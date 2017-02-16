Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. (2214 Views)

Ohaneze Ndigbo has declared that the people of the South East are no longer comfortable being part of Nigeria due to their perceived marginalisation by the present Federal Government.



Addressing Igbo leaders during an interactive forum in Lagos, the President-General of the socio-political Igbo organisation, Nnia Nwodo, lamented that nobody from the South East was heading any security agency in the country.





Nwodo claimed that the Federal Government does not trust Igbo to the extent of appointing any of them to head any of the security agencies or the para­military bodies.



According to Nwodo, “We don’t feel that we are part of this country. The statement I made earlier was not my thinking alone. Every part of that statement was scrutinised line by line by members of the Ohanaeze executive and we agreed this was the situation before it was issued.



“How can we be comfortable in a country where no Igbo man is heading any of the security services in this country? Not the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Customs Service (NCS), Immigrations, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), State Security Services (SSS), Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil De­fence Corps (NSCDC).



“The impression we have been given is that we are not trusted enough to be put as the head of any se­curity agency.





“Now, if you drive to the South East, we are like a conquered people. In every major town you go into, there is a military checkpoint. They call it Operation Python Dance.



“If they screen you for arms and ammunition, I will understand that it is national security imperative. But they collect money from you. We are forced to pay.



“Between Enugu and Onitsha, there are 17 police checkpoints that I enumerated on one trip. There are police checkpoints, some police and army combined. The commercial vehicle drivers drop the money on the ground.



“They do not care whether the Inspector-General of Police is coming in an on-coming vehicle or that they are being photographed. It does not happen anywhere else in this country. And nobody cares.





“I said it at the 82 Division and I was arrested. I have said that at every public forum anytime I have the opportunity, I will keep harping on this.”



something is brewing. God bless Nwodo

Truth and only the truth. The Igbo are badly marginalized and others said it's fair. 10 Likes 1 Share

Then go and die.They always like to taste power...Awon oloju kokoro 13 Likes 2 Shares





Nogodye:

Then go and die.They always like to taste power...Awon oloju kokoro When I saw your post I was infuriated... but then I noticed how it contradicted your signature and I calmed down since you just perfectly illustrated what hypocricy is. Continue. 24 Likes 3 Shares

Season of lamentions for dem o$us 2 Likes

Nogodye:

Then go and die.They always like to taste power...Awon oloju kokoro Wetin concern you Mr. Afonja. Can't you mind your business. You guys are really afor'jo. Wetin concern you Mr. Afonja. Can't you mind your business. You guys are really afor'jo. 14 Likes 5 Shares

The Igbo's are the only tribe in Nigeria that believe in 'one Nigeria' and that is where their problem lies. If you are dealing with a Hausa man, he first thinks of his religion and ethnicity, a Yoruba man thinks of his ethnicity first but an Igbo man thinks of one Nigeria. If you come to the east you hardly see any structure built by a Hausa man or Yoruba but, travel all over Nigeria the Igbo's are developing them bearing in mind the 'one Nigeria' syndrome.

The Igbo man's quest for wealth has robbed him of his sense of belonging. That is why they develop other cities while theirs lay bare. Lagos today is developed by the igbos. Imagine what would happen if the igbo businesses in Lagos are in the east. Every major market in Lagos is dominated by them; ALABA INTERNATIONAL, TRADEFAIR, COMPUTER VILLAGE, LADIPO AUTO MARKET, BERGER AUTO MARKET, IDUMOTA etc. These are the backbone of Lagos state. They'll tell you that the seaport is in Lagos but, the largest motorcycle spare parts market in Africa is in Nnewi and, it is striving without any seaport in the east.

Have you imagined what would have happened if these markets are dominated by the hausas? Or the Yorubas dominating these markets in another state? Of course they would have transfered them to their areas.

Igbo's need to rethink and realize their mistakes. Develop your own. If you make billions in lagos and the billions are still reinvested in Lagos, you've not made anything. Aku ruo ulo amara onye nwe ya. Igboland will develop when we make wealth outside and send it home. The houses you build in Lagos because of the appreciation rate of Lagos can be built equally in the east to boost the appreciation rate there. Lagos is appreciating because you've developed it, do same down home.

