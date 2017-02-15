₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,220 members, 3,365,348 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 12:00 AM

Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari (23645 Views)

WH Press Secretary Confirms Trump's Phone Call With Buhari (video) / Even The White House Press Office Barred Boston Herald From An Obama Event / Hilarious Jega Election Result Stage Play At AY Live (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by mmb: 7:29pm On Feb 14
tune to CNN live now


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be4-srnD5Lk

Watch from the 51st minute

9 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by paschu: 7:31pm On Feb 14
cheesy
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by LugarT: 7:34pm On Feb 14
Settled

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by YourCoffin: 7:39pm On Feb 14
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo

121 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Anticorruption: 7:49pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo

we saw.more than this during yaradua thriller cool

50 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by mars123(m): 8:12pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo
give the POTUS some credit. Do you think it's possible to pull such a scam on em

Do you even know the repercussions of such a scam?

The president is obviously alive and made that call and if you guys have a little bit of common sense you will see the handwriting on the wall. I don't blame you guys though. Nigeria did this to you.

149 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by LIBSocials: 8:16pm On Feb 14
Did he call Buhari or the presidency?

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by ZirdoRoray(m): 8:37pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo

USE YOUR BRAIN! So the press should record a video of him on his sick bed and broadcast the video on media for the whole word to see? Which president has ever done that in history?? ANSWER ME!!

78 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Mynd44: 8:43pm On Feb 14
Watch from 51 minutes

2 Likes

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by koladebrainiac(m): 8:45pm On Feb 14
Yes oo
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by AntiWailer: 8:46pm On Feb 14
They need confirmation from Amadioha.

Anybody wasting time with wailers is jobless.

No matter what happens they will still have a stupeed question to ask.

Even if they announce him dead, some eediots will ask if he died with style.

70 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by jesus500(m): 8:46pm On Feb 14
Why are we happy about the confirmation? is that an achievement or what? Inferiority complex at it peak.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Bolustic: 8:46pm On Feb 14
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo
You think the US President and his protocol are as dull as Nnamdi Kanu not to recognize the president voice?grin grin grin

A lot of diplomatic efforts had taken place before such call was made.

Use your God-given brain bro.

77 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by ghostdvirus(m): 8:46pm On Feb 14
Over to you wailer

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Bolustic: 8:47pm On Feb 14
When is Trump going to call Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje?

Is he not the messiah again grin grin grin

51 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Cope1(m): 8:47pm On Feb 14
K
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by brainpulse: 8:47pm On Feb 14
Bad news to the cursed children of IPOD the generation of Jezebel and vipers. For they shall know no peace, they shall wail to their destruction and their destiny cut short as they wished for Buhari

48 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by bigerboy200: 8:47pm On Feb 14
YourCoffin:
Anybody can be Buhari at the other end of the phone.

All we are sayyyyyying, give us video. Even if it's a video of Buhari shitting in the toile while chewing gworo
Shame

21 Likes

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by obembet(m): 8:48pm On Feb 14
K
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by kajsa08(f): 8:48pm On Feb 14
good
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by contactmorak: 8:48pm On Feb 14
Cool
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by agrovick(m): 8:48pm On Feb 14
Zombies and Wailers are about to take over.
Brace yourselves

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by veacea: 8:48pm On Feb 14
Some people won't like this. Anyway

13 Likes

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by hardywaltz(m): 8:49pm On Feb 14
Ipob will not like this....

13 Likes

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by Pearly255(f): 8:49pm On Feb 14
Impressive
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by vedaxcool(m): 8:49pm On Feb 14
The extent of the stewpidity of the average wailing youth seems beyond any scientific calculator's ability, infinitely stewpid . . . they should desist from such childish antics that is disgraceful and falls short of human decency

14 Likes

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by ngmgeek(m): 8:49pm On Feb 14
.
Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by slurryeye: 8:50pm On Feb 14
Let's all assume there was actually a call between Trump (agent orange) and Buhari (Baba sickler), I'm quite sure it will be one of the most awkward phone call between 2 presidents ever. I'm sure the phone conversation won't be far from this

Phone ringing.....

Trump: Is this Buharai? (Trump doesn't give a flying fvck, he will call the name the way he pleases)

Buhari: who iz this flease?

Trump: It is me DJT

Buhari: who iz DJaiT?

Trump: It is Donald J Trump fool

Buhari: Oga, I haf ben waiting por ya coll walahi

Trump: I know, I am awesome, everybody cant wait to talk to me

Buhari: Oga, thank you por colling me

Trump: wait a minute, is your area code not the same with Theresa May, has your country moved to UK?

Buhari: No oga, my countiri I no move, it was me that came por medical checki up

Trump: Is there no hospital in your country?

Buhari: there iz oga, but the pacility iz not good

Trump: you see why I want to deport your citizens from my country, they are taking all our jobs and can't even build a single hospital in their country

Buhari: oga defort them, i will use e hep cc to arrez them

Trump: I don't care

Buhari: Ok oga

Trump: Now let's get to the reason why I called

Buhari: Ok oga

Trump: How well are you handling the Boko haram bastards?

Buhari: pery well oga, we are winning the pight

Trump: do you need nuclear weapon to blow the suckers off the surface of earth?

Buhari: thankiyu, but i dont need it oga

Trump: ok if you say so, but don't come crying to me if they terrorize you

Buhari: I fromise I won't come *coughing profusely*

Trump: I have to end the call now before you give me Ebola over the phone

Buhari: ok, tank por the pone call oga

Trump: ok byeee

Hangs off

cheesy grin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by KanwuliaExtra: 8:50pm On Feb 14
See the extent BUHARI'S funeral-beer parlor politicians will go! grin
See entertainment Chei!!!!!

All to collect money on A DEAD BODY!
Even Aisha is going about her business like say she get Nigerian "green-card" marriage.

Ritualists!!!!!! cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari by alexistaiwo: 8:50pm On Feb 14
Oya zombies and wailers.
Start your battle.
Me looking on like.........

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Emir Of Kano Flown To London. / Jonathan To Lead 33-nation Election Observers In Tanzania. / Buhari Set To Meet State Governors Over Unpaid Workers Crisis

Viewing this topic: peckhamboi, Menace2Society(m), Emeskhalifa(m), Factual26, Totfulguy, Spactacle(m), tmcleo2k2(m), showlove911, afoobabs(m), jamiudinho, alobright17(m), zolapower, princeBlack77(m), spyg1(m), iyke649(m), brimoknight(m), teepain, Soreza(m), muizbabatunde(m), Horus(m), ustazisah(m), VIPERVENOM(m), victorD3, TheLawTheLegal, maleversion(m), brixton, lilstino(m), Pedagogue, YourCoffin, drix128, Nnaeb(m), djjoad(m), MrSarcasm(m), JUBILEE2000, alizma, josiwayne(m), kropotkin2, Jesusloveyou, meKdollz(m), snoopy(m) and 88 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 39
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.