



You may possibly say that you show love to your partner everyday or you don't need someone to dictate when to show or celebrate love to you, so, February 14 isn't special.



Just like Xmas and new year celebration, February 14 brings unity into the celebration and show of love.



Yes, many young female get pregnant on valentines day after being carried away with the excitement of the day while some get disflowered and some other disadvantages of the day to those who don't know what they want yet.



However, Valentine's day should be a special day for married couple or those in courtship to rekindle the feeling between them. This rekindling is not necesarily through copulation.



So far the day is generally known to be lovers day then, you must give your partner(especially the female) something special to talk about with their friends, they must not just hear but be able to share the experience.



The Valentine’s day is also a day you can show appreciation to your partner for who he or she has been to you right from the first day of the relationship for those who really know what it means to love and be loved.



The support, companionship, agreements and disagreements, offspring, protection and provision even in the thick and thin is worthy of appreciation for those who know how hard it is to give and receive all these attributes.



If you don't know, the Valentine’s day is also capable of reuniting broken homes because of the emotional feelings attached to it.



It is not just to celebrate the day with one's loyal, ever supportive, ever loving and ever caring partner but to celebrate it rightly, utilizing every opportunity to make it up to him/her especially if you have deprived them of something they have truly deserved for long this period makes it different.



If you don't have a partner to share this moment with you shouldn't border too much as there are lots of people you can show happiness.



Look around you, your neighbors and friends are there, you can also visit the motherless home to show love to those who really needs it, though they might be expecting people to come show them love, however coming from you who they never knew makes the difference.



The Valentine’s day is one of the best days to stylishly make your intentions known to that lady or man as you can hide under the intention of the season.



The season is not just for you to show love to your partner but to put smiles on many other people's faces the little you can, thereby making yourself happy at the end.



