Hi fellow humans, my beloved mother is unknowingly forcing me to hate her. She has suddenly become megalomaniac.



She always want to have the final say in every issue not minding the feelings of others. She doesnt waste time to switch her allegiance and love to any of her children that has it big at the very moment..



She is in her 60s but always believe she knows the current things more than us. Immagine the torchlight Nokia phone we bought for her she cant even operate it well, but now telling us that we dont love her because we didnt buy android touchscreen phone for her to be browsing.

What is she going to browse? when she cant even communicate with english fluently.



You will teach her one thing for many months and even spend years doing serial correction for her, yet she wont get it right.



She is also very ungrateful... She lacks nothing as we timely assist her with upkeep allowances. My Dad still provide for all her daily needs too.



Nairalanders i cant even say much, infact i thought of committing suicide yesterday because of her unbearing attitude...



This megalomania is destroying the love i once had for her.

Pls what do i do as i have tried talking to her about this severally, only for the peaceful talks to snowball into a fiercing quarrell ofwhich it echo reaches the next day.



Pls what should i do? 3 Likes 1 Share

You want nairalanders to teach you how to love your mum? You well so? 76 Likes 2 Shares

My brother I will advice you to buy am for her o.. Even if ńa laptop she wants.. Buy am for her.. All these mothers.. Some of them supernatural being o.. But you will never know Lailai.. Let me stop here 17 Likes

See how you're talking about your mum in public. Show some respect. Your upbringing says alot. 48 Likes 4 Shares

She needs more love. 7 Likes

burticious:

My brother buying for her is not the problem. The problem is she wont even appreciate it.. she has more than 3 phones.

toluine56:

In what way? please explain i will really appreciate.

u don't love ur mother, u never did! When u have grown up kids, I'll understand more! Mtchewww.......

For now, karma is waiting for u! 11 Likes

youngdanee:

See how you're talking about your mum in public. Show some respect. Your upbringing says alot.

Not now that you are enjoying your mum, i pray she doesnt develop megalomania. I was once the apple of my mum's eye. I never believed i could one day thought of killing myself because of my mum's unbearing attitude. pray it doesnt happen to you Mr Good boy.

Sitting at the dinner table, they ask you about your day.

You start complaining on and on how nothing goes your way.

Your friends are everything but true and you feel all alone.

You know it's time to make a move but you fear what's unknown.

You haven't smiled for a while and everything seems wrong.

You haven't felt quite like yourself in what feels like so long.

On and on you spill your tears in hopes of some advice,

But all they seem to have to say are words that won't suffice.

"Oh please get over it, you'll be fine, you're such a drama king/ queen,

Exaggerating every problem because you're just a teen."

You walk away and hear them laugh behind your troubled back

Not knowing that you really need help getting back on track.

They think your life's as simple as deciding black or white,

Not knowing it's the grays between that keep you up at night.

Your simple wish you hope to grant is to make them care,

To guide you through when in need and always have them there.

They think we have it easy in this new age world we're in,

but yet they never take the time to step where we have been.

They always think they're always right because they're in command,

But when will parents realize that they just don't understand?



















BRO YES THEY WONT UNDERSTAND BUT I HOPE U REALIZE DAT IS D WOMAN WHO SUFFERED FOR U BEFORE U COULD GET TO WHEREVER U RE.. MOMS DESERVE EVEN I-PHONE 10 WAY NOVA COME OUT XEV..IF NA TO BUY SCREEN TOUCH FOR ONE OLOSHO OR UR BABE NOW, U GO RUN DO AM..I GUESS U DUNNO HOW POWERFUL MOTHERS ARE. U BETTER VALUE HER, PEOPLE OUT THERE ARE CONSTANTLY WISHING THEY HAVE THEIR MOM AROUND. I KNOW I DO TOO. Have a nice day 13 Likes 1 Share

Dont buy it for her straight



send the money into her account and tell her to withdraw it and buy whatever she needs



she will be shocked at the cost and the value of money



so she will end up not buying it 52 Likes

darbeelicous:

u don't love ur mother, u never did! When u have grown up kids, I'll understand more! Mtchewww.......

For now, karma is waiting for u! Just like that ?

Please from which angle are you coming from...



Its only God that knows the truth...

Just like that ?
Please from which angle are you coming from...
Its only God that knows the truth...
I have lost my mother, the person i see now is not my beloved mother i use to know.

Annamma:

Hi fellow humans, my beloved mother is unknowingly forcing me to hate her. She has suddenly become megalomaniac.



Megalomaniac you say? As people age, they tend to display funny, annoying attitudes. We just have to cope with it. That's what I meant by showing more love.



She is in her 60s but always believe she knows the current things more than us. Immagine the torchlight Nokia phone we bought for her she cant even operate it well, but now telling us that we dont love her because we didnt buy android touchscreen phone for her to be browsing.

What is she going to browse? when she cant even communicate with english fluently.

most times or sometimes, you should let her have her way even if its so obvious she's wrong and you're right. Give her the power she desires and She'll get tired of it. Seems like you're a very strong willed person, but at the end, one person has to sacrifice their personal desire (in this case you)



You will teach her one thing for many months and even spend years doing serial correction for her, yet she wont get it right.

she's 60+ for God's sake what do you expect?you have to be more tolerant



She is also very ungrateful... She lacks nothing as we timely assist her with upkeep allowances. My Dad still provide for all her daily needs too.



Nairalanders i cant even say much, infact i thought of committing suicide yesterday because of her unbearing attitude...



This megalomania is destroying the love i once had for her.

Pls what do i do as i have tried talking to her about this severally, only for the peaceful talks to snowball into a fiercing quarrell ofwhich it echo reaches the next day.