Politically, Igbo's are marginalized because they are seen as divided people who cannot come together with one voice. 24 Likes 2 Shares

But my fellow Mallams and Afonjas will see nothing wrong in this. How can you exclude an entire ethnic group from the security apparatus of a country and still shout One Nigeria?....Hypocrisy!



My question everyday is: why can't they allow the Igbo to go? Is the the Igbo nation indispensable? 10 Likes 2 Shares

....

They can never speak with one voice which is why they fall prey to inferior people with inferior strategies.

Go to lagos, they are more Yorubatic than the yorubas. In the north, they are more northern than the northerners.

You will see an Igbo man spending billions in lagos, and you will wonder if the idiott has gone nuts.

A very sad situation. 10 Likes 1 Share

At the emboldened :

But why do some of you iboes reason down south?

Can you prove the emboldened? And besides, if there are more iboes in SE than the whole of Lagos or SW and you are so good at developing other people's land. How come your vast population in SE couldn't developed alaigbo as you did with Lagos.?



Honestly, I don taaya for you people. The way you reason can be so annoying.



Anyway, I will be here waiting for you to prove to the whole world how you developed Lagos with less ibos population while the whole of SE with vast population of iboes couldn't achieved the same hence you lamentation.

At the emboldened :

But why do some of you iboes reason down south?

Can you prove the emboldened? And besides, if there are more iboes in SE than the whole of Lagos or SW and you are so good at developing other people's land. How come your vast population in SE couldn't developed alaigbo as you did with Lagos.?

Honestly, I don taaya for you people. The way you reason can be so annoying.

Anyway, I will be here waiting for you to prove to the whole world how you developed Lagos with less ibos population while the whole of SE with vast population of iboes couldn't achieved the same hence you lamentation.

davereal:

But my fellow Mallams and Afonjas will see nothing wrong in this. How can you exclude an entire ethnic group from the security apparatus of a country and still shout One Nigeria?....Hypocrisy!



My question everyday is: why can't they allow the Igbo to go? Is the the Igbo nation indispensable?

If the Igbos leave, most likely the SS will leave too and the center will no longer hold then the Nigerian state will cave in.



If the Igbos leave, most likely the SS will leave too and the center will no longer hold then the Nigerian state will cave in.

They know this well.

We now have a leader who has the interest of Igbos at heart.

Nwodo keep telling the truth to the world. 4 Likes



Thanks...

This is the first ohaneze leader whose perspective is in consonance with the masses of Igboland



See these Osus and Ojukwus.



Shameless people. 10 Likes 1 Share

I can bet my steel balls that some jobless afonja trolls will soon swarm this thread. The poster above is one of their harbinger. Opening his anus mouth when nothing concern am. 6 Likes 1 Share

cstr100:



That is just the fact.





1:"They can never speak with one voice which is why they fall prey!"





2:"You will see an Igbo man spending billions in lagos, and you will wonder if the idiott has gone nuts.A very sad situation".







So on point number 1 you agree that they lack unity amongst themselves? So whose fault is that anyway? Or you want to also blame that on afonjeezys, muslims or tiv people?





So on point number 1 you agree that they lack unity amongst themselves? So whose fault is that anyway? Or you want to also blame that on afonjeezys, muslims or tiv people?

Then on point number 2! Who forces your igbo cousins to spend billions in lagos? Why are they averse to spending the same billions in anambara, enugu, Imo or ebonyi? Or is there a federal law that deprives them of investing in their own region the same way they do in others? Why can't you people ever pick one lane and stick to it!

Super1Star:

See these Osus and Ojukwus.



Shameless people. do you have to call them names because they dont want Nigeria? If they say they dont want nigeria then tell them what we stand for as a people instead of forcing them to be with us, as if we are hopless and worthless without them. Or are we worthless?

I am sick and tired of being rightly called afonja and conehead simply because my people cant reason well. We yorubas should imbibe the virtue of dignity so that minority ethnic groups will respect us like Ibos.

do you have to call them names because they dont want Nigeria? If they say they dont want nigeria then tell them what we stand for as a people instead of forcing them to be with us, as if we are hopless and worthless without them. Or are we worthless?

