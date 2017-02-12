₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by esthertk: 5:34am
I need the candid advise of the matured minds here. My boyfriend and I have been dating for 8 months when our relationship was 3 months I was able to get a German visa and moved to Germany .
He lost his job 2 months ago, and we have been discussing on how he can get back on his feet, lots of interviews and no call back and with this harsh economy we consider it best he starts a business which he doesn't even have the capital.
I really wish I can support him but so scared it might be termed as using money to buy love and this might just make him stick to me for the wrong reasons or even later dump me... I am so confused
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by dingbang(m): 5:37am
If he hasn't asked you for assistance yet, don't give him ..
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by Mouthgag: 5:39am
dingbang:Exactly, some guys may become Ingrates when they finally become okay.
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by olac21(m): 5:49am
Well,for all we know you didnt tell us how the relationship was before you travelled..but then,tell him you want to lend him a certain amount so he wont feel he has gotten a cash cow..
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by truthsayer007: 5:50am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by ifex370(m): 5:58am
No real man will ask you for money..
If u wanna help.. Do so at the largeness of your heart
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by CoolFreeday(m): 5:58am
How was the relationship before he lost his job? You know your guy, if he is the appreciative type, be sure your assistance won't be a waste.
I don't see your helping your guys to be desperate, after all, you you were dating him before he lost his job
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by searchng4love: 6:01am
Don't help because you hope to be married to him. Help because you are willing and capable to. Loan? Yes.... But don't expect much from him....In return... Even marriage
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by axeman2(m): 6:01am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by ednut1(m): 6:05am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:25am
If you don't help him who will?
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by MrDandy(m): 6:31am
The fact that you're keeping a long distance relationship is the first error; and it should be the first thing you should be worried about
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by sisisioge: 6:39am
If you can afford it help him as you would a dear friend or family... Infact, tell him to consider it as equity or debt, either way, you expect returns. Issue resolved.
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by Nutase(f): 6:46am
I would have said follow your heart but the heart is very deceptive
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by NLSniper: 6:56am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by papazboi1(m): 7:03am
I can see u love him...help him if u can
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by waleyp(m): 7:06am
IF ITS POSSIBLE TO GET HIM A GERMAN VISA THATS COOL AT LEAST YOU CAN MONITOR HIM AND BE CLOSER TO HIM AND IF YOU REALLY WANT TO GIVE HIM MONEY TO START A BUSINESS THERE ARE TWO THINGS INVOLVED 1) WILL HE STILL STICK TO YOU AFTER YOUR HELP? 2) BE READY FOR YOUR FUTURE HUSBAND OR HEART BREAK. HELPING HIM IS GOOD BUT BE READY FOR POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE OUTCOME
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by gab264(m): 7:08am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by Montaque(m): 7:08am
If the capital is like 500k, challenge him to hustle for 250k and you will borrow him the balance. Tho I suggest you don't borrow him cos debt breaks friendship. But whichever was u give it, let him make an input.
When he starts the biz, he will know its a joint effort. But don't expect marriage.
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by Oliviaxx(f): 7:10am
Do you want to 'loan' him money or 'dash' him money....if its loan, u have to be sure hes a person of integrity and loves u enough to not runaway before paying up. We've had too many stories of 'my bf ranaway with my money and blocked me on all social networks' here on nairaland. This is something you both have to sit and talk about. Dont make that decision in a hurry sweetie
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by yomi007k(m): 7:11am
And we help our women without thinking twice or asking for people's opinion.
We learn daily.
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by chyket(m): 7:23am
Starting and grooming a new business is not very easy!!!Most new Entrepreneur loose their capital very fast if they are using other people's money to start off.If you want to help him,look for a business that does not require so much capital to take off and key into it.If eventually,he shows capacity and competence ,you can then give him more financial support to grow.
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by NLSniper: 7:27am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by Oliviaxx(f): 7:37am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by Kondomatic(m): 7:39am
I hope the male idiots that give money to them ladies anyhow and anywhere have learnt something from this.
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by yomi007k(m): 7:43am
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by ericuzor(m): 7:44am
esthertk:why not talk to him about moving to Germany to be with you, if you truly Luv him nothing is too small to do for the man you Luv be positive and trust God a good man will always Luv a woman that luvs and support him mentally,emotionally ...
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by Berbierklaus(f): 8:24am
Because he is probably with other girls already,so if you wanna help,help for no return or reward.
I hate to hear he dumped me after I spent my life savings on him
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by McFabian07: 8:30am
1. Don't give him money you can't let go.
2. Give him the money as a loan.
3. Don't give him the money directly. If you guys have an elderly male friend or relative, give the person the money to loan your bf. let the person never tell him it's from you. This way he will have his dignity and respect, and you would have helped him. possibly, the money may come back.
4. Don't expect anyhing in return, or never use it against him in the future.
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by jejemanito: 8:30am
If All Guys Open Threads To Seek Opinions Before Giving Their Girlfriends Money, The Number Of Threads On Nairaland For Don Reach 10 Million
|Re: I Want To Help My Boyfriend But Scared It Might Be Termed As Being Desperate by kilojoDesigns: 8:48am
help babe. looks like you care much on what people wld say. wrong move if you truly want to be happy.
that guy wld never ask you for money help him cuz you are a good person and as a friend not as a gf waiting to be proposed too.