Pls what should i do? 5 Likes

Annamma:



Safe to say its love turning hatred..bro have u ever thought of knwing what's behind d change? y is she dis way now? u dnt knw, dont judge her like dat

kiddoiLL:

Sitting at the dinner table, they ask you about your day.

You start complaining on and on how nothing goes your way.

Your friends are everything but true and you feel all alone.

You know it's time to make a move but you fear what's unknown.

You haven't smiled for a while and everything seems wrong.

You haven't felt quite like yourself in what feels like so long.

On and on you spill your tears in hopes of some advice,

But all they seem to have to say are words that won't suffice.

"Oh please get over it, you'll be fine, you're such a drama king/ queen,

Exaggerating every problem because you're just a teen."

You walk away and hear them laugh behind your troubled back

Not knowing that you really need help getting back on track.

They think your life's as simple as deciding black or white,

Not knowing it's the grays between that keep you up at night.

Your simple wish you hope to grant is to make them care,

To guide you through when in need and always have them there.

They think we have it easy in this new age world we're in,

but yet they never take the time to step where we have been.

They always think they're always right because they're in command,

But when will parents realize that they just don't understand? God bless you.. you truely understand my situation.

God bless you.. you truely understand my situation.
I'm not a teenager, but a 30yrs old adult in all ramifications. I dont stay with my parents. I work hard to impress and assist them. But my beloved mum is no longer my mum.... many above who criticize me do not bother to check the meaning of megalomania... Its not her doing, it is a sickness but i believe she allows herself to wallow in it so freely.

chynie:

Dont buy it for her straight



send the money into her account and tell her to withdraw it and buy whatever she needs



she will be shocked at the cost and the value of money



Buying phone for her is not the problem.. we r many and can afford anything for her... Her level of education wont permit her to use such.



Op she's your mom.

Treat her as one.



If you continue to exhibit this your

idiatic character and she die this

your hate will turn to love and na you go

cry pass for her plus

you'll regret ever thinking you hated her.

If you like don't love ya mama.



Me wen nor get mama dey wish say

my mommy dey alive you wen get hate

your own.Receive sense. 11 Likes

Well shes already getting old and no proper psychic therapy in naija. Manage her like that or fly her abroad for proper psychotherapy.



You're not alone in d matter, many women after menopause have several funny symptoms that u cant imagine. So just manage her like dat. 8 Likes

[quote author=toluine56 post=53881599][/quote] Thanks for this piece of advice....You ve said it all, may God bless you abundantly.. 1 Like

kiddoiLL:

Pls without any intent of being insulting, just check the meaning of megalomania.. from there you will understand everything better.

Annamma:



You don't still paint her that way in public. Take corrections.

RadicallyBlunt:

Well shes already getting old and no proper psychic therapy in naija. Manage her like that or fly her abroad for proper psychotherapy.



Thanx a great deal..

dorry62:



Op she's your mom.

Treat her as one.



If you continue to exhibit this your

idiatic character and she die this

your hate will turn to love and na you go

cry pass for her plus

you'll regret ever thinking you hated her.

If you like don't love ya mama.



Me wen nor get mama dey wish say

my mommy dey alive you wen get hate

pls kindly check the meaning of megalomania.

Annamma:

pls kindly check the meaning of megalomania. Mr you said you 'beginning' to hate your mama because of some psychiatric illness. That is NO reason to 'begin to hate' a woman who had done nothing wrong to you especially when that woman is your MOM. What exactly do you want advice for? Love Love and Love her 5 Likes

Annamma:

no insults taken n i do know d meaning bro..but one question, was she diagonised to have dat? by a psychologist? psychiatrist? or u came to dat conclusion n all i u can give her now is love..love..love her..its d least u can offer to her in her state of health

Bro i fell ur pain, my mum is like that thou she's 40 yr, bt she nage alot, nothing pleases her, always comparing u with other guys, thou am just 23yrs bt i hate her. To be honest 4 Likes

You shouldn't have brought your mummy issues here.





Anyway, nothing does it better than having a round table meeting with her and your siblings and discussing the problems. You've given us a bad image of your mum and that is quite frankly, morally reprehensible. 1 Like

Hector09:

Bro i fell ur pain, my mum is like that thou she's 40 yr, bt she nage alot, nothing pleases her, always comparing u with other guys, thou am just 23yrs bt i hate her. To be honest

Brother am also in it... it is so painful that someone you once loved is not your greastest nightmare.

Brother am also in it... it is so painful that someone you once loved is not your greastest nightmare.
You are only considered a reasonable person when you show commitment... after that you are considered a scumbag.

lalasticlacla

seun

farano

rocktation



abeg make una do the needful...

This guy seriously needs help.



Infact we plenty where dey this kind situation.

Immagine the torchlight Nokia phone we bought for her she cant even operate it well, but now telling us that we dont love her because we didnt buy android touchscreen phone for her to be browsing.

What is she going to browse?

Lol at the highlighted part!

I can relate with your pains because I once experienced a similar situation with my mother inlaw who was just so impossible.



She wanted the entire world while she was in her village back in Nigeria and when I invited her to United States to see her daughter (my wife) and our newborn baby, she now started demanding for the entire universe which automatically earned her an immediate return ticket back to Nigeria after 2 weeks for a visit that was supposed to be for 6 months.



Your situation is more complicated because she is your mom. My advice to you is to do for her those things that are within your means that are very essential and other irrelevant demands should be ignored.



You can't please everyone at your own detriment and you can't kill yourself either for anyone!



Please, buy her an Android phone so she can now start browsing 7 Likes

youngdanee:

You don't still paint her that way in public. Take corrections. Over sabi....

If he doesnt open up how else will people get to under stand the situation..