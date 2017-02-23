₦airaland Forum

Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Ebubeslym(m): 11:58am
As Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was beginning his latest visit to London more than a month ago, a new series of Big Brother Nigeria was getting under way.

A former military ruler known for his no-nonsense style would appear to have little in common with a reality TV show where contestants engage in attention-seeking behaviour.

But both subjects were soon generating headlines for the same reason - neither of them were in Nigeria.
It turned out that Big Brother was actually being filmed in South Africa - a decision that led Nigeria's information minister to launch an investigation.
While the howls of protests from outraged Big Brother fans soon died down, the clamour over Nigeria's leader's extended medical stay in London is not going away.


President Buhari's absence comes as Africa's most populous nation is gripped by its worst economic crisis in decades, and faces the threat of famine in north-east Nigeria, which has been devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency.

And unlike Big Brother, there are no constant updates - in fact, President Buhari, 74, has not given a single interview since arriving in the UK.
Instead, the Nigerian public is relying on pictures - posted on Twitter - of their leader meeting senior UK officials as proof that he still is alive.

The latest statement issued by the government said there was "no cause for worry" about the president's health but his medical leave was being extended.
Nigerians have now heard their leader's voice for the first time since he left for the UK after a telephone conversation with the governor of the northern state of Kano was played out loud at a prayer meeting.
His month-long stay so far has angered some Nigerians after he promised to crack down on "medical tourism" by officials.

Last June, President Buhari spent nearly two weeks in London receiving treatment for an ear infection.
But the bigger issue this time is that officials have repeatedly refused to disclose his illness and are not saying when he will return to Nigeria.
'Urgent decisions'

In a country where rumours are rife, the presidential statements have done little to dampen the speculation about the leader's health.

Nigerians are acutely sensitive to leaders travelling abroad for medical reasons after President Umaru Yar'Adua died while in office in 2010.

For months, the public was kept in the dark while he received treatment in Saudi Arabia.
The period of uncertainty created deep political instability in the country.

The current president's supporters say that is emphatically not the case this time.
They point to the fact that President Buhari constitutionally handed over power to his vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, as he has done on previous trips, rather than governing from afar.

He did take one phone call while in London, however, from the US President Donald Trump - the first between the two leaders.

"There is no vacuum at the top," says political analyst Jibrin Ibrahim.

"President Buhari takes his constitutional role seriously, and has not personalised power, unlike other African leaders.


Lack of authority?

"My chief criticism is that his government has been acting like it has all the time in the world, when in fact urgent decisions needed to be made in regard to the economy."

But, perhaps, one of the most striking things about President Buhari's absence has been the go-getting style of the acting leader.

President Buhari has formally handed over his power to vice-president Yemi Osinbajo
Yemi Osinbajo is preparing to launch an economic recovery plan.

He also led a high-profile delegation to the Niger Delta to voice support for a government agreement with local militants groups that have seriously disrupted the region's oil production.

But critics say that despite all his activity, the vice-president has no real authority.

"He cannot perform because ministers and other political appointments are not obliged to be loyal to him as he didn't appoint them," said Isuwa Dogo, a political analyst, and a member of the opposition party.
"President Buhari is a public figure and there is no need for him to hide behind his health issues.

"I want him to be back in the county. If there are successes, he will get the credit. If there are failures, he will get the blame."

So, while Big Brother fans will know in April who has been crowned the series winner, for now, no-one seems to know when Nigeria's president will come back home.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-39055263

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by eezeribe(m): 12:01pm
I dedicate this FTC to All Buhari's children from his first wife,who have been thrown into obscurity.

SAY NO TO POLYGAMY.

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by EastGold(m): 12:01pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Ten12(m): 12:02pm
In summary?
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Godemcee(m): 12:34pm
the daura dunce is on his way to pelly gate

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by SalamRushdie: 12:41pm
Buhari a disaster that should never even allowed to lead any nation that intends to grow ..1984 he destroyed Nigeria and in 2015 he came back to do same

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by AnonyNymous(m): 1:07pm
Get well soon Mr. President

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by eltalentino(m): 1:07pm
SalamRushdie:
Buhari a disaster that should never even allowed to lead any nation that intends to grow ..1984 he destroyed Nigeria and in 2015 he came back to do same

Why always him

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by CriticMaestro: 1:08pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by loopmangoat(m): 1:53pm
Bingo or boko hari is Nigeria's new high commissioner to the uk
They should leave him alone he is doing his job

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by OmoNwa: 1:57pm
BBC comparing president's absence to a show not cool. That's to show you how our dear country have become laughing stock. Nigeria we hail thee!

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by musicwriter(m): 2:16pm
If the federal government actually turn the whole thing to a reality TV show, Nigeria could earn lots of dollars from media rights. Honestly.....

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Factfinder1(f): 2:20pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by CHANNELStv2020: 2:20pm
NIGERIA IS SYSTEMATICALLY WRONG PERIOD,TODAY NAIRA INCREASE NEXT TOMORROW IT FALLS,LIGHT 4000 MEGA WATT NEXT WEEK 1650 MEGAWATT,LIGHT ISSUE SINCE 1960 TO 2017 TILL NOW NOTHING ,ALWAYS ONE STEP FORWARD 10 STEPS BACKWARD SINCE 54 YEARS NO PROGRESS RECONSTRUCT THE COUNTRY OR EVERYBODY TO YOUR TENT AND DEVELOP YOUR REGION PERIOD.

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Boboforthegirls: 2:21pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by WOCKHARDI(m): 2:21pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by iambijo(m): 2:21pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by DaMotivator(m): 2:21pm
end time president shocked tongue
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Pidgin2(f): 2:21pm
grin Singing "All we are saying bring Goodluck back" (X10)

3 Likes

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by BigSarah(f): 2:21pm
He went to Suck Elizabeth bobbi

who will suck my own
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by cybertuns(m): 2:21pm
No he is not in London, he is in west germany

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by jesus500(m): 2:21pm
Buhari has brought big shame to this country and he will live to regret it. I wish him long life

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by ChappyChase(m): 2:22pm
BBC are you seriously asking us that question?


Watch how APC zombies boycott this thread now, just watch!

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by freeborn76(m): 2:22pm
As long as the nation is not in a state of inertia, he can take all the time he needs.
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Hades2016(m): 2:22pm
BBC if una ask us who una want make we ask

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Histrings08(m): 2:22pm
No be dey harbour the man?
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by kolado(m): 2:22pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by idu1(m): 2:22pm
If u ask me na who I go ask?









They tell you say I be garba shehu or adeshina?

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by DWJOBScom(m): 2:22pm
abeg help us ask o

but be careful before the attack dogs come after you
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by SpecialAdviser: 2:22pm
Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by NNVanguard(m): 2:22pm
Femi Adeshina, Sarrki, Omenka, Ngeneukwuenu, Garba Shehu have an answer.

Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:23pm
