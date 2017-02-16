₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Masterclass32: 12:18pm
Ohaneze Ndigbo has declared that the people of the South East are no longer comfortable being part of Nigeria due to their perceived marginalisation by the present Federal Government.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by GeneralAchuzia1: 12:21pm
something is brewing. God bless Nwodo Cc:Lasgidiowner
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by 2ruink(m): 12:30pm
Truth and only the truth. The Igbo are badly marginalized and others said it's fair.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Nogodye(m): 12:32pm
Then go and die.They always like to taste power...Awon oloju kokoro
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by paschu: 12:41pm
When I saw your post I was infuriated... but then I noticed how it contradicted your signature and I calmed down since you just perfectly illustrated what hypocricy is. Continue.
Nogodye:
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by waledeji(m): 12:41pm
Season of lamentions for dem o$us
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by blues2022: 12:47pm
Nogodye:Wetin concern you Mr. Afonja. Can't you mind your business. You guys are really afor'jo.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by aloziedaya(m): 1:07pm
The Igbo's are the only tribe in Nigeria that believe in 'one Nigeria' and that is where their problem lies. If you are dealing with a Hausa man, he first thinks of his religion and ethnicity, a Yoruba man thinks of his ethnicity first but an Igbo man thinks of one Nigeria. If you come to the east you hardly see any structure built by a Hausa man or Yoruba but, travel all over Nigeria the Igbo's are developing them bearing in mind the 'one Nigeria' syndrome.
The Igbo man's quest for wealth has robbed him of his sense of belonging. That is why they develop other cities while theirs lay bare. Lagos today is developed by the igbos. Imagine what would happen if the igbo businesses in Lagos are in the east. Every major market in Lagos is dominated by them; ALABA INTERNATIONAL, TRADEFAIR, COMPUTER VILLAGE, LADIPO AUTO MARKET, BERGER AUTO MARKET, IDUMOTA etc. These are the backbone of Lagos state. They'll tell you that the seaport is in Lagos but, the largest motorcycle spare parts market in Africa is in Nnewi and, it is striving without any seaport in the east.
Have you imagined what would have happened if these markets are dominated by the hausas? Or the Yorubas dominating these markets in another state? Of course they would have transfered them to their areas.
Igbo's need to rethink and realize their mistakes. Develop your own. If you make billions in lagos and the billions are still reinvested in Lagos, you've not made anything. Aku ruo ulo amara onye nwe ya. Igboland will develop when we make wealth outside and send it home. The houses you build in Lagos because of the appreciation rate of Lagos can be built equally in the east to boost the appreciation rate there. Lagos is appreciating because you've developed it, do same down home.
Politically, Igbo's are marginalized because they are seen as divided people who cannot come together with one voice.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by davereal(m): 1:11pm
But my fellow Mallams and Afonjas will see nothing wrong in this. How can you exclude an entire ethnic group from the security apparatus of a country and still shout One Nigeria?....Hypocrisy!
My question everyday is: why can't they allow the Igbo to go? Is the the Igbo nation indispensable?
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by MasterofNL: 1:23pm
....
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by cstr100: 1:23pm
aloziedaya:That is just the fact.
They can never speak with one voice which is why they fall prey to inferior people with inferior strategies.
Go to lagos, they are more Yorubatic than the yorubas. In the north, they are more northern than the northerners.
You will see an Igbo man spending billions in lagos, and you will wonder if the idiott has gone nuts.
A very sad situation.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by totit: 1:26pm
aloziedaya:
At the emboldened :
But why do some of you iboes reason down south?
Can you prove the emboldened? And besides, if there are more iboes in SE than the whole of Lagos or SW and you are so good at developing other people's land. How come your vast population in SE couldn't developed alaigbo as you did with Lagos.?
Honestly, I don taaya for you people. The way you reason can be so annoying.
Anyway, I will be here waiting for you to prove to the whole world how you developed Lagos with less ibos population while the whole of SE with vast population of iboes couldn't achieved the same hence you lamentation.
