Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Attends German-african Business Summit In Kenya (photos) (2539 Views)

Buhari's Speech At The Energy Summit In UAE / Osinbajo And Aregbesola At The EP Summit In Abuja [Photos] / Abacha Used Lipstick To Coat His Cracked Lips At A Summit In 1997 (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





'As a role model mega city, Lagos State is strategically positioned to play a leading role in propelling development on the continent. #GermanAfricanBusinessSummit'





'Lagos State is fast becoming a preferred destination for investors in Africa. Lagos is open for business. We are willing, able and ready to partner with investors within and outside the continent. #GermanAfricanBusinessSummit'





Source: The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday joined other world leaders to attend the German-African Business Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.He said...'As a role model mega city, Lagos State is strategically positioned to play a leading role in propelling development on the continent. #GermanAfricanBusinessSummit''Lagos State is fast becoming a preferred destination for investors in Africa. Lagos is open for business. We are willing, able and ready to partner with investors within and outside the continent. #GermanAfricanBusinessSummit'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ambode-attends-german-african-business.html 1 Like

Nice one, sir! 3 Likes

Our Governor! Keeping taking lagos to the world! 3 Likes

See this Ambode forming international business connections. He cant be as good as Fayose who went to China and met world business leaders. 6 Likes 1 Share





Not surprised he was voted as one of the best 5 politicians for 2016 @ The Action Governor!Not surprised he was voted as one of the best 5 politicians for 2016 @ Vineck.com 2 Likes

Ambode, please choose your allys carefully, Germans are racists, they have so much hatred for blacks especially Nigerians, please kindly look for investors or whatever elsewhere, they do not deserve to be recognized, How i wish all blacks can shun their embassy for visa, Let them go to hell and remain there 1 Like

booked 1 Like

Other governors will always look at this very govenor like "headboy"

They cant do half of what his doing!!! 2 Likes





I just like this man. Carry go baba. Eko o ni baje. My Governor, My Governor.I just like this man. Carry go baba. Eko o ni baje. 3 Likes

s 1 Like

They all see africans are one big yeye people and country...

no be german-Nigerian summit or Chinese-ghana summit, it is always some country and all of africa together.



I fail to see the connection between Lagos and Timbuktu! 1 Like

Good job sir.. But please consider the poor biko.. Make there suffer no double oo,. Best governor 1 Like

Lasgidi the state of the mind 1 Like

Ambode makes sense! 2 Likes

olapluto:

See this Ambode forming international business connections. He cant be as good as Fayose who went to China and met world business leaders.

U no well! U no well! 2 Likes

Good

Issorite

our man to sure 1 Like

Ok

ok

Mega City Boss 1 Like

Ambo for President 1 Like

gud one, but Kenya. mention of dat country's name, something came to my mind.

again one stupid senators daughter would say tinubu ruined lagos. ... 2 Likes

Behold Ambode! The President of the Federal Republic of Lagos...Eko oni Baje

Ambode my Governor of the century, we real Lagosians are behind you. Carry go jorrrrr. Ambode means development and wealth creation. 1 Like

I love this man even though I belong to PDP

Abeg Ambo, cajole them make dem for bring Mercedes plant to Gidi.