(m): 2:10pm
Ambode my Governor of the century, we real Lagosians are behind you. Carry go jorrrrr. Ambode means development and wealth creation.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by ibkgab001: 2:14pm
I love this man even though I belong to PDP
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by omenkaLives: 2:20pm
Abeg Ambo, cajole them make dem for bring Mercedes plant to Gidi.
|Re: Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) by omenkaLives: 2:21pm
olapluto:That cvxksucker used tax payers money to go to Bangladesh to take pictures in a train station, saying he was attendimg a business forum.
That was the day i gave up totally on him. That man has screws loose upstairs.
(0) (Reply)
North Panics On Yaradua's Health / Maryam Ibrahim Babangida By Augustus Aikhomu / Biafra War In Chronological Order
Viewing this topic: doyex03, WaZoBiaLander, juniormercy, Coloradvantage, LAGATA(m), empress101(f), DonPazini and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 48