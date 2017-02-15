Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari (23645 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be4-srnD5Lk



Watch from the 51st minute

Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.



All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo 121 Likes 7 Shares

we saw.more than this during yaradua thriller we saw.more than this during yaradua thriller 50 Likes 2 Shares

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo give the POTUS some credit. Do you think it's possible to pull such a scam on em



Do you even know the repercussions of such a scam?



The president is obviously alive and made that call and if you guys have a little bit of common sense you will see the handwriting on the wall. I don't blame you guys though. Nigeria did this to you. give the POTUS some credit. Do you think it's possible to pull such a scam on emDo you even know the repercussions of such a scam?The president is obviously alive and made that call and if you guys have a little bit of common sense you will see the handwriting on the wall. I don't blame you guys though. Nigeria did this to you. 149 Likes 10 Shares

Did he call Buhari or the presidency? 16 Likes 1 Share

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo

USE YOUR BRAIN! So the press should record a video of him on his sick bed and broadcast the video on media for the whole word to see? Which president has ever done that in history?? ANSWER ME!! 78 Likes 4 Shares

Watch from 51 minutes 2 Likes

They need confirmation from Amadioha.



Anybody wasting time with wailers is jobless.



No matter what happens they will still have a stupeed question to ask.



Even if they announce him dead, some eediots will ask if he died with style. 70 Likes 8 Shares

Why are we happy about the confirmation? is that an achievement or what? Inferiority complex at it peak. 9 Likes 1 Share

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo You think the US President and his protocol are as dull as Nnamdi Kanu not to recognize the president voice?



A lot of diplomatic efforts had taken place before such call was made.



Use your God-given brain bro. 77 Likes 4 Shares

Over to you wailer 7 Likes 1 Share

When is Trump going to call Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje?



Is he not the messiah again 51 Likes 2 Shares

Bad news to the cursed children of IPOD the generation of Jezebel and vipers. For they shall know no peace, they shall wail to their destruction and their destiny cut short as they wished for Buhari 48 Likes 2 Shares

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo Shame Shame 21 Likes

Zombies and Wailers are about to take over.

Brace yourselves 4 Likes 1 Share

Some people won't like this. Anyway 13 Likes

Ipob will not like this.... 13 Likes

The extent of the stewpidity of the average wailing youth seems beyond any scientific calculator's ability, infinitely stewpid . . . they should desist from such childish antics that is disgraceful and falls short of human decency 14 Likes

Phone ringing.....



Trump: Is this Buharai? (Trump doesn't give a flying fvck, he will call the name the way he pleases)



Buhari: who iz this flease?



Trump: It is me DJT



Buhari: who iz DJaiT?



Trump: It is Donald J Trump fool



Buhari: Oga, I haf ben waiting por ya coll walahi



Trump: I know, I am awesome, everybody cant wait to talk to me



Buhari: Oga, thank you por colling me



Trump: wait a minute, is your area code not the same with Theresa May, has your country moved to UK?



Buhari: No oga, my countiri I no move, it was me that came por medical checki up



Trump: Is there no hospital in your country?



Buhari: there iz oga, but the pacility iz not good



Trump: you see why I want to deport your citizens from my country, they are taking all our jobs and can't even build a single hospital in their country



Buhari: oga defort them, i will use e hep cc to arrez them



Trump: I don't care



Buhari: Ok oga



Trump: Now let's get to the reason why I called



Buhari: Ok oga



Trump: How well are you handling the Boko haram bastards?



Buhari: pery well oga, we are winning the pight



Trump: do you need nuclear weapon to blow the suckers off the surface of earth?



Buhari: thankiyu, but i dont need it oga



Trump: ok if you say so, but don't come crying to me if they terrorize you



Buhari: I fromise I won't come *coughing profusely*



Trump: I have to end the call now before you give me Ebola over the phone



Buhari: ok, tank por the pone call oga



Trump: ok byeee



Hangs off



Let's all assume there was actually a call between Trump (agent orange) and Buhari (Baba sickler), I'm quite sure it will be one of the most awkward phone call between 2 presidents ever. I'm sure the phone conversation won't be far from this

Phone ringing.....

Trump: Is this Buharai? (Trump doesn't give a flying fvck, he will call the name the way he pleases)

Buhari: who iz this flease?

Trump: It is me DJT

Buhari: who iz DJaiT?

Trump: It is Donald J Trump fool

Buhari: Oga, I haf ben waiting por ya coll walahi

Trump: I know, I am awesome, everybody cant wait to talk to me

Buhari: Oga, thank you por colling me

Trump: wait a minute, is your area code not the same with Theresa May, has your country moved to UK?

Buhari: No oga, my countiri I no move, it was me that came por medical checki up

Trump: Is there no hospital in your country?

Buhari: there iz oga, but the pacility iz not good

Trump: you see why I want to deport your citizens from my country, they are taking all our jobs and can't even build a single hospital in their country

Buhari: oga defort them, i will use e hep cc to arrez them

Trump: I don't care

Buhari: Ok oga

Trump: Now let's get to the reason why I called

Buhari: Ok oga

Trump: How well are you handling the Boko haram bastards?

Buhari: pery well oga, we are winning the pight

Trump: do you need nuclear weapon to blow the suckers off the surface of earth?

Buhari: thankiyu, but i dont need it oga

Trump: ok if you say so, but don't come crying to me if they terrorize you

Buhari: I fromise I won't come *coughing profusely*

Trump: I have to end the call now before you give me Ebola over the phone

Buhari: ok, tank por the pone call oga

Trump: ok byeee

Hangs off



See entertainment Chei!!!!!



All to collect money on A DEAD BODY!

Even Aisha is going about her business like say she get Nigerian "green-card" marriage.



See entertainment Chei!!!!!

All to collect money on A DEAD BODY!

Even Aisha is going about her business like say she get Nigerian "green-card" marriage.

Ritualists!!!!!!!