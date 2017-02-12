Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate (8069 Views)

He lost his job 2 months ago, and we have been discussing on how he can get back on his feet, lots of interviews and no call back and with this harsh economy we consider it best he starts a business which he doesn't even have the capital.



I need the candid advise of the matured minds here. My boyfriend and I have been dating for 8 months when our relationship was 3 months I was able to get a German visa and moved to Germany .He lost his job 2 months ago, and we have been discussing on how he can get back on his feet, lots of interviews and no call back and with this harsh economy we consider it best he starts a business which he doesn't even have the capital.

I really wish I can support him but so scared it might be termed as using money to buy love and this might just make him stick to me for the wrong reasons or even later dump me... I am so confused

If he hasn't asked you for assistance yet, don't give him .. 46 Likes 2 Shares

If he hasn't asked you for assistance yet, don't give him .. Exactly, some guys may become Ingrates when they finally become okay. Exactly, some guys may become Ingrates when they finally become okay. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Well,for all we know you didnt tell us how the relationship was before you travelled..but then,tell him you want to lend him a certain amount so he wont feel he has gotten a cash cow.. 6 Likes

If he hasn't asked you for assistance yet, don't give him ..

No real man will ask you for money..



If u wanna help.. Do so at the largeness of your heart 56 Likes 1 Share

How was the relationship before he lost his job? You know your guy, if he is the appreciative type, be sure your assistance won't be a waste.

I don't see your helping your guys to be desperate, after all, you you were dating him before he lost his job 4 Likes 2 Shares

Don't help because you hope to be married to him. Help because you are willing and capable to. Loan? Yes.... But don't expect much from him....In return... Even marriage 31 Likes 2 Shares

do what ever pleases you.

pple never learn pple never learn 6 Likes

If you don't help him who will? 1 Like 1 Share

The fact that you're keeping a long distance relationship is the first error; and it should be the first thing you should be worried about 11 Likes

If you can afford it help him as you would a dear friend or family... Infact, tell him to consider it as equity or debt, either way, you expect returns. Issue resolved. 3 Likes

I would have said follow your heart but the heart is very deceptive 3 Likes

I would have said follow your heart but the heart is very deceptive Talking from Experience? Talking from Experience?

I can see u love him...help him if u can

IF ITS POSSIBLE TO GET HIM A GERMAN VISA THATS COOL AT LEAST YOU CAN MONITOR HIM AND BE CLOSER TO HIM AND IF YOU REALLY WANT TO GIVE HIM MONEY TO START A BUSINESS THERE ARE TWO THINGS INVOLVED 1) WILL HE STILL STICK TO YOU AFTER YOUR HELP? 2) BE READY FOR YOUR FUTURE HUSBAND OR HEART BREAK. HELPING HIM IS GOOD BUT BE READY FOR POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE OUTCOME 6 Likes

If the capital is like 500k, challenge him to hustle for 250k and you will borrow him the balance. Tho I suggest you don't borrow him cos debt breaks friendship. But whichever was u give it, let him make an input.

When he starts the biz, he will know its a joint effort. But don't expect marriage. 2 Likes

....if its loan, u have to be sure hes a person of integrity and loves u enough to not runaway before paying up. We've had too many stories of 'my bf ranaway with my money and blocked me on all social networks' here on nairaland. This is something you both have to sit and talk about. Dont make that decision in a hurry sweetie Do you want to 'loan' him money or 'dash' him money....if its loan, u have to be sure hes a person of integrity and loves u enough to not runaway before paying up. We've had too many stories of 'my bf ranaway with my money and blocked me on all social networks' here on nairaland. This is something you both have to sit and talk about. Dont make that decision in a hurry sweetie 1 Like







Na wa oooo..









And we help our women without thinking twice or asking for people's opinion.







We learn daily. Na wa oooo..And we help our women without thinking twice or asking for people's opinion.We learn daily. 23 Likes

Starting and grooming a new business is not very easy!!!Most new Entrepreneur loose their capital very fast if they are using other people's money to start off.If you want to help him,look for a business that does not require so much capital to take off and key into it.If eventually,he shows capacity and competence ,you can then give him more financial support to grow. 2 Likes 1 Share

Do you want to 'loan' him money or 'dash' him money ....if its loan, u have to be sure hes a person of integrity and loves u enough to not runaway before paying up. We've had too many stories of 'my bf ranaway with my money and blocked me on all social networks' here on nairaland. This is something you both have to sit and talk about. Dont make that decision in a hurry sweetie I have been looking for you...where have you been hiding? I have been looking for you...where have you been hiding?

I have been looking for you...where have you been hiding? In your backyard In your backyard

I hope the male idiots that give money to them ladies anyhow and anywhere have learnt something from this. 10 Likes

I hope the male idiots that give money to anyhow and anywhere have learnt something from this.



My broda I hv learnt oo...





My heart aches like mad.





Well na so life dey be. My broda I hv learnt oo...My heart aches like mad.Well na so life dey be.

I need the candid advise of the matured minds here. My boyfriend and I have been dating for 8 months when our relationship was 3 months I was able to get a German visa and moved to Germany,he lost his job 2 months ago, and we have been discussing on how he can get back on his feet, lots of interviews and no call back and with this harsh economy we consider it best he starts a business which he doesn't even have the capital ,I really wish I can support him but so scared it might be termed as using money to buy love and this might just make him stick to me for the wrong reasons or even later dump me... I am so confused why not talk to him about moving to Germany to be with you, if you truly Luv him nothing is too small to do for the man you Luv be positive and trust God a good man will always Luv a woman that luvs and support him mentally,emotionally ... why not talk to him about moving to Germany to be with you, if you truly Luv him nothing is too small to do for the man you Luv be positive and trust God a good man will always Luv a woman that luvs and support him mentally,emotionally ... 1 Like 1 Share

Don't help because you hope to be married to him. Help because you are willing and capable to. Loan? Yes.... But don't expect much from him....In return... Even marriage Gbam!!!

Because he is probably with other girls already,so if you wanna help,help for no return or reward.



I hate to hear he dumped me after I spent my life savings on him 3 Likes

1. Don't give him money you can't let go.

2. Give him the money as a loan.

3. Don't give him the money directly. If you guys have an elderly male friend or relative, give the person the money to loan your bf. let the person never tell him it's from you. This way he will have his dignity and respect, and you would have helped him. possibly, the money may come back.

4. Don't expect anyhing in return, or never use it against him in the future. 4 Likes 1 Share

If All Guys Open Threads To Seek Opinions Before Giving Their Girlfriends Money, The Number Of Threads On Nairaland For Don Reach 10 Million 18 Likes 1 Share