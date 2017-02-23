₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
As Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was beginning his latest visit to London more than a month ago, a new series of Big Brother Nigeria was getting under way.
www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-39055263
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by eezeribe(m): 12:01pm
I dedicate this FTC to All Buhari's children from his first wife,who have been thrown into obscurity.
SAY NO TO POLYGAMY.
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by EastGold(m): 12:01pm
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Ten12(m): 12:02pm
In summary?
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Godemcee(m): 12:34pm
the daura dunce is on his way to pelly gate
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by SalamRushdie: 12:41pm
Buhari a disaster that should never even allowed to lead any nation that intends to grow ..1984 he destroyed Nigeria and in 2015 he came back to do same
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by AnonyNymous(m): 1:07pm
Get well soon Mr. President
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by eltalentino(m): 1:07pm
SalamRushdie:
Why always him
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by CriticMaestro: 1:08pm
.
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by loopmangoat(m): 1:53pm
Bingo or boko hari is Nigeria's new high commissioner to the uk
They should leave him alone he is doing his job
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by OmoNwa: 1:57pm
BBC comparing president's absence to a show not cool. That's to show you how our dear country have become laughing stock. Nigeria we hail thee!
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by musicwriter(m): 2:16pm
If the federal government actually turn the whole thing to a reality TV show, Nigeria could earn lots of dollars from media rights. Honestly.....
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Factfinder1(f): 2:20pm
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by CHANNELStv2020: 2:20pm
NIGERIA IS SYSTEMATICALLY WRONG PERIOD,TODAY NAIRA INCREASE NEXT TOMORROW IT FALLS,LIGHT 4000 MEGA WATT NEXT WEEK 1650 MEGAWATT,LIGHT ISSUE SINCE 1960 TO 2017 TILL NOW NOTHING ,ALWAYS ONE STEP FORWARD 10 STEPS BACKWARD SINCE 54 YEARS NO PROGRESS RECONSTRUCT THE COUNTRY OR EVERYBODY TO YOUR TENT AND DEVELOP YOUR REGION PERIOD.
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Boboforthegirls: 2:21pm
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by WOCKHARDI(m): 2:21pm
Y
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by iambijo(m): 2:21pm
K
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by DaMotivator(m): 2:21pm
end time president
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Pidgin2(f): 2:21pm
Singing "All we are saying bring Goodluck back" (X10)
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by BigSarah(f): 2:21pm
He went to Suck Elizabeth bobbi
who will suck my own
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by cybertuns(m): 2:21pm
No he is not in London, he is in west germany
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by jesus500(m): 2:21pm
Buhari has brought big shame to this country and he will live to regret it. I wish him long life
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by ChappyChase(m): 2:22pm
BBC are you seriously asking us that question?
Watch how APC zombies boycott this thread now, just watch!
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by freeborn76(m): 2:22pm
As long as the nation is not in a state of inertia, he can take all the time he needs.
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Hades2016(m): 2:22pm
BBC if una ask us who una want make we ask
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Histrings08(m): 2:22pm
No be dey harbour the man?
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by kolado(m): 2:22pm
Kkk
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by idu1(m): 2:22pm
If u ask me na who I go ask?
They tell you say I be garba shehu or adeshina?
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by DWJOBScom(m): 2:22pm
abeg help us ask o
but be careful before the attack dogs come after you
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by SpecialAdviser: 2:22pm
f
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by NNVanguard(m): 2:22pm
Femi Adeshina, Sarrki, Omenka, Ngeneukwuenu, Garba Shehu have an answer.
|Re: Why Is Nigeria's President Buhari Still In London? BBC by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:23pm
f
