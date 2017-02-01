₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
It is known all around the world that February 14 is a general day to celebrate and show love especially to one's partner.
You may possibly say that you show love to your partner everyday or you don't need someone to dictate when to show or celebrate love to you, so, February 14 isn't special.
Just like Xmas and new year celebration, February 14 brings unity into the celebration and show of love.
Yes, many young female get pregnant on valentines day after being carried away with the excitement of the day while some get disflowered and some other disadvantages of the day to those who don't know what they want yet.
However, Valentine's day should be a special day for married couple or those in courtship to rekindle the feeling between them. This rekindling is not necesarily through copulation.
So far the day is generally known to be lovers day then, you must give your partner(especially the female) something special to talk about with their friends, they must not just hear but be able to share the experience.
The Valentine’s day is also a day you can show appreciation to your partner for who he or she has been to you right from the first day of the relationship for those who really know what it means to love and be loved.
The support, companionship, agreements and disagreements, offspring, protection and provision even in the thick and thin is worthy of appreciation for those who know how hard it is to give and receive all these attributes.
If you don't know, the Valentine’s day is also capable of reuniting broken homes because of the emotional feelings attached to it.
It is not just to celebrate the day with one's loyal, ever supportive, ever loving and ever caring partner but to celebrate it rightly, utilizing every opportunity to make it up to him/her especially if you have deprived them of something they have truly deserved for long this period makes it different.
If you don't have a partner to share this moment with you shouldn't border too much as there are lots of people you can show happiness.
Look around you, your neighbors and friends are there, you can also visit the motherless home to show love to those who really needs it, though they might be expecting people to come show them love, however coming from you who they never knew makes the difference.
The Valentine’s day is one of the best days to stylishly make your intentions known to that lady or man as you can hide under the intention of the season.
The season is not just for you to show love to your partner but to put smiles on many other people's faces the little you can, thereby making yourself happy at the end.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by veekid(m): 11:09am
Yeye yeye; everyday Na same for naija
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by lifezone247(m): 11:09am
Op, wit all the story story above, this is the most important, bolder bellow.
"The season is not just for you to show love to your partner but to put smiles on many other people's faces the little you can, thereby making yourself happy at the end. "
With this, I'm telling you the world will be a better place. I'm off to a motherless home to show some love right now, who is coming wit me?
1 Like
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by kelvyn7: 11:10am
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by kuzoma: 11:10am
am coming back to comment
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by obembet(m): 11:10am
Son: Dad,what do I give my girlfriend as a Valentine gift?
Dad: How does she look?
Son: She looks sweet,pretty,fun to be with,and even tall
and also fair in complexion with a nice hips,very loaded
Dad: ehn ehn, give her my number
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Twons1: 11:10am
Oga it's same old poo
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Icansing(f): 11:11am
Wow I got my ass sucked as a gift,,
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by jesus500(m): 11:11am
I am in my house, I am not going anywhere today.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by nepapole(m): 11:11am
Wetin consign me wit falantine...
1 Like
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by tee59(f): 11:12am
really?
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Yewandequeen(f): 11:13am
Ok
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by irenmwinfo(m): 11:14am
What difference those it constitute ? you just want to post something and finally Lala has granted your request.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Yewandequeen(f): 11:14am
lifezone247:
Exactly.
1 Like
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Naughtytboy: 11:14am
Icansing:What a feeling
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by kings09(m): 11:14am
Na to declare public holiday remain for am
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by GreenMavro: 11:15am
Mk una dy dere dy celebrate val...why i hussle for my money tru betting
mk tonight games enter sha...
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Ijaya123: 11:15am
lifezone247:
And why can't this happen everyday?
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by CriticMaestro: 11:15am
make una share love by giving out rice and stew like say na christmas and sallah in this valentine ahbeg...sorry i mentioned rice
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Benignasweety(f): 11:15am
we hear
Meanwhile everyday na Val for me and my adorable husband. chikinah!
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Thisis2raw(m): 11:16am
To me there's not different about 14th to other days
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by SuperBlack: 11:17am
They are all the same day. Is today not Tuesday 14'th of Feb? Na d same thing biko, Champions League on my mind.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by oakson: 11:18am
op you are wrong, Valentine is all about a believer and martyr that refused to renounce his faith in Christ and his mentorship of a young blind girl by winning her soul for Christ.
Valentine is all about a life willing to give up everything for Christ....
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Originalsly: 11:20am
Valentine's Day.... if we know what the day is really about we wouldn't be celebrating..... same with Black Friday. We're so quick to join and encourage others to celebrate but quick to ignore or condemn our own.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by SuperBlack: 11:20am
GreenMavro:I just hope PSG will beat Barca. And BVB beat Benfica, no better val than that.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by SuperBlack: 11:22am
Benignasweety:You don Marry abi you borrow man?
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by lifezone247(m): 11:22am
Ijaya123:sure it can happen but we are talking about the reason for the season here bro.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by SuperBlack: 11:24am
Icansing:By devil himself?
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Benignasweety(f): 11:25am
SuperBlack:Lol your signature sha.
Am happily married o and a mother sef. I no too do sisi and I love it cuz now na me and my bobo dey spend my sisi days.
STD is real biko.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Icansing(f): 11:25am
SuperBlack:by your gf
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by Benignasweety(f): 11:28am
GreenMavro:My hubby is a good punter and you can be rest assured of wins from his games.
Re: Reasons Why Valentine's Day Is Different From Any Other Day- Bamisepeters' Blog by amikeem(m): 11:28am
Val?
Some of these small small girls will have cause to praise God by Nov. 14th
Viewing this topic: porozhniy(m), icon8, gungab(m), ladySuperb(f), rhemaplus(m), AmAlbert(m), Kog45(m), SuperBlack, Funkybabee(f), xager(m), uhalauju(f), St3v33n(m), Sincerelyme(f), perrychemical, stephyberry(f) and 40 guest(s)
