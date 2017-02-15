₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by mmb: 7:29pm On Feb 14
tune to CNN live now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be4-srnD5Lk
Watch from the 51st minute
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by paschu: 7:31pm On Feb 14
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by LugarT: 7:34pm On Feb 14
Settled
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by YourCoffin: 7:39pm On Feb 14
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.
All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Anticorruption: 7:49pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:
we saw.more than this during yaradua thriller
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by mars123(m): 8:12pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:give the POTUS some credit. Do you think it's possible to pull such a scam on em
Do you even know the repercussions of such a scam?
The president is obviously alive and made that call and if you guys have a little bit of common sense you will see the handwriting on the wall. I don't blame you guys though. Nigeria did this to you.
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by LIBSocials: 8:16pm On Feb 14
Did he call Buhari or the presidency?
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by ZirdoRoray(m): 8:37pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:
USE YOUR BRAIN! So the press should record a video of him on his sick bed and broadcast the video on media for the whole word to see? Which president has ever done that in history?? ANSWER ME!!
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Mynd44: 8:43pm On Feb 14
Watch from 51 minutes
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by koladebrainiac(m): 8:45pm On Feb 14
Yes oo
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by AntiWailer: 8:46pm On Feb 14
They need confirmation from Amadioha.
Anybody wasting time with wailers is jobless.
No matter what happens they will still have a stupeed question to ask.
Even if they announce him dead, some eediots will ask if he died with style.
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by jesus500(m): 8:46pm On Feb 14
Why are we happy about the confirmation? is that an achievement or what? Inferiority complex at it peak.
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Bolustic: 8:46pm On Feb 14
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.You think the US President and his protocol are as dull as Nnamdi Kanu not to recognize the president voice?
A lot of diplomatic efforts had taken place before such call was made.
Use your God-given brain bro.
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by ghostdvirus(m): 8:46pm On Feb 14
Over to you wailer
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Bolustic: 8:47pm On Feb 14
When is Trump going to call Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje?
Is he not the messiah again
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Cope1(m): 8:47pm On Feb 14
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by brainpulse: 8:47pm On Feb 14
Bad news to the cursed children of IPOD the generation of Jezebel and vipers. For they shall know no peace, they shall wail to their destruction and their destiny cut short as they wished for Buhari
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by bigerboy200: 8:47pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:Shame
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by obembet(m): 8:48pm On Feb 14
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by kajsa08(f): 8:48pm On Feb 14
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by contactmorak: 8:48pm On Feb 14
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by agrovick(m): 8:48pm On Feb 14
Zombies and Wailers are about to take over.
Brace yourselves
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by veacea: 8:48pm On Feb 14
Some people won't like this. Anyway
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by hardywaltz(m): 8:49pm On Feb 14
Ipob will not like this....
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Pearly255(f): 8:49pm On Feb 14
Impressive
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by vedaxcool(m): 8:49pm On Feb 14
The extent of the stewpidity of the average wailing youth seems beyond any scientific calculator's ability, infinitely stewpid . . . they should desist from such childish antics that is disgraceful and falls short of human decency
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by ngmgeek(m): 8:49pm On Feb 14
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by slurryeye: 8:50pm On Feb 14
Let's all assume there was actually a call between Trump (agent orange) and Buhari (Baba sickler), I'm quite sure it will be one of the most awkward phone call between 2 presidents ever. I'm sure the phone conversation won't be far from this
Phone ringing.....
Trump: Is this Buharai? (Trump doesn't give a flying fvck, he will call the name the way he pleases)
Buhari: who iz this flease?
Trump: It is me DJT
Buhari: who iz DJaiT?
Trump: It is Donald J Trump fool
Buhari: Oga, I haf ben waiting por ya coll walahi
Trump: I know, I am awesome, everybody cant wait to talk to me
Buhari: Oga, thank you por colling me
Trump: wait a minute, is your area code not the same with Theresa May, has your country moved to UK?
Buhari: No oga, my countiri I no move, it was me that came por medical checki up
Trump: Is there no hospital in your country?
Buhari: there iz oga, but the pacility iz not good
Trump: you see why I want to deport your citizens from my country, they are taking all our jobs and can't even build a single hospital in their country
Buhari: oga defort them, i will use e hep cc to arrez them
Trump: I don't care
Buhari: Ok oga
Trump: Now let's get to the reason why I called
Buhari: Ok oga
Trump: How well are you handling the Boko haram bastards?
Buhari: pery well oga, we are winning the pight
Trump: do you need nuclear weapon to blow the suckers off the surface of earth?
Buhari: thankiyu, but i dont need it oga
Trump: ok if you say so, but don't come crying to me if they terrorize you
Buhari: I fromise I won't come *coughing profusely*
Trump: I have to end the call now before you give me Ebola over the phone
Buhari: ok, tank por the pone call oga
Trump: ok byeee
Hangs off
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by KanwuliaExtra: 8:50pm On Feb 14
See the extent BUHARI'S funeral-beer parlor politicians will go!
See entertainment Chei!!!!!
All to collect money on A DEAD BODY!
Even Aisha is going about her business like say she get Nigerian "green-card" marriage.
Ritualists!!!!!!
|Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by alexistaiwo: 8:50pm On Feb 14
Oya zombies and wailers.
Start your battle.
Me looking on like.........