I am sick and tired of being rightly called afonja and conehead simply because my people cant reason well. We yorubas should imbibe the virtue of dignity so that minority ethnic groups will respect us like Ibos.

Today everybody now know us as people lacking in goal and vision and even kenyans now bash us on twitter and i am not happy about that.

blues2022:

I can bet my steel balls that some jobless afonja trolls will soon swarm this thread. The poster above is one of their harbinger. Opening his anus mouth when nothing concern am.



Shut up Aba made Jew Shut up Aba made Jew 10 Likes 1 Share

Funlordmaniac:











So on point number 1 you agree that they lack unity amongst themselves? So whose fault is that anyway? Or you want to also blame that on afonjeezys, muslims or tiv people?





Then on point number 2! Who forces your igbo cousins to spend billions in lagos? Why are they averse to spending the same billions in anambara, enugu, Imo or ebonyi? Or is their a federal law that deprives them of investing in their own region the same way they do in others? Stupid questions born out of seething hate. See them. Mtscheeew. Stupid questions born out of seething hate. See them. Mtscheeew. 3 Likes

waledeji:







Shut up Aba made Jew Well, I'll not want to derail this thread, if not I for call you cone head goat. Mumu. Well, I'll not want to derail this thread, if not I for call you cone head goat. Mumu. 2 Likes

waledeji:







Shut up Aba made Jew



Don't waste your time on that vapid dunce! I actually think his brain is filled with mucus rather than brain matter! Don't waste your time on that vapid dunce! I actually think his brain is filled with mucus rather than brain matter! 1 Like

blues2022:



I believe your brain is filled with saw dust rather than brain matter, you bland chump. Anufia.



As usual an ipob tout doing what it knows best apart from displaying ignorance! As usual an ipob tout doing what it knows best apart from displaying ignorance! 6 Likes

Funlordmaniac:











So on point number 1 you agree that they lack unity amongst themselves? So whose fault is that anyway? Or you want to also blame that on afonjeezys, muslims or tiv people?





Then on point number 2! Who forces your igbo cousins to spend billions in lagos? Why are they averse to spending the same billions in anambara, enugu, Imo or ebonyi? Or is there a federal law that deprives them of investing in their own region the same way they do in others? Why can't you people ever pick one lane and stick to it! As you can see i did not blame anybody else. It is my own people i blame.

Focus on your own people, mr abokii. You will find that apart from the elites, the average northerner is doing much worse compared to the average igbo. As you can see i did not blame anybody else. It is my own people i blame.Focus on your own people, mr abokii. You will find that apart from the elites, the average northerner is doing much worse compared to the average igbo. 1 Like

Funlordmaniac:









As usual, a certifed tout like me love doing what I know best; displaying my chronic ignorance! Good to see your ugly toddler pix. Good to see your ugly toddler pix. 1 Like

We igbos are not going to get anything from Nigeria except we take it. These men have no longing to come to the east and do anything tangible because they did not map igboland as part of their economic plan.



These leaders should understand that this is the time to take the disadvantage of this country and make it their own advantage. They should stop complaining and make real decisions that will affect the lives of an average igboman. All the so called political leaders are shifting weight, this is to show you all that these men care less about the region but just their immediate families.



Ohaneze ndi mmo 1 Like

Develpeast:

We igbos are not going to get anything from Nigeria except we take it. These men have no longing to come to the east and do anything tangible because they did not map igboland as part of their economic plan.



These leaders should understand that this is the time to take the disadvantage of this country and make it their own advantage. They should stop complaining and make real decisions that will affect the lives of an average igboman. All the so called political leaders are shifting weight, this is to show you all that these men care less about the region but just their immediate families.



Ohaneze ndi mmo Dude, find time so we can chat.... that application is overdue.... We have to play our part..... buzz me when you're less busy. Dude, find time so we can chat.... that application is overdue.... We have to play our part..... buzz me when you're less busy.

blues2022:



Dude, find time so we can chat.... that application is overdue.... We have to play our part..... buzz me when you're less busy. That is cool bro,



I will buzz you by evening and we will do something about these constant bad news coming from the east. That is cool bro,I will buzz you by evening and we will do something about these constant bad news coming from the east. 1 Like