Mtchew
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by MasterofNL: 1:30pm
davereal:
If the Igbos leave, most likely the SS will leave too and the center will no longer hold then the Nigerian state will cave in.
They know this well.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by facelessangel: 1:36pm
We now have a leader who has the interest of Igbos at heart.
Nwodo keep telling the truth to the world.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by cheruv: 1:50pm
Thanks...
This is the first ohaneze leader whose perspective is in consonance with the masses of Igboland
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Super1Star: 1:54pm
See these Osus and Ojukwus.
Shameless people.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by blues2022: 2:02pm
I can bet my steel balls that some jobless afonja trolls will soon swarm this thread. The poster above is one of their harbinger. Opening his anus mouth when nothing concern am.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:07pm
cstr100:
So on point number 1 you agree that they lack unity amongst themselves? So whose fault is that anyway? Or you want to also blame that on afonjeezys, muslims or tiv people?
Then on point number 2! Who forces your igbo cousins to spend billions in lagos? Why are they averse to spending the same billions in anambara, enugu, Imo or ebonyi? Or is there a federal law that deprives them of investing in their own region the same way they do in others? Why can't you people ever pick one lane and stick to it!
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Ooni: 2:07pm
Super1Star:do you have to call them names because they dont want Nigeria? If they say they dont want nigeria then tell them what we stand for as a people instead of forcing them to be with us, as if we are hopless and worthless without them. Or are we worthless?
I am sick and tired of being rightly called afonja and conehead simply because my people cant reason well. We yorubas should imbibe the virtue of dignity so that minority ethnic groups will respect us like Ibos.
Today everybody now know us as people lacking in goal and vision and even kenyans now bash us on twitter and i am not happy about that.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by waledeji(m): 2:07pm
blues2022:
Shut up Aba made Jew
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by blues2022: 2:09pm
Funlordmaniac:Stupid questions born out of seething hate. See them. Mtscheeew.
3 Likes
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by blues2022: 2:09pm
waledeji:Well, I'll not want to derail this thread, if not I for call you cone head goat. Mumu.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:11pm
waledeji:
Don't waste your time on that vapid dunce! I actually think his brain is filled with mucus rather than brain matter!
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:17pm
blues2022:
As usual an ipob tout doing what it knows best apart from displaying ignorance!
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by cstr100: 2:20pm
Funlordmaniac:As you can see i did not blame anybody else. It is my own people i blame.
Focus on your own people, mr abokii. You will find that apart from the elites, the average northerner is doing much worse compared to the average igbo.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by blues2022: 2:20pm
Funlordmaniac:Good to see your ugly toddler pix.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Develpeast: 2:24pm
We igbos are not going to get anything from Nigeria except we take it. These men have no longing to come to the east and do anything tangible because they did not map igboland as part of their economic plan.
These leaders should understand that this is the time to take the disadvantage of this country and make it their own advantage. They should stop complaining and make real decisions that will affect the lives of an average igboman. All the so called political leaders are shifting weight, this is to show you all that these men care less about the region but just their immediate families.
Ohaneze ndi mmo
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by blues2022: 2:26pm
Develpeast:Dude, find time so we can chat.... that application is overdue.... We have to play our part..... buzz me when you're less busy.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Develpeast: 2:29pm
blues2022:That is cool bro,
I will buzz you by evening and we will do something about these constant bad news coming from the east.
|Re: We Are No Longer Comfortable Being Part Of Nigeria - Igbo Leaders. by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:29pm
cstr100:
You are always in a hurry to tag people you know nothing about on an online forum but who ask you valid questions as _abokis or afonjeezys! Is it because you are bereft of ideas on how to assimilate your points or because tribalism nurtures your life? Too bad I'm neither an aboki or an afonjeezy so it makes no difference to me but it shows your level of cognitive reasoning to the public!
Anyway for future reference try answering my questions or those of any others like an intellectual and not as a child! I'm glad you have realized in this case that your people are solely responsible for their political miscalculations and not anyone elses!
Shalom!
